Did you know that Australia is wider than the moon? Ok, that might not be everyone's idea of an interesting fact, but, fortunately, there are other options out there. Indeed, there are whole communities on the internet devoted to gathering cool stuff they’ve seen, heard or read and presenting them to their fellow humans.

So, we’ve gathered some cool examples of folks seeing something interesting and deciding to take a picture to share it online. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts and stories to the comments section down below.

#1

Tom Brown Was An Engineer Who Saved 1,200 Types Of Apples From Extinction Over 25 Years

Elderly man at outdoor event displaying a wide variety of apples, showcasing interesting facts from an online group collection.

eternviking Report

hea_c avatar
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's interesting how many variety of apples there are. I once bought each type of apple we could find at the grocery store for a taste test. We put them in order from sweetest to tartest, going by charts we found online, and taste one every day. We found as they were ripening the apples tasted the best a week after we bought them. Unfortunately we didn't document anything and cannot remember which apples we liked the best. I think we hated the envy and red delicious ones the most and we liked the Ambrosia, Empire and Fuji apples the best. I would do that again.

    #2

    What A Woman

    Black and white photos of Arthur Duncan and Betty White with text sharing an interesting fact from the online group.

    eternviking Report

    #3

    Sabrina Chebichi Kenyan Athlete Who Won A Marathon In 1973 Barefoot And Wearing A Dress

    Black and white photo of a female runner finishing a race, shared by an online group about interesting facts and pics.

    eternviking Report

    Every day, tens of millions of people scroll through specialized web communities, forums, subreddits, Facebook groups, even Discord servers, linked by a shared interest in something that, to others, seems oddly specialized. From the community for discovering architectural "liminal spaces," identifying obscure insects, sharing stories about trivial revenge, collecting cursed thrift store finds, or trading skills for keeping fountain pens, these internet spaces are prospering.

    Why do they do so well? Because it's something so out in the open, so human: our compulsion to gather around curiosity, to be seen in our strangeness, and to be part of something, even if that something is richly, intensely specific.
    #4

    Tokyo Hospital Sued By Truck Driver Who Discovered He Was Switched With A Poor Single Mother's Baby In 1953

    Newborn babies in hospital bassinets accompanying interesting facts shared by an online group community.

    eternviking Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So ending up rich has little to do with your genes? Color me surprised!

    #5

    9 Year Old Maryland Girl Finds 15 Million Year Old Megalodon Tooth In The Chesapeake Bay

    Young girl in outdoor gear smiling and holding a large shark tooth near water, featured in an online group sharing interesting facts.

    eternviking Report

    #6

    This Ct Scan Belongs To A 73 Year Old Woman In Whom Doctors Discovered A 30 Year Old Calcified Fetus

    3D medical scans showing a rare fetal condition, shared by an online group of interesting facts and pics.

    eternviking Report

    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lithopedion or "stone baby," it is a rare condition where a fetus dies during an ectopic pregnancy and, if it is too large to be reabsorbed, it becomes encased in a calcified shell as a protective mechanism by the mother's body. This calcification is a result of a foreign body reaction, preventing infection from the dead tissue. Thanks Google.

    What other people want varies wildly, and that's what makes the internet such fertile ground. One person might be interested in medieval cooking recipes; another person might like watching people restore old tools; someone else might have a very keen interest in learning about the editing of reality TV shows.
    #7

    When Nice Countries Have An Argument

    Disputed island between Canada and Denmark with flags, shared in an online group "Whoah, That's Interesting" facts and pics.

    eternviking Report

    #8

    On March 11, 2002, 15 Young Girls Died In A Fire At Their Mecca School

    Group of women wearing face coverings and abayas walking outdoors, featured in online group sharing interesting facts and pics.

    They could’ve escaped, but the Saudi Religious Police prevented Civil Defence Officers from entering because they weren’t wearing proper ‘Islamic’ clothes.

    eternviking Report

    #9

    19-Year-Old American Pilot Detained In Antarctica After Unauthorized Landing During Solo Flight Across All Seven Continents

    Young person in pilot seat inside small aircraft cockpit, wearing headset, part of online group sharing interesting facts and pics

    eternviking Report

    Before, it might have felt isolating, something one has to do alone, or something that perhaps others won't understand. On the internet, though, people find groups where their strange little pastime is not only not rebuffed but welcomed. There's pleasure in belonging to a community where nobody bats an eyelid when you share a macro-image of a moth from your garage or go off on a ten-paragraph rant about the significance of a cutscene in a video game.
    #10

    Tobacco Company Ceos Declare, Under Oath, That Nicotine Is Not Addictive (1994)

    Group of men in suits raising hands during a formal hearing, featured in an online group sharing interesting facts.

    eternviking Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They knew then, and know now, exactly how dangerous their products are.

    #11

    The Evolution Of This Building Can Be Seen In It's Masonry

    Old stone wall outline visible under newer brick wall in urban parking lot, shared by online group interesting facts.

    eternviking Report

    #12

    When It's Cold Enough To See The Melody

    Red-winged blackbirds perched on branches breathing visible vapor in an online group sharing interesting facts.

    No-Interest-490 , Kathrin Swoboda Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Birdsong is a mind-blowing result of tiny lungs and a complicated muscular system that can combine widely different tones at once at an incredible speed.

    These communities succeed because they provide something beyond content, they provide context, feedback, and acknowledgement. Posting in a community of shared interest is not broadcasting into the void of your average social media stream, where people may scan past or silently critique. There, you're talking to people who *get it*. They know what it is you're talking about when you say a kitchen "feels haunted but not in a bad way."

    #13

    This Is Beautiful

    Handwritten note in a bottle on sand, part of interesting facts and pics shared by an online group.

    eternviking Report

    #14

    Jim Morrison’s Stolen Grave Bust Found After 37 Years - Recovered By Pure Chance In Paris!

    Side-by-side images of Jim Morrison statue before and after graffiti, shared by online group spotlighting interesting facts.

    eternviking , Euronews Culture / Youtube Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A few more details: "On May 16, the Paris Public Prosecutor's Office announced the recovery of the long-missing sculpture. The police's Financial and Anti-Corruption Brigade discovered the bust while executing a search order from an examining magistrate at the Paris Court."

    #15

    Baby Raccoon Waits On Doorstep All Alone For Someone To Notice Him

    Wet raccoon standing at a doorstep, featured in an online group sharing interesting facts and pics.

    eternviking Report

    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor wee fellow. Give him a hot dog and a cuddle.

    They'll upvote your exhaustive spreadsheet of diverse types of apple. They'll ridicule your ghost cake selfie or bawl with you over a sentimental recollection shared in an oldies thread. It's like entering a room where everybody speaks your dialect, however arcane that dialect happens to be.
    #16

    Looks Like A Complete Another Planet.

    Rarely seen side of Earth showing the vast Pacific Ocean, shared by online group whoah that's interesting with facts and pics.

    seeeeeeeeeeeeeeed Report

    #17

    In Iraq's Book Markets, Books Are Left On The Street Overnight Because, As Iraqis Say, "The Reader Does Not Steal And The Thief Does Not Read"

    Outdoor market with piles of books and cardboard boxes, showing interesting facts and pics shared by an online group.

    eternviking Report

    #18

    What Prison Cells Look Like In Different Countries

    Comparing prison cells from different countries shared in an online group highlighting interesting facts and pics.

    ursoartdecooo Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you guess which prisons have the greater success rate in rehabilitating prisoners?

    There is the implicit guarantee in the shape such communities take. Most of them have some guidelines, no spam, on topic, and be civil. This provides a sense of security and structure in contrast with chaos of the broader internet. There is a rhythm to popping by: viewing what's new, responding to others, contributing your own words.

    #19

    Getting Promoted As A Garbage Man Enough Times In New York City Gets You A Dress Like A Military General

    Four garbagemen in New York City dressed in general-style uniforms, showing interesting facts from an online group.

    eternviking Report

    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we all note how young that one second from the left looks?

    #20

    Mcdonald’s Discontinued Their Coffee Stirring Spoons In 1979 Because People Were Using Them To Measure And Snort C*****e Instead

    McDonald's plastic coffee stirrer causing controversy shared by online group Whoah That’s Interesting with intriguing facts and pics.

    eternviking Report

    #21

    The Wildlife Photographer Who Took This Photo Wishes That It Didn't Exist

    Seahorse clinging to a cotton swab underwater, highlighting pollution in an interesting online group sharing facts.

    eternviking , justinhofman Report

    Over time, these behaviors build more than a hobby space, they build relationships. Members get to know each other's nicknames, there are jokes that develop from inside knowledge, and members build a sense of group identification. Even if you’re just lurking, there’s a feeling of belonging.

    #22

    In 1955, A 15-Year-Old Black Girl Named Claudette Colvin Refused To Give Up Her Seat On A Segregated Bus, Nine Months Before Rosa Parks

    Photo of a teenage girl with glasses next to a newspaper clipping about segregation violation, relevant to interesting facts.

    She was handcuffed and arrested, and her story was largely left out of most history books.

    eternviking Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Claudette was pregnant (r@ped) and unmarried, so Black activists thought that this would bear prejudice to their cause because religious black people and religious white people wouldn't feel sympathy for her. So they let her down. Justice for Claudette. (source : wikipedia)

    #23

    'Fight Club' Booed At 1999 Venice Film Fest

    Scene from Fight Club with Ed Norton and Brad Pitt, shared in an online group of interesting facts and pics.

    eternviking , 20th Century Studios Report

    miriaminsidecor avatar
    Miriam Insidecor
    Miriam Insidecor
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cannes likes mediocre and safe films. It really is an overrated festival.

    #24

    2,400 Year-Old Skeleton Mosaic Discovered In Turkey With The Caption: “Be Cheerful, Enjoy Your Life”

    Archaeologist uncovering an ancient mosaic featuring a skeleton, shared by online group with interesting facts and pics.

    eternviking Report

    Another layer of appeal comes from the combination of low stakes and high engagement. In daily life, talking about your interest in taxidermy or antique vending machines might feel awkward or indulgent. But online, where everyone opted in, the barrier is gone. You’re free to dive deep. These pages also become channels for creativity: someone can make genealogy memes, write a fanfic with extinct animals, or do lovely sketches of plant diseases. The sheer creativity that exists in these communities is unbelievable, and seeing other individuals genuinely care about something is infectious, even if you didn't initially have an interest.

    #25

    Abandoned Church That Was Turned Into A Skate Park

    Indoor skatepark inside a historic building with gothic arches, shared by an online group interested in unique facts and pics.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    #26

    A Moth Caterpillar

    Colorful caterpillar with bright purple, orange, and green details climbing a twig, featured in an interesting facts online group.

    eternviking Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have been going down a rabbit hole trying to find the species of moth this caterpillar belongs to and am getting nowhere. I think it's fake.

    #27

    At Age 15, Jeanna Giese Became The First Known Person To Survive Rabies Without Prior Vaccination

    Woman in wheelchair being pushed by man outside hospital with woman walking nearby shared in online group interesting facts and pics

    eternviking Report

    It's something more than entertainment. These communities meet emotional needs: the need to connect, to be curious, to wonder at the strange and beautiful edges of the world. They remind us that fascination doesn't have to be useful in order to be valid. You don't have to be an expert. You don't have to have a reason to care. The loveliness of online communities is that they revel in *that*, untainted, simple joy about finding something great and sharing it with others who will twinkle along with you.

    #28

    Elvis Presley, As Drawn By 15-Year-Old Jimi Hendrix

    Hand-drawn sketch of a person playing guitar with handwritten notes, from an online group sharing interesting facts and pics.

    eternviking , Elvis Australia Report

    #29

    The Cave Of The Swimmers Features 8,000-Year-Old Depictions Of Human Figures Seemingly Floating Or Swimming In The Middle Of The Sahara Desert

    Ancient cave paintings of human figures and animals on a rocky surface shared by an online group with interesting facts.

    eternviking Report

    #30

    Three Nigerian Men Were Arrested At An Airport In Algeria After Attempting To Board A Flight To Dubai Disguised As Arab Women

    Group sharing interesting facts and pics shows creative disguises with masks and scarves covering faces in a unique online discussion.

    eternviking Report

    So whether it's a community for Victorian mourning jewelry, time-lapse weather maps, or cats resembling celebrities, these spaces are important. They demonstrate that no subject is too niche, too weird, or too obnoxious to generate community. In a loud, polarized online world, these soft spots of mutual curiosity are a testament that connection doesn't always require debate or drama, it often starts with a basic post and someone else being like, "Wow, me too."

    #31

    Safety Pin Hasn't Changed In 175 Years

    Safety pins shown in a timeline from 1849 to 2025, shared by an online group highlighting interesting facts and pics.

    eternviking Report

    #32

    This Louis Vuitton Store In NYC

    Giant Louis Vuitton trunk installation in city, attracting crowds and capturing attention in an interesting online group.

    eternviking Report

    #33

    25 Years Ago. Lars Ulrich Of Metallica Snitches On And Turns In Over 300,000 Napster Users When He Testifies In Front Of The Senate Judiciary Committee. July 11th, 2000

    Man speaking into microphone at a panel discussion, part of an online group sharing interesting facts and pics.

    eternviking Report

    #34

    The World’s Oldest Customer Complaint Was Written On A Clay Tablet 3,700 Years Ago

    Ancient clay tablet with cuneiform script, featured in online group sharing interesting facts and pics.

    Where a man named Nanni angrily called out a copper trader, Ea-nāṣir, for selling him low-quality goods. Tablet on display in the British Museum:

    eternviking Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What are the chances that a historical artefact happens to be held at the British museum?

    #35

    In 2002, Two Planes Collided Mid-Air In Germany After Conflicting Air Traffic Control Instructions, Killing All On Board

    Two DHL planes flying closely at night over clouds, illustrating a fascinating moment from an online group sharing interesting facts.

    Two Years Later, In 2004, A Man Who Lost His Family In The Crash Tracked Down The Controller And Fatally Stabbed Him At Home.

    eternviking Report

    #36

    Jaden Smith Opens A Food Truck To Feed The Homeless

    Black food truck with bold white "I LOVE YOU RESTAURANT" text, featured in an online group sharing interesting facts and pics.

    eternviking Report

    #37

    Bootleggers In 1920s Seattle Invented “Heifer-Heels” - Shoes That Made Their Footprints Look Like Cow Tracks So Cops Couldn’t Follow Them During Prohibition

    Old wooden platform shoes displayed on foot and separately, shared by online group with interesting facts and pics.

    eternviking Report

    #38

    A Man Walked 450km To Calm Down After Fight With Wife

    Map showing walking route from Lake Como to Fano, illustrating an interesting fact shared by an online group.

    eternviking Report

    #39

    A Nurse Found Out That Her New Coworker Was The Same Premature Baby She Took Care Of Over 30 Years Ago. (1990)

    Healthcare workers in an online group sharing interesting facts and heartwarming moments together.

    eternviking Report

    #40

    This Church In Belgium Was Converted Into A Rock Climbing Gym

    Indoor rock climbing gym with climbers scaling colorful walls inside a historic building, shared by online group interesting facts.

    sakalasjm Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since your body is a temple, you might as well use a temple to improve it!

    #41

    Blanche Monnier Was Found In 1901 After Being Locked In A Dark Room By Her Mother For 25 Year, Because She Fell In Love With The Wrong Man

    Side-by-side images from an online group sharing interesting facts and rare historical pictures.

    eternviking Report

    #42

    A Traffic Camera In The Netherlands Mistakenly Identified An Ice Pack For A Mobile Phone. She Was Fined €439 ($515)

    Person inside a car holding a phone to their ear, captured through the windshield, shared by an online group with interesting facts.

    eternviking Report

    #43

    The Top Of The Great Pyramid Of Giza

    Aerial view of an ancient pyramid and a close-up of its eroded stone blocks shared by an online group with interesting facts.

    eternviking Report

    #44

    Rubin Observatory In Chile Has Discovered Over 4000 New Asteroids Since Coming Online A Week Ago

    Starry night sky divided into sections with blue circles highlighting points of interest in an online group sharing interesting facts.

    eternviking Report

    #45

    Ivana Bacik Speaks While Holding Up Meme Of Us Vp Jd Vance In Irish Parliament

    Woman in a white blazer holding a printed photo during a discussion in a formal meeting room setting.

    eternviking Report

    #46

    Asteroid Psyche 16 Has Been Found To Contain Gold Reserves Worth $700 Quintillion. That's Enough To Make Everyone On Earth Billionaires

    Close-up of a cratered asteroid floating in space, featured in an online group sharing interesting facts and pics.

    eternviking Report

    #47

    The Gate Tower Building Is A 16-Floor Office Building In Fukushima-Ku, Osaka, Japan. It Is Notable For The Highway That Passes Through The Building

    Urban cityscape with a unique round building and elevated highway in an interesting facts and pics online group context.

    eternviking Report

    #48

    My Wife And I Sent A Wedding Invite To Pope Francis For Fun When We Were Engaged And This Was The Vatican’s Response

    Letter from the Vatican sharing blessings and interesting facts about a wedding, held by two hands in sunlight.

    Misther__ Report

    #49

    There Is Currently A Location On Earth That Is Over 200°f Warmer Than Another

    Weather comparison showing extreme temperatures in Antarctica at -93° and Xinjiang at 110° from interesting facts group.

    eternviking Report

    #50

    The Dragon Head Mountain In South Sinai, Egypt. The Red Glow In The ‘Eye’ Is A Camp Fire In The Cave

    Natural rock formation resembling an eye with bright orange light inside, shared by an online group featuring interesting facts.

    eternviking Report

    #51

    A Man In South Dakota Proposed To His Fiancé While A Tornado Swirled Right Behind Them

    Man proposing to woman on roadside with a large tornado in the background, captured by an online group sharing interesting facts.

    eternviking Report

