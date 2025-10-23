ADVERTISEMENT

Kids can be picky eaters, but one Japanese mom has found a fun way to make mealtime exciting. Etoni Mama from Tokyo turns ordinary food into colorful, playful creations that look like cartoon characters, animals, and even famous movie figures. Her meals are not just cute—they’re tasty too, making her kids eager to eat every bite.

Etoni has no formal training in food art, but she has mastered kyaraben, the Japanese art of character bento. Each dish takes her about an hour to prepare, and she shares her creations with her three daughters as well as her thousands of Instagram followers. Her playful meals are a hit with both kids and adults, showing that food can be both fun and delicious.

More info: Instagram

#1

Creative meal by a Japanese mom featuring a spider design with red onion, black olives, cherry tomatoes, and rosemary on bread.
Creative meal by a Japanese mom featuring a spider design with red onion, black olives, cherry tomatoes, and rosemary on bread.

    #2

    Creative meals for kids featuring adorable seal-shaped desserts on ice in a wooden bowl, showcasing inventive food art from Japan.
    Creative meals for kids featuring adorable seal-shaped desserts on ice in a wooden bowl, showcasing inventive food art from Japan.

    #3

    Creative meals for kids by a mom from Japan featuring crispy, golden-brown snacks arranged neatly on a white plate.
    Creative meals for kids by a mom from Japan featuring crispy, golden-brown snacks arranged neatly on a white plate.

    #4

    Creative meal made with mushrooms, vegetables, and toast designed by a mom from Japan for her kids.

    #5

    Creative meal shaped like a cartoon character in a baking dish, showcasing incredibly creative meals for kids from Japan.
    Creative meal shaped like a cartoon character in a baking dish, showcasing incredibly creative meals for kids from Japan.

    #6

    Creative Japanese mom's meal featuring a bear-shaped fried food artfully served with rice and curry for kids.

    #7

    Creative Japanese sushi meals shaped like cartoon fish with expressive eyes on a decorated plate for kids' lunch.

    #8

    Creative meals for kids featuring a Japanese mom's unique bread shaped like a mama pig and her piglets cooling on a rack.
    Creative meals for kids featuring a Japanese mom's unique bread shaped like a mama pig and her piglets cooling on a rack.

    #9

    Creative meal by a mom from Japan featuring a detailed rice dish with a character design inspired by Freddie Mercury.

    #10

    Steamed dumplings shaped like smiling faces on cabbage leaves in a bamboo steamer, creative meals for kids from Japan.
    Steamed dumplings shaped like smiling faces on cabbage leaves in a bamboo steamer, creative meals for kids from Japan.

    #11

    Incredibly creative meals by a mom from Japan featuring cute character-shaped chicken meatballs in a hot pot with noodles and greens.
    Incredibly creative meals by a mom from Japan featuring cute character-shaped chicken meatballs in a hot pot with noodles and greens.

    #12

    Creative meals from a mom in Japan featuring detailed animal-shaped cream-filled pastries on a plate with a checkered cloth.

    #13

    Creative meals by a Japanese mom featuring elephant-shaped bread with sausages and carrots for kids.
    Creative meals by a Japanese mom featuring elephant-shaped bread with sausages and carrots for kids.

    #14

    Creative meals from a mom in Japan featuring bear-shaped macarons with detailed chocolate and candy decorations for kids.
    Creative meals from a mom in Japan featuring bear-shaped macarons with detailed chocolate and candy decorations for kids.

    #15

    Creative meals for kids featuring elephant-shaped bread with detailed eyes and decorations on a kitchen towel, showcasing Japanese inspiration.
    Creative meals for kids featuring elephant-shaped bread with detailed eyes and decorations on a kitchen towel, showcasing Japanese inspiration.

    #16

    Creative Japanese kids meals featuring playful food art with vegetables and mushrooms in a colorful homemade soup.

    #17

    Creative meal for kids by Japanese mom featuring a fun character made from toast, eggs, vegetables, and cheese on a plate.

    #18

    Creative Japanese mom's meal for kids featuring decorated grilled chicken, rice, salad, soft-boiled egg, and miso soup.

    #19

    Creative Japanese mom's meal with carved lotus roots shaped like skulls and fish, surrounded by vegetables and simmered in broth.

    #20

    Creative meal featuring a baked dish with a character face made from boiled egg and vegetables, inspired by Japanese kids meals.

    #21

    Creative meals for kids from Japan featuring edible Groot-shaped pastries arranged on a blue plate.
    Creative meals for kids from Japan featuring edible Groot-shaped pastries arranged on a blue plate.

    #22

    Creative Japanese kids meal featuring cute rice characters with omelet feet, served with fresh salad and wooden spoons on a plate.

    #23

    Creative meals by a Japanese mom featuring Jenga block-shaped snacks with cute eyes stacked like a game tower for kids.

    #24

    Creative meals for kids featuring kiwi crafted into adorable animal shapes on a silver tray with blueberries around.

    #25

    Creative meals for kids featuring dog-shaped bread rolls arranged in a basket lined with a cloth.
    Creative meals for kids featuring dog-shaped bread rolls arranged in a basket lined with a cloth.

    #26

    Creative meals for kids featuring six smiling, sugar-dusted bread rolls shaped like faces in a white tray.
    Creative meals for kids featuring six smiling, sugar-dusted bread rolls shaped like faces in a white tray.

    #27

    Creative meal featuring a sunny-side egg styled like a cartoon character on toast with lettuce, showcasing kid-friendly food art.

    #28

    Creative meal by a Japanese mom featuring toast decorated with cheese and vegetables, served with a cup of black coffee.
    Creative meal by a Japanese mom featuring toast decorated with cheese and vegetables, served with a cup of black coffee.

    #29

    Creative meals for kids by a mom from Japan featuring adorable animal-shaped bread with olive eyes and rosemary garnish.
    Creative meals for kids by a mom from Japan featuring adorable animal-shaped bread with olive eyes and rosemary garnish.

    #30

    Creative meal by a mom from Japan featuring a character made from rice, seaweed, and food art in a lunchbox.

    #31

    Creative meals for kids featuring a detailed baked pastry shaped like an animal on a blue plate in a home kitchen setting.

    #32

    Creative meal shaped like a cute animal character baked in a casserole, showcasing inventive cooking for kids.

    #33

    Incredibly creative meals by a Japanese mom featuring cute kiwi monster cupcakes on a marble plate for her kids.
    Incredibly creative meals by a Japanese mom featuring cute kiwi monster cupcakes on a marble plate for her kids.

    #34

    Creative meal shaped like a penguin made of rice, seaweed, and vegetables by a mom from Japan for her kids.

    #35

    Creative meal for kids featuring colorful vegetables and cheese arranged on toasted bread on a decorative gray plate.

    #36

    Creative meals for kids featuring corn and seaweed dog faces on round bread rolls by a mom from Japan.
    Creative meals for kids featuring corn and seaweed dog faces on round bread rolls by a mom from Japan.

    #37

    Creative meal by Japanese mom featuring a fun sandwich with shredded meat, cherry tomatoes, and fresh lettuce on a white plate.

    #38

    Creative meals baked as fun character-shaped bread rolls by a mom from Japan for her kids, sprinkled with coarse salt.
    Creative meals baked as fun character-shaped bread rolls by a mom from Japan for her kids, sprinkled with coarse salt.

    #39

    Creative homemade cookies shaped like characters, showcasing unique and artistic meals by a mom from Japan for her kids.

    #40

    Creative meals for kids featuring adorable animal-shaped bread rolls in a basket lined with a striped cloth.
    Creative meals for kids featuring adorable animal-shaped bread rolls in a basket lined with a striped cloth.

    #41

    Creative meals made from pasta shaped like a child's face, showcasing incredibly creative cooking for kids by a Japanese mom.

    #42

    Creative meals for kids featuring a chocolate chip cookie tower with a small superhero figure on top on a white plate.

    #43

    Creative meals from a Japanese mom featuring cute bunny-shaped purple rice treats on a decorative plate.

    #44

    Intricately decorated creative meal shaped like a colorful candy car with a cute character driving, made by a Japanese mom.

    #45

    Japanese creative meals featuring character-inspired food art in a pot with tofu and various ingredients for kids.

    #46

    Colorful and creative kids meal in a bento box with character-themed food decorations and healthy ingredients.

    #47

    Creative meal shaped like Olaf the snowman dusted with powdered sugar and nuts on a wooden board for kids by a Japanese mom.

    #48

    Creative meal by a mom from Japan featuring a savory pie with a detailed character face made from colorful ingredients.

    #49

    Watermelon carved into creative meals with detailed faces by a mom from Japan, designed to delight her kids.

    #50

    Creative meal shaped like a bear with fries on a wooden board, showcasing a mom from Japan's inventive kids' lunch ideas.

    #51

    Creative Japanese kids meal in a bento box shaped like a panda with vegetables, strawberries, and dumplings.

    #52

    Creative meals for kids featuring adorable rice shaped like dogs alongside colorful Japanese bento box dishes.

    #53

    Creative meals by a mom from Japan featuring a character-shaped rice sculpture with seaweed details on a wooden plate.

    #54

    Creative meal by Japanese mom featuring a detailed edible figure with vibrant yellow and purple frosting on a decorative plate.
    Creative meal by Japanese mom featuring a detailed edible figure with vibrant yellow and purple frosting on a decorative plate.

    #55

    Creative meals for kids featuring pumpkin soup with a dragon design made from cream and vegetables in a white bowl.

    #56

    Creative Japanese kids meal featuring rice, curry, boiled eggs, and a sausage shaped like a playful pig character on the plate.

    #57

    Basket of creative homemade bread shaped like expressive faces with black and golden brown dough, inspired by Japanese kids' meals.
    Basket of creative homemade bread shaped like expressive faces with black and golden brown dough, inspired by Japanese kids' meals.

    #58

    Creative Japanese kids meal featuring a cute dog-shaped egg decoration with meat and soft-boiled eggs in a bowl.

    #59

    Creative meal by a mom from Japan featuring a character made with flatbread and colorful edible decorations for kids.
    Creative meal by a mom from Japan featuring a character made with flatbread and colorful edible decorations for kids.

    #60

    Watermelon carved into a creative crab shape, showcasing artistic meals by a mom from Japan for her kids.

    #61

    Incredibly creative meals by a mom from Japan featuring a decorated cake with whipped cream and a playful edible figure on top.

    #62

    Creative meals for kids by a mom from Japan featuring adorable animal-shaped chocolate treats in a red box on a wooden table.

    #63

    Creative meal featuring sausages, cheese, and vegetables arranged as a character on a wooden board by a Japanese mom.

    #64

    Creative meals by a mom from Japan featuring owl-shaped cookies with colorful icing and nuts for kids.

    #65

    Creative meals by a mom in Japan, featuring cute edible treats wrapped in leaves with playful faces.

    #66

    Creative meal by Japanese mom featuring a colorful vegetable face design on a round savory dish for kids.

    #67

    Creative meals for kids featuring playful shark-shaped and fish-themed baked goods arranged in a wicker basket.

    #68

    Creative meals for kids from Japan featuring a detailed Winnie the Pooh-shaped rice and omelette dish on a white plate.

    #69

    Bowl of creative Japanese kids meal with noodles, chicken, greens, and a cute mermaid-shaped food decoration.

    #70

    Basket of creatively decorated cookies with faces and blue number 4 icing, showcasing inventive meals by a mom from Japan.

    #71

    Creative meal featuring a detailed edible scene with a figure, strawberries, and candles for kids by a mom from Japan.

    #72

    Creative meals for kids featuring a bento box with a cute bear-shaped egg and seaweed decorations on rice.

    #73

    Creative Japanese kids meals featuring rice balls decorated as cute characters in a colorful and playful food presentation.

