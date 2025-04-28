91 Of The Most Interesting And Fascinating Facts (New Pics)
Being open-minded and staying curious about life are great qualities to have. That way, you feel motivated to keep learning new things and staying up-to-date with the important things going on globally, from scientific breakthroughs and cultural tidbits to crucial events and more.
That’s where the ‘Facts’ social media project comes in. True to its title, the Instagram account shares some of the most intriguing insights about the world we live in. We’ve collected some of the most captivating facts the curators have recently featured to pique your interest. Scroll down to give your brain a workout.
The team running the ‘Facts’ project on Instagram is the ‘Memes Media Group’ which has a portfolio of more than 40 social brands with over 75 million followers, combined. Aside from the ‘Facts’ account, some of their other popular pages include ‘Memes,’ ‘Funny,’ ‘Guff,’ ‘Animal Memes,’ ‘Sarcasm Society,’ ‘Nostalgia,’ ‘Science,’ and ‘Cars.’
On Instagram alone, the ‘Facts’ account, which invites everyone to “enlighten yourself with facts,” has a solid following of 1.1 million internet users who check in for the most captivating, informative, and entertaining new posts.
Originally, the ‘Facts’ account was created back in May of 2015. Previously, it was known as ‘Facts by Guff.’
In this day and age, when the majority of the people living on our planet have access to the internet and social media, it’s more important than ever to prioritize media literacy. In a nutshell, media literacy is a skill that empowers people to navigate the news environment in such a way that they can make informed decisions.
Media literacy allows someone to critically analyze the stories and claims they find in the mass media in order to determine to what extent the information presented is accurate or credible. There is a vast gulf between objective facts and someone’s very subjective (and probably biased) opinion that masquerades as the truth.
Ancient shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo. Ancient shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo. Ancient shark!
A good rule of thumb is to always be at least slightly skeptical of anything you stumble across on social media. It’s good to be open-minded, but the other half of that coin is curiosity—the willingness to dig a little deeper into the topic instead of just taking the first claim you stumble across for granted.
In essence, you want to embody the philosophy of a scientist who wants to get as close to the truth as possible.
The Russian woman, Valentina Vassilyeva, is widely believed to hold the record for the most children born to one woman, with 69 offspring. She allegedly gave birth to 16 pairs of twins, 7 sets of triplets, and 4 sets of quadruplets between 1725 and 1765. While the claim is not universally accepted due to the lack of meticulous records at the time, it has become a prominent part of folklore and popular culture.
Generally, claims made online that are incredibly emotionally charged and sound far too good or bad to be true might present a biased perspective. Someone might have an agenda to promote certain ideas or opinions while ignoring other facts that contradict their narrative.
On the other hand, trustworthy sources will do their best to provide a fuller, nuanced, more complex picture of what’s going on.
Reliable, trustworthy news sources do their due diligence. They provide the sources they refer to so you can read them yourself, they correct any mistakes that they make, and they’re generally as transparent as possible. Meanwhile, the audience can and should double-check any iffy-sounding ‘facts’ online.
However checking every claim yourself can be very time-consuming, especially if you have other responsibilities in life (work, studies, family, etc.), so it’s usually best to focus on figuring out what media outlets are the most (un)reliable. And though everyone makes mistakes, reliable outlets have higher quality reporting and their reporters are willing to amend their articles if they have misrepresented the truth.
According to Media Literacy Now, some of the potential areas where media messages can have negative impacts include online safety, misleading information, low self-esteem, mental health concerns, glamorizing risky behaviors, cyberbullying, negative body image, stereotype reinforcement, and screen overuse.
Verywell Mind notes that children as young as 12 years old can be trained to recognize bias in media depictions of race and ethnicity and understand the harm it can cause. Media literacy can, in effect, make people more sensitive to prejudice and teach them to appreciate diversity.
What’s more, media literacy can reduce body dissatisfaction which can result from the consumption of media messages. Media literacy training could also help prevent eating disorders in high-risk individuals.
On top of that, media literacy can help everyone get better at detecting so-called ‘fake news’ and find which media claims are truthful or not. Being more aware of how media, biases, facts, and opinions interact can also make you less likely to reshare false information that you come across online. It’s usually best to do at least some research before reposting any claim you find.
At the end of the day, media literacy is about empowering the individual so that they can cut through the noise, enjoy media more, give them more control, and improve their health and happiness.
Kanye West is also a gay fish so I have heard. He does deny this though.
