Here’s Our International Cat Photo Contest You Can Join To Make Your Feline A Star

Get your cat featured in a unique and personalized high-quality photobook!

Are you a proud cat parent who loves capturing the adorable moments of your feline friend? If so, here’s your chance to showcase your cat’s charm and win a spot for them in a high-quality photobook! Our annual cat photo contest is the perfect opportunity to celebrate your cat’s uniqueness and have their radiant personality immortalized in print. Sign up meow!

Why Enter the Contest?

– Prestigious Recognition: Your cat could be the cover star of LoveCATS’ International Photobook cover!

– High-Quality Prints: The photobook is professionally crafted to highlight the best features of each winning entry.

– Memorable Keepsake: Something to cherish forever.

Get some inspiration from previous winners.

More info: lovecatsworld.com | Facebook | Instagram

RELATED:

Grandpa Jax (15), from Canada, became our cover boy in 2024

LoveCATS Photobook was inspired by all the amazing photos of gorgeous cats that cat moms and dads from all over the world, members of our online community, submitted to be shared on our Facebook page.

Hibari, from Japan, has been participating in our photo contest since 2012. She’s turning 24 this year!

Rudy, from the US, shows off his copy of the book!

Many of the proud parents of the cats that have been featured in our photo books throughout the years have been our followers since the beginning, in 2013.

Quite a few of LoveCATS’ dearest furry stars went on to have their own Facebook pages with thousands of fans and followers around the world.

Such is the case of Bombay from the US (Bombay’s World), Hibari from Japan (Hibari Chavez), and Pepsi Girl from South Africa (Posh Princess Pepsi Girl & Friends).

Tinkerbell, from the US, made the centerfold pages in 2023!

Buddy, from Japan, reads his captivating rescue story!

Although entries are not limited to any trend or theme, we’ve noticed that cat people love to capture the essence of their small felines by taking amazing close-ups—in fact, many of them made the cover!

Kachina, from the US, is our gorgeous 2024 cover girl!

Aaron, from Belgium, is a very proud contest winner!

So, if you are entering our photo contest for the first time and wish to increase your chances of winning a spot for your kitty in LoveCATS Photobook, make sure you send a well-curated selection of photos taken from different angles in a visually appealing way. Always include at least one seasonal or themed photo, and never underestimate the power of a good close-up!

Suki, from Israel—one of the most photogenic contestants ever!

Moosje, from the Netherlands, lovin’ his exclusive two-page spread!

Pixel, from the US, is one of the most beautiful photo contest winners in 2024

Shayla, from Australia, is amazed at how gorgeous she looks in her book!

Our International Photobook has been issued every year for more than a decade now! Sweet Hamish, from Wales, UK, won the cover of our 2014 edition

Dotty, from the UK, won the cover of our 2015 edition

Maggie, from South Africa, made the cover of our 2016 International Photobook with this amazing entry!

Find more great photos and reviews on our website

Join our photo contest MEOW! Good luck, and may your feline friend shine in the spotlight!

