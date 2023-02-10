There’s much debate about whether or not we’re living in a simulation. If we are, who’s pulling the strings? Who created it? Would being in a simulation really be so bad, anyway? If you’ve pondered these questions, pandas, let us raise you one more: have you ever considered that we could be living in a video game?

Alright, we’re not trying to indoctrinate you into some conspiracy theory, but for a few minutes, let’s just use our imaginations! Because below, we’ve got a list of some of the most chaotic and hilarious “patch notes” for Earth. Allow us to introduce you to the Earth Updates Twitter account. This page shares constant “updates” about our planet, encompassing anything from the abilities of certain animals possess to how likely humans are to get dizzy while spinning. Keep reading to also find an interview between Bored Panda and Baden Ronie, aka Wolf from Wolf's Gaming Blog. Enjoy scrolling through this list and imagining that we’re all just Sims spinning on this floating rock, and feel free to imagine what sort of patch notes you’d like to hear about the Earth. Maybe if you’re lucky, they’ll be in the next update!

More info: Twitter | Instagram