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They say history is usually written by the winners. While that may be true, evidence is evidence, and if it holds up, we can’t ignore it.

This time, we’re talking about those grainy, mostly black-and-white, historical photos that captured everyday life and little details that textbooks might skip.

On r/HistoryDefined, people share and discover these fascinating slices of the past, and we’ve collected some of the best ones for you.

You’ll see a six-year-old paperboy doing his rounds in the early 1900s, Otto Frank revisiting the attic where his family hid for years, and even the frozen Niagara Falls.