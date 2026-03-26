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Some objects make you pause and ask, "Wait, what is that?" But the real surprise isn't just their strange appearance, it's the secret life they lead.

In this list, we've gathered 20 curious objects that spark instant intrigue, from cleverly disguised modern gadgets to ancient artifacts that survived the impossible.

The lineup jumps from 2,000-year-old meals frozen in time to "hostile" urban designs meant to control how we sit, and secret WWII survival gear hidden in plain sight.

Each one comes with an origin story packed with drama, deception, and a heavy dose of "how did this ever exist?" energy.

Keep reading, and you won't just recognize these pieces, you'll understand why their hidden histories are even more dazzling than the objects themselves.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Pen-Pendant Was Designed To Be Mistaken

Two dazzling curious objects displayed as necklaces on white stands with a simple background in soft lighting.

Someone could spot this on a chain and assume it’s a stylish pen pendant, the kind of little conversation piece people wear without thinking twice. That assumption is the whole point, because this is the Vesper, a sex toy created by Crave.

Wirecutter describes the Vesper as “a vibrator on a chain necklace” in a published review, noting it also nods to Joan Holloway’s gold pen necklace from “Mad Men.”

It’s an electric pleasure device designed to blend in with everyday objects and pass as jewelry unless you already know what you’re looking at.

The giveaway is also the cleverest part. To charge it, you unscrew the cap like you’re opening a real pen.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images Report

25points
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johngrimes avatar
UnclePanda
UnclePanda
Community Member
Premium 6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And yet if I wear my pocket pu**y earrings, protests spontaneously erupt. So unfair!

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    #2

    This Wwii Item Was Meant To Be Hidden

    Faded antique map of England and Wales with detailed county borders, an example of curious objects with dazzling origins.

    Folded up, this WWII item could pass as a scarf tucked into a pocket. Unfold it, though, and you’re holding an escape map printed on silk.

    The Bodleian Map Room Blog explains that these were British-made maps issued to Allied aircrew, designed for the worst-case scenario: a crash landing and a dash through enemy territory.

    Silk mattered for transportation in the harshest sense. It was light, quiet, hard to tear, and could be tucked into a boot or uniform without giving you away.

    One detail is oddly satisfying: early versions were printed on silk that wasn’t good enough for parachutes, and later production shifted to acrylic.

    Heritage Images / Getty Images Report

    13points
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    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "designed for the worst-case scenario: a crash landing and a dash through enemy territory". Not sure how much use that one in the picture is going to be, seeing as it's a map of England 😄

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    #3

    A Simple Loaf That Survived The Impossible

    Charred curious object on wooden plate, showing unique texture and cracks, highlighting mysterious origins and details.

    This is “just bread,” but it’s also a 2,000-year-old museum object with a backstory you can almost smell.

    A baker in Pompeii likely slid this loaf into the oven right before Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. Instead of burning away, it carbonized (a process in which high heat and a lack of oxygen turn organic material into charcoal, preserving its shape for millennia) and solidified into ash, and archaeologists later found it still shaped like a real meal-in-progress.

    Visit Naples describes it as Panis Quadratus, a round loaf scored into eight segments, with a cracked, segmented texture that made it easier to break and share.

    Even the top was stamped with a name, marking it as the property of “Celer, slave of Q. Granius Verus.”

    DE AGOSTINI PICTURE LIBRARY / Getty Images Report

    12points
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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still seems to be more edible and tastier than many culinary disasters I've seen.

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    #4

    Toy Story Of Invention With A Real-World Impact

    Hands holding a curious object with a string and circular component, highlighting the object's dazzling origins.

    Two paper discs, a bit of string, and a couple of pulls feel like something you’d invent in a schoolyard, not a device that belongs anywhere near blood testing. 

    Stanford University calls it the Paperfuge, a human-powered centrifuge made of paper that costs about $0.20 and weighs around 2 grams. 

    Manu Prakash, a Stanford bioengineering professor who also co-founded Foldscope with his lab team, came up with it by borrowing the mechanics of an ancient whirligig toy dated to 3300 B.C.E., then pushing that simple trick to lab-level speeds. 

    According to Stanford, it can reach 125,000 rpm and separate plasma from whole blood in under 1.5 minutes, without electricity.

    hilarymbgresty / Instagram Report

    12points
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    #5

    This Camden Bench Stops More Than Sitting

    Large stone object with a unique shape on a city sidewalk representing curious objects with dazzling origins.

    The Camden Bench is a massive, monolithic block of molded concrete that reads like a sculpture more than street furniture.

    People often describe it as a lumpy seat, but the shape is deliberate. Failed Architecture notes that it was commissioned by the London Borough of Camden, designed by Factory Furniture, and introduced in 2012.

    Its sloped surface and ridges are classic hostile architecture. They make it hard to sleep on, awkward to lounge on, and unfriendly to skateboarding. The same smooth, crevice-free build also reduces hiding places for litter, graffiti, or objects.

    At that point, doesn’t it stop feeling like design and start feeling like enforcement?

    uncriticalsimon / Instagram Report

    11points
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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So what actual purpose does it serve, other than to announce that those in charge actively hate their fellow humans - assuming those folks *are* human?

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    #6

    Edible Packaging To Replace Plastic Bottles

    Hand holding a small, curious object against a plain background, highlighting its dazzling origins and unique design.

    You’d swear someone dropped a laundry pod on the table, until you realize it’s a drink. Ooho is a water “bubble” wrapped in a seaweed-based membrane that you can swallow, or even eat.

    Notpla says the whole project started with a blunt question: why should a few seconds of drinking leave behind packaging that lasts for centuries?

    Their co-founders, Rodrigo García Gonzalez and Pierre Paslier, developed the first edible water bubble at Imperial College London in 2013, then kept refining it in their student kitchen.

    The form is the point. A small, liquid sphere designed to revolutionize how we think about “single-use” altogether.

    Notpla.com Report

    11points
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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And of course, no one will ever see someone ingesting one of these things, and interpret it as "It's OK to eat Tide Pods again".

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    #7

    Tenji Blocks Are Tiles With An Invisible System

    White cane pointing to tactile paving on floor, showing curious objects with origins designed for accessibility navigation.

    Tenji blocks are the bright yellow stone tiles with raised dots and bars that many people mistake for bold street design. In reality, they’re an “invisible” navigation system you can feel through your shoes.

    TIME says Japanese inventor Seiichi Miyake developed the canary-yellow “braille blocks” in the 1960s after a friend began losing his sight, even paying out of pocket to get the design right.

    The first tactile pavement appeared in Japan in 1965, and by 1967, it was installed near the Okayama School for the Blind. 

    Straight bars guide people toward safer paths, while raised domes warn of danger ahead. And the wild part is how global it became. Tokyo and Osaka followed, and it later spread to countries like the US, Canada, and the UK.

    NurPhoto / Getty Images Report

    9points
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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sam Vimes, with his cheap boots with the worn soles, approves highly of this system.

    12
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    #8

    A Chunky Straw-Like Object Built For Emergencies

    Person holding a LifeStraw water filter, one of the curious objects with dazzling origins and practical uses.

    It looks like a chunky plastic straw with a cap and a weird little threaded tip, as if it belongs in a tool kit rather than your pocket. But it’s a LifeStraw personal water filter, built for moments when “drinkable” water isn't guaranteed.

    You sip straight from a stream or from a narrow disposable bottle, and its microfilter membrane is designed to block most of the waterborne “nasties” you would worry about in an emergency.

    In a UKC review, Dan Bailey points out another part of the idea: for every LifeStraw product purchased, the company says a child in need receives safe drinking water for a year, largely through its work in Kenya.

    One warning: it needs upkeep, including the backwash syringe, which can become the real hero.

    Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspapers / Getty Images Report

    9points
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    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bailey should be canonized immediately.

    4
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    #9

    U-Shaped Toothbrush For Hands That Struggle

    Curious objects showing two silicone toothbrushes with pink handles against a blue background with a gloved hand.

    No matter how weird-looking, a U-shaped toothbrush flips the usual routine.

    Instead of guiding bristles tooth by tooth, you place a mouthguard-like brush over your teeth and let the bristles contact multiple surfaces at once, which can make brushing feel far less demanding.

    Autobrush, one of the best-known brands behind the concept, frames it as an evolution of brushing for kids who struggle with technique, need more independence, or have sensory and motor disabilities.

    The dazzling part isn’t a single inventor. It’s the design leap of reshaping a fine-motor task into a strange, mouthguard-style brush head that covers multiple teeth at once, helping reduce missed spots when perfect hand control isn’t realistic.

    abdul wasi sherzai / Pexels Report

    7points
    POST
    johnsanborn avatar
    John Sanborn
    John Sanborn
    Community Member
    4 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A friend's daughter has nerve damage that makes anything handheld a challenge. They have versions of this, makes her just a little more independent. Also has devices for other things that I always took for granted, to be so 'simple'. (ie eating, cleaning, dressing, etc)

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    #10

    This ‘‘Medical’’ Item Came In A Tool Kit Box

    Vintage medical illustration showing curious objects used for treating ailments like lumbago and sciatica.

    It comes in a fitted box like a precision tool kit: a long chrome wand, a hand-crank, and extra heads that make it look more surgical than soothing.

    The Science Museum Group identifies it as the ‘‘VeeDee’’ mechanical vibrator, made in London between 1900 and 1915, and marketed as a gear-driven, hand-cranked vibratory massager rather than an electric device. 

    In the late Victorian and Edwardian eras, “curative vibration” was treated as a catch-all remedy, and the box even claimed it could cure almost everything, from colds to digestive complaints.

    The name itself is a wink, too. The museum notes it’s likely a pun on ‘‘Veni, Vidi, Vici,’’ (I came, I saw, I conquered), suggesting the device 'conquered' illness through the power of vibration.

    Science & Society Picture Library / Getty Images Report

    6points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... Now I have the unfortunate mental image, *very* NSFW, of an old hand-crank eggbeater being used in a MOST Unorthodox manner.

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    #11

    A Metal Pot With A Hidden Twist Function

    Ancient silver bust of a figure with intricate details and jewelry, a curious object with dazzling origins.

    A silver and gold “empress” sits upright, dressed in gilt details and holding a scroll. It’s easy to read it as a figurine until you realize the whole thing is a pepper pot.

    The British Museum says it was found in the Hoxne Hoard, a major discovery unearthed in Suffolk, England, in 1992 alongside about 15,000 coins and other Roman silver. 

    The twist is what it was built for: pepper was an expensive imported spice in the Roman world, and pepper containers like this are rare finds.

    Flip it over, and the design makes sense. A rotating disc in the base clicks between three modes: closed, wide openings for refilling, and small holes that turn the “empress” into a table-top shaker.

    Print Collector / Getty Images Report

    6points
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was thinking “twist” in this context meant it was a pepper grinder, thinking you had to twist the head.

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    #12

    House-Ring Actually Made For A Ceremony

    Intricately designed golden ring resembling a miniature cathedral, showcasing curious objects with dazzling origins.

    This house-ring wasn’t meant for everyday wear. It was designed for a Jewish wedding ceremony, with a miniature building sitting on top so the ring would be impossible to miss when it mattered most.

    In the Arts, researcher Maria Stürzebecher explains that the ring’s intricate “micro-architecture” helped make the legal moment visible, as witnesses had to see the ring and confirm its real value.

    The article notes that Jewish law also pushed the design in a practical direction: wedding rings were expected to be plain metal without gemstones, so value wasn’t hidden in a stone.

    Some surviving rings even hide a small piece inside that makes a sound when moved, like a quiet announcement.

    picture alliance / Getty Images Report

    6points
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    rolandc_ avatar
    Roland C.
    Roland C.
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A punch with that ring could be lethal.

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    #13

    This Horse With Wheels Looks Modern, But It Isn’t

    Wooden toy horse with wheels, a curious object showcasing craftsmanship and origins that are even more dazzling and intriguing.

    This tiny horse could pass for a modern push-toy, right down to the wheels and the worn paint. But the British Museum catalogs it as a painted wooden toy horse on wheels from Roman-period Egypt, found at Akhmim. 

    No one can prove how a specific child played with it, but it’s hard not to picture it rolling across a floor two thousand years ago. And because several wheel-horses like this are known, some researchers have even linked the idea to famous stories of trick horses, like the Trojan Horse in Virgil’s “Aeneid.”

    The magic of ancient, unique historical objects is that they still move, even when the story doesn’t.

    britishmuseum / Instagram Report

    6points
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    #14

    Chic Wooden Box Made For A Desk Ritual

    Antique wooden inkstand with glass inkwells and a central covered compartment, a curious object with dazzling origins.

    At first glance, it looks like a chic wood box you’d keep on a dresser. It’s polished, compact, and almost like it’s hiding jewelry.

    But it’s actually an inkstand, a Regency-era desk set from the United Kingdom, designed to hold ink, often in crystal bottles, and keep dipping pens close at hand.

    In the 1800s, letter writing became a daily ritual for the upper classes, and inkstands turned ordinary objects like ink jars, pen rests, and candle space into status-worthy desk pieces.

    The Herald Times notes that as correspondence became more common, people wanted one elegant place to control the chaos of ink.

    Once you realize it’s not a box at all, you start spotting the logic: everything is arranged for a quick, inky message.

    DEA / A. DAGLI ORTI / Getty Images Report

    5points
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    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my first school an ink stand was integrated in every school desk and we had also a lookalike of an ipad, but the display was made of slate.

    5
    5points
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    #15

    The Origami That Took Microscopy Global

    Hands holding a curious object made of white folded paper, showcasing its intricate and dazzling design details.

    A flat, printed piece of folded paper reads more like packaging than a device.

    In the image, Stanford bioengineering professor Manu Prakash, one of the inventors, is holding a Foldscope microscope.

    Prakash co-authored the Foldscope research published on PLOS One. In that paper, the “magic” is a small spherical ball lens mounted in the paper frame.

    A sample slide slips in, an LED shines through, and the folds align while your thumbs handle panning and focusing by flexing the optics stage.

    Foldscope Instruments says Prakash and Jim Cybulski came up with it after repeatedly seeing bulky microscopes break in field stations, and asking a blunt question: what’s the best microscope you can build for under $1

    San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty Images Report

    5points
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    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now it´s unfortunately almost 40 $.

    2
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    #16

    A Tiny Seal Collection That Once Carried Weight

    Assortment of curious objects with intricate designs displayed closely, highlighting their dazzling and unique origins.

    Raised crests, miniature emblems, and miniature stamps can pass for pocket-size art until you notice the purpose: they “sign” a message without ink.

    Wax seals work by melting sealing wax, often with a match, then pressing a brass stamp into the soft pool to leave an identifying mark.

    Premium Wax Seals traces its roots back to ancient Mesopotamia, where cylinder seals were rolled into wet clay around 3500 BCE to authenticate documents and deter tampering.

    By the Middle Ages, wax became the go-to in Europe for letters and legal papers, because the seal didn’t just mark identity. It also acted as a privacy alarm: if it cracked, someone had been there first.

    Tullio Puglia / Getty Images Report

    4points
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    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But we're never gonna survi-i-ive unless we get a little crazy... Oh, not that sort of Seal collection.

    3
    3points
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    #17

    An Empty Bottle With A Mysterious Warning Attached

    Clear vintage glass bottle with a decorative stopper, one of the curious objects with dazzling origins.

    A small, stoppered bottle shouldn’t feel threatening, yet this one comes with a dare built in.

    The Pitt Rivers Museum says an elderly woman near Hove, Sussex, handed it over around 1915 with a warning that a witch was inside, and that opening it would bring “a peck o’ trouble.”

    That claim is what makes it so uncanny, because most “witch bottles” weren’t about trapping a literal witch at all. They were folk-magic counterspells, usually filled with personal bits and sharp objects, then hidden under hearths or thresholds to repel harm.

    The museum’s note adds an irresistible detail: as far as they know, it has never been opened. 

    pittriversmuseum / Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    laugh avatar
    Laugh or not
    Laugh or not
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let’s keep it that way. It is hardly the right time to deal with a witch on top of everything else.

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    #18

    Metal Cubesat Looks Like A Brick Until You Learn Why

    A hand holding a curious object with electronic components against a blue sky, highlighting its dazzling origins.

    A metal brick with rails and sharp corners screams “robotics kit” and looks far from a spacecraft until you learn it’s meant to leave Earth.

    This is a CubeSat, a standardized nanosatellite built around a 1U unit measuring 4 × 4 × 4 inches, expandable into larger sizes.

    The best part is how it started: NASA notes the format was developed in 1999 by Cal Poly and Stanford to give students a realistic platform for education and space exploration.

    Because CubeSat was never truly patented and remained open-source, it quickly grew into a global industry standard, a simple shared blueprint that made space feel buildable.

    MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty Images Report

    3points
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    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More junk is flying around our globe every hour.

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    #19

    Theca Looks Like Jewelry, But It Holds A Sacred Relic

    Two curious objects with gold frames and seals placed on a signed document, showcasing origins more dazzling than expected.

    A theca can fool you at first. It’s small, polished, and so jewelry-like it reads as luxury until you realize it isn’t meant to decorate you at all. It’s a sealed container for a Christian relic.

    Adele Kenny explains how the system works: the relic sits behind a glass crystal with a handwritten label naming the saint, then everything gets tied down with thread and stamped with a red wax seal from the issuing Church authority.

    The proof continues on paper as well, with an official document meant to confirm what’s inside.

    Kenny notes that relic trading surged in the 20th century and fakes spread quickly, so the theca became part reliquary, part tamper-evident ID.

    Franco Origlia / Getty Images Report

    1point
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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    6 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can put all the solemn official frippery on these things that you want after the fact, it still doesn't change the fact that roughly 99% of them seem to be utter frauds with no guaranteed provenance. Are there any relics that have solid, provable chain-of-custody?

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    #20

    A Chair You Can’t Sit On, No Matter How Real It Looks

    Antique wooden swivel chair with curved back and star-shaped base, a curious object with dazzling origins.

    It’s a chair that looks ready for you to pull up and sit in. Then your eye catches the spindles. They’re so thin they feel more like sculpture than furniture, and the base hides a delicate threaded steel swivel mechanism.

    This is a Shaker turning chair prototype from the Mount Lebanon Shaker community in New York, dated to the 1800s. The Magazine Antiques describes it as “pretty, dangerous,” and gives the key warning: don’t sit in it.

    In a July 31, 2024, episode of “Curious Objects,” host Ben Miller talks with American design specialist Sarah Margolis-Pineo about why this experiment mattered, even if it could not handle a full-grown adult.

    Sepia Times / Getty Images Report

    -1point
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    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sitting on it is not possible because most people are three times as wide as they used to be.

    -1
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