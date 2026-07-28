79 Mildly Amusing Things That Are Guaranteed To Improve Your Day By At Least 1% (New Pics)
One of the wisest things that you can do in life is to learn to laugh at yourself and look for humor no matter the situation. Comedic moments can brighten up even the toughest day, but you need to remind yourself to actively look for them.
‘Mildly Amusing’ is a relatable online niche that has been delighting internet users for nearly a decade and a half with its mild content. We’ve picked out some of our favorite mild pics that we went wild for, and we hope they make your day more interesting. Mildly, of course.
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And With The Power Of Photo Shop…
Easier Than I Thought!
One Of My Favorite Things About Winter; Walking Next To Someone's Footprints While Matching Opposite Feet. This Way The Next Person Will Be Mildly Confused As To Why The Last Person Was Hopping Along
Not all humor is made equal. Nor does it have the same effect on your mental and emotional health.
According to recent research, there are eight comic styles (namely fun, humor, nonsense, wit, irony, satire, sarcasm, and cynicism) which can be subdivided into lighter or darker styles.
They differ in terms of their intention and goal, object, attitude toward the agent, behavior toward other people, ideal audience, method, and linguistic peculiarities.
I Once Asked Steve Martin For His Autograph And He Gave Me These Cards Instead
That is actually pretty cool and a great idea for those people who find themselves famous or infamous.
While Deplaning, I Noticed We Had Some Cheeky Pilots
Get A Dog They Said. It'll Be Fun!
The four lighter comic styles, which are more benign and benevolent, include:
- Fun, which aims to spread good mood and companionship
- Humor, which aims to create sympathy and discover discrepancies in everyday situations
- Nonsense, which experiments with ridiculousness, contradictions, and absurdities
- Wit, which creates clever connections between ideas and thoughts
This Sign In A Neighbor's Yard
I Managed To Complete This!
Of All The Shirts To Buy A Second Time While Browsing The Internet Drunk Forgetting I Already Owned It
Meanwhile, the four darker comic styles, mostly based on mockery and ridicule, include:
- Irony, which contrasts expectations and reality, with a focus on stating things in opposition to their meaning
- Satire, which criticizes wrongdoings, shortcomings, misconduct,e tc., for the sake of correcting others and improving the world
- Sarcasm, which criticizes and ridicules people, institutions, or topics
- Cynicism, which ridicules common values, weaknesses, and moral concepts
Thanks, I Hate Emo Horse
When Viewing Buckingham Palace On Google Maps, The Street View Figure Turns Into A Tiny Queen Elizabeth!
Wife And 2 Kids Independently Picked Me Same Birthday Card
Need to think deep about how often you talk about the perfect burger.
Benign humor tends to play a protective role when it comes to depression, anxiety, and stress. In other words, if you embrace this lighter comic style, you are, essentially, shielding yourself and others from these three negative things.
Meanwhile, research has shown that irony actually increases anxiety and stress.
At My Vet's Office
I Even Confuse The Doctor
Someone Was Mildly Disappointed About One Of My Local Mountains
I give Victor 1 star. No pun about the mountain's name?
If you’re a fan of wit, the good news is that it protects you from anxiety. However, at the same time, it doesn’t protect you from depression or stress.
In the meantime, using sarcasm can actually lead to worsening depression.
So, in a nutshell, if you want to improve your and others’ mental and emotional well-being, it’s best that you embrace the lighter—rather than the darker—comic styles. In short, as fun as irony and sarcasm can be from time to time, they lead to more emotional distress.
This App Creator Had To Explain That Your Phone Will Not Turn Into A Fan
Space Invaders Floor Tiles In A Local Bar
I Got 2 Top Buns And My Partner Got 2 Bottom Buns
Broadly speaking, humor as a whole is a fantastic coping mechanism because it can reduce the negative effects of the stress you experience. That’s on top of the fact that laughter can help you connect with other people, can boost your immune system, and gives your body a mild workout.
That being said, you have to remember that some types of humor can do more harm than good in the wrong circumstances. You do not have to brutally put someone down just to make yourself feel better. Rather, you can create win-win situations with your comedy. And a lot depends on your audience and the type of humor it prefers.
Found On Fb Marketplace
The Joy Of Finding Memes Irl
The Common Google Search Results For How To Disable The Fn Key Switch Are Entered By People With The Fn Key Switch Enabled
Aside from reducing stress and anxiety, humor can also help you relieve tension, improve your body’s recovery rates, and improve communication with other people.
On the other hand, when used incorrectly, humor can lead to discomfort and damage your relationships with others, including at work.
For instance, aggressive humor, which relies on teasing others, while it does have its niche, is likely to be socially harmful and received poorly, PsychCentral warns.
Because That's What They Do!
You only need to worry if it's carrying anything marked ACME.
Only In Australia
Freaking best no trespassing sign ever. Add a few giant spiders and a croc to the sign and you have gold!
Seen At The Portland Airport Bathroom
The ‘Mildly Amusing’ online community has been around for an incredibly long time. Founded more than 14 years ago, back in January 2012, the group continues to gently amuse and intrigue people with the lightly interesting sights internet users see going about their daily lives.
At the time of writing, the community gets 15k visitors every week, who are in the mood for some mild entertainment.
Thanks, I Hate This Photo Of A Seal
An AI-Generated Image Of Salmon Swimming Down A River
Wife Sharing Her Location!
Send help, she ignored the signs warning about parking during high tide.
We’d love for you to join the discussion in the comments once you’ve upvoted your favorite pics.
Which of these pics did you mildly enjoy, and which ones did you find wildly interesting, and why? On the flip side, which ones were a bit too ‘meh’ and needed more ‘hehe’?
What’s the most mildly amusing thing that you’ve recently spotted or taken a photo of? Let us know.
Wanted To Have A Plumber Come Replace 12 Standard Valves In My Home
Robocat
My Car Hit An Important Milestone Today
Choosing Call Vibration Patterns On New Phone
Translation: "Sunburn In The Home Office? With Us Anything Is Possible"
My muscle relaxer must be kicking in. It looks like that building is dissolving from the top like someone put it in paint program and they are taking the eraser tool to it. That or the burning portion is being swallowed by a vortex and sucking it in to another dimension.
Freudian Translation Error
Hair Ice Is A Cool And Rare Natural Phenomenon
Found At The Cafeteria Today
Asked My Online Shopper To Get Me Three Bottles Of Milk And She Accidentally Got Me Thirty-Six
Good thing it’s shelf stable. But still going to need to make homemade ice cream, milkshakes, get used to milk tea and milk coffee. Unless you have a huge family.
How Google Maps Says To Drive To My House From My House
Papa Johns
Ordered dinner for me and the kid. I have two dogs (a brother and sister) who are part chihuahua. Left a drivers note. I did not expect a response. Kind of made my night. Driver did perfect, BTW.
Amusing Bathroom Sign I Saw
Learning How To Use My New Drywall Sander
One Of The Longest Store Receipts I've Ever Seen
All the ones from CVS used to be like this. Don't know if it's changed since I moved from the US some years back.
Quite Enjoyed This Sign On The Cemetery Where Karl Marx Is Buried
Every Comment On Monty Python's "Spam" Video Is Flagged As Spam
Hehehehehe
New From Apple
This Google Review Of A Parking Lot
I Find Few Vanity Plates Clever
Thank God The Cotton Balls I Ordered Were Protected In Shipping
Brilliant Shower Thoughts From /R/Showerthoughts
My Grandfather Passed Away But He Left Me This 38 Foot Yacht !
This Nice Set Of Mushrooms I Found In My Garden
And just like real life, one is an innie. One is an outie.
A BMW Has Been Parked In Gatlinburg, TN In A Mildly Odd Spot For So Long That It Has Become A Local Landmark (And Even Has Its Own Google Maps Pin)
Has this never been addressed by local LEO? Made sure.nothing illegal inside? Had it towed as abandoned?
Eh, Good Enough
After About 2 Months Being Obsessed With A Specific Ice Cream, My Toddler Suddenly Became Seriously Concerned That Said Ice Cream Actually Contained Parts Of Her Favorite Animal. Fortunately, The Ice Cream Itself Has A Nifty Label For Exactly This Situation
A Roll Of 100 Stickers My Daughter Bought Me For Christmas
The Dentist Laughed At My ‘Dancing’ Wisdom Tooth
This Has Been My Avatar At Work For The Past 2 Years, It Was Even Used During My Interviews. No One Has Seen My Face. I Work In It
My Oreo Chocolate Literally Has A Giant Oreo On The Inside With Oreo Branding And Patterns And Everything
Got This USB Drive In The Mail Inside This Special Protective Envelope
Was There Room In The Fridge For The Pizza? ...yes
So Glad Twitter Can Keep Me Updated On The Eclipse
Prohibition AKA The 18th Commandment
My Best Friend Is Going Through Cancer Treatment And Bought Herself This To Get Out Of Things
Spades night and Bridge night look kinda promising. Oh, and trivia pursuit night and monopoly night…I permanently claim this person as my gaming partner. I’ll bring the mental health card and we can finally get some good times out of the hands we have been dealt.
Thanks, I Hate Bathroom Chess
I Am Apparently A Cube Of Steel
Was looking over some paperwork from my dr and noticed that he used the wrong measurements. unfortunate when it comes to medication dosage, but a hilarious mental image.