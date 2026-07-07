From Historic Interiors To Iconic Furniture: 38 Remarkable Designs Shared By This Community
Trends come and go, but truly thoughtful design has a way of outlasting the era it was created in. Whether it's an intricately carved staircase, a beautifully proportioned armchair, an Art Deco cinema, a centuries-old front door, or a perfectly preserved mid-century interior, these spaces and objects continue to captivate because they reflect craftsmanship, creativity, and an attention to detail that never goes out of style. They also offer a fascinating glimpse into how people across different periods and cultures shaped the places they lived in, and the objects they chose to surround themselves with.
That's exactly what the Design History community celebrates. Bringing together hundreds of thousands of design enthusiasts, architects, collectors, and history lovers, it has become a place where remarkable examples of historical design are preserved and shared. From furniture, lighting, and illustrations to entire homes, movie sets, restorations, and decorative details, the community highlights the enduring beauty of well-crafted design.
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Parisian Door
Design history is full of ideas that were once considered revolutionary. The 1950s and 1960s introduced entirely new ways of manufacturing furniture, allowing designers to experiment with molded plywood, fiberglass, and single-piece plastic chairs that would have been impossible just a few decades earlier. Meanwhile, the 1970s embraced conversation pits, earth tones, and modular living, while the 1980s rejected minimalism in favor of bold colors, playful geometry, and the influential Memphis movement. Many of these once-radical ideas continue to shape contemporary interiors today.
Perhaps that's what makes historical design so endlessly fascinating. Every object tells two stories at once: one about the period in which it was created, and another about why it has remained relevant long after trends have changed. Whether it's a century-old staircase, a 1959 lounge chair, a 1970s living room, or an iconic 1980s lamp, the best designs continue to inspire because they combine innovation, craftsmanship, and a clear sense of identity, qualities that never go out of style.