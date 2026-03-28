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Do you know what the farthest point in the ocean is? Or where you can find vending machines that hand out free food during earthquakes? Sounds like trivia you’d only hear at pub quizzes, or maybe while scrolling through a rabbit hole of fascinating facts online.

For those who love geeking out, we’ve gathered some of the most intriguing and surprising facts from the Instagram page ‘Facts Dailyy,’ which boasts over 12.7 million followers.

This is your chance to catch up and learn something new, and maybe even gather enough fun facts to casually drop in conversations and impress friends.