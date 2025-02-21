ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing more delicate and intricate in the art world than paper cutting.

Pippa Dyrlaga, a papercut artist from the UK, has been perfecting her craft for 12 years. In an interview with Bored Panda, she shared: “In 2011, I completed my studies in art, and during the last two years of my Master's, I discovered the art of paper cutting. Since then, I have worked primarily in this medium.”

Much of Pippa’s inspiration comes from the natural life that inhabits rivers and waterways—a tribute to her childhood spent growing up on a canal boat. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at her beautiful art—intricately hand-cut pieces that transform simple sheets of paper into breathtaking designs.

More info: Instagram | pippadyrlaga.com | Facebook