Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Intersex Woman With XY Chromosome Shares How Her Body Is Different From Others’
Intersex woman with XY chromosome smiling outdoors by green leafy plants, sharing her unique body differences.
Curiosities, Interesting Facts

Intersex Woman With XY Chromosome Shares How Her Body Is Different From Others’

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Each person is unique in their own way. Apart from our fingerprints, what sets us apart from each other is our experiences, beliefs, and the overall way we interact with the world around us. 

However, some people are exceptional cases, like those with complete androgen insensitivity syndrome (CAIS). It’s a rare genetic condition where an individual has the same XY chromosomes as males, but their bodies develop as females due to the inability to respond to androgens. 

It may sound like a handful, but here’s Jackie Blankenship explaining her condition as she went on a nine-mile run. In just three and a half minutes, she was able to educate the internet with a TikTok post, which you will find below. 

RELATED:

    This is Jackie Blankenship, a woman living with complete androgen insensitivity syndrome

    Intersex woman with XY chromosome smiling outdoors by greenery, wearing black dress and holding checkered purse.

    Image credits: mrsjackieblanks

    In a recent TikTok post, Jackie shared nine facts about her rare condition

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Intersex woman with XY chromosome wearing a white dress and holding a clutch, smiling in front of an art installation.

    Image credits: mrsjackieblanks

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her video shed light on how unique and complex her life has been

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: mrsjackieblanks

    Watch the entire clip below

    @mrsjackieblanks ran 9 miles and for every mile, I shared one fact about my intersex body. Because education shouldn’t come from trauma—but mine did. 💛 Save + share if you learned something new. 🎙 More truths on The Unedited Body—link in bio. #Intersex#IntersexAwareness#CAIS#BodilyAutonomy#MilesWithMeaning#MarathonMom#RunningIsHealing#TheUneditedBody#InformedConsent#MedicalTrauma#Storytime#UnfilteredTruth#LGBTQI♬ original sound – Jackie | Intersex Advocate

    To say people with CAIS live complicated lives is a complete understatement

    Based on her video, Jackie appears to have developed a healthier outlook on her condition, which is highly commendable. That’s because the condition can take a toll on those who have it, physically, mentally, and even psychologically. 

    For one, they are typically recommended to undergo gonadectomy to remove their testes that, as Jackie explained in her post, remain in their abdomen. According to research, this procedure is done to decrease the risk of malignant tumor development. 

    After this procedure, the individual will be recommended to undergo hormone replacement therapy—in Jackie’s case, with estrogen. This is done to maintain secondary sexual characteristics, optimize bone and cardiovascular health, and promote overall well-being. 

    And while it may vary from one case to another, the individual may require psychological help as they grow older, particularly when they enter puberty and experience physical changes. It is a crucial time in their lives when they may need emotional support from a professional who can help them navigate life. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Nothing is wrong with me, I’m just a little different”

    For many years, Jackie went through her fair share of challenges. In a 2017 blog for West Michigan Woman, she described her mid-teens as a “very confusing time.” It was when she had her gonadectomy and “was forced” to take medication to make up for her lack of estrogen. 

    “I lied for years, to everyone around me. I lied so much, I started to believe my own lies,” she wrote. “‘I had a hysterectomy,’ I told most. I let fear of people finding out that I was different keep me quiet.”

    According to Jackie, the struggles of her condition hit her the hardest when she got married and wanted to bear a child, which her condition hindered her from doing. Fortunately, her sister volunteered to carry their child through in vitro fertilization using her husband’s sperm, which turned out to be a success. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jackie says being able to share her story significantly helped her cope. It made her realize that nothing is inherently wrong with her, and she has since helped other West Michigan mothers with intersex daughters. 

    “I tell them there’s nothing to be afraid of. Nothing is wrong with your children. They’re just a little different,” she stated. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People had rather interesting comments on her post, as many expressed “jealousy”

    Comment from social media user expressing jealousy about not having periods, related to intersex woman with XY chromosome.

    Comment from a user named Alex stating intersex has nothing to do with LGBT, discussing intersex woman with XY chromosome.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing strong envy with 33.3K likes and user profile icon.

    Comment by user ifinkucreepy questioning absence of body odor, body hair, and periods, relating to intersex woman with XY chromosome.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by user Justashleydawn expressing enthusiasm with text Honestly this sounds amazing, related to intersex woman with XY chromosome.

    Comment from intersex woman with XY chromosome reflecting on personal difference and evolution shared on social media post.

    Comment discussing learning about intersex people, helping understand trans experiences and social norms impact.

    Comment reading you're not broken, you're limited edition with 5,477 likes, relating to intersex woman with XY chromosome experiences shared.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter Xennial sharing a perspective on gender and sports, expressing confusion over arguments against females in male sports.

    Comment on social media expressing gratitude for educating on gender beyond high school biology, highlighting intersex woman with XY chromosome.

    Comment from Kristi K discussing intersex statistics and thanking a creator for educating TikTokers about intersex bodies.

    Social media comment saying I am so So SO Jealous with 663 likes, related to intersex woman with XY chromosome discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Wama saying Biology is so cool, with 2,065 likes, highlighting intersex woman with XY chromosome discussion.

    Comment on social media expressing jealousy about no body hair while acknowledging other difficulties of being an intersex woman with XY chromosome.

    Social media comment discussing concerns about intersex bodies and elective gender-affirming surgeries for minors.

    Comment discussing intersex woman with XY chromosome experiencing differences in body hair, odor, and periods.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about speaking to congress, posted by user ShayBay, discussing education on intersex woman with XY chromosome differences.

    Comment highlighting views on intersex individuals and how religion perceives the creation of intersex people.

    Comment by user Loni_Alex emphasizing self-acceptance with a supportive message about not being broken or flawed.

    Comment from user SkyBear89 appreciating openness and generosity in sharing experiences of an intersex woman with XY chromosome differences.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment by user Abbs with emoji, expressing admiration and calling someone an elite woman.

    Comment on social media post reading Biology is fascinating, expressing gratitude for sharing, related to intersex woman with XY chromosome.

    Instagram comment by user becci discussing genital surgery for intersex babies, highlighting intersex issues and bodily autonomy.

    Comment by user Anna Riot Face discussing society's perception, with 11.4K likes, related to intersex woman with XY chromosome.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on genetics discussing intersex woman with XY chromosome explaining how her body differs from others.

    Comment on social media supporting an intersex woman with XY chromosome discussing how her body is different from others’.

    Comment from intersex woman with XY chromosome expressing mixed feelings about her condition and experiences with periods.

    Comment about standing up for intersex and trans rights, mentioning red hair, blue eyes, and intersex people with XY chromosome.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment highlighting rapid learning about intersex differences and physical endurance achievements.

    Comment from Beth Chapin discussing rhetoric around gender confirmation surgeries and intersexed youth, highlighting body differences.

    Social media comment from an intersex woman with XY chromosome expressing feelings about being a super female.

    Comment by Beth Chapin supporting intersex experiences, highlighting rhetoric around gender confirmation surgeries and intersex youth.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Chrissy praising someone's ability to talk and run simultaneously, related to intersex woman with XY chromosome.

    Comment text on a social media post reading So basically you're winning at life with 5,629 likes, relating to an intersex woman with XY chromosome.

    Comment from Beth thanking an intersex woman with XY chromosome for sharing her important story.

    Comment from Sav at Mind-Body Mastery expressing fascination with intersex woman with XY chromosome sharing body differences.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from an intersex woman with XY chromosome discussing unique body differences like no period and no body hair.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Interesting facts
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    2

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, this is fascinating. They're just like a ... human with interesting challenges. And another case that defies the "there are only men and women" assertion.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, this is fascinating. They're just like a ... human with interesting challenges. And another case that defies the "there are only men and women" assertion.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT