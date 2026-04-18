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Photography could be one of the greatest human inventions. Since the 19th century, it has allowed us to capture specific moments and have them last for generations to come. 

And when we look back on these snapshots, we’re immediately reminded of a much simpler time. It’s a palpable feeling of nostalgia that wraps around you, regardless of whether you’ve lived through said bygone era. 

Here are some examples from the History Cord subreddit, an online community with no shortage of archive photos of people and events that shaped humanity as we know it. If you consider yourself a history buff, this list might make your week.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Just Picked Up 200 Stereoscopic Slides And Half Are WWII

Historical black and white photos of soldiers in trenches and loading mortars representing a vastly different world.

I am a history hunter who visits estate/tag/garage sales on the weekend looking for lost and forgotten images and mementos of generations past. I use much of these discoveries in public presentations about preservation.

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    #2

    Pyramid Of WWI German Helmets In New York, 1919

    Rows of historical helmets displayed on a large wall next to a tall monument with an eagle statue above it.

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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is kinda gross, like people who mount the heads of animals they kílled onto their walls... Yeeaah the world can rightfully frown upon the past acts of Germany but, in both world wars (even moreso in the first) soldiers were reluctant to fight.. edit: BP censors "kílled" while showing a photo of a human hunting trophy wall 👏 wow 👏 good job, y'all

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    #3

    B-17 Flying Fortress Cockpit

    Vintage aircraft cockpit with detailed controls and instruments representing historical photos of a vastly different world.

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    Many of the photos on this list are related to the military and World War II. And as momentous as this historic event was, there are many myths about it that many people are likely unaware of. 

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    Dr. Rob Citino, a senior historian at the National World War II Museum, debunked these myths in an interview with Time Magazine
    #4

    Battle Weary U.S. Marine During The Battle Of Peleliu, 1944

    Black-and-white historical photo of a soldier in a helmet, representing a vastly different world from today.

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    #5

    The Most Decorated Unit Of World War II…the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. Made Up Of Japanese Americans Fought In The Naples-Foggia Campaign, Rome-Arno Campaign, Rhineland - 21 Medals Of Honor - 52 Distinguished Service Cross - 560 Silver Stars - Over 4000 Bronze Stars - Over 4000 Purple Hearts

    Large group of historical soldiers standing in formation, representing a vastly different world from today in this vintage photo.

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    #6

    This Is Ruth Malcolmson, The Woman Who Won The 1924 Miss America Pageant

    Vintage black and white photo of a young woman wearing a Miss Philadelphia sash representing historical photos.

    AnnualBeginning9925 Report

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    One myth that Dr. Citino mentioned is that Adolf Hitler was solely to blame for the German defeat in World War II. It had even been in most of the books written about the war across Europe. 

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    Dr. Citino clarified that in reality, the German generals also share part of the blame because they carried out Hitler’s plans, despite them being flawed. 
    #7

    School Children Outside Of Black Families Homes That They Had Vandalized And Set Fire During The Chicago's Red Summer Of 1919

    Group of people gathered outside an old house in a historical photo representing a vastly different world.

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    #8

    Macarthur Reaches The Shore At Leyte On Oct. 20, 1944, Only Several Hours After Us Troops Had Taken The Beach

    World War II soldiers wading through water from a landing craft in a historical photo representing a vastly different world.

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    #9

    A US Soldier And His Girlfriend Waiting For A Train At Chicago Union Station In February 1943

    Couple sitting on a wooden bench in historical attire, representing a vastly different world from today in this vintage photo.

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    Another myth about WWII was that President Franklin D. Roosevelt knew about the Pearl Harbor attack in advance. People had blamed FDR for letting the attack happen anyway, which led to the demise of more than 2,500 American servicemen. 

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    “People are willing to entertain the craziest conspiracy theories. There are no documents that come anywhere close to saying that FDR knew about Pearl Harbor in advance,” Dr. Citino said.
    #10

    Ho Chi Minh, Then Known As Nguyen AI Quoc, In France In 1919 To Advocate For The Independence Of Vietnam

    Black and white historical photo of a man in formal attire representing a vastly different world from today.

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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I took a whole college course on the American war in Vietnam, taught by a professor whose dad served. She was also one of my favorite-ever teachers. Fascinating, brutal. Unnecessary blóodshed. Still a sore subject for many to this day. Ken Burns and his team did a great documentary series on it. And to really sell it to any history-fascinated goth weirdos like me: Trent Reznor did music for it 😹

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    #11

    Arabs And Jews Picking Oranges Together In Jaffa, C. 1910

    Group of workers picking fruit in an orchard in a historical photo depicting a vastly different world from today.

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    #12

    “Marines Of The Fifth Marine Division, Enroute To The Enemy’s “Gibraltar” Of The Volcano Islands, Iwo Jima, Make Themselves As Comfortable As Possible In Their Cramped Quarters Aboard The Transport.” February, 1945. (Original Wartime Caption)

    Soldiers resting on stacked bunks inside a military transport, illustrating a historical photo from a vastly different world.

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    Dr. Citino has been advocating for education and the correction of misconceptions stemming from these myths about the war. As he noted, delving into the “why” often leads to uncovering the myths about these historical events.

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    #13

    The View From The Ball Turret Of A B-17 Flying Fortress

    Black and white historical photo of World War II bomber planes flying above the clouds during a mission.

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    #14

    80 Years Ago Today (12/16/44) My Grand Uncle William W. Brown Awoke To The Massive German Offensive That Eventually Became Known As The Battle Of The Bulge, The Largest And Bloodiest Single Battle Fought By The US In WWII

    Black and white historical photo of a soldier in vintage military uniform sitting in a trench during wartime.

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    #15

    Us Infantry Take Cover As A White Phosphorus Round Explodes In The Background - Cologne, March 1945

    Soldiers taking cover amidst rubble as an explosion erupts during a historical battle, representing a vastly different world.

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    “Historians owe it to the millions of people who participated in this event,” Dr. Citino said. “When you try to dig as deeply as possible, you’ll often peel back the layers that you did not even suspect were there.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Members Of The Blackfoot Tribe In Glacier National Park Circa 1913

    Three Native American men in traditional attire standing on a cliff captured in a historical photo representing a vastly different world.

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    #17

    In 1942 The British Army Surrendered Singapore Creating One Of The Worst Disasters In British Military History. The Japanese With 30,000 Men Took The Malaysian Peninsula And Singapore In Just 70 Days, 8dec-15feb, Taking 130,000 Allied Pow's And Ending British Rule In The Far East

    Black and white historical photo of soldiers marching with flags, representing a vastly different world from today.

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    #18

    A Paratrooper Of The 82nd Airborne Division Bids Farewell To His Gal At Penn Station In New York On His Way To The European Theater, 1943

    Couple embracing in a busy train station, capturing a historical moment from a vastly different world than today.

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    #19

    Family Portrait Taken 118 Years Ago. February 13, 1905

    Large historical photo from 1905 showing a multi-generational group of people representing a vastly different world.

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    #20

    As Part Of Operation Chowhound In May 1945, An American B-17 Unloads A Load Of Food For The Starving Dutch Population Above The Completely Destroyed Schiphol

    Black and white historical photo of a military plane dropping supplies over a vast landscape, representing a different world.

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    #21

    Staff Of Auschwitz-Birkenau On A Work Vacation 1942

    Group of smiling people in vintage military attire, celebrating with an accordion in a historical photo representing a vastly different world.

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    #22

    A Student Protester Flashes The Victory Sign In Front Of Chinese Pla Soldiers At Tiananmen Square, June 1, 1989

    Young man making peace sign in front of soldiers wearing helmets, captured in a historical photo representing a vastly different world.

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    #23

    Okinawa, Japan. April 1945. A Kamikaze Pilot Of A Japanese Zero Aircraft Plunges His Plane At The Deck Of USS Missouri. The Plane Ricocheted Away, Causing Only Minor Damage, But The Pilot Was Catapulted From The Cockpit, And His Body Demolished Part Of A Gun Mount

    Black and white historical photo of a naval battle with soldiers on a warship and a plane flying overhead.

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    #24

    An American Soldier Carries An Injured Filipina Girl Through The Rubble Of Manila, 23 February 1945

    Historical photo of a soldier carrying a child through war-torn rubble in a vastly different world from today.

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    #25

    A Man Begs His Wife's Forgiveness Inside A Divorce Court. Chicago, 1948

    Black and white historical photo showing a man kneeling in front of a woman wearing a hat and coat indoors.

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    #26

    Nurse Dorothy Davis, A Member Of The Famed Angels Of Bataan, Smiles With Her Sister After Being Freed From Years Of Suffering As A Prisoner Of War At Santo Tomas In The Philippines. Feb 1945

    Two women smiling on a street wearing 1940s clothing in a historical photo representing a vastly different world.

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    #27

    German Propaganda Photo Of Tadeusz Bór-Komorowski, The Leader Of The Polish Home Army, Shaking Hands With Erich Von Dem Bach-Zelewski, The Commander Of The German Forces In Warsaw, After Signing The Surrender Treaty Of The Failed Warsaw Uprising (October 1944)

    Historical black and white photo showing a handshake between a prisoner and a uniformed officer during World War II.

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    #28

    Capt. Ike Fenton Of The Us Marine Corps Upon Hearing Reports That His Unit Was Almost Out Of Ammunition During A Battle In The Korean War In 1950

    Black and white historical photo of a soldier in helmet with binoculars, representing a vastly different world from today.

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    #29

    A Cossack Policeman, To The Amusement Of Hungarian Soldiers, Slashes A Captured Soviet Partisan With A Saber, Occupied Ukraine Ssr, September 1941

    Historical photo showing a soldier on horseback wielding a whip in a muddy courtyard surrounded by onlookers.

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    #30

    Marshal Josip Broz Tito Watches His Troops Enter Belgrade, Liberated Yugoslavia, 1945

    Black and white historical photo of a military parade with soldiers on horseback and an officer observing the event.

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    #31

    Soviet Civilians In Moscow Hearing The Radio Announcement That Germany Has Started The Invasion Of The Soviet Union (June 22, 1941)

    Black and white historical photo of people standing in a line on a city street, representing a vastly different world.

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    #32

    Che Guevara At A Kindergarten In Shanghai (1960)

    Black and white historical photo of a man and children holding hands in a playful line, representing a vastly different world.

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    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Welp this has to be one of the most random pics of all time

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    #33

    Marilyn Monroe Hosting 100,000 American Troops In Korea, 1954

    Vintage photo of a female performer entertaining a massive crowd, showcasing historical moments from a vastly different world.

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    #34

    In 1962, The U.S. Aircraft Carrier Uss Independence Encountered Italy's Amerigo Vespucci In The Mediterranean And Asked For Identification, After Receiving A Reply, The Americans Responded: "You Are The Most Beautiful Ship In The World"

    Black and white historical photo showing a vintage aircraft carrier and a tall sailing ship side by side at sea.

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    #35

    Paratroopers Just Before Takeoff On The Way To Normandy, June 5, 1944

    Group of soldiers seated inside a military aircraft, representing historical photos from a vastly different world.

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    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can sense the anxiety...also I thought the guy on the far left was Mark Wahlberg

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    #36

    Before His Record Setting Hall Of Fame Career As The Head Coach Of The Dallas Cowboys, Tom Landry Flew 30 Combat Missions As A B-17 Flying Fortress Co-Pilot (1942-45)

    Historical photo of soldiers in leather jackets studying a large map inside a dimly lit room during wartime planning.

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    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read this in Hank Hill's voice

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    #37

    A Youthful Marine, Da Nang, Vietnam, August 3, 1965

    Young soldier in historical military uniform holding rifle, representing a vastly different world from today in historical photos.

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    #38

    Pallbearers Carry General George S. Patton, Jr.'s Casket Through The Station At Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, On Its Way To The Cemetery, 1945. Patton's Last Wish Was To Be Buried With His Men, Not At West Point As Was Originally Planned

    Soldiers carrying a flag-draped coffin with a mournful crowd following in a historical photo from a vastly different world.

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    #39

    King Ludwig Iiof Bavaria Sits Next To Austrian Actor Josef Kainz, The Picture Caused A Major Scandal. 1881

    Black and white historical photo of two men in vintage clothing, representing a vastly different world from today.

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    #40

    A Soldier Of The American 101st Airborne Division, Drinking And Admiring The View At Berchtesgaden. WW2, 1945

    Man in military uniform sitting outdoors with bottles on a table, captured in a historical photo from a vastly different world.

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    #41

    Corpsmen Of The U.S. 4th Infantry Division Treat A Wounded Man In The Wehebachtal Valley In The Hurtgenwald.18.11.1944 Rhineland, Germany

    Wartime medical aid given to a wounded soldier in a historical photo representing a vastly different world from today

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    #42

    German Soldiers And Lithuanian Auxiliary Police Laugh With A Looted Torah Scroll, Against The Backdrop Of A Burning Synagogue In Occupied Lithuania, 1941

    Group of soldiers and civilians examining a large document in front of a damaged wooden building in a historical photo.

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    #43

    West German Chancellor Willy Brandt At The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising Memorial In Poland, Showing Remorse For German Atrocities Against Jews During The Uprising And War, 1970

    Black and white historical photo of a man kneeling at a memorial surrounded by photographers and a crowd.

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    #44

    Vietnam War Pow Doug Hegdahl Pretended To Be Illiterate To Fool His Captors, Who Believed Him To Be So Stupid That They Gave Him Almost Free Rein Of The Camp. He Secretly Memorized The Details Of About 256 Pows That He Passed On After His Release

    Black and white historical photo of a young man wearing glasses and striped clothing, representing a vastly different world.

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    #45

    Benito Mussolini In Milan On 25 April 1945. This Is Believed To Be The Last Picture Of Mussolini Alive

    Black and white historical photo showing military officers and civilians in a tense moment from a vastly different world.

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    #46

    Man Looking For A Job During The Great Depression. 1934

    Black and white historical photo of a man wearing a sign seeking one job during a vastly different world era.

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    #47

    Photo Of A German Mother Crying After Finding Out Her Captured Son Didn’t Survive In Soviet Union Pow Camps (1955)

    Black and white historical photo showing a crowd holding signs with portraits and text in a public gathering.

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    #48

    My Great-Great-Grandfather's House In Lemkovyna, Poland Before The Ethnic Cleansing Operations Against Rusyns. Today A Polish Family Lives There

    Old black and white photo held in front of a traditional house and garden, illustrating historical photos representing a different world.

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    #49

    "Palestine Is Calling. Jews Are Not Tolerated In Norway." Oslo, 1940

    Historical photo of a storefront with anti-Semitic graffiti, representing a vastly different world from today.

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    #50

    An Israeli Soldier Drinking A Glass Of Water From The Jordan River After The Six-Day War In July 1967

    Soldier collecting water in a cup by a riverbank, a historical photo representing a vastly different world from today.

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    #51

    German Soldier Crying After Being Captured By The Us Army, Germany, April 1945

    Black and white historical photos showing a young boy in old clothing depicting a vastly different world from today.

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