There once lived a cow named Big Bertha who drank whiskey, lived until she was 48, had 39 calves, broke two Guinness World Records and raised $75,000 for cancer research. Sounds crazy, but it's true... mostly. According to fact-checking site Snopes, anyway. Their experts couldn't verify the cow's beverage of choice, nor the actual amount raised, but they did find evidence to prove everything else, and didn't dispute that the Irish cow managed to raise a substantial amount of money doing appearances.

Why are we telling you this? Because it's cool and interesting, and we all need a break from the misery of bad news that seems to haunt us on a daily basis. The tale of Big Bertha is one of many happy and random facts that can be found on an IG account called Book of Leaders. The page has an impressive following of more than a million people, and we can see why. It's the perfect place to go when you need a dollop of dopamine or a dash of general knowledge.

Bored Panda has put together the best tidbits from the account to warm your icy heart. Feel free to share them with anyone who seems down, and don't forget to upvote your favorites. We've also written an article about the positive effects of happy facts and stories. You'll find that info between the pics.