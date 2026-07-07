This isn’t the first time he’s done this. When I was in a deep sleep, I didn’t think much of it, rolled over, and went back to sleep. Five minutes later, I was awakened by my landlord inside MY apartment hallway yelling, “Hello? Hello?” I opened my bedroom door and immediately asked what was going on. His reply was, “Just wanted to let you know we are here,” and he immediately walked out of my apartment with no time for me to ask why he couldn’t have just sent a text.



About a month ago, the outlet in my bathroom stopped working. I asked him on a Friday if he could come by to take a look at it. As I’m in the shower, I hear him in my hallway AGAIN, yelling, “Hello?” There is absolutely no way he didn’t hear the shower going from where the hallway is, but still decided to stand not even 3 feet away from where I was revealing. I yelled at him to get out and that I was showering. He said he would wait outside my front door. After I got dressed, I let him in and asked him why he let himself in while I was showering. He said he didn’t know I was in the shower, but that didn’t answer my question!



Today I came home from work around 8:30 PM and noticed that my trash can, which I keep propped up against the back door, was moved out of place, as if someone had let themselves in through my back door. My heart immediately sank. I thought someone had broken in. I sent the text attached, where he admits he was in my apartment while I wasn’t home. He sent no text message stating he would be here. No form of communication that he was coming by. Nothing.



I’m a single female living alone. I feel uncomfortable, unsafe, and extremely creeped out that she has invited himself into my apartment without any sort of permission or notice multiple times now. At this point, I’m wondering how many other times he’s done this.

