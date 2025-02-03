ADVERTISEMENT

Tomoko’s lunchbox game is so strong it could probably win a Michelin star—if Michelin handed out stars for making Psyduck out of a mandarin. With a mix of pure talent and the kind of patience most of us could only dream of, she turns everyday ingredients into edible masterpieces.

And while the rest of us struggle to cut a sandwich evenly, she’s out here making seasonal-themed bento art that looks too cute to eat—but, of course, gets eaten anyway. Because at the end of the day, even the most adorable rice panda is still just a very fancy lunch.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | x.com | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Creative lunchbox featuring colorful, character-themed designs by a talented Japanese artist.

tomochu15 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Creative lunchbox idea with strawberry and cream-filled sandwich art shaped like cute animals by a Japanese artist.

    tomochu15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Creative lunchbox with artistic sushi shaped like watermelon slices, by a talented Japanese artist.

    tomochu15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Creative lunchbox with character-themed rice balls, grilled chicken, boiled egg, tomato, broccoli, and colorful garnish.

    tomochu15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Creative lunchbox art with character-themed bento designs by a Japanese artist.

    tomochu15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Creative lunchbox art with cute rice ball and egg designs by a Japanese artist.

    tomochu15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Creative lunchbox idea featuring sandwiches with cute character designs made from strawberries and cream.

    tomochu15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Creative lunchbox: Oranges sculpted into a Santa and a Christmas tree by a Japanese artist.

    tomochu15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Creative lunchbox ideas featuring noodle bowls with colorful, fish-shaped vegetables by a talented Japanese artist.

    tomochu15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Creative lunchbox with whimsical Totoro-themed food art by a talented Japanese artist.

    tomochu15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Creative lunchbox ideas featuring cute dog-shaped pastries by a Japanese artist on a decorative plate.

    tomochu15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Creative lunchbox featuring Halloween-themed rice balls and vegetables by a talented Japanese artist.

    tomochu15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Creative lunchbox ideas featuring cute, animal-shaped pizzas by a talented Japanese artist.

    tomochu15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Creative lunchbox with Halloween-themed food by a talented Japanese artist, featuring cute and spooky designs.

    tomochu15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Creative lunchbox art featuring a Halloween-themed bento with a black cat and festive decorations.

    tomochu15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Creative lunchbox idea with strawberry Santa sandwiches by a talented Japanese artist.

    tomochu15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Creative lunchbox by a Japanese artist featuring noodles, tempura, and cherries in playful designs.

    tomochu15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Creative Japanese lunchbox featuring Halloween-themed food art with pumpkins, ghosts, and Totoro eggs.

    tomochu15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Creative lunchbox ideas with colorful food art by a talented Japanese artist.

    tomochu15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Creative lunchbox featuring a Japanese artist's Totoro-themed bento with rice and noodles arrangement.

    tomochu15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Creative Japanese lunchbox with heart-shaped rice, vegetables, and decorative elements in a bento style.

    tomochu15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!