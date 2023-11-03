ADVERTISEMENT

With the onset of Covid, like many others, I lost my full-time job as an educator. I began searching for any remote job that would allow me to continue supporting my family. After a challenging search with no reasonable prospects, I decided to pursue my dream job: becoming a full-time artist! This journey has had its struggles but has also been immensely rewarding since I started. I was even fortunate enough to gain a small but incredibly supportive following on my social media accounts in a very short time.

My work combines acrylic or watercolor paintings with digital art to create unique and colorful patterns and designs. Over time, I realized that I really love crafting unique watercolor patterns that look wonderful on fabrics and home decor. The time it takes to create each pattern varies, depending on the style and complexity of the design, ranging from 2 to 10 hours or more.

#1

Mushroom Magic

I thoroughly enjoy making things with my hands and bringing unique styles and designs to everyone. While I still have much to learn, I hope you can find something in my work that helps you express yourself!

Because I didn't have access to a large space for setting up any type of studio, I began exploring ways to do smaller projects with very limited space. My research led me to videos explaining digital art and print-on-demand options. I thought, "I could do that!" It became quickly obvious that I was out of my depth when it came to making videos for platforms such as YouTube and TikTok. However, it wasn't until I tried combining my love for watercolor, acrylic paint, and digital painting—and offering my creations on a print-on-demand platform—that I truly fell in love with the idea of owning my own business.
#2

Chibi Fox Pattern

#3

Baby Bear Pattern

These past couple of years have been mentally challenging for me, as I'm sure they have been for all of you. I'm so grateful to have found this outlet and to be able to pursue it. In creating these colorful patterns, I can express my thoughts and emotions in a happy and creative way. In the end, I feel accomplished and grateful to share a piece of art with the world!

#4

Sleepy Baby Tiger

#5

Mushroom Explosion

#6

Cute Otter

#7

Rainbow Rainstorm

#8

Rainbow Flowers

#9

Midnight Mushroom Magic

#10

Victorian Fairy Dreams

#11

Playful Fairy Dream

#12

Christmas Tree Shuffle

#13

Sleeping In The Leaves

#14

Special Christmas Dreams

