‘Mildly Amusing’ is a relatable online niche that has been delighting internet users for nearly a decade and a half with its mild content. We’ve picked out some of our favorite mild pics that we went wild for, and we hope they make your day more interesting . Mildly, of course.

One of the wisest things that you can do in life is to learn to laugh at yourself and look for humor no matter the situation. Comedic moments can brighten up even the toughest day, but you need to remind yourself to actively look for them.

#1 And With The Power Of Photo Shop…

RELATED:

#2 Easier Than I Thought!

#3 One Of My Favorite Things About Winter; Walking Next To Someone's Footprints While Matching Opposite Feet. This Way The Next Person Will Be Mildly Confused As To Why The Last Person Was Hopping Along

Not all humor is made equal. Nor does it have the same effect on your mental and emotional health. According to recent research, there are eight comic styles (namely fun, humor, nonsense, wit, irony, satire, sarcasm, and cynicism) which can be subdivided into lighter or darker styles. They differ in terms of their intention and goal, object, attitude toward the agent, behavior toward other people, ideal audience, method, and linguistic peculiarities. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I Once Asked Steve Martin For His Autograph And He Gave Me These Cards Instead

#5 While Deplaning, I Noticed We Had Some Cheeky Pilots

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Get A Dog They Said. It'll Be Fun!

The four lighter comic styles, which are more benign and benevolent, include: Fun, which aims to spread good mood and companionship Humor, which aims to create sympathy and discover discrepancies in everyday situations Nonsense, which experiments with ridiculousness, contradictions, and absurdities Wit, which creates clever connections between ideas and thoughts

#7 This Sign In A Neighbor's Yard

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I Managed To Complete This!

#9 Of All The Shirts To Buy A Second Time While Browsing The Internet Drunk Forgetting I Already Owned It

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the four darker comic styles, mostly based on mockery and ridicule, include: Irony, which contrasts expectations and reality, with a focus on stating things in opposition to their meaning Satire, which criticizes wrongdoings, shortcomings, misconduct,e tc., for the sake of correcting others and improving the world Sarcasm, which criticizes and ridicules people, institutions, or topics Cynicism, which ridicules common values, weaknesses, and moral concepts

#10 Thanks, I Hate Emo Horse

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 When Viewing Buckingham Palace On Google Maps, The Street View Figure Turns Into A Tiny Queen Elizabeth!

#12 Wife And 2 Kids Independently Picked Me Same Birthday Card

Benign humor tends to play a protective role when it comes to depression, anxiety, and stress. In other words, if you embrace this lighter comic style, you are, essentially, shielding yourself and others from these three negative things. Meanwhile, research has shown that irony actually increases anxiety and stress.

#13 At My Vet's Office

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I Even Confuse The Doctor

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Someone Was Mildly Disappointed About One Of My Local Mountains

If you’re a fan of wit, the good news is that it protects you from anxiety. However, at the same time, it doesn’t protect you from depression or stress. In the meantime, using sarcasm can actually lead to worsening depression. So, in a nutshell, if you want to improve your and others’ mental and emotional well-being, it’s best that you embrace the lighter—rather than the darker—comic styles. In short, as fun as irony and sarcasm can be from time to time, they lead to more emotional distress.

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 This App Creator Had To Explain That Your Phone Will Not Turn Into A Fan

#17 Space Invaders Floor Tiles In A Local Bar

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I Got 2 Top Buns And My Partner Got 2 Bottom Buns

Broadly speaking, humor as a whole is a fantastic coping mechanism because it can reduce the negative effects of the stress you experience. That’s on top of the fact that laughter can help you connect with other people, can boost your immune system, and gives your body a mild workout. That being said, you have to remember that some types of humor can do more harm than good in the wrong circumstances. You do not have to brutally put someone down just to make yourself feel better. Rather, you can create win-win situations with your comedy. And a lot depends on your audience and the type of humor it prefers.

#19 Found On Fb Marketplace

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 The Joy Of Finding Memes Irl

#21 The Common Google Search Results For How To Disable The Fn Key Switch Are Entered By People With The Fn Key Switch Enabled

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from reducing stress and anxiety, humor can also help you relieve tension, improve your body’s recovery rates, and improve communication with other people. On the other hand, when used incorrectly, humor can lead to discomfort and damage your relationships with others, including at work. For instance, aggressive humor, which relies on teasing others, while it does have its niche, is likely to be socially harmful and received poorly, PsychCentral warns.

#22 Because That's What They Do!

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Only In Australia

#24 Seen At The Portland Airport Bathroom

The ‘Mildly Amusing’ online community has been around for an incredibly long time. Founded more than 14 years ago, back in January 2012, the group continues to gently amuse and intrigue people with the lightly interesting sights internet users see going about their daily lives. At the time of writing, the community gets 15k visitors every week, who are in the mood for some mild entertainment.

#25 Thanks, I Hate This Photo Of A Seal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 An AI-Generated Image Of Salmon Swimming Down A River

#27 Wife Sharing Her Location!

We’d love for you to join the discussion in the comments once you’ve upvoted your favorite pics. Which of these pics did you mildly enjoy, and which ones did you find wildly interesting, and why? On the flip side, which ones were a bit too ‘meh’ and needed more ‘hehe’? What’s the most mildly amusing thing that you’ve recently spotted or taken a photo of? Let us know.

#28 Wanted To Have A Plumber Come Replace 12 Standard Valves In My Home

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Robocat

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 My Car Hit An Important Milestone Today

#31 Choosing Call Vibration Patterns On New Phone

#32 Translation: "Sunburn In The Home Office? With Us Anything Is Possible"

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Freudian Translation Error

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Hair Ice Is A Cool And Rare Natural Phenomenon

#35 Found At The Cafeteria Today

#36 Asked My Online Shopper To Get Me Three Bottles Of Milk And She Accidentally Got Me Thirty-Six

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 How Google Maps Says To Drive To My House From My House

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Papa Johns Ordered dinner for me and the kid. I have two dogs (a brother and sister) who are part chihuahua. Left a drivers note. I did not expect a response. Kind of made my night. Driver did perfect, BTW.



#39 Amusing Bathroom Sign I Saw

#40 Learning How To Use My New Drywall Sander

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 One Of The Longest Store Receipts I've Ever Seen

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Quite Enjoyed This Sign On The Cemetery Where Karl Marx Is Buried

#43 Every Comment On Monty Python's "Spam" Video Is Flagged As Spam

#44 Hehehehehe

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 New From Apple

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 This Google Review Of A Parking Lot

#47 I Find Few Vanity Plates Clever

#48 Thank God The Cotton Balls I Ordered Were Protected In Shipping

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Brilliant Shower Thoughts From /R/Showerthoughts

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 My Grandfather Passed Away But He Left Me This 38 Foot Yacht !

#51 This Nice Set Of Mushrooms I Found In My Garden

#52 A BMW Has Been Parked In Gatlinburg, TN In A Mildly Odd Spot For So Long That It Has Become A Local Landmark (And Even Has Its Own Google Maps Pin)

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Eh, Good Enough

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 After About 2 Months Being Obsessed With A Specific Ice Cream, My Toddler Suddenly Became Seriously Concerned That Said Ice Cream Actually Contained Parts Of Her Favorite Animal. Fortunately, The Ice Cream Itself Has A Nifty Label For Exactly This Situation

#55 A Roll Of 100 Stickers My Daughter Bought Me For Christmas

#56 The Dentist Laughed At My ‘Dancing’ Wisdom Tooth

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 This Has Been My Avatar At Work For The Past 2 Years, It Was Even Used During My Interviews. No One Has Seen My Face. I Work In It

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 My Oreo Chocolate Literally Has A Giant Oreo On The Inside With Oreo Branding And Patterns And Everything

#59 Got This USB Drive In The Mail Inside This Special Protective Envelope

#60 Was There Room In The Fridge For The Pizza? ...yes

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 So Glad Twitter Can Keep Me Updated On The Eclipse

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Prohibition AKA The 18th Commandment

#63 My Best Friend Is Going Through Cancer Treatment And Bought Herself This To Get Out Of Things

#64 UV Index In Slc Shaped Like Fat Cat

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Thanks, I Hate Bathroom Chess

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 I Am Apparently A Cube Of Steel Was looking over some paperwork from my dr and noticed that he used the wrong measurements. unfortunate when it comes to medication dosage, but a hilarious mental image.



#67 Came Over To Help My Parents Clear Out Their Place For Decorating A Room. Found This Which My Big Brother Gave Them Years Ago

#68 This Was In The Box With The “Fanless Mini PC” I Bought From Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Asked My Girlfriend To Get Toilet Paper From Where She Works Before She Comes Home. Sent $20 And This Is What I Got

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 The Lawyers In This Law Firm Look Like The Cast Of A TV Show About Lawyers

#71 An Accidental Poem On Reddit

#72 Bad Times To Use Bullet Points

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Plan Ahead

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 Comedy Gold On Twitter Gone Unnoticed

#75 So Tired This Morning, I Almost Put Steak Tips In My Smoothie Instead Of Strawberries

#76 This Box That Had Cut Outs For The Corners Of The Flap, So You Don't Have To Fight The Box To Fold One Corner Over The Top Of Another

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 Strange, Because It Looks And Acts Like A Keyboard

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 For U.k. Members Whose Clocks Go Back This Weekend Here’s A Handy Guide!

#79 My 93 Year Old Mother In Law Got A New TV. My Brother In Law Helped Her Set It Up. He Modified The Remote To Prevent Confusion