Here’s Our International Cat Photo Contest You Can Join To Make Your Feline A Star
Cat photo contest entries featuring cats looking at photo books of other cats in a home setting.
Cats

Here's Our International Cat Photo Contest You Can Join To Make Your Feline A Star

LoveCATS World
Get your cat featured in a unique and personalized high-quality photobook!

Are you a proud cat parent who loves capturing the adorable moments of your feline friend? If so, here’s your chance to showcase your cat’s charm and win a spot for them in a high-quality photobook! Our annual cat photo contest is the perfect opportunity to celebrate your cat’s uniqueness and have their radiant personality immortalized in print. Sign up meow!

Why Enter the Contest?

– Prestigious Recognition: Your cat could be the cover star of LoveCATS’ International Photobook cover!

– High-Quality Prints: The photobook is professionally crafted to highlight the best features of each winning entry.

– Memorable Keepsake: Something to cherish forever.

Get some inspiration from previous winners.

More info: lovecatsworld.com | Facebook | Instagram

RELATED:

    Grandpa Jax (15), from Canada, became our cover boy in 2024

    Here’s Our International Cat Photo Contest You Can Join To Make Your Feline A Star

    LoveCATS Photobook was inspired by all the amazing photos of gorgeous cats that cat moms and dads from all over the world, members of our online community, submitted to be shared on our Facebook page.

    Hibari, from Japan, has been participating in our photo contest since 2012. She’s turning 24 this year!

    Here’s Our International Cat Photo Contest You Can Join To Make Your Feline A Star

    Rudy, from the US, shows off his copy of the book!

    Here’s Our International Cat Photo Contest You Can Join To Make Your Feline A Star

    Many of the proud parents of the cats that have been featured in our photo books throughout the years have been our followers since the beginning, in 2013.

    Quite a few of LoveCATS’ dearest furry stars went on to have their own Facebook pages with thousands of fans and followers around the world.

    Such is the case of Bombay from the US (Bombay’s World), Hibari from Japan (Hibari Chavez), and Pepsi Girl from South Africa (Posh Princess Pepsi Girl & Friends).

    Tinkerbell, from the US, made the centerfold pages in 2023!

    Here’s Our International Cat Photo Contest You Can Join To Make Your Feline A Star

    Buddy, from Japan, reads his captivating rescue story!

    Here’s Our International Cat Photo Contest You Can Join To Make Your Feline A Star

    Although entries are not limited to any trend or theme, we’ve noticed that cat people love to capture the essence of their small felines by taking amazing close-ups—in fact, many of them made the cover!

    Kachina, from the US, is our gorgeous 2024 cover girl!

    Here’s Our International Cat Photo Contest You Can Join To Make Your Feline A Star

    Aaron, from Belgium, is a very proud contest winner!

    Here’s Our International Cat Photo Contest You Can Join To Make Your Feline A Star

    So, if you are entering our photo contest for the first time and wish to increase your chances of winning a spot for your kitty in LoveCATS Photobook, make sure you send a well-curated selection of photos taken from different angles in a visually appealing way. Always include at least one seasonal or themed photo, and never underestimate the power of a good close-up!

    Suki, from Israel—one of the most photogenic contestants ever!

    Here’s Our International Cat Photo Contest You Can Join To Make Your Feline A Star

    Moosje, from the Netherlands, lovin’ his exclusive two-page spread!

    Here’s Our International Cat Photo Contest You Can Join To Make Your Feline A Star

    Pixel, from the US, is one of the most beautiful photo contest winners in 2024

    Here’s Our International Cat Photo Contest You Can Join To Make Your Feline A Star

    Shayla, from Australia, is amazed at how gorgeous she looks in her book!

    Here’s Our International Cat Photo Contest You Can Join To Make Your Feline A Star

    Our International Photobook has been issued every year for more than a decade now! Sweet Hamish, from Wales, UK, won the cover of our 2014 edition

    Here’s Our International Cat Photo Contest You Can Join To Make Your Feline A Star

    Dotty, from the UK, won the cover of our 2015 edition

    Here’s Our International Cat Photo Contest You Can Join To Make Your Feline A Star

    Maggie, from South Africa, made the cover of our 2016 International Photobook with this amazing entry!

    Here’s Our International Cat Photo Contest You Can Join To Make Your Feline A Star

    Find more great photos and reviews on our website

    Here’s Our International Cat Photo Contest You Can Join To Make Your Feline A Star

    Join our photo contest MEOW! Good luck, and may your feline friend shine in the spotlight!

    Here’s Our International Cat Photo Contest You Can Join To Make Your Feline A Star

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    LoveCATS World

    LoveCATS World

    LoveCATS World

    LoveCATS World

    Gabriela Zagórska

    Gabriela Zagórska

    Gabriela Zagórska

    Gabriela Zagórska

