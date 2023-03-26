We think we might know everything there is to know about the world, but nothing could be further from the truth. All it takes is a casual stroll on the internet to remind us of this. There you are, looking at cat pics on your feed when you stumble upon a random fact or a cool photo that makes you do a double-take. You do a bit of background research and realize, heck, it’s actually all true!

The ‘WTF Facts’ Twitter page is a popular account that shares various science and history facts and pics that are as intriguing as they are unusual. We’ve collected a selection of their most interesting recent posts to share with you. Put on your thinking caps, scroll down, and enjoy!