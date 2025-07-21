ADVERTISEMENT

You’d think inventing something new would be a good thing, but for some, it turned out to be deadly. It’s wild to imagine that the very thing they spent time creating ended up being their downfall.

One inventor accidentally dying because of their own invention might seem like a freak accident. But the fact that there are many of these stories? That’s where it gets really strange. Here are 20 inventors whose own creations ended up costing them their lives.