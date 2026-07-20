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Screen time often carries a negative connotation. When we talk about scrolling on our phones, many may immediately think of wasting hours on social media and consuming brain-rot content.

That isn’t always the case, though. Sometimes, spending time online can enrich our knowledge, like scrolling through the Genuine History Instagram page. It features easily digestible facts that can either send you down a rabbit hole of research or give you something to think about for the coming days.

Here are some of the posts from the page that caught our attention. Be sure to upvote those that intrigued you the most!