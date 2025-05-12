Here’s Our International Cat Photo Contest You Can Join To Make Your Feline A Star
Get your cat featured in a unique and personalized high-quality photobook!
Are you a proud cat parent who loves capturing the adorable moments of your feline friend? If so, here’s your chance to showcase your cat’s charm and win a spot for them in a high-quality photobook! Our annual cat photo contest is the perfect opportunity to celebrate your cat’s uniqueness and have their radiant personality immortalized in print. Sign up meow!
Why Enter the Contest?
– Prestigious Recognition: Your cat could be the cover star of LoveCATS’ International Photobook cover!
– High-Quality Prints: The photobook is professionally crafted to highlight the best features of each winning entry.
– Memorable Keepsake: Something to cherish forever.
Get some inspiration from previous winners.
More info: lovecatsworld.com | Facebook | Instagram
Grandpa Jax (15), from Canada, became our cover boy in 2024
LoveCATS Photobook was inspired by all the amazing photos of gorgeous cats that cat moms and dads from all over the world, members of our online community, submitted to be shared on our Facebook page.
Hibari, from Japan, has been participating in our photo contest since 2012. She’s turning 24 this year!
Rudy, from the US, shows off his copy of the book!
Many of the proud parents of the cats that have been featured in our photo books throughout the years have been our followers since the beginning, in 2013.
Quite a few of LoveCATS’ dearest furry stars went on to have their own Facebook pages with thousands of fans and followers around the world.
Such is the case of Bombay from the US (Bombay’s World), Hibari from Japan (Hibari Chavez), and Pepsi Girl from South Africa (Posh Princess Pepsi Girl & Friends).
Tinkerbell, from the US, made the centerfold pages in 2023!
Buddy, from Japan, reads his captivating rescue story!
Although entries are not limited to any trend or theme, we’ve noticed that cat people love to capture the essence of their small felines by taking amazing close-ups—in fact, many of them made the cover!
Kachina, from the US, is our gorgeous 2024 cover girl!
Aaron, from Belgium, is a very proud contest winner!
So, if you are entering our photo contest for the first time and wish to increase your chances of winning a spot for your kitty in LoveCATS Photobook, make sure you send a well-curated selection of photos taken from different angles in a visually appealing way. Always include at least one seasonal or themed photo, and never underestimate the power of a good close-up!
