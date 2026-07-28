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One of the wisest things that you can do in life is to learn to laugh at yourself and look for humor no matter the situation. Comedic moments can brighten up even the toughest day, but you need to remind yourself to actively look for them.

‘Mildly Amusing’ is a relatable online niche that has been delighting internet users for nearly a decade and a half with its mild content. We’ve picked out some of our favorite mild pics that we went wild for, and we hope they make your day more interesting. Mildly, of course.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

And With The Power Of Photo Shop…

A screenshot of a tweet from @realemilyattack describing a mildly amusing problem of being locked out of a dog's Facebook account.

Macho_Man1234 , realemilyattack Report

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    #2

    Easier Than I Thought!

    An amusing photo of a partially completed horse puzzle with the box showing a complete horse, perfect for improving your day.

    ordinarybloke1963 Report

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    #3

    One Of My Favorite Things About Winter; Walking Next To Someone's Footprints While Matching Opposite Feet. This Way The Next Person Will Be Mildly Confused As To Why The Last Person Was Hopping Along

    Rabbit footprints in the snow at night, an amusing thing that will improve your day by at least 1%.

    anon Report

    12points
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    Not all humor is made equal. Nor does it have the same effect on your mental and emotional health.

    According to recent research, there are eight comic styles (namely fun, humor, nonsense, wit, irony, satire, sarcasm, and cynicism) which can be subdivided into lighter or darker styles.

    They differ in terms of their intention and goal, object, attitude toward the agent, behavior toward other people, ideal audience, method, and linguistic peculiarities.

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    #4

    I Once Asked Steve Martin For His Autograph And He Gave Me These Cards Instead

    A Steve Martin business card certifying a personal, warm, polite, intelligent, and funny encounter, mildly amusing.

    Yoojay Report

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    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is actually pretty cool and a great idea for those people who find themselves famous or infamous.

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    #5

    While Deplaning, I Noticed We Had Some Cheeky Pilots

    A pilot in a cockpit, with a book titled How to Fly a Plane resting on the controls, among amusing things.

    shakensparco Report

    10points
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    #6

    Get A Dog They Said. It'll Be Fun!

    A tweet about a couple standing in specific spots for their dog to eat, with a photo of them and the dog. Mildly amusing things.

    Disaster_Plan Report

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    inas-bosch avatar
    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What can give you more dignity than ensuring the well-being of a living being?

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    The four lighter comic styles, which are more benign and benevolent, include:

    1. Fun, which aims to spread good mood and companionship
    2. Humor, which aims to create sympathy and discover discrepancies in everyday situations
    3. Nonsense, which experiments with ridiculousness, contradictions, and absurdities
    4. Wit, which creates clever connections between ideas and thoughts
    #7

    This Sign In A Neighbor's Yard

    A mildly amusing octagonal NO SOLICITING sign in a garden, with text Don't ring bell or knock Don't make it weird Thank You.

    spock23 Report

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    #8

    I Managed To Complete This!

    A coloring picture for lazy people featuring a penguin, panda, and zebra in the snow, an amusing thing.

    ordinarybloke1963 Report

    9points
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    #9

    Of All The Shirts To Buy A Second Time While Browsing The Internet Drunk Forgetting I Already Owned It

    Two black t-shirts laid on a bed with the slogan 'IN MY DEFENSE I was left unsupervised,' an amusing thing.

    GingerSnapBiscuit Report

    9points
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    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have that one. Might get another just for gits and shiggles.

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    Meanwhile, the four darker comic styles, mostly based on mockery and ridicule, include:

    1. Irony, which contrasts expectations and reality, with a focus on stating things in opposition to their meaning
    2. Satire, which criticizes wrongdoings, shortcomings, misconduct,e tc., for the sake of correcting others and improving the world
    3. Sarcasm, which criticizes and ridicules people, institutions, or topics
    4. Cynicism, which ridicules common values, weaknesses, and moral concepts
    #10

    Thanks, I Hate Emo Horse

    A black and white horse resembling a pale emo kid in a black hoodie, a mildly amusing sight in a grassy field.

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    #11

    When Viewing Buckingham Palace On Google Maps, The Street View Figure Turns Into A Tiny Queen Elizabeth!

    A satellite map view showing Buckingham Palace and a street view icon circled in red. Mildly amusing things.

    katsie Report

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    #12

    Wife And 2 Kids Independently Picked Me Same Birthday Card

    Three mildly amusing birthday cards for dad, each featuring a large, appetizing burger with candles.

    lark7077 Report

    7points
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    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Need to think deep about how often you talk about the perfect burger.

    2
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    Benign humor tends to play a protective role when it comes to depression, anxiety, and stress. In other words, if you embrace this lighter comic style, you are, essentially, shielding yourself and others from these three negative things.

    Meanwhile, research has shown that irony actually increases anxiety and stress.

    #13

    At My Vet's Office

    A drawing of a dog telling a person in a cone, Its for your own good. Stop touching your face, amusing.

    KatharticHymen Report

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    inas-bosch avatar
    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone should have put this on me when I had really bad cystic acne.

    0
    0points
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    #14

    I Even Confuse The Doctor

    A letter to Cynthia, discussing test results, including a mildly amusing and alarming phrase about a Pap smear result.

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    #15

    Someone Was Mildly Disappointed About One Of My Local Mountains

    A Google Maps review for Mount Lickhole, a mountain peak, showing a 3.0-star rating and a mildly amusing review.

    ooqt Report

    7points
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    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I give Victor 1 star. No pun about the mountain's name?

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    If you’re a fan of wit, the good news is that it protects you from anxiety. However, at the same time, it doesn’t protect you from depression or stress.

    In the meantime, using sarcasm can actually lead to worsening depression.

    So, in a nutshell, if you want to improve your and others’ mental and emotional well-being, it’s best that you embrace the lighter—rather than the darker—comic styles. In short, as fun as irony and sarcasm can be from time to time, they lead to more emotional distress.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    This App Creator Had To Explain That Your Phone Will Not Turn Into A Fan

    A screenshot of the Pocket Fan Free app description, highlighting its non-cooling function, among amusing things.

    ethnickyjazz Report

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    #17

    Space Invaders Floor Tiles In A Local Bar

    Floor tiles with Space Invaders patterns, offering mildly amusing things for your day.

    Cessnateur Report

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    #18

    I Got 2 Top Buns And My Partner Got 2 Bottom Buns

    Two hands holding mildly amusing, half-eaten burgers, showing the cheese, patty, and bun. Fries are in the background.

    ChrisLetsPlayYT Report

    6points
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    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, is the Burger oracle correct? The people wanna know!

    1
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    Broadly speaking, humor as a whole is a fantastic coping mechanism because it can reduce the negative effects of the stress you experience. That’s on top of the fact that laughter can help you connect with other people, can boost your immune system, and gives your body a mild workout.

    That being said, you have to remember that some types of humor can do more harm than good in the wrong circumstances. You do not have to brutally put someone down just to make yourself feel better. Rather, you can create win-win situations with your comedy. And a lot depends on your audience and the type of humor it prefers.

    #19

    Found On Fb Marketplace

    An amusing, phallic-shaped lamp with a pleated shade, perfect for a chuckle and improving your day.

    bootloadernotfound Report

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    toddkirkwood avatar
    Todd Kirkwood
    Todd Kirkwood
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How do you know if it's turned on

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    #20

    The Joy Of Finding Memes Irl

    An advertisement poster for deep-cleaning carpets, featuring a smiling woman using a carpet cleaner. Mildly amusing things.

    City_Goat Report

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    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A meme in in its natural habitat?

    1
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    #21

    The Common Google Search Results For How To Disable The Fn Key Switch Are Entered By People With The Fn Key Switch Enabled

    A computer screen displaying Google search suggestions for how to disable fn key, with misspelled and corrected queries, which is mildly amusing.

    propickleflapper Report

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    Aside from reducing stress and anxiety, humor can also help you relieve tension, improve your body’s recovery rates, and improve communication with other people.

    On the other hand, when used incorrectly, humor can lead to discomfort and damage your relationships with others, including at work.

    For instance, aggressive humor, which relies on teasing others, while it does have its niche, is likely to be socially harmful and received poorly, PsychCentral warns.
    #22

    Because That's What They Do!

    Newspaper clipping about a coyote, highlighting mildly amusing things that improve your day.

    maeganmarie Report

    6points
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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You only need to worry if it's carrying anything marked ACME.

    2
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    #23

    Only In Australia

    A wooden sign reading Welcome to the Friendliest Park in WA next to a snake warning sign, mildly amusing things.

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    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Freaking best no trespassing sign ever. Add a few giant spiders and a croc to the sign and you have gold!

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    #24

    Seen At The Portland Airport Bathroom

    A sign above a toilet that reads, Non-Potable Water Do Not Drink, an amusing thing to see.

    DaveinBflo Report

    6points
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    The ‘Mildly Amusing’ online community has been around for an incredibly long time. Founded more than 14 years ago, back in January 2012, the group continues to gently amuse and intrigue people with the lightly interesting sights internet users see going about their daily lives.

    At the time of writing, the community gets 15k visitors every week, who are in the mood for some mild entertainment.

    #25

    Thanks, I Hate This Photo Of A Seal

    A seal's head poking out of the water with wide eyes and spiky whiskers, creating a mildly amusing expression.

    [deleted] Report

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    #26

    An AI-Generated Image Of Salmon Swimming Down A River

    A four-panel collage showing large pieces of raw salmon fillets floating in a river, an amusing thing.

    tairjyseach Report

    5points
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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that's why some eat fish, but not mammals or birds /jk

    1
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    #27

    Wife Sharing Her Location!

    A text message conversation showing a dropped pin in the middle of the ocean, highlighting a funny location error for amusing things.

    Silent-Treat-6512 Report

    5points
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    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Send help, she ignored the signs warning about parking during high tide.

    2
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    We’d love for you to join the discussion in the comments once you’ve upvoted your favorite pics.

    Which of these pics did you mildly enjoy, and which ones did you find wildly interesting, and why? On the flip side, which ones were a bit too ‘meh’ and needed more ‘hehe’?

    What’s the most mildly amusing thing that you’ve recently spotted or taken a photo of? Let us know.
    #28

    Wanted To Have A Plumber Come Replace 12 Standard Valves In My Home

    An amusingly high estimate for a new installation job, showing a sub-total of $20,880.00, guaranteed to improve your day.

    anon Report

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    #29

    Robocat

    A screenshot showing new requirements for zoom court appearances with an amusing 'I'm not a cat' reCAPTCHA checkbox.

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    #30

    My Car Hit An Important Milestone Today

    A car odometer displaying 42069, an amusing sight that can improve your day.

    quantumdude836 Report

    5points
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    #31

    Choosing Call Vibration Patterns On New Phone

    A phone screen showing an incoming call vibration pattern selection, with several mildly amusing options like 'dzzz-dzzz' and 'mm-mm-mm'.

    psycho_freak Report

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    #32

    Translation: "Sunburn In The Home Office? With Us Anything Is Possible"

    A building on fire next to a sign advertising home office solutions, an amusing juxtaposition of things.

    mki_ Report

    5points
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    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My muscle relaxer must be kicking in. It looks like that building is dissolving from the top like someone put it in paint program and they are taking the eraser tool to it. That or the burning portion is being swallowed by a vortex and sucking it in to another dimension.

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    #33

    Freudian Translation Error

    A sign on a window that reads, Please Respect That Staff Are Sleeping! an amusing instruction.

    Any-Background-8128 Report

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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What should it say in English?

    0
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    #34

    Hair Ice Is A Cool And Rare Natural Phenomenon

    Hair ice, a rare phenomenon resembling white hair, an amusing thing found in nature.

    ResearchFederal1322 Report

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    #35

    Found At The Cafeteria Today

    A split image showing taco ingredients on the left labeled Taco Watch and prepared tacos on the right labeled Taco Warning, for amusing things.

    airospade Report

    4points
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    inas-bosch avatar
    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have the plate on the right at home!

    0
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    #36

    Asked My Online Shopper To Get Me Three Bottles Of Milk And She Accidentally Got Me Thirty-Six

    A multi-tiered cardboard display stand filled with vanilla soy milk cartons, demonstrating a clever and amusing display.

    vvvincent01 Report

    4points
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    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good thing it’s shelf stable. But still going to need to make homemade ice cream, milkshakes, get used to milk tea and milk coffee. Unless you have a huge family.

    2
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    #37

    How Google Maps Says To Drive To My House From My House

    A map showing a location pin and a dotted path, indicating 1 min travel time, an amusing thing.

    51225 Report

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    #38

    Papa Johns

    Two mildly amusing pizza receipts with a handwritten note saying, NO CONTACT please don't knock, little dog brains will explode.

    Ordered dinner for me and the kid. I have two dogs (a brother and sister) who are part chihuahua. Left a drivers note. I did not expect a response. Kind of made my night. Driver did perfect, BTW.

    yucatan_sunshine Report

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    #39

    Amusing Bathroom Sign I Saw

    An amusing bathroom rules sign featuring a frog, offering funny advice for ladies and gentlemen and improving your day.

    FEAR-_-MisterChoobie Report

    4points
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    #40

    Learning How To Use My New Drywall Sander

    Instructions on how to use a drywall sander, with a step about talking to your drywall highlighted. Mildly amusing things.

    maeganmarie Report

    4points
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    inas-bosch avatar
    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, imagine the shock otherwise!

    0
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    #41

    One Of The Longest Store Receipts I've Ever Seen

    A very long receipt held by two people, one a Lowe's employee. Mildly amusing things.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All the ones from CVS used to be like this. Don't know if it's changed since I moved from the US some years back.

    1
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    #42

    Quite Enjoyed This Sign On The Cemetery Where Karl Marx Is Buried

    A sign pointing to Toilets and Marx at Highgate Cemetery East, a mildly amusing photo.

    Iudex27 Report

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    #43

    Every Comment On Monty Python's "Spam" Video Is Flagged As Spam

    A YouTube video comment section for Monty Python's Spam, showing multiple mildly amusing comments flagged as spam.

    galaktos Report

    4points
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    #44

    Hehehehehe

    A Walgreens store sign at night, with a humorous light malfunction displaying 1-HR P*O, an amusing thing.

    firemaster Report

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    #45

    New From Apple

    Close-up of a car odometer showing the mileage 180085, one of many amusing things to improve your day.

    CodyBlues Report

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    #46

    This Google Review Of A Parking Lot

    A five-star review for a parking lot, simply stating It is a Parking Lot, among amusing things.

    redditindisguise Report

    4points
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    inas-bosch avatar
    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The sushi place I used to work at had a bunch of 1-star reviews, but two in particular stood out. "There are no sandwiches." and "No noodles".

    0
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    #47

    I Find Few Vanity Plates Clever

    A Volkswagen Beetle with a license plate reading 'EWWWABUG', one of many amusing things.

    fightingdove Report

    4points
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    #48

    Thank God The Cotton Balls I Ordered Were Protected In Shipping

    A cardboard box filled with cotton prepping balls and green protective plastic bags, an amusing thing.

    BreakingDaniel Report

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    #49

    Brilliant Shower Thoughts From /R/Showerthoughts

    A bowl of mashed potatoes with melted butter on top, featuring text about stomachs and mashed potato, an amusing thing.

    absurdlyobfuscated Report

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    #50

    My Grandfather Passed Away But He Left Me This 38 Foot Yacht !

    A toy yacht with human feet as its base, sitting on a shelf, a truly amusing thing.

    Kevin8758 Report

    4points
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    #51

    This Nice Set Of Mushrooms I Found In My Garden

    Two pale, round mushrooms with textured caps growing from dark soil, illustrating mildly amusing things.

    Ashgardian Report

    4points
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    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And just like real life, one is an innie. One is an outie.

    1
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    #52

    A BMW Has Been Parked In Gatlinburg, TN In A Mildly Odd Spot For So Long That It Has Become A Local Landmark (And Even Has Its Own Google Maps Pin)

    A black car parked awkwardly near a building, with Google Maps showing its location and street view for amusing things.

    XOneLeggedDogX Report

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    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Has this never been addressed by local LEO? Made sure.nothing illegal inside? Had it towed as abandoned?

    0
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    #53

    Eh, Good Enough

    A series of three Google Maps screenshots showing a route preview with navigation instructions, for amusing things.

    roxcorduroy Report

    3points
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    #54

    After About 2 Months Being Obsessed With A Specific Ice Cream, My Toddler Suddenly Became Seriously Concerned That Said Ice Cream Actually Contained Parts Of Her Favorite Animal. Fortunately, The Ice Cream Itself Has A Nifty Label For Exactly This Situation

    A tub of Great Value Unicorn Sparkle Ice Cream with a sticker that says DOES NOT CONTAIN REAL UNICORNS, an amusing thing.

    FascinatingFall Report

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    #55

    A Roll Of 100 Stickers My Daughter Bought Me For Christmas

    Three small blue and white stickers on a wooden surface, each reading FOR RECTAL USE ONLY, an amusing thing.

    Interplay29 Report

    3points
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh you could have so much fun with those stickers. Go out on the town!

    0
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    #56

    The Dentist Laughed At My ‘Dancing’ Wisdom Tooth

    A dental X-ray showing an amusing image of teeth, jawbone, and an upper right percentage indicating 25%.

    -Leeahh- Report

    3points
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    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope you never have to get it pulled!

    0
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    #57

    This Has Been My Avatar At Work For The Past 2 Years, It Was Even Used During My Interviews. No One Has Seen My Face. I Work In It

    An amusing cartoon lion with a surprised expression, guaranteed to improve your day.

    CalebEast Report

    3points
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    #58

    My Oreo Chocolate Literally Has A Giant Oreo On The Inside With Oreo Branding And Patterns And Everything

    A chocolate bar with a piece cut out, revealing a creamy, cookie-filled interior, among amusing things.

    SimonAchton Report

    3points
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    inas-bosch avatar
    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks tasty.... I miss milk

    0
    0points
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    #59

    Got This USB Drive In The Mail Inside This Special Protective Envelope

    A black USB stick with STRETTIO logo inside a clear CD sleeve, one of many amusing things.

    SP4RK4RT Report

    3points
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    #60

    Was There Room In The Fridge For The Pizza? ...yes

    An open refrigerator with a large pizza box awkwardly stuffed inside, one of the mildly amusing things.

    fuzz_boy Report

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    #61

    So Glad Twitter Can Keep Me Updated On The Eclipse

    Screenshots of a Twitter exchange where The Moon blocks The Sun, an amusing thing for social media users.

    SpicyAlienCocaine Report

    3points
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    #62

    Prohibition AKA The 18th Commandment

    A vintage car with people protesting, I'm No Camel I Want Beer! an amusing historical moment.

    Neat_Scallion6367 Report

    3points
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    #63

    My Best Friend Is Going Through Cancer Treatment And Bought Herself This To Get Out Of Things

    A gold card with the words Cancer Card, an amusing item that can get you out of anything.

    KindaDrunkRtNow Report

    3points
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    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spades night and Bridge night look kinda promising. Oh, and trivia pursuit night and monopoly night…I permanently claim this person as my gaming partner. I’ll bring the mental health card and we can finally get some good times out of the hands we have been dealt.

    0
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    #64

    UV Index In Slc Shaped Like Fat Cat

    A graph showing the World Health Organization UVI over 24 hours, illustrating low to high UV levels, mildly amusing.

    redbull_smoothie Report

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    #65

    Thanks, I Hate Bathroom Chess

    Tiny bowling pins and chess pieces arranged on a checkered bathroom floor, suggesting an open world for amusing play.

    pigeon-in-greggs Report

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    #66

    I Am Apparently A Cube Of Steel

    A close-up of a document showing height as 66.00cm and weight as 202.90kg, an amusing thing.

    Was looking over some paperwork from my dr and noticed that he used the wrong measurements. unfortunate when it comes to medication dosage, but a hilarious mental image.

    UpperAd5273 Report

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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two foot tall and 32 stone, LMAO

    0
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    #67

    Came Over To Help My Parents Clear Out Their Place For Decorating A Room. Found This Which My Big Brother Gave Them Years Ago

    A disposable black and white camera in its packaging with Playstation games stacked in the background, an amusing thing.

    John_GOOP Report

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    #68

    This Was In The Box With The “Fanless Mini PC” I Bought From Amazon

    A black mini PC with a separate cooling fan on a wooden desk, one of many amusing things to improve your day.

    _dev_zero Report

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    #69

    Asked My Girlfriend To Get Toilet Paper From Where She Works Before She Comes Home. Sent $20 And This Is What I Got

    Many packs of Scott Comfort Plus toilet paper stacked high on a toilet tank, an amusing thing.

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    #70

    The Lawyers In This Law Firm Look Like The Cast Of A TV Show About Lawyers

    A grid of eight professionals, possibly for an amusing game of Who's Who, new pics.

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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe that’s where they get their inspiration. I have read that the Italian mafia started dressing like gangsters in the Godfather.

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    #71

    An Accidental Poem On Reddit

    A Reddit page with two mildly amusing posts about overused joke formats like roses are red and in Soviet Russia.

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    #72

    Bad Times To Use Bullet Points

    A white background with black text stating Bad times to use bullet points: When you only have one item on the list, a mildly amusing observation.

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    #73

    Plan Ahead

    A framed cross-stitch sign on a wooden surface that reads PLAN AHEA. The missing 'D' makes it mildly amusing.

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    #74

    Comedy Gold On Twitter Gone Unnoticed

    Twitter thread showing a person in a cockroach costume making funny faces, guaranteed to improve your day.

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    #75

    So Tired This Morning, I Almost Put Steak Tips In My Smoothie Instead Of Strawberries

    Two bags of mildly amusing frozen fruit, one with strawberries and the other with mixed fruit.

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    #76

    This Box That Had Cut Outs For The Corners Of The Flap, So You Don't Have To Fight The Box To Fold One Corner Over The Top Of Another

    A partially closed cardboard box on a wooden table, an amusing thing that will improve your day by at least 1%.

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    #77

    Strange, Because It Looks And Acts Like A Keyboard

    A computer screen showing devices and printers, including a toaster and various printers, among amusing things.

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    #78

    For U.k. Members Whose Clocks Go Back This Weekend Here’s A Handy Guide!

    A guide to putting clocks back with smartphone, sundial, oven, and car radio, creating amusing things.

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    #79

    My 93 Year Old Mother In Law Got A New TV. My Brother In Law Helped Her Set It Up. He Modified The Remote To Prevent Confusion

    A TV remote control with several buttons popped off and scattered nearby, a mildly amusing inconvenience.

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