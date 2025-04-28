ADVERTISEMENT

Being open-minded and staying curious about life are great qualities to have. That way, you feel motivated to keep learning new things and staying up-to-date with the important things going on globally, from scientific breakthroughs and cultural tidbits to crucial events and more.

That’s where the ‘Facts’ social media project comes in. True to its title, the Instagram account shares some of the most intriguing insights about the world we live in. We’ve collected some of the most captivating facts the curators have recently featured to pique your interest. Scroll down to give your brain a workout.

#1

Magnolia flower with text about their ancient pollination by beetles, highlighting fascinating facts about their history.

    #2

    Man eating noodles, illustrating Kuchisabishii, a Japanese term for eating when not hungry, showcasing fascinating facts.

    #3

    Cute dog with a caption about human empathy for dogs being greater than for other humans.

    The team running the ‘Facts’ project on Instagram is the ‘Memes Media Group’ which has a portfolio of more than 40 social brands with over 75 million followers, combined. Aside from the ‘Facts’ account, some of their other popular pages include ‘Memes,’ ‘Funny,’ ‘Guff,’ ‘Animal Memes,’ ‘Sarcasm Society,’ ‘Nostalgia,’ ‘Science,’ and ‘Cars.’

    #4

    Fascinating tortoise that saved its species by fathering over 800 offspring, featuring close-up image and text description.

    #5

    German soldiers in camouflage uniforms, focused on a document, highlighting a fact about disobeying orders violating human decency.

    #6

    NASA engineer with Apollo program code stack, showcasing fascinating human achievement.

    On Instagram alone, the ‘Facts’ account, which invites everyone to “enlighten yourself with facts,” has a solid following of 1.1 million internet users who check in for the most captivating, informative, and entertaining new posts.

    Originally, the ‘Facts’ account was created back in May of 2015. Previously, it was known as ‘Facts by Guff.’
    #7

    Brazilian woman enjoying a shower with Brazil flag, highlighting a fascinating fact about frequent showers in Brazil.

    valerieconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, 12 hours is a long time, especially if you're working. If I get up at 7 to shower, go to work at 8, get home at 5, take a shower at 7 to clean off. Seems normal.

    #8

    Optical illusion with wavy patterns and unusual fact about hallucination technique.

    #9

    Man eating pizza while watching O.J. Simpson car chase on TV, a fascinating fact about Domino's busiest day.

    In this day and age, when the majority of the people living on our planet have access to the internet and social media, it’s more important than ever to prioritize media literacy. In a nutshell, media literacy is a skill that empowers people to navigate the news environment in such a way that they can make informed decisions.

    Media literacy allows someone to critically analyze the stories and claims they find in the mass media in order to determine to what extent the information presented is accurate or credible. There is a vast gulf between objective facts and someone’s very subjective (and probably biased) opinion that masquerades as the truth.
    #10

    A fascinating fact about an Italian fountain dispensing free wine continuously with glasses on a stone structure.

    #11

    Shark swimming in deep green water, highlighting its survival through four mass extinctions, older than humanity.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ancient shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo. Ancient shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo. Ancient shark!

    #12

    Pringles labeled as crisps due to not being sliced from potatoes, made from potato powder like instant mashed potatoes.

    A good rule of thumb is to always be at least slightly skeptical of anything you stumble across on social media. It’s good to be open-minded, but the other half of that coin is curiosity—the willingness to dig a little deeper into the topic instead of just taking the first claim you stumble across for granted.

    In essence, you want to embody the philosophy of a scientist who wants to get as close to the truth as possible.
    #13

    Cute puppy looking at the camera, illustrating fascinating facts about human-dog visual communication.

    #14

    Vintage photo of a woman with a group of people, highlighting a fascinating fact about the most children born to one mother.

    valerieconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Russian woman, Valentina Vassilyeva, is widely believed to hold the record for the most children born to one woman, with 69 offspring. She allegedly gave birth to 16 pairs of twins, 7 sets of triplets, and 4 sets of quadruplets between 1725 and 1765. While the claim is not universally accepted due to the lack of meticulous records at the time, it has become a prominent part of folklore and popular culture.

    Man at Mark II computer with moth, known as the first computer bug, leading to the term "debugging." Interesting facts.

    Generally, claims made online that are incredibly emotionally charged and sound far too good or bad to be true might present a biased perspective. Someone might have an agenda to promote certain ideas or opinions while ignoring other facts that contradict their narrative.

    On the other hand, trustworthy sources will do their best to provide a fuller, nuanced, more complex picture of what’s going on.
    #16

    Women in robes and sunglasses smiling, illustrating interesting friendship facts.

    #17

    Breaking Bad cast photo with fact about declined $75 million offer for more episodes.

    valerieconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You could not have done three more episodes without having to do an entire season after that ending. It would not be possible.

    Cow with different regional accents, depicted with speech bubble under blue sky.

    Reliable, trustworthy news sources do their due diligence. They provide the sources they refer to so you can read them yourself, they correct any mistakes that they make, and they’re generally as transparent as possible. Meanwhile, the audience can and should double-check any iffy-sounding ‘facts’ online.

    However checking every claim yourself can be very time-consuming, especially if you have other responsibilities in life (work, studies, family, etc.), so it’s usually best to focus on figuring out what media outlets are the most (un)reliable. And though everyone makes mistakes, reliable outlets have higher quality reporting and their reporters are willing to amend their articles if they have misrepresented the truth.
    #19

    Cat purring may speed healing; content cat being petted, showing fascinating facts about vibrations aiding recovery.

    Image of Speedy Gonzales with the word "banned," referencing fascinating facts about cultural impact and controversy.

    Northern White Rhino walks in the wild, highlighting fascinating facts about its extinction despite surviving natural disasters.

    According to Media Literacy Now, some of the potential areas where media messages can have negative impacts include online safety, misleading information, low self-esteem, mental health concerns, glamorizing risky behaviors, cyberbullying, negative body image, stereotype reinforcement, and screen overuse.
    #22

    Child in a dinosaur costume sits against a green background, highlighting fascinating facts about intelligence.

    #23

    Man in plaid shirt, looking at a small birthday cake with a single candle, relating to fascinating facts about January births.

    valerieconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My poor little brother was born on Jan 1. He isn't deprived of gifts at all but I could see how it would affect other kids. Christmas, birthday, new year.

    Steve Harvey smiling at a TV desk with a teacher's image, highlighting fascinating facts about his annual gesture.

    Verywell Mind notes that children as young as 12 years old can be trained to recognize bias in media depictions of race and ethnicity and understand the harm it can cause. Media literacy can, in effect, make people more sensitive to prejudice and teach them to appreciate diversity.

    What’s more, media literacy can reduce body dissatisfaction which can result from the consumption of media messages. Media literacy training could also help prevent eating disorders in high-risk individuals.
    #25

    Men with tattoos pose in traditional attire, highlighting fascinating facts about Yakuza aid during Japanese earthquakes.

    #26

    Man with a rescued hippo in South Africa, highlighting fascinating facts about their unusual bond.

    valerieconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Animals can't help but be animals, peeps. Hippo was hungry.

    Couple embraces, illustrating fascinating Titanic fact about Macy's founder and wife refusing lifeboats, choosing to stay together.

    On top of that, media literacy can help everyone get better at detecting so-called ‘fake news’ and find which media claims are truthful or not. Being more aware of how media, biases, facts, and opinions interact can also make you less likely to reshare false information that you come across online. It’s usually best to do at least some research before reposting any claim you find.

    At the end of the day, media literacy is about empowering the individual so that they can cut through the noise, enjoy media more, give them more control, and improve their health and happiness.

    #28

    Two musicians conversing backstage, sharing an interesting and fascinating fact about a memorable performance experience.

    #29

    Performing artist in red jacket amid stage smoke; fascinating fact about a concert incident involving audience.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kanye West is also a gay fish so I have heard. He does deny this though.

    #30

    Man performing push-ups with text highlighting fascinating world record for 10,507 non-stop push-ups set in 1980.

    Which of the facts featured here in this list caught your attention the most, dear Pandas? Which ones genuinely surprised you and motivated you to learn more about the topic? Were there any facts that you actually knew before opening this post?

    What one fact about the world would you want absolutely everyone to know if you could share it with the planet? Share your thoughts below!
    #31

    Finnish police officer discussing a speeding fine with driver, highlighting interesting income-based fines.

    #32

    Teenager in medical setting and portrait, memory resets every two hours; thinks each day is June 11. Interesting facts image.

    #33

    Johnny Cash on stage advocating for Native American rights, defying censorship. Fascinating facts from history.

    #34

    Couple enjoying wine outdoors with a brain processing fact overlay; features fascinating facts on auditory processing.

    #35

    High-rise building in Alaska housing entire town, including amenities like a post office, store, and church. Fascinating facts.

    Person sitting on a rock, overlooking a vast landscape, highlighted by a fact about loneliness and mortality.

    #37

    Three smiling women from “The 9 Nanas” who secretly helped people in need for decades, showcasing fascinating acts of kindness.

    #38

    Two boys at a desk with a caption about the youngest and oldest picture of yourself, highlighting fascinating facts.

    #39

    Lenovo CEO in an office setting, known for sharing $3 million bonus with employees, creating fascinating company culture.

    Actors of "Dexter" smiling and posing; fascinating facts about their relationship shared.

    #41

    Man with mustache and man in blazer, showcasing fascinating facts about job offer changes after name change.

    #42

    IKEA store entrance with yellow signage, highlighting fascinating facts about their food pricing strategy.

    #43

    Earrings and an interesting fact about an old sailor's tradition.

    "Margaret Ann Bulkley and Dr. James Barry highlight fascinating facts about historical gender roles in medicine."

    #45

    Close-up of a spider on a leaf, highlighting a fascinating fact about the potential impact of spiders on the human population.

    #46

    Woman with ADHD lying in bed, experiencing "eveningness" and difficulty sleeping, related to melatonin delay. Facts by ADDitude Magazine.

    #47

    Instant noodles with a health risk warning about heart disease, stroke, and diabetes linked to frequent consumption.

    #48

    "Albert Einstein relaxing outdoors, highlighting fascinating fact about his 10-hour sleep habit."

    #49

    Florida boy arrested for excessive farting at school, humorous no farting sign beside him.

    #50

    Fascinating fact about 1719 prisoners offered freedom to marry and settle in Louisiana, with Eiffel Tower in the background.

    #51

    Fascinating fact of 1914: A 4-year-old girl was mailed via parcel post, traveling with a stamp on her coat.

    Man in glasses smiling next to a Powerball ticket, illustrating an interesting fact about a $315.3 million lottery win.

    #53

    Young gamer at a computer, wearing headphones, with an inset of an elderly man, illustrating fascinating life facts.

    #54

    Group of diverse men smiling outdoors, with a fact about life expectancy and height correlation displayed above.

    #55

    Hands reaching towards a cross with lightning overhead, illustrating an interesting fact about a lawsuit against God.

    kleski-paula avatar
    Pollywog
    Pollywog
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Curious as to how she expects to collect. Garnish God's wages?

    Pineapple with $8,000 price tag, highlighting its historical luxury and unique fact about its 1700s value.

    #57

    Dog photo on smartphone captures interest; fact reveals owners take more pet photos than of significant others.

    #58

    Couple laughing in bed, embracing humor, with text about fascinating facts of happier relationships.

    #59

    Man holding a guinea pig, highlighting fascinating facts about its escape and fathering 400 babies.

    Boeing 727 stolen from Luanda Airport in 2003, remains missing; intriguing aviation mystery facts.

    #61

    Stormtroopers in front of a large banner, highlighting an interesting fact about "The Mandalorian" and fan-made costumes.

    #62

    Silhouette of two people running at sunset, highlighting fascinating facts about exercise and cellular aging.

    #63

    Cat saves abandoned baby in snow, keeping it warm and meowing for help.

    "Made in China" sticker labeled tag highlighting interesting facts about its South Korean origin.

    #65

    Kittens of various colors on grass illustrating facts about feline pregnancies.

    #66

    Male doctor and patient discussing fascinating health facts in a medical office setting.

    #67

    Person in a cluttered office reflects on interesting facts about intelligence and messy behavior.

    Cup of coffee over math equations with a fact about caffeine's effect on adenosine receptors.

    #69

    Norway bans deforestation, scenic landscape crossed with red prohibition sign over an axe.

    #70

    Traffic fact with cars and trucks on a highway at sunset.

    #71

    Pennies spilling from jar, showcasing fascinating fact about doubling a penny daily for 30 days to reach $5,368,709.12.

    Woman sitting, looking serious, next to a small inset of a bald man in a suit, illustrating fascinating facts.

    #73

    Illustration of Genghis Khan on horseback with an eagle, portraying fascinating historical leadership strategies.

    #74

    Parrot next to an Alexa speaker, highlighting interesting fact about it ordering snacks.

    #75

    Xbox controller used by U.S. Navy replaces costly submarine periscope controls, with an aircraft carrier in the background.

    Cast of 'The Sopranos' in suits in a graveyard, illustrating intriguing fact about realistic mafia depiction.

    #77

    A whale underwater symbolizing fascinating facts about marine life.

    #78

    Two actors laughing together outdoors, wearing casual suits, illustrating fascinating facts.

    #79

    Man holding sandwich, making a face, illustrating the fascinating fact: food tastes better made by others.

    Ancient Egyptian tablet detailing work absences, noting reasons like "wife or daughter bleeding," showcasing fascinating historical facts.

    #81

    Infographic highlighting a fact about U.S. minimum wage and housing affordability with a crossed-out image of an apartment.

    #82

    Close-up of an old US coin with "Mind Your Business" slogan, highlighting fascinating historical facts.

    #83

    Students on horseback at Montana high school, highlighting fascinating local law about horses and school principals.

    Rapper holding his daughter with text about winning an Oscar. Fun fact about an award night and missing the ceremony.

    #85

    Cartoon characters at a funeral with text about dark humor and intelligence, showcasing interesting facts.

    #86

    Man in a suit holding a burger, with text discussing fascinating facts about an actor's life-changing experience with fast food.

    #87

    Two cheetahs lying on grass, showcasing fascinating animal behavior.

    Musician at piano discussing interesting facts about concert seating for true fans.

    #89

    Roger Moore with much younger female co-stars in various movie scenes, highlighting fascinating facts about age differences.

    #90

    Mexican tomato sauce origins, with a spoon in a pot and a Mexican flag inset, highlighting fascinating historical facts.

    #91

    University of Chicago student explaining a homemade nuclear reactor in a dorm room during a 1999 scavenger hunt.

