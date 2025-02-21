ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing more delicate and intricate in the art world than paper cutting.

Pippa Dyrlaga, a papercut artist from the UK, has been perfecting her craft for 12 years. In an interview with Bored Panda, she shared: “In 2011, I completed my studies in art, and during the last two years of my Master's, I discovered the art of paper cutting. Since then, I have worked primarily in this medium.”

Much of Pippa’s inspiration comes from the natural life that inhabits rivers and waterways—a tribute to her childhood spent growing up on a canal boat. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at her beautiful art—intricately hand-cut pieces that transform simple sheets of paper into breathtaking designs.

More info: Instagram | pippadyrlaga.com | Facebook

#1

Intricate paper art design featuring nature-inspired patterns held by a person's hand against a dark background.

bearfollowscat Report

We were curious to know what initially drew Pippa to the world of artistry. She wrote: “I think I have always been inherently creative in some way. At some point, it went from being something I enjoyed doing to something that I needed to do, a switch where it became inherently part of who I was. 

There is something very special about creating and being able to share that with people. I love being part of the artistic community and find so much joy in looking at artwork that people create and seeing that happen all throughout human history. You can give a thousand artists something to draw, and every single one will create something unique.”
    #2

    Intricate paper art design of a pangolin on a gray background, highlighting nature-inspired craftsmanship.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #3

    Intricate paper art design of a chameleon, held in a hand, showcasing nature-inspired patterns and details.

    bearfollowscat Report

    As for her creative process, Pippa shared: “Almost all of my work is made by hand. I draw out a design or a detail and then I cut the design out using a scalpel. I don’t like to plan too much beforehand, or I may have a vague idea of the overall composition but I like my work to develop organically. A finished piece will quite often look very different to the piece I had in mind originally.”

    #4

    Intricate paper art design of a moth, showcasing nature-inspired details on a person's hand.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #5

    Intricate paper art design featuring a detailed blue snake, showcasing nature-inspired patterns by Pippa Dyrlaga.

    bearfollowscat Report

    Cutting out detailed designs from paper must take quite some time and patience. Pippa explained what contributes to the complexity of the process.

    “It does really vary depending on size and detail. A piece can take me anywhere from 8 hours to two months to complete. I have a piece sat on my desk that I have been working on since October last year, on and off, so it's often difficult to measure the time.”
    #6

    Intricate paper art design by Pippa Dyrlaga held in a hand, showcasing nature-inspired patterns on a gray background.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #7

    Intricate paper art design featuring nature-inspired patterns with green and yellow elements.

    bearfollowscat Report

    Furthermore, we asked what Pippa hopes for people to take away from her artwork.

    She replied: ”I hope that it brings them joy and that they find their own meaning in them. I use a lot of symbolism but they are almost always rooted in the natural world and the harmony you can find there.”

    Lastly, Pippa added: “At the moment I am experimenting more with making larger-scale work and installations. I am also exploring the ways in which handmade work can be applied in the digital realm, so I am looking forward to sharing that.

    On 1st March, I will be part of the Wild Wonders group show at ABV Gallery in Atlanta, USA.”
    #8

    Nature-inspired intricate paper art of orange flowers with roots by Pippa Dyrlaga, hand shown for scale.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #9

    Intricate paper art of a tiger surrounded by foliage and a sun, inspired by nature.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #10

    Intricate paper art design of a fox surrounded by floral patterns, held in hand.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #11

    Intricate paper art inspired by nature, held in a hand, showcasing delicate and detailed design elements.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #12

    Intricate paper art design featuring a blue bird in flight with floral and leaf motifs.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #13

    Intricate paper art fish design by Pippa Dyrlaga, held by a hand, featuring floral and vine details on a gray background.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #14

    Intricate paper art design featuring nature-inspired patterns held in a hand.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #15

    Hand holding a nature-inspired intricate paper art design with floral and bird motifs.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #16

    Intricate paper art design inspired by nature held in a hand, showcasing delicate patterns and diverse colors.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #17

    Intricate paper art design of a flower in a hand, showcasing nature-inspired details.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #18

    Intricate paper art design featuring a whimsical creature surrounded by floral patterns on a gray background.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #19

    Nature-inspired intricate paper art design held by a hand featuring delicate floral patterns.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #20

    Intricate paper art design of flowers and roots with a hand for scale, inspired by nature.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #21

    Hand showcasing nature-inspired intricate paper art with leaves and flowers above a vintage photo.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #22

    Intricate paper art of a pangolin with nature-inspired design elements by Pippa Dyrlaga.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #23

    Intricate paper art design resembling a flower held in a hand, showcasing nature-inspired artistry.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #24

    Intricate paper art featuring a squirrel with acorns and leaves, showcasing nature-inspired design by Pippa Dyrlaga.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #25

    Intricate paper art design depicting a detailed plant with leaves and flowers, inspired by nature, by Pippa Dyrlaga.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #26

    Intricate paper art design of a delicate flower held by a hand, inspired by nature.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #27

    Intricate paper art design featuring two vintage portraits and colorful decorations by Pippa Dyrlaga.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #28

    Intricate paper art design by Pippa Dyrlaga depicting a woman and a dog surrounded by flowers and roots.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #29

    Intricate paper art design featuring two crocodiles with swirling branches and a circular sun motif in the background.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #30

    Intricate paper art design depicting a woman with floral and root patterns, showcasing nature-inspired creativity.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #31

    Intricate paper art design by Pippa Dyrlaga, showcasing a detailed, nature-inspired piece held against a dark background.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #32

    Intricate paper art of a rabbit surrounded by floral vines, showcasing nature-inspired design by Pippa Dyrlaga.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #33

    Intricate paper art of a heron by Pippa Dyrlaga, featuring detailed feathers and floral elements, held in a hand.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #34

    Intricate paper art design featuring symmetrical patterns, flowers, and figures, showcasing nature-inspired creativity.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #35

    Intricate paper art design of a sunflower held against a green background, showcasing nature-inspired artistry.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #36

    Intricate paper art design featuring a skeleton intertwined with sunflowers on a gray background.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #37

    Intricate paper art design of flowers and leaves, hand-crafted with precision, showcasing nature-inspired creativity.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #38

    Intricate paper art design of a figure with swirling patterns and floral elements on a dark background.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #39

    Intricate paper art design inspired by nature, featuring animals and a tree, held by a hand against a blue background.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #40

    Intricate paper art design inspired by nature, featuring detailed flowers and leaves, held by a hand.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #41

    Intricate paper art design featuring flowers and butterflies, inspired by nature, held in a hand against a gray background.

    bearfollowscat Report

    #42

    Intricate paper art design inspired by nature, featuring a delicate leaf pattern, held against a gray background.

    bearfollowscat Report

