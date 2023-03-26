We think we might know everything there is to know about the world, but nothing could be further from the truth. All it takes is a casual stroll on the internet to remind us of this. There you are, looking at cat pics on your feed when you stumble upon a random fact or a cool photo that makes you do a double-take. You do a bit of background research and realize, heck, it’s actually all true!

The ‘WTF Facts’ Twitter page is a popular account that shares various science and history facts and pics that are as intriguing as they are unusual. We’ve collected a selection of their most interesting recent posts to share with you. Put on your thinking caps, scroll down, and enjoy!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

50points
POST
Brazen
Brazen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish I could upvote this more. It's also too bad billionaires don't think like this; the world would be a better place.

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

44points
POST
View more comments
#3

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

42points
POST
Nuku Nyara
Nuku Nyara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm cutting onions, I swear 😢😍😢😍

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Founded back in May 2020, the ‘WTF Facts’ Twitter account has been educating and entertaining internet users for nearly three years now. It’s carved out a sizeable niche for itself on the social media platform. At the time of writing, it had 270.8k followers.

The founder of the page posts new content every single day, so there’s always something for the fans of the project to look forward to. If you enjoy the facts, be sure to follow the account for the freshest posts.
#4

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

39points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

38points
POST
View more comments
#6

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

34points
POST
RafCo (he/him/ele)
RafCo (he/him/ele)
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Read about karoshi, and then tell me this is a good thing. These people are napping at work because they're expected to work a twelve hour day.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

One surefire way to stand out on the internet is to find a mix between education and entertainment, just like the ‘WTF Facts’ account does.

Internet users end up learning a lot of things they’d otherwise probably never have heard about. Meanwhile, they also end up enjoying themselves and sending the facts to their friends, classmates, and coworkers. (Personally, we like to keep a list of cool and bizarre facts in our suits to wow guests at fancy dinner parties whenever there’s awkward silence.)
#7

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

33points
POST
Nuku Nyara
Nuku Nyara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The work he put in for the crochet shawl is impressive 🤌

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#8

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

31points
POST
paul mangwengwe
paul mangwengwe
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When someone else is a better version of you 😂

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

31points
POST
View more comments

However, one lesson that pretty much everyone should take away is that nobody should believe everything that they find in their social media feeds blindly. Media literacy is an incredibly important skill to have in 2023.

You have to have to be slightly skeptical at all times because the information that you find online might be made up or twisted to get more attention than it otherwise might. So before you rush off and forward some random tweet to all of your family and friends, do a bit of background research to confirm a fact.
#10

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

31points
POST
Sweet_Dee
Sweet_Dee
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Further proof that dogs are perfect in every way

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#11

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

30points
POST
View more comments
#12

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

29points
POST
View more comments

At the same time, researching and double-checking absolutely every tiny tidbit of information can be incredibly time intensive. So you need to leave that for the fringe cases where your alarm bells are really ringing. In the meantime, try to evaluate the credibility of the source that’s publishing the information.

How trustworthy is the account, outlet, or reporter? How do they ensure the reliability of the information that they share? What does their track record look like?
#13

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

28points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

27points
POST
Scooter
Scooter
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a hard enough time memorizing words in English, let alone another language.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

26points
POST
Missandei Worm
Missandei Worm
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Plot twist: he was a time traveler and saving the baby was a purely selfish act

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The fact of the matter is that there are no perfectly reliable sources; however, this doesn’t mean that all sources are equal. Though everyone makes mistakes, professional outlets make fewer of them, make corrections, and acknowledge if they’ve accidentally misled their readers.

So it’s always best to opt for reliable sources like Reuters, Associated Press, or The New York Times that employ fact-checkers and editors. These are always better choices than random, extremely biased, clickbaity websites that only care about getting views at any cost.
#16

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#17

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

25points
POST
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You live in the ancestral home or Eltz…

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

25points
POST
View more comments

There are some signs that indicate that some facts or claims might be fake. Some of the red flags that you should look out for include things like the information being incredibly outlandish or unheard of before, or the facts coming from a source that’s either disreputable or completely unknown.
#19

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

24points
POST
Nuku Nyara
Nuku Nyara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That would be terrible for my skin condition (POD) on my face 😱

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

23points
POST
Sweet_Dee
Sweet_Dee
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn, I am super conflicted by this fact. Like, do I hate him for kidnapping a kid? Or respect the hell out of him?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#21

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

23points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
55 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now that’s just savagely petty.

3
3points
reply
View more comments

You should also listen to your gut: if something sounds too good or too awful to be true, it might just be. Look for some other sources that might back up the claim before you repost it: it’s very easy for misinformation to spread in this day and age because there are more and more internet and social media users. Even doing some minimal Googling is better than blindly accepting everything as fact.
#22

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

22points
POST
Scooter
Scooter
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The eyes look scarier than the teeth. They give that "Did not know who you were messing with!" vibe.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#23

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

21points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

21points
POST
Genesis Angel
Genesis Angel
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really wish my country (the usa) would follow this example.

6
6points
reply
View more comments

Meanwhile, keep in mind that as our attention spans are shortening, content creators and news outlets are having to adapt to the changing needs of their audiences. People prefer short-form content these days because that’s what they’ve been consuming. It’s all a bit circular.
#25

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

21points
POST
LoneTomato
LoneTomato
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And now, even worse, Elon Musk has a company using his name

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#26

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

21points
POST
Ryan H
Ryan H
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn...well done kid!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

21points
POST

So you end up having to condense a ton of information into bite-sized posts, meaning some context gets left out. At the same time, long-form content and in-depth analyses still have a place in the world for those who want to learn things in a nuanced way, instead of having a very black-and-white perspective on life. Long-form content also has the added bonus—it can help restore our attention spans and ability to focus.
#28

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

20points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

19points
POST
SuperDarkStudios
SuperDarkStudios
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd definitely be able to get the 50%n

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

19points
POST
kate <3
kate <3
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and didnt kill him! what a good child!

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Which of these facts, photos, and insights about the world made you do a double-take? Which ones did you find the most interesting? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments, Pandas! We’d love to hear from you.

Meanwhile, if you’d like to enjoy some more interesting facts and edutainment, check out Bored Panda’s earlier features about ‘WTF Facts’ right here, here, here, and here
#31

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#32

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#33

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

19points
POST
#34

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

19points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen this before. It's a beautiful tribute.

3
3points
reply
#35

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

18points
POST
Missandei Worm
Missandei Worm
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I miss going to the movies and having GOOD options to choose from. Lately and even just before Covid you had to choose the least bad option. The art has been taken out of movies and it’s only about profit

3
3points
reply
#36

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

18points
POST
Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Such a happy, loving world we live in!!!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#37

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

18points
POST
Oh Gosh
Oh Gosh
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jack Black should play him in a biographical movie. Perhaps 🤷

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#38

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

18points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That would have freaked me out.

2
2points
reply
#39

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

17points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What? They're against carpenters?

2
2points
reply
#40

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

17points
POST
Sweet_Dee
Sweet_Dee
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful and heartbreaking. Art at its finest.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#41

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#42

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

17points
POST
#43

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

17points
POST
Iustin Vreme
Iustin Vreme
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

look well, because that;s how the whole europe would look at the hands of the gypsy masters - expendable crumbs on their table, since they can only become remarkable by dumbing down anyone else. the whole europe liked that.

-2
-2points
reply
#44

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#45

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

16points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Solid proof that you really can learn anything on youtube

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#46

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#47

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

15points
POST
#48

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

15points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Darwin awards are a real thing.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#49

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#50

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

15points
POST
Natasha
Natasha
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg that’s….idk what, impressive? Lucky? Or unlucky?

1
1point
reply
#51

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

15points
POST
Iustin Vreme
Iustin Vreme
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what ELSE did you expect from a punk?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#52

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

14points
POST
tuzdayschild
tuzdayschild
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You’ll think it does anyway.

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#53

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

14points
POST
Colin
Colin
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well when your opening line is "I had an apple dropped on my head" you won't score too many dates.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#54

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

14points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#55

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

14points
POST
#56

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

14points
POST
#57

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

14points
POST
#58

Interesting-Random-Facts

mrwtffacts Report

13points
POST