ADVERTISEMENT

Tomoko’s lunchbox game is so strong it could probably win a Michelin star—if Michelin handed out stars for making Psyduck out of a mandarin. With a mix of pure talent and the kind of patience most of us could only dream of, she turns everyday ingredients into edible masterpieces.

And while the rest of us struggle to cut a sandwich evenly, she’s out here making seasonal-themed bento art that looks too cute to eat—but, of course, gets eaten anyway. Because at the end of the day, even the most adorable rice panda is still just a very fancy lunch.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | x.com | youtube.com