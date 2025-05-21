71 Stories And Facts That Might Teach You Something You Didn’t Know
There once lived a cow named Big Bertha who drank whiskey, lived until she was 48, had 39 calves, broke two Guinness World Records and raised $75,000 for cancer research. Sounds crazy, but it's true... mostly. According to fact-checking site Snopes, anyway. Their experts couldn't verify the cow's beverage of choice, nor the actual amount raised, but they did find evidence to prove everything else, and didn't dispute that the Irish cow managed to raise a substantial amount of money doing appearances.
Why are we telling you this? Because it's cool and interesting, and we all need a break from the misery of bad news that seems to haunt us on a daily basis. The tale of Big Bertha is one of many happy and random facts that can be found on an IG account called Book of Leaders. The page has an impressive following of more than a million people, and we can see why. It's the perfect place to go when you need a dollop of dopamine or a dash of general knowledge.
Bored Panda has put together the best tidbits from the account to warm your icy heart. Feel free to share them with anyone who seems down, and don't forget to upvote your favorites. We've also written an article about the positive effects of happy facts and stories. You'll find that info between the pics.
A Dutch nursing home has found a brilliant, mutually beneficial model: free housing for college students in exchange for companionship with elderly residents.
At Humanitas in Deventer, students live rent-free-with one condition: spend at least 30 hours a month connecting with residents through conversation, shared meals, and simply showing up.
This intergenerational living setup doesn’t just tackle loneliness-it boosts mental well-being, breaks down age-related stereotypes, and gives everyone involved a greater sense of purpose.
I will always promote the importance of having a life full of loving relationships of all kinds; platonic relationships feed our souls too
Brilliant! We had a nice system in Germany too, but sadly they stopped it, when they discontinued mandatory military service. In short: back then, as a young man you HAD to do mandatory military service. UNLESS you did social service instead. That social service was stuff like this. Help the elderly, the disabled, hospitals etc etc. It was a good system and I hope they bring it back.
I'm sure we don't need to tell you that seeing too much negative news can make you feel... negative. Unfortunately, most mainstream news outlets focus a lot on the bad happenings in the world. Wars, famine, political unrest, crime, natural disasters and economic downturns are the name of the game.
But overexposure to this type of content can take a toll on your mental health. "Studies show that consistent exposure to distressing news can increase stress levels, contribute to anxiety, and even lead to symptoms of depression," reveals the Insight Mental Wellness (IMW) site, adding that consuming too much of this content reinforces feelings of helplessness and makes the world seem more dangerous and hostile than it is.
Good news, and happy facts, on the other hand, have the opposite effect. You might feel a little, or a lot, more uplifted after scrolling through the posts on this page. And you aren't imagining it. Research suggests that consuming positive news stories can improve mental well-being, foster hope, reduce stress, and promote happiness, notes IMW.
"Positive stories about acts of kindness, scientific breakthroughs, or community success create a (ripple) effect of optimism, helping individuals feel more hopeful and empowered," reads the site.
Sisu, a stray dog in Kenansville, North Carolina, repeatedly broke into a Dollar General to steal the same purple unicorn.
After the store called animal control, an officer picked him up—but also bought the toy for him.
Just a day later, the Sisu and his treasured toy found a forever home
To break it down further, happy listicles like this one activate your brain’s reward system. The feel-good facts trigger a dopamine release. That's the neurotransmitter associated with feelings of pleasure and reward, also called the "feel-good" hormone; for good reason.
"When we read about things like very inspiring achievements, uplifting, very good stories, or tales of resilience, our brain interprets this as a rewarding experience, boosting mood and motivation," explains IMW.
Think about the Dutch nursing home that provides free accommodation to students in exchange for time and companionship. Or the New York barber who gives free haircuts to the homeless every Sunday. Even those with the stiffest upper lip and iciest of hearts are surely bound to crack a smile...
A mother of five, with hypoglycemia, was rushed to the hospital with low blood sugar. With no one to look after the children, the authorities had to find a caretaker. While they were busy locating childcare, two cops decided to step in.
Since the kids hadn’t eaten yet, they cooked them egg sandwiches with a side of fruit and also took care of the clean-up.
Happy facts and tales also help reduce the levels of cortisol pumping through our veins. Unlike dopamine, the feel-good hormone, cortisol is known as the stress hormone. "Chronic exposure to stress-inducing news elevates cortisol levels, leading to fatigue, irritability, and long-term health problems," explain the team at Insight Mental Wellness. "Good news counterbalances by reducing cortisol levels, calming the mind, and restoring emotional balance."
Additionally, positive news helps to make us more resilient by acting as emotional “buffer zones.” As IMW puts it, when we are exposed to very uplifting content, it becomes easier to cope with challenges in our lives. Good news reminds us of the potential for positive change, reinforcing resilience in adversity, they say.
At the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics, Australian rower Bobby Pearce paused his quarterfinal race in the single sculls to let a family of ducks cross safely. Leading at the time, he fell behind as his French rival, Vincent Saurin, took a big lead. Pearce surged back, overtook Saurin, and won the race by a large margin. He later claimed the gold medal, set an Olympic record, and his kind act became a legendary example of Olympic sportsmanship.
Bikers Against Child A***e (B.A.C.A.) members provide support to a***ed children in court. They escort kids to hearings, offering a sense of safety and empowerment. Their presence helps children face their a****rs with confidence. B.A.C.A. members do not confront perpetrators but serve as a visible deterrent, ensuring the child feels protected. This support is crucial for children’s recovery and helps them testify effectively in court. By being there, B.A.C.A. gives children the courage they need.
When Nathaniel Lambert of Brigham Young University conducted a series of 5 studies, he found that people who share feel-good stories or news media articles often tended to be happier overall. He also discovered that those who journaled about the happy news developed a more positive mindset and outlook.
A separate 2016 study confirmed that positive news stories bring people more together. And that happy stories help decrease news consumption fatigue while increasing readership and reach.
Patrick Kinolza Mwalua is a man who delivers water to wild animals in the Kenya’s dryest areas. This generous pea farmer came up with the idea after seeing the dire consequences of global warming. “It doesn’t rain as much as it used to. So I started delivering water to the animals. If they didn’t, they could die,” Patrick added.
“This area is completely without water, so the animals are dependent on humans. If we don’t help them, they will die,” He said. “Last night I found 500 buffalo waiting for water. They literally smelled the water when I arrived and started drinking as soon as I started filling the dry hole. The animals are so excited.”
There has been page GoFundMe set up in his name to help him with his goal providing money for resources. He promises to continue to take care of the animals as much as possible.
Mark Bustos, a New York City-based hairstylist, dedicates his Sundays-the only day he has off from his work at an upscale salon-to providing free haircuts to homeless individuals on the city’s streets.
He began this compassionate endeavor in 2012 after a trip to the Philippines, where he rented a barber chair to offer haircuts to underprivileged children. Inspired by the positive impact, he continued the practice upon returning to New York.
Bustos approaches individuals with the simple offer,
“I want to do something nice for you today,” aiming to boost their confidence and sense of self-worth. He believes that a fresh haircut can instill a renewed sense of dignity, often remarking, “When you look good, you feel good.”
His altruistic work has garnered widespread attention, inspiring others in the hairstyling community to contribute their skills to help those in need.
This is what we need to do for the most vulnerable in society: give them hope. There’s a company in the UK (Timpsons) that runs a nationwide key cutting/engraving/dry cleaning stores. They will dry clean - for free - a suit for people on benefits attending a job interview. They have outreach programmes for people leaving prison to gain employment, reducing recidivism. Being owned by a family of decent humans means that they don’t prioritise just profit, but there are a lot of people who keep using them as a result of their humanitarian work.
Austin Dennison, 19, Ohio decided to forgo the typical prom date and invite a special guest his 89-year-old great-grandmother Dolores.
He took it upon himself to make her his date after learning that the elderly woman never made it to her own high school prom when she was younger.
‘I asked Grandma if she would be my date to the prom and she said that she would be honored. I told her that it would be my privilege.
Sustainable business expert Denise Baden did some research where she exposed undergraduate students to positive and negative versions of similar news stories. As the Southampton University site explains, negative stories included the war in Syria and coral reef destruction, while positive stories included peace talks with Iran and oceans becoming cleaner.
"She found that positive news encouraged students to take positive actions, such as adopting pro-environment practices," reads the university's post. "The more anxious or pessimistic the stories made participants feel, the less motivated they were to act."
The photo of John Unger and his dog Schoep touched many hearts around the world. Schoep, a 19-year-old shepherd mix, suffered from severe arthritis, and John Unger was heartbroken at the thought of having to put him down.
To help alleviate Schoep’s pain, John took him to Lake Superior, where the water’s buoyancy helped ease the dog’s arthritis.
The famous image, showing John cradling his dog in the water, went viral, inspiring people worldwide with their deep bond and Unger’s dedication to caring for Schoep in his final days.
In 2015, Huggies Brazil collaborated with an ad agency and a 3D printing firm to create a touching experience for Tatiana Guerra, a 30-year-old expectant mother who lost her sight at age 17. During her 20-week ultrasound, Tatiana was surprised with a 3D-printed sculpture of her unborn son Murilo’s face, allowing her to “see” him through touch. The sculpture also included a message in braille that said, “I am your son.”
This initiative was part of a campaign titled Meeting Murilo, aiming to make the pregnancy experience more inclusive for visually impaired mothers. The emotional moment was captured in a video that resonated with audiences worldwide.
The 3D printing process involved converting detailed ultrasound images into a tangible model, enabling Tatiana to feel the contours of her baby’s face. This innovative approach provided a unique way.
In the early morning, Riste Trajkovski, the beloved zookeeper of giraffes, passed away. A few hours later, Flopi, the giraffe under his care for 12 years, also departed.
Their bond made them favorites among zoo visitors.
Baden then interviewed news editors and journalists. "There was little awareness among them that a focus on negative news might have a negative impact," she said. "Their attitude was 'We need to let people know how terrible things are so they can do something about it.'"
The expert shared the results of her research with the editors and journos, and they were surprised. Some recognized that ‘bad’ news can create feelings of disengagement and powerlessness; others believed positive news had largely been seen as “fluffy” or “propaganda”.
Rewatching the same show again and again isn’t a sign of laziness. It’s actually a form of emotional regulation. When life feels overwhelming or unpredictable, your brain craves familiarity. Watching a show you already know gives you a sense of control, comfort, and stability. There are no surprises, no tension. You know exactly what happens next, and that predictability helps calm your nervous system.
A study from the University of Chicago found that people are more likely to return to familiar TV shows when they feel depleted or emotionally drained. Rewatching provides a way to restore energy and regain a sense of peace. In moments when the world feels uncertain, your brain reaches for what it knows.
Oooooh….. now I understand why I read certain books over and over again
Penguins have an adorable courtship ritual where males search for the smoothest, most perfect pebble to offer a female- essentially a proposal.
This gesture is particularly common among Gentoo penguins. If the female accepts the pebble, it signals the start of their bonding, and they become a pair.
These pebbles are later used to build nests together, reinforcing their partnership and laying the foundation; literally and emotionally, for raising their chicks.
We do the same. The smooth pebble is called a diamond. At least Penguins don't have to rent tuxedos for their wedding.
An Ohio man purchased a vacant lot at a sheriff’s auction for $5,000, planning to build his dream home.
To his surprise, the purchase included the entire street—Bloomfield Court—along with multiple homes.
Now, the city wants the street back to turn it into a public roadway.
However, legally, it’s all his, and the man is fighting for fair compensation, claiming the city’s offer doesn’t reflect the full value of the property.
Through her work, Baden was able to get leading media organisations to adopt new initiatives which focused on positive, solutions-based reporting. The Guardian launched a project that promoted “journalism that focuses on our capacity to act together to make positive change,” while the BBC launched its Solutions-Focused Journalism initiative in 2016.
Oita Airport in Kunisaki has officially been rebranded as Oita Hello Kitty Airport — complete with Sanrio characters, themed decor, and even special merch.
The transformation, which began April 13 and runs through October 13 to coincide with Expo 2025 in Osaka, kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Kuromi.
Inside the airport, travelers will find Hello Kitty-themed signage, a photo zone with giant bath buckets (a nod to Oita’s famous hot springs), and a souvenir shop selling exclusive items like T-shirts, cookies, and luggage tags. A new bus service also now connects the airport to Sanrio’s Harmonyland theme park, about an hour away.
Surprised there isn't any Japanese glaze in the comments
The St. Joseph of Arimathea Pallbearer Ministry at the University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy is a student-led initiative that provides pallbearer services for homeless individuals, military veterans, and others who have no one to honor them at their funerals.
Established in 2015, the program aligns with the school’s motto, “Men for Others,” and is inspired by a similar ministry at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland.
Students involved in the ministry undergo training to serve as pallbearers, learning about funeral procedures and the importance of dignity in death. Before each funeral, they gather to pray and, when possible, learn about the deceased.
After the service, they reflect on their experience, often expressing a deepened sense of empathy and community responsibility.
The ministry not only honors those who might otherwise be forgotten but also profoundly impacts the students, fostering a commitment to service and compassion. Many alumni continue to engage in community service, inspired by their experiences in the program.
A baked sweet potato in its skin contains about 1,403 mcg of vitamin A, which is 561% of the daily recommended amount.
Vitamin A is important for eye health and immune function.
Sweet potatoes are also high in vitamin C, manganese, copper, pantothenic acid, and vitamin B6.
Deep-orange sweet potatoes contain beta-carotene, an antioxidant that may help protect against illness.
Sweet potatoes are also good for your reproductive system and organs like your heart and kidneys.
They can help keep your blood sugar steady and may even reduce your cancer risk.
I wish I could stand the thing, but I never liked them - potatoes aren't supposed to be sweet! On a side note, some vitamins are dangerous when taken above the recommended limits - while not the case with sweet potatoes (AFAIK), beware of supplements offering this kind of claim.
Walter Carr, a determined college student from Alabama, faced an unexpected challenge when his car broke down the night before his first day at a new job. Instead of giving up, he made the bold decision to walk 20 miles overnight to ensure he arrived on time.
His dedication caught the attention of local police officers, who offered him food and a ride part of the way. When he finally reached his workplace, his inspiring journey deeply moved everyone including Bellhops CEO Luke Marklin. As a reward for his perseverance and strong work ethic, Marklin surprised Walter by gifting him his own 2014 Ford Escape.
Walter’s story of resilience and determination quickly went viral, touching hearts across the nation. A GoFundMe campaign was also started to support him, raising thousands of dollars. His unwavering spirit is a reminder that hard work and dedication never go unnoticed.
Brendon Grimshaw, from England, bought Moyenne a small island in eychelles for the princely sum of $10,000, and he has been living there ever since in a wooden house he and others built. He started living there in 1972, and since that time he’s been the island’s only permanent resident. He’s accompanied by 120 giant tortoises which he brought himself. Giant tortoises are indigenous to the Seychelles, but have been k**ed off on most of the other islands. Brendon has been gradually reintroducing them to his corner of the Indian Ocean. The island also includes 2,000 birds that Brendon has encouraged to flock there. They eat rice from five 50kg bags Brendon puts out each week. Day-trippers are allowed to visit from Mahe for £10 each. A Saudi prince once offered him a blank cheque for Moyenne, and other rich visitors have also been so entranced they’ve tried to buy it on the spot. But Brendon has no interest in selling.
When a California care home shut down, at least 16 elderly residents were left behind, some of whom were sick and bedridden. most staff at the Valley Springs Manor abandoned the facility when they stopped getting paid, but two stayed on.
Janitor Miguel Alvarez and cook Maurice Rowl stayed behind to look after the residents. Rowland, 35, said: ‘There was about 16 residents left behind, and we had a conversation in the kitchen, “What are we going to do?”’
‘If we left, they wouldn’t have nobody,’ 34-year-old Mr Alvarez concluded.
Terri Irwin, widow of Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, has remained single since his tragic death in 2006, stating she’s not interested in dating and already had her “happily ever after.”
Despite offers, Terri focuses on raising her children, Bindi and Robert, and managing Australia Zoo.
She coped with Steve’s unexpected loss by fostering a positive environment for her kids, emphasizing gratitude and good deeds.
TikTok raised over $100,000 for an 82-year-old Walmart cashier after a viral video. The video was seen over 2 million times on social media and a GoFundMe was formed to raise money for Marion that raised $108,000
Marion said he will pay off bills, relax at home, and use the money to travel to Florida for a three-week trip to see his daughters and grandchildren whom he hasn’t hugged in years.
The fact that Walmart had an 82 year old unable to retire is appalling.
Big Bertha was a legendary Irish cow celebrated for both her remarkable lifespan and extraordinary productivity. Living to the ripe old age of 48—well beyond the average cow’s life expectancy—she earned a place in the Guinness World Records as the oldest cow ever recorded!
Throughout her life, Big Bertha gave birth to an astonishing 39 calves, further cementing her legacy. She was a beloved local icon in Ireland, frequently seen at charity events and parades, where she helped raise thousands of dollars for cancer research.
Though there’s no official footage to confirm it, local lore paints an even more colorful picture—many say Big Bertha enjoyed a splash of whiskey with farmers and was often spotted mingling at the local pub!
These courthouse facility dogs are deployed to help victims feel calm and safe while testifying against their a****rs. The expertly-trained canines provide emotional support during tough moments.
In 2017, during the devastating Tubbs Fire in Northern California, a Great Pyrenees dog named Odin refused to abandon his flock of goats as the wildfire approached. His owner, Roland Hendel, was forced to evacuate without him, believing he might never see Odin again.
Amazingly, when Hendel returned days later, he found that Odin had survived and successfully protected all eight rescue goats. Even more remarkably, Odin had also taken in several baby deer seeking refuge during the fire.
He passed away a few years later, but his story continues to inspire.
Jon Smith’s 17-year-old son, Seb, died at 2022, after he was diagnosed with leukemia.
Mr Smith, who once cooked for Queen Elizabeth II, said: “You learn to live with it, but it changes your perspective, without a doubt. He’d worked top restaurants around the world but decided he wanted to serve a different clientele—ones that wouldn’t have the fortune of having thousands more meals. He went back to the same hospice that cared for his son: St. Catherine’s.
“I needed a reset, and this was it for me. You don’t normally get to do real good, so it’s very rewarding.” One patient’s daughter said “He had a very sweet tooth my dad, so Jon made him special milkshakes - Dad loved his iced caramel frappes.”
When Rob Kenney was just 14 years old, his father walked out on him and his seven siblings, leaving them to navigate life without guidance. That early experience of abandonment stayed with him, shaping not just his character but his desire to be the kind of father figure he never had.
Years later, this inspired him to launch the Youtube channel
“Dad, How Do I?” — a place where he shares simple, essential life lessons for anyone who may feel lost or alone.
From teaching how to tie a tie to fixing a clogged drain, Rob offers more than just tutorials - he offers encouragement, warmth, and a sense of belonging. With over 5 million subscribers, his channel has become a virtual source of comfort for many, earning him the nickname “The Internet’s Dad.” His story is a reminder that out of hardship can come healing, and one person’s care can make a world of difference.
Middle schooler Eniola Shokunbi’s $60 DIY air filter project just received $11.5 million in state funding to make Connecticut classrooms safer.
Tested by the EPA, her invention removes over 99% of viruses from the air using a simple box fan and filters. Eniola hopes her filters reach every classroom—and one day, she plans to run for president!
In a heartwarming story from rural Minnesota, a man suffered a heart attack while shopping at a local grocery store. In an extraordinary display of community spirit, 20 people who were nearby stepped up to help.
They lined up to perform CPR on the man for over an hour and a half, working together until paramedics arrived.
Thanks to their quick and coordinated actions, the man survived the ordeal. This incredible act of kindness and teamwork highlights the power of people coming together in times of crisis.