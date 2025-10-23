ADVERTISEMENT

Kids can be picky eaters, but one Japanese mom has found a fun way to make mealtime exciting. Etoni Mama from Tokyo turns ordinary food into colorful, playful creations that look like cartoon characters, animals, and even famous movie figures. Her meals are not just cute—they’re tasty too, making her kids eager to eat every bite.

Etoni has no formal training in food art, but she has mastered kyaraben, the Japanese art of character bento. Each dish takes her about an hour to prepare, and she shares her creations with her three daughters as well as her thousands of Instagram followers. Her playful meals are a hit with both kids and adults, showing that food can be both fun and delicious.

More info: Instagram