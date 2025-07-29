ADVERTISEMENT

Gaspar Costa is a Portuguese illustrator with a passion for detailed, hand-drawn artwork that feels both timeless and alive. Inspired by vintage engravings, nature, and old-world design, his illustrations often feature animals, skulls, plants, and objects, all packed with intricate linework.

Working from Braga, Portugal, Costa has built a distinctive style that’s caught the eye of clients and art lovers around the world. His drawings aren’t just decorative, they’re crafted with care, rooted in tradition, and full of small details that invite a closer look.

More info: Instagram | thegasparcosta.com | x.com | tiktok.com | behance.net