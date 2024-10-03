Josie, 13-Month-Old Therapy Dog, Is “Viciously” Attacked While Greeting Inmate

ADVERTISEMENT

Romello Maxwell, an inmate at Genesee County Jail in Michigan, has been charged with assaulting a jail comfort dog.

Maxwell struck Josie, a 13-month-old spaniel, on September 24, causing her to suffer a concussion and damage to one of her eyes.

The attack was announced last Tuesday (October 1) during a press conference held by Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Prosecutor David Layton.

“Josie is not even 15 pounds, and she was assaulted while she was simply doing her job,” described Sheriff Swanson.

Image credits: Genesee County Sheriff’s Office

“We take matters, whether they be big or small, seriously when it comes to assault,” he added.

“We’ve established for years that if you assault, beat, torture, or starve an animal to death, you have a great likelihood that you’re going to do it to a human.

“In law enforcement, canines are used to find explosives, drugs, children…and in Josie’s case, they are therapy dogs for not only staff and inmates but also for victims who testify. We use these dogs to break barriers down.

“Josie has a little badge that was broken at the assault and a little vest. I’m not trying to be melodramatic; I’m saying this is the use of this kind of canine to de-escalate everything. Dogs can do that.”

Image credits: Genesee County Sheriff’s Office

Spending time with a dog can help prisoners restore their mental health and reduce the risk of self-harm. For some, interacting with a friendly dog can provide a sense of connection to the outside world.

“As a dog lover, it broke my heart when I watched this video,” added prosecutor David Layton.

He said that the inmate has been charged with serious offenses under Michigan law, including assaulting a corrections deputy.

The prosecutor said he pushed for the toughest possible charges against Maxwell and called for stricter state laws on animal assault.

“This individual is a habitual offender, so the maximum penalty increases from four years to eight years, which I think is still too low.”

Image credits: Genesee County Sheriff’s Office

During the press conference, prosecutor Layton and Sheriff Swanson shared the video of the attack, which shows Josie approaching Maxwell and yelping after being hit.

The 27-year-old reportedly assaulted two law enforcement personnel before the attack.

In the description of the livestream, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office noted, “Animal abuse will not be tolerated on Sheriff Swanson’s watch, and that includes inside his jail.

“Last Tuesday, the jail’s comfort dog, Josie, started a routine day. She excitedly greeted staff and inmates throughout the Genesee County Jail. In a split second, Josie’s sweet spirit was met with hatred and violence. She was viciously attacked by an inmate.

“Sheriff Swanson and Prosecutor David Leyton plan to hold Josie’s abuser accountable and continue their efforts to protect innocent animals in Genesee County.”

Image credits: Genesee County Sheriff’s Office

After the incident, Josie was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic, where she stayed for a day and a half and received an MRI scan.

Holding the therapy dog in his arms, Sheriff Swanson said Josie is “doing well” and “is going to continue to serve” at the prison.

She returned to her duties last Monday (September 20) thanks to the help of her canine handler.

Image credits: Genesee County Sheriff’s Office

Image credits: Genesee County Sheriff’s Office

According to a study by Michigan State University, men who abused animals were five times more likely to have been arrested for violence toward humans,

One of the most reliable predictors of future violence as an adult is having committed animal abuse as a child, the study notes.

This connection can go both ways. According to a 2021 study shared by the FBI, 16% of offenders started abusing animals and graduated to violent crimes against humans.

However, in many circumstances, offenders start by hurting people and then progress to harming animals.

Josie helps improve inmates’ mental health and provides support for victims who testify

“Animal abusers were more likely than control participants to be interpersonally violent, but they also were more likely to commit property offenses, drug offenses, and public disorder offenses,” wrote authors Arnold Arluke, Jack Levin, Carter Lule, and Frank Ascione.

“Thus, there was an association between animal abuse and a variety of antisocial behaviors, but not violence alone.”

“He should get a long sentence for this,” a reader commented

