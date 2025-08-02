So, we’ve gathered some cool examples of folks seeing something interesting and deciding to take a picture to share it online. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts and stories to the comments section down below.

Did you know that Australia is wider than the moon ? Ok, that might not be everyone's idea of an interesting fact, but, fortunately, there are other options out there. Indeed, there are whole communities on the internet devoted to gathering cool stuff they’ve seen, heard or read and presenting them to their fellow humans.

#1 Tom Brown Was An Engineer Who Saved 1,200 Types Of Apples From Extinction Over 25 Years Share icon

#2 What A Woman Share icon

#3 Sabrina Chebichi Kenyan Athlete Who Won A Marathon In 1973 Barefoot And Wearing A Dress Share icon

Every day, tens of millions of people scroll through specialized web communities, forums, subreddits, Facebook groups, even Discord servers, linked by a shared interest in something that, to others, seems oddly specialized. From the community for discovering architectural "liminal spaces," identifying obscure insects, sharing stories about trivial revenge, collecting cursed thrift store finds, or trading skills for keeping fountain pens, these internet spaces are prospering. ADVERTISEMENT Why do they do so well? Because it's something so out in the open, so human: our compulsion to gather around curiosity, to be seen in our strangeness, and to be part of something, even if that something is richly, intensely specific.

#4 Tokyo Hospital Sued By Truck Driver Who Discovered He Was Switched With A Poor Single Mother's Baby In 1953 Share icon

#5 9 Year Old Maryland Girl Finds 15 Million Year Old Megalodon Tooth In The Chesapeake Bay Share icon

#6 This Ct Scan Belongs To A 73 Year Old Woman In Whom Doctors Discovered A 30 Year Old Calcified Fetus Share icon

What other people want varies wildly, and that's what makes the internet such fertile ground. One person might be interested in medieval cooking recipes; another person might like watching people restore old tools; someone else might have a very keen interest in learning about the editing of reality TV shows.

#7 When Nice Countries Have An Argument Share icon

#8 On March 11, 2002, 15 Young Girls Died In A Fire At Their Mecca School Share icon They could’ve escaped, but the Saudi Religious Police prevented Civil Defence Officers from entering because they weren’t wearing proper ‘Islamic’ clothes.



#9 19-Year-Old American Pilot Detained In Antarctica After Unauthorized Landing During Solo Flight Across All Seven Continents Share icon

Before, it might have felt isolating, something one has to do alone, or something that perhaps others won't understand. On the internet, though, people find groups where their strange little pastime is not only not rebuffed but welcomed. There's pleasure in belonging to a community where nobody bats an eyelid when you share a macro-image of a moth from your garage or go off on a ten-paragraph rant about the significance of a cutscene in a video game.

#10 Tobacco Company Ceos Declare, Under Oath, That Nicotine Is Not Addictive (1994) Share icon

#11 The Evolution Of This Building Can Be Seen In It's Masonry Share icon

#12 When It's Cold Enough To See The Melody Share icon

These communities succeed because they provide something beyond content, they provide context, feedback, and acknowledgement. Posting in a community of shared interest is not broadcasting into the void of your average social media stream, where people may scan past or silently critique. There, you're talking to people who *get it*. They know what it is you're talking about when you say a kitchen "feels haunted but not in a bad way."

#13 This Is Beautiful Share icon

#14 Jim Morrison’s Stolen Grave Bust Found After 37 Years - Recovered By Pure Chance In Paris! Share icon

#15 Baby Raccoon Waits On Doorstep All Alone For Someone To Notice Him Share icon

They'll upvote your exhaustive spreadsheet of diverse types of apple. They'll ridicule your ghost cake selfie or bawl with you over a sentimental recollection shared in an oldies thread. It's like entering a room where everybody speaks your dialect, however arcane that dialect happens to be.

#16 Looks Like A Complete Another Planet. Share icon

#17 In Iraq's Book Markets, Books Are Left On The Street Overnight Because, As Iraqis Say, "The Reader Does Not Steal And The Thief Does Not Read" Share icon

#18 What Prison Cells Look Like In Different Countries Share icon

There is the implicit guarantee in the shape such communities take. Most of them have some guidelines, no spam, on topic, and be civil. This provides a sense of security and structure in contrast with chaos of the broader internet. There is a rhythm to popping by: viewing what's new, responding to others, contributing your own words. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Getting Promoted As A Garbage Man Enough Times In New York City Gets You A Dress Like A Military General Share icon

#20 Mcdonald’s Discontinued Their Coffee Stirring Spoons In 1979 Because People Were Using Them To Measure And Snort C*****e Instead Share icon

#21 The Wildlife Photographer Who Took This Photo Wishes That It Didn't Exist Share icon

Over time, these behaviors build more than a hobby space, they build relationships. Members get to know each other's nicknames, there are jokes that develop from inside knowledge, and members build a sense of group identification. Even if you’re just lurking, there’s a feeling of belonging. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 In 1955, A 15-Year-Old Black Girl Named Claudette Colvin Refused To Give Up Her Seat On A Segregated Bus, Nine Months Before Rosa Parks Share icon She was handcuffed and arrested, and her story was largely left out of most history books.



#23 'Fight Club' Booed At 1999 Venice Film Fest Share icon

#24 2,400 Year-Old Skeleton Mosaic Discovered In Turkey With The Caption: “Be Cheerful, Enjoy Your Life” Share icon

Another layer of appeal comes from the combination of low stakes and high engagement. In daily life, talking about your interest in taxidermy or antique vending machines might feel awkward or indulgent. But online, where everyone opted in, the barrier is gone. You’re free to dive deep. These pages also become channels for creativity: someone can make genealogy memes, write a fanfic with extinct animals, or do lovely sketches of plant diseases. The sheer creativity that exists in these communities is unbelievable, and seeing other individuals genuinely care about something is infectious, even if you didn't initially have an interest. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Abandoned Church That Was Turned Into A Skate Park Share icon

#26 A Moth Caterpillar Share icon

#27 At Age 15, Jeanna Giese Became The First Known Person To Survive Rabies Without Prior Vaccination Share icon

It's something more than entertainment. These communities meet emotional needs: the need to connect, to be curious, to wonder at the strange and beautiful edges of the world. They remind us that fascination doesn't have to be useful in order to be valid. You don't have to be an expert. You don't have to have a reason to care. The loveliness of online communities is that they revel in *that*, untainted, simple joy about finding something great and sharing it with others who will twinkle along with you. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Elvis Presley, As Drawn By 15-Year-Old Jimi Hendrix Share icon

#29 The Cave Of The Swimmers Features 8,000-Year-Old Depictions Of Human Figures Seemingly Floating Or Swimming In The Middle Of The Sahara Desert Share icon

#30 Three Nigerian Men Were Arrested At An Airport In Algeria After Attempting To Board A Flight To Dubai Disguised As Arab Women Share icon

So whether it's a community for Victorian mourning jewelry, time-lapse weather maps, or cats resembling celebrities, these spaces are important. They demonstrate that no subject is too niche, too weird, or too obnoxious to generate community. In a loud, polarized online world, these soft spots of mutual curiosity are a testament that connection doesn't always require debate or drama, it often starts with a basic post and someone else being like, "Wow, me too." ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Safety Pin Hasn't Changed In 175 Years Share icon

#32 This Louis Vuitton Store In NYC Share icon

#33 25 Years Ago. Lars Ulrich Of Metallica Snitches On And Turns In Over 300,000 Napster Users When He Testifies In Front Of The Senate Judiciary Committee. July 11th, 2000 Share icon

#34 The World’s Oldest Customer Complaint Was Written On A Clay Tablet 3,700 Years Ago Share icon Where a man named Nanni angrily called out a copper trader, Ea-nāṣir, for selling him low-quality goods. Tablet on display in the British Museum:



#35 In 2002, Two Planes Collided Mid-Air In Germany After Conflicting Air Traffic Control Instructions, Killing All On Board Share icon Two Years Later, In 2004, A Man Who Lost His Family In The Crash Tracked Down The Controller And Fatally Stabbed Him At Home.



#36 Jaden Smith Opens A Food Truck To Feed The Homeless Share icon

#37 Bootleggers In 1920s Seattle Invented “Heifer-Heels” - Shoes That Made Their Footprints Look Like Cow Tracks So Cops Couldn’t Follow Them During Prohibition Share icon

#38 A Man Walked 450km To Calm Down After Fight With Wife Share icon

#39 A Nurse Found Out That Her New Coworker Was The Same Premature Baby She Took Care Of Over 30 Years Ago. (1990) Share icon

#40 This Church In Belgium Was Converted Into A Rock Climbing Gym Share icon

#41 Blanche Monnier Was Found In 1901 After Being Locked In A Dark Room By Her Mother For 25 Year, Because She Fell In Love With The Wrong Man Share icon

#42 A Traffic Camera In The Netherlands Mistakenly Identified An Ice Pack For A Mobile Phone. She Was Fined €439 ($515) Share icon

#43 The Top Of The Great Pyramid Of Giza Share icon

#44 Rubin Observatory In Chile Has Discovered Over 4000 New Asteroids Since Coming Online A Week Ago Share icon

#45 Ivana Bacik Speaks While Holding Up Meme Of Us Vp Jd Vance In Irish Parliament Share icon

#46 Asteroid Psyche 16 Has Been Found To Contain Gold Reserves Worth $700 Quintillion. That's Enough To Make Everyone On Earth Billionaires Share icon

#47 The Gate Tower Building Is A 16-Floor Office Building In Fukushima-Ku, Osaka, Japan. It Is Notable For The Highway That Passes Through The Building Share icon

#48 My Wife And I Sent A Wedding Invite To Pope Francis For Fun When We Were Engaged And This Was The Vatican’s Response Share icon

#49 There Is Currently A Location On Earth That Is Over 200°f Warmer Than Another Share icon

#50 The Dragon Head Mountain In South Sinai, Egypt. The Red Glow In The ‘Eye’ Is A Camp Fire In The Cave Share icon

#51 A Man In South Dakota Proposed To His Fiancé While A Tornado Swirled Right Behind Them Share icon