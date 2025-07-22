Intersex Woman With XY Chromosome Shares How Her Body Is Different From Others’

ADVERTISEMENT

Each person is unique in their own way. Apart from our fingerprints, what sets us apart from each other is our experiences, beliefs, and the overall way we interact with the world around us.

However, some people are exceptional cases, like those with complete androgen insensitivity syndrome (CAIS). It’s a rare genetic condition where an individual has the same XY chromosomes as males, but their bodies develop as females due to the inability to respond to androgens.

It may sound like a handful, but here’s Jackie Blankenship explaining her condition as she went on a nine-mile run. In just three and a half minutes, she was able to educate the internet with a TikTok post, which you will find below.

RELATED:

This is Jackie Blankenship, a woman living with complete androgen insensitivity syndrome

Share icon

Image credits: mrsjackieblanks

In a recent TikTok post, Jackie shared nine facts about her rare condition

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: mrsjackieblanks

ADVERTISEMENT

Her video shed light on how unique and complex her life has been

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: mrsjackieblanks

Watch the entire clip below

To say people with CAIS live complicated lives is a complete understatement

Based on her video, Jackie appears to have developed a healthier outlook on her condition, which is highly commendable. That’s because the condition can take a toll on those who have it, physically, mentally, and even psychologically.

For one, they are typically recommended to undergo gonadectomy to remove their testes that, as Jackie explained in her post, remain in their abdomen. According to research, this procedure is done to decrease the risk of malignant tumor development.

After this procedure, the individual will be recommended to undergo hormone replacement therapy—in Jackie’s case, with estrogen. This is done to maintain secondary sexual characteristics, optimize bone and cardiovascular health, and promote overall well-being.

And while it may vary from one case to another, the individual may require psychological help as they grow older, particularly when they enter puberty and experience physical changes. It is a crucial time in their lives when they may need emotional support from a professional who can help them navigate life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nothing is wrong with me, I’m just a little different”

For many years, Jackie went through her fair share of challenges. In a 2017 blog for West Michigan Woman, she described her mid-teens as a “very confusing time.” It was when she had her gonadectomy and “was forced” to take medication to make up for her lack of estrogen.

“I lied for years, to everyone around me. I lied so much, I started to believe my own lies,” she wrote. “‘I had a hysterectomy,’ I told most. I let fear of people finding out that I was different keep me quiet.”

According to Jackie, the struggles of her condition hit her the hardest when she got married and wanted to bear a child, which her condition hindered her from doing. Fortunately, her sister volunteered to carry their child through in vitro fertilization using her husband’s sperm, which turned out to be a success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackie says being able to share her story significantly helped her cope. It made her realize that nothing is inherently wrong with her, and she has since helped other West Michigan mothers with intersex daughters.

“I tell them there’s nothing to be afraid of. Nothing is wrong with your children. They’re just a little different,” she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

People had rather interesting comments on her post, as many expressed “jealousy”

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon