“Wouldn’t Trust A Word”: Iran Leaves 74-Word Note In Los Angeles World Cup Locker Room, Sparks Viral Frenzy

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Iran played its first two FIFA World Cup matches in Los Angeles, with the latter—a June 21 clash against Belgium—ending in a 0-0 draw.

After the game, the Iranian squad left a 74-word handwritten note thanking residents for their hospitality and expressing hope for world peace.

The note was viewed positively by some, particularly given the team’s earlier complaints about the complexities of travel arrangements within the United States.

Highlights Iran's World Cup squad left a handwritten note in their Los Angeles locker room, thanking residents for their hospitality and calling for peace among nations.

The message quickly went viral online, with some praising it as a gesture of goodwill while others accused the team of promoting the Iranian government's narrative.

The note came after Iran faced travel and visa complications in the US, leading coach Amir Ghalenoei to describe his side as the "most oppressed team in the whole World Cup."

Others, however, dismissed it as propaganda by the Iranian government amid its diplomatic tensions with the US.

“They put a hashtag for Minab, but not for the thousands of Iranian protesters who were massacred or injured in January. They are not the team of the people,” one netizen said.

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A handwritten message of thanks and peace left by the Iranian squad has divided the internet

Image credits: Getty/Alex Livesey – FIFA

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Iran took a step towards advancing to the second round of the World Cup after a Player of the Match performance by goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

The team is now second in Group G with two draws so far, with one game left against the table-toppers, Egypt, scheduled for June 27 in Seattle.

While only time will tell how far the Iranian camp can progress in the competition, in a note penned over the weekend, the players offered their thanks to LA for hosting them.

Image credits: Getty/Shaun Clark/ISI Photos

It read: “From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilized Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast.

“We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honor, and leave with dignity. Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality.”

Ahead in their letter, the team thanked “every Iranian who gave their heart, voice, and soul for Iran.

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“May peace, respect, and friendship prevail among all nations,” they added.

Image credits: Getty/Soccrates Images

The words came despite the Iranian team being forced to leave the US as soon as their matches ended.

Following their opener against New Zealand, they were told to fly back to their camp in Tijuana, Mexico.

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Americans praised the team following their message taking over the internet.

“I am so proud of Iran. They did not deserve to be treated like this. I’m ashamed of my government,” one said.

“The way my country treated them in this tournament is absolutely disgraceful and devoid of the spirit that’s supposed to bring the world together through the Beautiful Game,” said another.

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Iranians, however, focused on the hashtags 168 and Minab in the note and criticized the players

Iran was ordered to leave the U.S. and return to Mexico directly after their first match of the World Cup. The team had expected to spend the night in California, but was told after their match that everyone must immediately get on a plane for the 140-mile trip back to Tijuana,… pic.twitter.com/5eCQV4DS3Z — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 16, 2026

The hashtags alluded to the number of casualties reportedly caused by a US airstrike on the all-girls Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab on February 28, the first day of the 2026 US-Iran conflict.

Of the 168 deceased, 110 were students, and 26 were teachers, according to ABC News.

“How ignorant of them to overlook how their own government oppresses women,” a netizen said, referring to the hashtags.

“Forty-seven years of absolute brutality against women, yet these men never spoke about it,” another wrote in agreement.

Image credits: Getty/Stu Forster

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According to the Washington, DC-based think tank and nonprofit organization Middle East Institute, Iran has enforced mandatory hijab laws for women and girls since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Violations can result in fines, detention, and other penalties.

In addition, husbands can legally prevent their wives from working in certain professions if they believe it goes against family values.

Men also enjoy a number of legal privileges, including the ability to have multiple wives and greater advantages in child custody cases.

The Iranian squad also thanked the people of Mexico in a separate message

“We love Mexican people. Since we are there we keep hearing ‘IRAN HERMANO, YA ERES MEXICANO’, that shows enough. ❤️ For every one of us it feels like home in Tijuana.” Alireza Jahanbakhsh. 🇮🇷🤝🏼🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/oJlj6hd2Gz — All Fútbol MX 🇲🇽 (@AllFutbolMX) June 22, 2026

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Some Iranian team officials and support staff were denied visas to enter the US for the World Cup, while player Mehdi Torabi saw his single-entry visa expire after the New Zealand match, forcing him to obtain a new visa at the American consulate in Tijuana.

In light of these complexities, Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei referred to his team as the “most oppressed team in the whole World Cup.”

Image credits: Getty/Stu Forster

Captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh, however, chose to look at the bright side of Iran having to move its base from the US to Mexico when he spoke to the press following their match against Belgium.

“I would say we love Mexican people. I think everyone has the same feeling.

“Since we arrived here, we keep hearing, ‘Iran hermano, ya eres mexicano’ (Iran brother, you’re already Mexican). That shows enough, I think. That shows how much love they give us, and that makes it a lot easier,” he said.

Jahanbakhsh concluded by claiming Tijuana “feels kind of home” to his players.



“I am sure the players are decent dudes,” a netizen said about the Iranian footballers

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