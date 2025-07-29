ADVERTISEMENT

Gaspar Costa is a Portuguese illustrator with a passion for detailed, hand-drawn artwork that feels both timeless and alive. Inspired by vintage engravings, nature, and old-world design, his illustrations often feature animals, skulls, plants, and objects, all packed with intricate linework.

Working from Braga, Portugal, Costa has built a distinctive style that’s caught the eye of clients and art lovers around the world. His drawings aren’t just decorative, they’re crafted with care, rooted in tradition, and full of small details that invite a closer look.

More info: Instagram | thegasparcosta.com | x.com | tiktok.com | behance.net

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Highly detailed black-and-white illustration of a bee surrounded by drawing pens and natural elements.

thegasparcosta Report

    #2

    Black-and-white illustration of a man and dog in a vintage car with detailed landscape and ornate frame.
    Black-and-white illustration of a man and dog in a vintage car with detailed landscape and ornate frame.
    Black-and-white illustration of a man and dog in a vintage car with detailed landscape and ornate frame.
    Black-and-white illustration of a man and dog in a vintage car with detailed landscape and ornate frame.

    thegasparcosta Report

    #3

    Black-and-white detailed illustration of a cat merged with a human face surrounded by drawing pens and natural elements.

    thegasparcosta Report

    #4

    Highly detailed black-and-white illustration of a spider with a skull body, created with fine pen strokes on white paper.

    thegasparcosta Report

    #5

    Black-and-white illustration of a detailed mountain landscape inside a triangle, with drawing tools and hands visible.

    thegasparcosta Report

    #6

    Highly detailed black-and-white illustration of Pisces fish being drawn with technical pens and drawing tools.

    thegasparcosta Report

    #7

    Highly detailed black-and-white illustration featuring surreal and macabre elements, created with fine pen work.

    thegasparcosta Report

    #8

    Detailed black-and-white illustration of a scorpion with a skull, showing intricate shading and fine pen work.

    thegasparcosta Report

    #9

    Detailed black-and-white illustration of a dog dressed in vintage clothing with fine line work and shading.

    thegasparcosta Report

    #10

    Detailed black-and-white illustration of a rabbit riding a bicycle with intricate line work on a plain background.

    thegasparcosta Report

    #11

    Detailed black-and-white illustration of an armored warrior with a spear, surrounded by drawing tools and artist hands.

    thegasparcosta Report

    #12

    Detailed black-and-white illustration of a rooster with human features being drawn with precision and fine pen lines.
    Detailed black-and-white illustration of a rooster with human features being drawn with precision and fine pen lines.

    thegasparcosta Report

    #13

    Highly detailed black-and-white illustration of a vineyard and castle being drawn with fine pen tools.

    thegasparcosta Report

    #14

    Highly detailed black-and-white illustration of a man created using precise crosshatching techniques on paper.
    Highly detailed black-and-white illustration of a man created using precise crosshatching techniques on paper.
    Highly detailed black-and-white illustration of a man created using precise crosshatching techniques on paper.

    thegasparcosta Report

    #15

    Detailed black-and-white illustration of a crocodile sitting on a log, created with fine pen strokes and shading.

    thegasparcosta Report

    #16

    Detailed black-and-white illustration of underwater coral and fish, showcasing intricate line work and dot shading techniques.

    thegasparcosta Report

    #17

    Black-and-white detailed illustration of a porcupine with crystal quills being drawn with a pen.

    thegasparcosta Report

    #18

    Detailed black-and-white illustration of cacao pods and leaves with artist's hands and drawing tools visible.

    thegasparcosta Report

    #19

    Black-and-white detailed fruit illustrations being drawn with a pen, showing intricate shading and texture on paper.

    thegasparcosta Report

    #20

    Detailed black-and-white illustration of a plague doctor with crows and intricate shading, surrounded by art tools on white paper.

    thegasparcosta Report

    #21

    Detailed black-and-white illustration of a man balancing an elephant on his finger on textured paper with drawing tools nearby

    thegasparcosta Report

    #22

    Highly detailed black-and-white illustration of a floating human figure surrounded by radiant lines on paper.

    thegasparcosta Report

