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Trends come and go, but truly thoughtful design has a way of outlasting the era it was created in. Whether it's an intricately carved staircase, a beautifully proportioned armchair, an Art Deco cinema, a centuries-old front door, or a perfectly preserved mid-century interior, these spaces and objects continue to captivate because they reflect craftsmanship, creativity, and an attention to detail that never goes out of style. They also offer a fascinating glimpse into how people across different periods and cultures shaped the places they lived in, and the objects they chose to surround themselves with.

That's exactly what the Design History community celebrates. Bringing together hundreds of thousands of design enthusiasts, architects, collectors, and history lovers, it has become a place where remarkable examples of historical design are preserved and shared. From furniture, lighting, and illustrations to entire homes, movie sets, restorations, and decorative details, the community highlights the enduring beauty of well-crafted design.

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#1

Parisian Door

Remarkable Designs of an iconic ornate wooden door with intricate carvings and decorative stonework.

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Design history is full of ideas that were once considered revolutionary. The 1950s and 1960s introduced entirely new ways of manufacturing furniture, allowing designers to experiment with molded plywood, fiberglass, and single-piece plastic chairs that would have been impossible just a few decades earlier. Meanwhile, the 1970s embraced conversation pits, earth tones, and modular living, while the 1980s rejected minimalism in favor of bold colors, playful geometry, and the influential Memphis movement. Many of these once-radical ideas continue to shape contemporary interiors today.

Perhaps that's what makes historical design so endlessly fascinating. Every object tells two stories at once: one about the period in which it was created, and another about why it has remained relevant long after trends have changed. Whether it's a century-old staircase, a 1959 lounge chair, a 1970s living room, or an iconic 1980s lamp, the best designs continue to inspire because they combine innovation, craftsmanship, and a clear sense of identity, qualities that never go out of style.

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    #2

    The Norman Lykes House (Circular Sun House), Designed By Frank Lloyd Wright, Phoenix, Arizona, 1959

    Remarkable historic interiors: a unique round house with a central pool, showcasing iconic furniture designs.

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    #3

    Palais Bulles Designed By The Hungarian Architect Antti Lovag, Built By Pierre Bernard, Théoule-Sur-Mer, France, 1984

    Three images showing remarkable designs: a circular infinity pool overlooking the ocean, a living room with abstract furniture and sculptures, and a hallway with unique porthole-like windows.

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    #4

    "Praying Mantis" Floor Lamp, Designed In 1950 By François Rispal, Paris, France

    Remarkable Designs: A unique, tall wooden floor lamp with a pleated white shade, showcasing iconic furniture design.

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    #5

    The Sheats Residence Designed By John Lautner, Los Angeles, USA, 1961 - 1963

    Remarkable historic interiors featuring a modern concrete and glass building next to a pool, iconic furniture.

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    #6

    Brion Tomb By Carlo Scarpa, Venice, Italy, 1968-1978

    A remarkable design of a concrete structure with interesting geometric patterns and a large weeping tree cascading down the side.

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    #7

    Casa Praxis In Mexico City By Agustín Hernández Navarro, 1975

    Remarkable Designs of a modern concrete house exterior and a unique interior with a spiral staircase.

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    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember dreaming I lived in a structure like this. Also wouldn't mind living in a lighthouse off the Atlantic coast.

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    #8

    Copley House, Accord, NY, USA

    Remarkable Designs of a charming wooden house exterior with large windows and a spacious, light-filled interior.

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    #9

    Experimental Modern Architecture, Mario Galvagni, Italy, 60s/70s

    A remarkable historic interior design featuring a bold yellow fireplace and floating hearth.

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    #10

    Sculptural Space Age Garage Doors, Brussel, Belgium, 70s Era

    Remarkable Designs: A metallic door with a unique textured pattern, showcasing iconic design and historic interiors.

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    #11

    Beautiful Staircase, Maison Hannon, Brussels, Belgium

    Remarkable Designs of an iconic winding staircase with an elaborate mural and intricate floor mosaic.

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    5points
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    #12

    Akhavan Historical House In Kashan, Iran

    A stunning architectural design with multiple arches and intricate doorways in a historic interior setting, showcasing remarkable designs.

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    #13

    Charlotte Perriand "Maison Du Mexique" Bookcase, 1953

    A remarkable iconic furniture piece, a multi-colored modern bookshelf with various cubbies and a few drawers in different colors.

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    4points
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    #14

    Milanese Entrance With Stone Cladding By Pietra Di Vicenza Gialla, Italy, 1950s

    A grand entrance hall with a chandelier and a geometric floor pattern, exemplifying remarkable designs and historic interiors.

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    #15

    Royal Greenhouses Of Laeken, Brussels, Belgium

    Remarkable Designs: A collage of historic interiors featuring grand glass conservatories and ornate architectural designs.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Beautiful Door In Ghent, Belgium

    A remarkable historic interior with a heavily carved wooden door and two smaller side doors within a red brick facade.

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    #17

    Casa Amalia (Or The Hernández House), Residential Masterpiece Located In The Santa Fe Area, Mexico City, 1969 - 1973

    Remarkable Designs featuring an iconic white house exterior and abstract interior spaces.

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    #18

    Dorothy H. Turkel House In The Palmer Woods Neighborhood Of Detroit, By Frank Lloyd Wright, USA, 1956

    A collage of a remarkable historic interior and exterior with distinctive patterned windows and concrete designs.

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    #19

    Pied-A-Terre By Janette Laverrière, Paris France, 70s

    A modern Historic Interiors design featuring a bright room with skylights, a white staircase with wooden railing, and a colorful abstract painting.

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    #20

    Playful Modernism Evens House By Harris Armstrong, Missouri, USA, 1951

    A view of a curved staircase with a unique white railing and wooden wall paneling, highlighting historic interiors.

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    #21

    Villa Planchart By Gio Ponti, Caracas, Venezuela, 1956

    Remarkable historic interiors with unique wooden stairs and paneled walls, showcasing iconic furniture designs.

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    #22

    Cosy Balcony (Garden City Neighbourhood), Cairo, Egypt, 1905

    An iconic outdoor furniture setup on a rooftop terrace, part of a remarkable historic building design.

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    2points
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    #23

    Pierre Paulins's Home With The 60s Déclive Sofa And The 50s Butterfly Chairs, Paris, France

    A living room with an iconic furniture piece, a long, low, rippled beige lounge chair, facing bookshelves, under a suspended white fabric ceiling.

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    #24

    Praxis House By Agustín Hernández Navarro (Architect's Own House/Studio), Mexico City, 1970s

    Remarkable Designs: A striking spiral staircase with individual wooden treads supported by metal rods, an iconic interior design.

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    #25

    Staircase At House Of Scientists, 19th Century Neo-Baroque Building, Lviv, Ukraine

    Remarkable historic interiors: a grand wooden staircase with intricate carvings, showcasing iconic furniture designs.

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    #26

    Surrealist "Dalí Theatre And Museum," Figueres, Spain, 1974

    Remarkable historic interiors: four views of a museum with iconic furniture, large art, and architectural designs.

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    #27

    Mailboxes, Paris, France, 70s

    An indoor view showcasing a wall of mailboxes on a pedestal, emphasizing the unique historic interiors and their remarkable designs.

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    #28

    Alexander Calder's House And Studio In Saché, France, Mid 60s

    A spacious dining room with a long wooden table and chairs, featuring large windows and a colorful rug, part of remarkable designs and historic interiors.

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    #29

    Brutalist Sculpture Door Mount Or Wall Mount, 70s Era

    Close-up of a remarkable design featuring an abstract, sculptural metal door grill against patterned glass, highlighting historic interiors.

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    #30

    Elegant Staircase At The Salime Hydropower Plant In Asturias, Designed By Joaquin Vaquero Palacios In 1954

    A grand historic interior design featuring a marble staircase with intricate metal railings and wall sconces.

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    #31

    Espace Niemeyer By Oscar Niemeyer, Paris, France, 1978

    Collage of remarkable designs showing iconic furniture in historic interiors and a textured wall.

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    #32

    Ford House By Bruce Goff, Aurora, IL, 1950

    A unique circular living space with a central fireplace, an open kitchen, and a dramatic red ceiling structure, featuring iconic furniture.

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    #33

    La Laguna, Former Textile And Yarn Factory Restored Into A Creative Hub, Mexico City, 1920s

    An exterior view of an architectural complex with green metal walkways and lush plants, showcasing remarkable designs.

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    #34

    Marcel Breuer’s Iconic Whitney Museum, Now Known As The Met Breuer, New York, 1966

    A modern concrete staircase with dark wood railings and black cushioned benches below, representing remarkable designs.

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    #35

    Mid Century Modern Sunken Conversation Pit With Fireplace, USA, 70s

    A cozy living room with a sunken circular fireplace and various seating areas, featuring iconic furniture and historic interiors.

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    #36

    Mid Century Modern Wall Panelling With Dramatic Staircase, USA, 70s

    Remarkable Designs: A warmly lit interior with extensive wood paneling, a wooden staircase, and hanging plants, displaying remarkable design.

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    #37

    Nino Gabrio And Stefano Bini, 1970

    A unique Historic Interiors design with a large circular mirror reflecting an unusual room layout with white furniture and warm lighting.

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    #38

    Retro-Futuristic Interior Design, 1970s

    An iconic furniture design with a large, curved orange sofa in a sunken living area with a stone fireplace and tropical plants.

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