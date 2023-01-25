I’ve Collected More Images Of Poor Translations From This Online Group (17 Pics)
I recently made a post with images from the subreddit r/engrish. I decided to make another, but with more pictures. There isn't much more to say, except please make sure to take a look at the first post.
This post may include affiliate links.
Words To Live By
What Bakery?
3rd Try Is The Charm?
People Are Flocking To Get Their C*** Examined!
You're What?
Not Your Typical Butt Plug
De Got Da Moves!
No Context Wanted
Ok Grandma Let's Sit Down!
"Enthusiastic Waiting Wait"
"Jeet"
May Cause Hurt! (Offbrand Bayblades)
Seizure Or Heart Attack?
Manna!
That's Mario At 70
Sorry
This isn't a translation error. This is a hilarious typo
Is there something wrong with the usual posting mechanism as a few of these latest ones don't have comment sections per picture as they usually do.
Usually if someone from the BP staff posts, there will be a comment section but it won’t be there if a user posts
ah, ok. Thank you.
Is there something wrong with the usual posting mechanism as a few of these latest ones don't have comment sections per picture as they usually do.
Usually if someone from the BP staff posts, there will be a comment section but it won’t be there if a user posts
ah, ok. Thank you.