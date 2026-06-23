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“Wouldn’t Trust A Word”: Iran Leaves 74-Word Note In Los Angeles World Cup Locker Room, Sparks Viral Frenzy
Iran World Cup team celebrates a goal, embracing on the field, amidst the viral locker room note frenzy.
Entertainment, Sports

“Wouldn’t Trust A Word”: Iran Leaves 74-Word Note In Los Angeles World Cup Locker Room, Sparks Viral Frenzy

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Iran played its first two FIFA World Cup matches in Los Angeles, with the latter—a June 21 clash against Belgium—ending in a 0-0 draw.

After the game, the Iranian squad left a 74-word handwritten note thanking residents for their hospitality and expressing hope for world peace.

The note was viewed positively by some, particularly given the team’s earlier complaints about the complexities of travel arrangements within the United States. 

Highlights
  • Iran's World Cup squad left a handwritten note in their Los Angeles locker room, thanking residents for their hospitality and calling for peace among nations.
  • The message quickly went viral online, with some praising it as a gesture of goodwill while others accused the team of promoting the Iranian government's narrative.
  • The note came after Iran faced travel and visa complications in the US, leading coach Amir Ghalenoei to describe his side as the "most oppressed team in the whole World Cup."

Others, however, dismissed it as propaganda by the Iranian government amid its diplomatic tensions with the US.

“They put a hashtag for Minab, but not for the thousands of Iranian protesters who were massacred or injured in January. They are not the team of the people,” one netizen said.

RELATED:

    A handwritten message of thanks and peace left by the Iranian squad has divided the internet

    Iran World Cup team enters the field in Los Angeles, sparking a viral frenzy.

    Image credits: Getty/Alex Livesey – FIFA

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    Iran took a step towards advancing to the second round of the World Cup after a Player of the Match performance by goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

    The team is now second in Group G with two draws so far, with one game left against the table-toppers, Egypt, scheduled for June 27 in Seattle.

    While only time will tell how far the Iranian camp can progress in the competition, in a note penned over the weekend, the players offered their thanks to LA for hosting them.

    Close-up of an Iran World Cup player in Los Angeles, part of the viral frenzy.

    Image credits: Getty/Shaun Clark/ISI Photos

    It read: “From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilized Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast.

    “We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honor, and leave with dignity. Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality.”

    Ahead in their letter, the team thanked “every Iranian who gave their heart, voice, and soul for Iran.

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    “May peace, respect, and friendship prevail among all nations,” they added.

    Iran World Cup player on the ball in Los Angeles, contributing to the viral frenzy.

    Image credits: Getty/Soccrates Images

    The words came despite the Iranian team being forced to leave the US as soon as their matches ended.

    Following their opener against New Zealand, they were told to fly back to their camp in Tijuana, Mexico.

    A 74-word note left by Iran in the Los Angeles World Cup locker room, sparking a viral frenzy.

    Image credits: footballtweet

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    Americans praised the team following their message taking over the internet.

    “I am so proud of Iran. They did not deserve to be treated like this. I’m ashamed of my government,” one said.

    “The way my country treated them in this tournament is absolutely disgraceful and devoid of the spirit that’s supposed to bring the world together through the Beautiful Game,” said another.

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    Iranians, however, focused on the hashtags 168 and Minab in the note and criticized the players

    The hashtags alluded to the number of casualties reportedly caused by a US airstrike on the all-girls Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab on February 28, the first day of the 2026 US-Iran conflict.

    Of the 168 deceased, 110 were students, and 26 were teachers, according to ABC News.

    “How ignorant of them to overlook how their own government oppresses women,” a netizen said, referring to the hashtags.

    “Forty-seven years of absolute brutality against women, yet these men never spoke about it,” another wrote in agreement.

    Iran World Cup team celebrating on the field in Los Angeles, part of the viral frenzy.

    Image credits: Getty/Stu Forster

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    According to the Washington, DC-based think tank and nonprofit organization Middle East Institute, Iran has enforced mandatory hijab laws for women and girls since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. 

    Violations can result in fines, detention, and other penalties.

    In addition, husbands can legally prevent their wives from working in certain professions if they believe it goes against family values.

    Men also enjoy a number of legal privileges, including the ability to have multiple wives and greater advantages in child custody cases.

    The Iranian squad also thanked the people of Mexico in a separate message

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    Some Iranian team officials and support staff were denied visas to enter the US for the World Cup, while player Mehdi Torabi saw his single-entry visa expire after the New Zealand match, forcing him to obtain a new visa at the American consulate in Tijuana.

    In light of these complexities, Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei referred to his team as the “most oppressed team in the whole World Cup.”

    The Iran World Cup team celebrates a goal, sparking a viral frenzy.

    Image credits: Getty/Stu Forster

    Captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh, however, chose to look at the bright side of Iran having to move its base from the US to Mexico when he spoke to the press following their match against Belgium.

    “I would say we love Mexican people. I think everyone has the same feeling. 

    “Since we arrived here, we keep hearing, ‘Iran hermano, ya eres mexicano’ (Iran brother, you’re already Mexican). That shows enough, I think. That shows how much love they give us, and that makes it a lot easier,” he said.

    Jahanbakhsh concluded by claiming Tijuana “feels kind of home” to his players.

    “I am sure the players are decent dudes,” a netizen said about the Iranian footballers

    Screenshot of a tweet praising the Iran World Cup team and their performance.

    Image credits: Rhenadancer

    Screenshot of a tweet from Zohre criticizing America's actions towards the Iranian national team.

    Image credits: ZohreZarei

    Screenshot of a tweet from Ben Burges stating politics shouldn't interfere with football and the Iran World Cup team.

    Image credits: BurgesBen10

    Screenshot of a tweet from Stephen Mason discussing the Iranian regime and Persian culture, regarding the Iran World Cup team.

    Image credits: Steveohmygoodne

    Screenshot of a tweet from Leonora Benavidez about the Iran World Cup locker room note, emphasizing kindness.

    Image credits: ben68813

    Screenshot of a tweet from Fanovo discussing the Iran World Cup locker room note and its impact on Iran's legacy.

    Image credits: FanovoX

    Screenshot of a tweet from Big tuna, saying Aww.. a beautiful message about the Iran World Cup locker room note.

    Image credits: imbigtuna00

    Screenshot of a tweet from Arian Angelbeing with a heart and soccer ball emoji, showing love for the Iran World Cup locker room note.

    Image credits: angelbeing12827

    Screenshot of a tweet from Mehdy S. about the Iran World Cup locker room note, questioning player support for the regime.

    Image credits: Mehdy1963

    A social media user comments on the Iran World Cup locker room note, adding to the viral frenzy.

    Image credits: imbeggingplzz

    A social media user comments on the Iran World Cup locker room note, adding to the viral frenzy.

    Image credits: RAintheAZ

    A social media user comments on the Iran World Cup locker room note, adding to the viral frenzy.

    Image credits: w_sd94

     

    Image credits: Steveohmygoodne

    A social media user comments on the Iran World Cup locker room note, adding to the viral frenzy.

    Image credits: diceknobs

    A social media user comments on the Iran World Cup locker room note, adding to the viral frenzy.

    Image credits: JustAnother007

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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