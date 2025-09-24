ADVERTISEMENT

September is the perfect time to learn something new. Why, you ask? Well, the start of a new academic year often motivates people to broaden their knowledge even if eons have passed since they set foot into an educational institution. 

Taking advantage of this opportunity, our Bored Panda team has scoured the ‘Today I Learned’ community to bring you some of the most fascinating facts you can learn. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget to upvote those that you enjoyed learning the most.

Vintage truck parked on an industrial street showcasing classic vehicle design in a daily dose of useless yet fascinating knowledge. TIL that during WWII, the French carmaker Citroen was forced to make vehicles for German forces. The president of Citroen, Pierre-Jules Boulanger, first sabotaged this by slowing workers. He then redesigned the dipstick to show there was plenty of oil, leading to frequent breakdowns.

afeeney , Citroen Report

    #2

    Close-up of a unique textured ring on a reflective surface illustrating fascinating knowledge from daily useless facts. TIL a Canadian engineer once built a Mjölnir replica that only the "worthy" could lift: it sensed the iron ring commonly worn by Canadian engineers (presented in a ceremony called the Ritual of the Calling of an Engineer), triggering an electromagnetic release so ring-wearers could pick it up.

    LookAtThatBacon , Mobilefolk Report

    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And now we know why King Arthur could pull that sword from the stone. Also, I think I remember Bugs Bunny doing it also. So the (time-traveling) Canadian engineers were behind it all!.

    #3

    Child wearing a headscarf sitting with a doll, receiving medical treatment, illustrating fascinating knowledge about health facts. TIL that after a rural Ohio county reported nearly 70 cases of leukemia in the mid 90s, it was discovered that a local high school had been built on an Army depot used as a dump for chemical waste.

    thebestdaysofmyflerm , Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    kellyh_wilder avatar
    Kelly H. Wilder
    Kelly H. Wilder
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our high school is built on top of an old landfill and is required to undergo frequent environmental testing. The property was previously owned by the Air Force Base. Our community also happens to have some of the highest rates of neurological and autoimmune disorders in our state.

    #4

    Young man in green blazer posing thoughtfully near stacked books, representing daily dose of fascinating knowledge facts TIL that people who experience "vicarioius embarassment" (feeling embarrased just observing someone else in an embarassing situation) have the same physical reactions in their nervous system as if they are the subject of the embarassing situation

    jfdonohoe , azerbaijan_stockers/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    brianleahy avatar
    Brian Leahy
    Brian Leahy
    Community Member
    Premium     6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why I get almost no enjoyment from “cringe” comedy.

    #5

    Ancient rock-cut architecture at Petra, showcasing stunning details in a desert landscape for fascinating knowledge. TIL the lost city of Petra was rediscovered by a Swiss explorer who took it upon himself to learn perfect Arabic, local customs, and gained the trust of the Bedouins to learn the location of the gorge leading to the city.

    Flaxmoore , EyeEm/Freepik Report

    kicki avatar
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People was living there the whole.time, so more unknown to the west then lost. And there are several ways to Petra except the gorge, with stairs and paths, as long as you dont have vertigo.

    #6

    Man in a striped blazer and white shirt speaking in an interview setting, representing fascinating knowledge facts. TIL Wes Anderson uses a flat-fee salary system in which the actors that appear in his films are all paid the same rate. He began this practice on Rushmore after Bill Murray offered to take the same pay as the then-unknown 18-year-old Jason Schwartzman as long as he could leave for a golf tournament.

    tyrion2024 , Vanity Fair Report

    #7

    Close-up of a UK passport with a British flag and map, representing travel and fascinating knowledge facts. TIL the UK passport office declined to issue a 6-yr-old British girl a passport because the child's name Khaleesi was under WB trademark. After the story was reported on & it was determined that a birth name cannot be trademarked & that trademarks are for goods & services, the decision was reversed.

    tyrion2024 , inkdrop/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    savahax avatar
    Tanquam ex ungue leonem
    Tanquam ex ungue leonem
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Your Grace, we cannot cross the Narrow Sea, for Warner Bros. holds dominion over your very name." "BRING ME MY MOTHERF​UCKING DRAGONS"

    #8

    Detailed X-ray scan showing human lungs with intricate airways for a daily dose of fascinating knowledge. TIL a man who developed 'popcorn lung' after years of inhaling the smell of artificial butter flavoring from daily consumption of microwave popcorn sued Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. and King Soopers for failing to warn on labels that the flavoring diacetyl was dangerous. In 2012, he was awarded $7,217,961

    Forward-Answer-4407 , American Lung Association Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Diacetyl. Artificial butter flavor. It actually carcinogenic according to a lot of studies. Still allowed as a food flavoring.

    #9

    TIL 17-year-old female pitcher Jackie Mitchell struck out Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in succession during an exhibition match. As a consequence, the baseball commisioner terminated her contract and Ruth later trash talked about women in baseball to a newspaper.

    AlternativeBurner Report

    #10

    Historic Chinese palace with detailed stone railings under clear sky, illustrating fascinating knowledge facts about culture. TIL Barefoot Doctors in China were farmers, folk healers, or young grads who received minimal medical training and brought healthcare, hygiene, and family planning to rural villages where urban-trained doctors wouldn’t go. They greatly reduced infectious disease and infant mortality in rural China.

    rampantradius , EyeEM/ Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly, the Chinese government policies are taking rural medicine backwards again, with the focus of resources away from rural areas in order to build up giant cities to compete with the United States and the world in industry. (Meanwhile, the United States continues to wreak havoc on their own completely broken system!) Common sense has been replaced by greed and the damage of politics, making it possible for Robert Kennedy to single-handedly set back health to the early 19th century!

    #11

    TIL the last living veteran of the 1853 Crimean War died in 2004: Timothy, a Greek tortoise captured from a Portuguese ship, served as a mascot throughout the war

    FannyFiasco Report

    #12

    TIL in 2008 Hugh Laurie made a single, off-hand comment claiming that a perk of being a celebrity was having a special lifetime, unlimited Burger King Crown Card (enabling him to eat there for free). He actually didn't have one, but after his comment caused a huge public response, BK gave him one.

    tyrion2024 Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Off topic but he's a great all-round entertainer. Look up his rendition of St James Infirmary on YT.

    #13

    Private jet parked on airport tarmac at sunset, highlighting fascinating knowledge about travel and aviation facts. TIL that in 2022, 90% of complaints about Dublin Airport were from one person, who made over 23,000 complaints in one year

    AnonymousTimewaster , EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #14

    TIL In 1945 the adult literacy rate in South Korea was estimated at 22%. In 1970, adult literacy was 87.6%. By the late 1980s, sources estimated it at around 93%.

    tyrion2024 Report

    #15

    Close-up of a person with sunburn on the shoulder and neck illustrating useless yet fascinating knowledge facts. TIL in 2012, two elementary school students in the state of Washington were severely sunburned on field day and brought to the hospital by their mom after they were not allowed to apply sunscreen due to not having a doctor's note. The school district's sunscreen policy was based on statewide law.

    Forward-Answer-4407 , kval Report

    kellyh_wilder avatar
    Kelly H. Wilder
    Kelly H. Wilder
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At my son's school I had to sign a form each year allowing the school nurse to give my son a band-aid, to apply antibiotic ointment, to use alchol-based hand sanitizer, and other such nonsense. He started school in 2008.

    #16

    Elderly man with long white beard holding a katana, representing useless yet fascinating knowledge concept. TIL in 2017 Japan arrested a 74 year old man who had committed over 250 burglaries dressed as a ninja. He avoided most surveillance, but was seen "navigating tight spaces and running on walls"

    FalconPUNNCH , wosunan/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    Group of men in early 20th-century attire playing and watching indoor bowling in a vintage recreation room, historical knowledge fact. TIL that many American churches once had bowling alleys in their basements, originally built as community spaces and loopholes to serve beer on Sundays. Fewer than 200 still exist today.

    Objective_Horror1113 , Byron Company (New York, N.Y.) Report

    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And thus the term "Holy Rollers" came to be... Sorry, I couldn't resist!

    #18

    TIL 29% of male gamers prefer playing female characters, whereas only 9% of female gamers prefer playing male characters. In a typical core PC/console game, about 60% of the female avatars you meet are played by a male player.

    tyrion2024 Report

    kanakkokate_ixlily_c013 avatar
    MistBorn
    MistBorn
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As someone online said once “ if I’m gonna spent hundreds of hours staring at this character, it should at least be beautiful “

    #19

    TIL of Les Horribles Cernettes. A parody pop group made up of CERN employees, they performed primarily at events for physicists. In 1992 a colleague asked for a photo to upload to his invention "the World Wide Web". They scanned a photo for him, and it was the first photo uploaded to the internet.

    WavesAndSaves Report

    #20

    TIL that Rabies can make wild animals behave in a way that seems tame, friendly or even affectionate towards humans. Animals with Rabies don't always seem rabid.

    NoHandBananaNo Report

    #21

    TIL that George Carlin was a court-martialed Air Force Vet, Grammy-winning comedian, children's TV actor, and the 1st host of SNL. His arrest for performing the routine "Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television" placed him at the center of a landmark Supreme Court case, FCC v. Pacifica Foundation

    Exeltv0406 Report

    #22

    TIL they dropped millions of purpose-bred sterile flies from planes every week in Panama from the 1960s until 2022 to keep a flesh eating parasite from getting into the U.S. cattle supply.

    g3nerallycurious Report

    #23

    UPS delivery truck driving on a city street near a running track with a fence and trees in the background. TIL that UPS founder James E. Casey wanted yellow vehicles, but a partner said they’d be hard to keep clean. They chose Pullman Brown instead - a colour that hides dirt, mud, and grime, and is still used on UPS trucks today.

    Upstairs_Drive_5602 , Jason Lawrence/Flickr Report

    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We used to laughingly say "Ever seen a dirty UPS truck?"

    #24

    Red Turkish flag waving on a flagpole against a clear blue sky, representing fascinating knowledge about Turkey. TIL there was no film copyright law in Turkey until 1986, leading to films like "3 Giant Men" which featured Captain America and Mexican wrestler El Santo fighting against a chain-smoking Spider-Man villain, all to the ripped soundtracks of the James Bond movies.

    jon-in-tha-hood , EyeEm/ Freepik Report

    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In South Africa during apartheid, due to boycotts, records (yes, I'm old enough to remember that stuff) couldn't contain the original songs by famous artists. So there's a generation of us whose favourites are actually covers of popular songs from the '70s and early '80s!

    #25

    Black and white drawn portrait of an older man with stern expression for daily dose of fascinating knowledge facts TIL that Lewis and Clark Expedition participant and War of 1812 veteran, Patrick Gass, had to be removed from a recruiting station after attempting to enlist in the Union Army to fight in the American Civil War at the age of 91.

    Winter-Vegetable7792 , The centennial history of Oregon Report

    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My father was the opposite extreme. He tried to enlist at the age of 13 in 1941, and THEY TOOK HIM. His father had to go and bring him back home. (He succeeded in 1944 and was sent overseas.)

    #26

    Basenji dog with head inside a wooden crate on a wooden floor, illustrating daily dose of useless yet fascinating knowledge. TIL there are dogs specifically trained to sniff out USB drives and other electric storage medium, most notably in the arrest of Jared Fogle (guy from Subway) for CP

    zahrul3 , bublikhaus/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #27

    TIL that in Sweden, almost anyone’s address, age, floor number and move-in date can easily be found online, because the Freedom of the Press Act contains provisions on the right to access official documents such as the national registration data.

    flamingoooz Report

    kicki avatar
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can also run a licence plate and easily find out all those things about the owner. As well as income,.family and much more. And using lawline any connection to justice dep, if you have been victim,whitness or perp.

    #28

    Clear glass cup filled with black coffee on a glass saucer placed on a wooden table for daily dose knowledge. TIL coffee was all the rage in London in the 17th and 18th century until a fungus destroyed coffee plantations and forced the switch to tea in Sri Lanka

    my_n3w_account , zirconicusso/Freepik Report

    #29

    Person relaxing in a colorful striped hammock outdoors, enjoying a peaceful moment of daily dose of fascinating knowledge. TIL in 2014 a 27-year-old man fell asleep in a hammock while camping in Kentucky. In the morning, his friends saw him get up & sleepwalk off a 60-foot cliff. However, a rhododendron bush actually broke his fall, therefore he had no life-threatening injuries. He didn't even know he was a sleepwalker.

    tyrion2024 , EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In 2010 Des Campbell was found guilty of pushing his new wife over a cliff while camping in the Royal National Park south of Sydney in 2005. He claimed she had fallen over the cliff when she left the tent to go to the toilet. https://www.abc.net.au/news/2010-05-18/des-campbell-guilty-of-wifes-cliff-murder/831336

    #30

    TIL During the 1900 Galveston hurricane, at the Saint Mary’s orphanage, the 10 nuns tried to save 90 of the children by tying clothes lines around their own waists and each attaching themselves to several children. Only 3 older boys were left untied, and they would be the orphanage’s only survivors.

    Ill_Definition8074 Report

    #31

    Black and white sketch of a man with curly hair and beard, representing a daily dose of fascinating knowledge facts. TIL that “Shakespeare’s Curse” on his grave warns anyone who moves his bones that they will be cursed — yet in 2016, a ground-penetrating radar revealed his skull is actually missing.

    Many-Grapefruit427 , kuzyuberdin/Freepik Report

    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hamlet mistakenly took it thinking it was Yorick’s. I’ll exit stage left after that attempt at humour.

    #32

    Portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, illustrating fascinating knowledge and historical facts in daily dose of useless yet engaging content. TIL Beethoven’s late quartets, now widely considered to be among the greatest musical compositions of all time, were so ahead of their time that initial reviews deem them indecipherable, uncorrected horrors, with one musician saying “we know there is something there, but we do not know what it is.”

    VegemiteSucks , Joseph Karl Stieler Report

    savahax avatar
    Tanquam ex ungue leonem
    Tanquam ex ungue leonem
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beethoven’s late string quartets, Op. 127, 130, 131, 132, 133 (Große Fuge), and 135, were written in the last years of his life when he was completely deaf, and they baffled his contemporaries. To audiences used to the graceful elegance of Haydn and Mozart, these pieces sounded alien: harmonies that roamed too far, movements that were either endless or cut off abruptly, dense fugues, sudden silences, and fragmented melodies that refused to resolve. One violinist, Louis Spohr, said “we know there is something there, but we do not know what it is,” which perfectly sums up the reaction, they sensed depth but couldn’t grasp it. At the time they were called horrors, even uncorrected mistakes, but today they’re considered some of the greatest music ever written, centuries ahead of their time and still astonishingly modern. - - - text is AI generated because I didn't remember it all, but it's legit. I know these pieces

    #33

    TIL personal or private helicopter flights in the US account for just 3% of helicopter flight hours, but more than 25% of fatal helicopter accidents.

    tyrion2024 Report

    savahax avatar
    Tanquam ex ungue leonem
    Tanquam ex ungue leonem
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not surprised. It's how Colin McRae killed himself and 2 children. By doing stunts in an helicopter he was not licensed to fly. Leave that up to the professionals, or act like one

    #34

    Person in brown outfit smiling while using smartphone, enjoying daily dose of fascinating knowledge facts. TIL 85% of all gaming revenue comes from free-to-play games. These games are free upfront and generate revenue through ads, in-game transactions, and optional purchases.

    tyrion2024 , Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Genshin Impact’s revenue is significant. It achieved the highest first-year launch revenue for any video game at nearly $3.8 billion across all platforms by the end of 2022. Free to play it uses the ‘gacha system’ of in-app purchases for new characters and weapons. It surpassed $5 billion in lifetime mobile player spending by end 2024. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genshin_Impact#:~:text=Across%20all%20platforms%2C%20the%20game,revenue%20for%20any%20video%20game.

    #35

    Portrait of a man with glasses and mustache, representing a fascinating historical fact for daily knowledge. TIL that, as President of the New York City Police Commission, Theodore Roosevelt would regularly walk the city streets at night or in the early morning to make sure officers were on duty.

    Winter-Vegetable7792 , Library of Congress Report

    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While Teddy Roosevelt was far from perfect, from early in his career his goal was to make a difference in the lives of the average citizen.

    #36

    Woman in a sleeveless crochet top standing outdoors with arms crossed, representing fascinating knowledge concept. TIL a woman with prosopometamorphopsia had a history of seeing people's faces morph into dragon-like faces. After a few minutes, she'd see faces turn black, grow long, pointy ears & a protruding snout, & display a reptiloid skin & huge eyes in a bright color. Treatment eventually helped control it.

    tyrion2024 , Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    otorgar avatar
    Otorgar
    Otorgar
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe she was just seeing the true form of our reptilian overlords!

    #37

    TIL there is 14-thousand-year-old rock art in the middle of the Sahara desert. The paintings show crocodiles, giraffes, and hippos, from a time when the Sahara was lush grassland and forest, and was able to support these animals.

    Megdatronica Report

    niall_4 avatar
    Plentyofoomph
    Plentyofoomph
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the Pilbara region of Western Australia there is 40,000 year old rock art showing similar ideas

    #38

    TIL the bubble style glass on pub windows not only offers privacy by distorting what's inside, but was sold cheaper as it was the last part in the process of blowing glass, perfect for establishments

    Apprehensive_Cry545 Report

    #39

    Man wearing glasses and a black shirt explaining 82 facts for daily dose of useless yet fascinating knowledge. TIL that Miyazaki Hidetaka, the creator of Dark Souls, Sekiro, and Elden Ring, was banned from playing video games by his parents until he entered university.

    LiamLovesSumo , Game Informer Report

    niall_4 avatar
    Plentyofoomph
    Plentyofoomph
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No wonder his games are difficult. For him, just the act of.playing a game itself was a challenge

    #40

    TIL at the 2025 Kentucky Derby, all 19 participants can be traced back through their lineage to 1973 Kentucky Derby winner and Triple Crown champion Secretariat, who sired more than 660 foals.

    Dmused Report

    prymanowski_1 avatar
    Leg less In Minneapolis
    Leg less In Minneapolis
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He was bred with 50 to 60 mares a year. Then stud fee for cover attempt was 125,000

    #41

    TIL the world's longest regularly scheduled nonstop flight (Singapore-NYC; 17,250 km) covers so much of the Earth that pilots can opt to fly the return flight westward over the Pacific, or eastward over the Atlantic and Europe depending on winds aloft, saving time and fuel

    Corgigantic Report

    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This happens also on less long flights e.g. London to Tokyo. Outbound we flew over Turkey-Kazachstan-China while on the return flight via Canada-Greenland-Iceland. Maybe mainly because we cannot over Russia.

    #42

    Smartphone with a red case lying on a wooden surface, representing daily dose of useless yet fascinating knowledge concept. TIL: Early iPhone users in the US who did not specify a billing preference were mailed incredibly detailed bills of around 50-100 pages long from AT&T, itemizing every data transfer including background traffic for email, web browsing, and text messaging. One woman even got a 300 page bill.

    zahrul3 , Josh Hallett/Flickr Report

    #43

    TIL that in languages such as Icelandic, they require the person to breathe in air while speaking. In Icelandic, it's used to signal agreement.

    Physical_Hamster_118 Report

    #44

    TIL the movie Boyhood (2014) was filmed from 2002 to 2013 and began filming without a completed script, with only basic plot points and the ending written initially. Director Richard Linklater developed the script throughout production and incorporated changes he saw in the actors into the script.

    flamingoooz Report

    #45

    TIL that WWII rationing in the UK didn't end until 1954

    MrMojoFomo Report

    #46

    TIL, during a set at the 1995 US Open, tennis player Shuzo Matsuoka collapsed from severe cramping for several minutes and was defaulted for delaying the match. The incident led to a rule change in professional tennis to allow players to receive medical treatment during matches without forfeiting.

    Sandstorm400 Report

    #47

    TIL in 1992-93, four children died and hundreds of people were sickened by an E.Coli outbreak linked to undercooked beef at the Jack In the Box fast food chain.

    andersonfmly Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What an exciting thing to learn and look forward to sharing

    #48

    TIL One of the most prominent methods of combatting the Great Fire of London was to blow up any buildings in its path in order to isolate the blaze

    rezikiel Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More "tear down" than blow up. Was a fairly common practice to stop town fires from spreading.

    #49

    TIL that the character Kirby was named after a lawyer who successfully defended Nintendo against Universal Studios in a copyright dispute over the game Donkey Kong

    mucubed Report

    #50

    TIL that in 2014, David Hester filed a lawsuit against A&E Television due to expensive items being planted in storage closets in the show before auctions in the show Storage Wars. He was let go in response.

    Physical_Hamster_118 Report

    #51

    Person using smartphone at night, highlighting daily dose of fascinating knowledge facts on mobile device screen. TIL about the concept of 'digital dementia', a theory that excessive use of digital devices, such as smartphones, computers, and tablets, may lead to cognitive decline.

    MindQuieter , Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #52

    TIL In the UK, the Home Secretary was required to attend Royal Births, to verify an heir to the throne was legitimately born.

    Flubadubadubadub Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Er, the question of legitimacy is determined at the initialization of the pregnancy, not it's conclusion.

    #53

    TIL about an Iranian translator named Zabihollah Mansouri, who on one hand became Iran's most famous translator, but on the other hand became known for liberally adding his own content into translations to the point of making up entire books

    Bunchberry_Plant Report

    kanakkokate_ixlily_c013 avatar
    MistBorn
    MistBorn
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace