Some of the things we use every day are the inventions of the greatest minds in human history. If not for these brilliant inventors, we'd still be lighting up our rooms with oil lamps, reading hand-written manuscripts, and walking everywhere on foot.

What we don't think about is how these inventors achieved the impossible. While some of them patented their creations, became rich, and lived fulfilling lives, others had to pay the ultimate price in the name of science.

For this list, we've collected the most tragic cases where brilliant minds were taken out by their own inventions. From Marie Curie to the architect of the Titanic and the infamous OceanGate submersible – you'll find many interesting stories below!