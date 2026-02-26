James Wan smiling and wearing glasses during an interview discussing his bio and career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

James Wan

Born

February 26, 1977

Died
Birthplace

Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia

Age

49 Years Old

Horoscope

Pisces

Who Is James Wan?

James Wan is a Malaysian-born Australian filmmaker known for his distinctive work in the horror genre and successful forays into action blockbusters. His creative vision often transforms conventional narratives into suspenseful cinematic experiences.

He rose to prominence with the 2004 film Saw, which, despite its low budget, became a global phenomenon. This surprise hit launched a lucrative franchise and established his reputation for visceral storytelling.

Full NameJames Wan
GenderMale
Height5 feet 3 ½ inches (161.3 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$70 million
NationalityAustralian
EthnicityChinese
EducationRoyal Melbourne Institute of Technology

Early Life and Education

Born in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia, James Wan moved with his family to Perth, Western Australia, at age seven, where an early fascination with cinema began. His Chinese-Malaysian parents supported his budding interest in storytelling.

He attended West Leederville Primary and Willetton Senior High School before studying at Lake Tuggeranong College. Wan later graduated from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Arts in media, a period where he met frequent collaborator Leigh Whannell.

Notable Relationships

James Wan married Romanian-born actress Ingrid Bisu in 2019, publicly confirming their relationship with shared moments.

The couple frequently appears together at industry events, marking a stable and celebrated partnership; Wan has no public children.

Career Highlights

James Wan cemented his status as a horror maestro by co-creating the Saw franchise, a low-budget project that grossed over $1 billion worldwide. He further expanded his influence with the highly successful Insidious and The Conjuring Universe, directing key entries.

Beyond horror, Wan successfully directed the action blockbuster Furious 7 and the DC Extended Universe film Aquaman, both surpassing $1 billion globally. He also founded Atomic Monster, his production company, which has delivered hits like M3GAN.

Signature Quote

I think the financial restraint really pushes me as a director to be more creative with the way I shoot the film.

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.