The human love of trivia is partially a response to the requirement that we retain certain specialist knowledge. Most jobs force you to learn and maintain the information required to do certain tasks. Often after spending four or six years studying it. So our brains just like learning something for the sake of learning, with no professional or economic pressure attached. Knowing the precise height of the Eiffel Tower (1083 feet or 330 meters at the tip) is pretty unimportant unless you are a Parisian tour guide, but that frees us to not stress about it.

More often than not, trivia knowledge is attached to a topic we are actually interested in, be it a film series, architecture, the history of ancient China, or baking techniques. Or maybe all of them. There is something comforting about just having some bits or pieces of random data about our world to whip out at a moment's notice. Perhaps we like to imagine a scenario where these facts will suddenly become useful, helping us save the world through the knowledge, that, for example, the Vatican is the smallest country in the world.