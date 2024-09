Dogs can smell when we’ll be back home. It’s just one of many facts from the Instagram page that caught our attention. So we sniffed a little more. Many of us already know that dogs have a keen sense of smell. But it turns out they have a sense of time too. Just not in the same way we do.

Alexandra Horowitz is a researcher with a special interest in mutts. In her book, "Being A Dog" Horowitz discusses how dogs are able to smell the “passage of time” by the intensity of a scent. Your scent is strongest when you are home. It weakens after you walk out the door and continues to fade throughout the day. Your furkid uses the level of your scent to predict your return.

Horowitz also writes that the movement of a scent can inform a dog about the past and the future. A weak scent that’s low to the ground shows that someone has passed by. A stronger scent wafting in the air signals someone could be saying hello soon.