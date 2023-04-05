The national animal of Scotland is a unicorn and pigeons can tell different art styles apart. Little bits of information like this are like candy, stimulating our brains like a single m&m we just popped into our mouths. By the way, m&m’s were named after Forrest Mars and Bruce Murrie, a bite-sized fact for a bite-sized snack. 

The “Dazzling Facts” Instagram page will likely do more than just dazzle you with new information, so get comfortable as you scroll through and be sure to upvote the facts that you found the most interesting. Make sure to memorize a few to bring up at a dinner party to mildly entertain the other guests. 

NOOOOOOO!!! LEAVE ANIMALS ALONE!!!

On 13th December 2022, New Zealand, MÄÂ ori Aotearoa, passed a law banning smoking for the lifetime of its future generations. New Zealanders born on and after 1st January 2009 cannot buy cigarettes as a part of a package of anti-smoking laws.

That is amazing and should be implemented everywhere.

A team of US scientists has created the Smart Patch, a stretchable, wireless, wearable bioelectronic system for multiplexed monitoring and combined therapy of infected chronic wounds. Those with burns, diabetic ulcers, and non-healing surgical wounds may benefit from this tiny gadget

Word salad, what does it actually do?

The human love of trivia is partially a response to the requirement that we retain certain specialist knowledge. Most jobs force you to learn and maintain the information required to do certain tasks. Often after spending four or six years studying it. So our brains just like learning something for the sake of learning, with no professional or economic pressure attached. Knowing the precise height of the Eiffel Tower (1083 feet or 330 meters at the tip) is pretty unimportant unless you are a Parisian tour guide, but that frees us to not stress about it. 

More often than not, trivia knowledge is attached to a topic we are actually interested in, be it a film series, architecture, the history of ancient China, or baking techniques. Or maybe all of them. There is something comforting about just having some bits or pieces of random data about our world to whip out at a moment's notice. Perhaps we like to imagine a scenario where these facts will suddenly become useful, helping us save the world through the knowledge, that, for example, the Vatican is the smallest country in the world.
Finland is way too cold for me to be happy there.

...and that's fine. It's different bacteria. Your stomach contains more bacteria than a water bottle, and if it didn't you'd be dead.

Museum glass is a clarity, reflection control glass (often referred to as non-reflection glass or art glass). Where normal sheet glass is just that, normal glass, Museum Glass controls reflection from surrounding light sources, as well as being super clear so you can see more detail on your piece.

Honestly never thought they used different types

The actual act of knowing a piece of trivia at the right moment actually releases a burst of dopamine similar to what we experience when playing a video game we enjoy. Simply put, knowing something relatively obscure makes one feel special and there is the added bonus of being helpful in some situations. Trivia knowledge makes you feel like an expert on some obscure subject, which can feel romantic in a way. You might imagine people wondering just how did you learn the Latin origin of ‘library,’ for example.
At least they could get divorced and not be harassed for it. Maybe worse.

Giethoorn also has roads ;)

Excavation work uncovered an incredible marvel of engineering, a network of tunnels and shelters 18 levels deep that went down 280ft (85 metres) which could keep up to 20,000 people and their livestock safe from harm for a time.

In his what?? I need to know!

It’s important not to mix up knowledge of a lot of trivia for real intelligence. Not to say that trivia knowledge is bad in any way, but there is no actual correlation between education levels, general intellect, and enjoyment of trivia. Some people just have the capacity to absorb large amounts of unrelated data. This ability is pretty useful in a lot of professions, as any medical student can attest, but it’s not a requirement to have good problem-solving skills. 
The developers were confident that trucking the waste out every day would be cheaper than making the improvements to the sewer system in the short tonne. However, with a possible residency of 35,000 people, the building is capable of producing a staggering 15 tonnes of sewage a day.

Imagine being dumb enough to think a building that size, capable of housing that many people, wouldn't need plumbing. Wow.

To add some trivia to trivia, most people can probably connect the shared roots of trivial to the word trivia. Counterintuitively, the origin of trivial is the Latin triviālis, meaning common or vulgar. It’s perhaps a sign of how much information we have available to us, that trivia now is normally less common information. Instead, the emphasis is more on the idea that this information isn’t, in the grand scheme of things, that important. If you want an alternative to this word, consider the slightly more pejorative factoid or, to sound more exotic, factlet, which is so uncommon most spellchecks register it as a mistake. It is not a mistake
"Hypnic jerks or sleep starts are benign myoclonic jerks that usually occur on falling asleep. Various factors like excessive caffeine intake, physical, and emotional stress can increase their frequency." well I don't drink anything with caffeine, so I guess I know why I get them often

In the U.K., McDonalds has used biodiesel to power its delivery lorries since the past decade, which has helped in curbing 7,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. Using 2015 as a base year, McDonald's intends to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 36 per cent by 2030.

Great now I can eat fatty food and feel somewhat better about it

I've seen a lot of this, it's a great idea that should be everywhere. I imagine it saves a lot of lives.

A factlet tends to indicate something that is often quoted but is false or misleading. For example, some people still claim that Santa Clause was invented to sell Coca-Cola. Now, the soft drink companies Christmas ads are still pretty well known, but originally, they were just drawing from a general folklore character that exists in a number of cultures, be it, Saint Nicolas or Ded Moroz. Similarly, Pepsi did not at one point have the world’s sixth-largest navy, though such an acquisition would probably allow them to run Coca-Cola out of business. 
I never really thought about how those were carried. I would hate to drive that though, very scary

An ancient Italian village has been photographed from above, revealing its shape that bears an uncanny resemblance to a person.

Centuripe, a small town on the island of Sicily, was photographed from the air by a drone, revealing its five-pointed shape.

James Cameron is an extremely talented individual

I don't think chess was the problem here

A team of international astronomers have reclassified a galaxy after finding that a supermassive black hole in its centre has changed direction and is now aiming towards the Earth. The galaxy in question is found 657 million light-years away from us and goes by the name of PBC J2333.9-2343.

"We started to study this galaxy as it showed peculiar properties. Our hypothesis was that the relativistic jet of its supermassive black hole had changed its direction, and to confirm that idea we had to carry out a lot of observations," said Dr Lorena Hernandez-Garcia, according to the Royal Astronomical Society (RAS).

Even a Gamma Ray Burst would be harmless to us at 657 million light years. What a load of nonsense.

There are numerous tribes in the Amazon Rainforest that have been living and thriving off the land for centuries. These tribes have unique cultures, traditions, and languages that they are proud of preserving. Although there have been some attempts to integrate these communities into modern society, many choose to remain isolated and maintain their traditional way of lives. The Yanomami tribe is one such example which practices hunting and gathering techniques, builds homes from natural materials, and holds deep spiritual beliefs about the forest's importance to their lives. However, a major challenge facing indigenous people is deforestation caused by logging companies encroaching on their ancestral lands, which leads to a loss of habitat for wildlife and human suffering. Nonetheless, initiatives aimed at protecting these tribes' rights continue to spring up globally.

Just leave them alone ffs, ever heard of John Allen Chau?

A one-year-old child in China had an unborn parasitic twin removed from her brain, in a rare case of fetus-in-fetu, according to a paper published in the peer-reviewed Neurology journal. Fetus-in-fetu is a congenital abnormality in which a "parasitic fetus" is situated in the body of its twin.

🎶🎵 you were always in my mind🎶🎵

The Bajau people of Southeast Asia spend their whole lives at sea, working eight-hour diving shifts with traditional equipment and short breaks to catch fish and shellfish for their families.

Bajau takes free diving to the extreme, staying underwater for as long as 13 minutes at depths of around 200 feet.

The term "Bajau" is applied to a variety of seafaring peoples whose scattered settlements extend across the South China Sea. Known variously as Badjaw, Bajau, Sama di Laut, or Bajo, they are one of three major groups of nomadic, or formerly nomadic, maritime foraging societies native to Insular Southeast Asia.

Closest thing to mer-folk we'll ever see

They look like hippos to me

He must be bashing his head against the wall right now

Very human-like, and the more I learn about penguins the more I dislike them

I knew they were writing "idiot" on purpose

The stethoscope was invented in France in 1816 by René Laennec at the Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital in Paris. It consisted of a wooden tube and was monaural. Laennec invented the stethoscope because he was not comfortable placing his ear directly onto a woman's chest in order to listen to her heart.

Good man, great invention.

You don't do this anyway?

Guinness World Record reported that the cake weighed 131.15 kg (289 lb 13 oz). Swiss baker Natasha Coline Kim Fah Lee Fokas set Guinness World Record for creating World's largest wearable cake. According to Guinness World Records, the baker proved that “you can wear your dress and eat it too”.

The Guinness world records are a scam

I would absolutely despise this work space

Scientists found a single crystal of a new phosphate mineral while analyzing lunar basalt particles, which were collected from the moon two years ago by the Chang'e-5 mission.

Might be the one beach I'd feel safe at

Meaning they are genetically identical, technically brothers and not cousins.

That is an ad, not a fact.

Imagine drowning with your partner because you wanted to set a world record. And on Valentine's Day no less.

WAITER! Why did you bring me another empty glass???

The rare wave-shaped clouds, known as Kelvin-Helmholtz instability waves were spotted and photographed by Rachel Gordon, who later shared the picture on Facebook. Ms Gordon who clicked pictures from her parent's home told the BBC, "This was special and I immediately knew I needed to capture it.

The rare phenomenon results from air moving in the same direction at two different altitudes, but the higher layer of air moves much faster.

Great now I have to fear waves on land too

Ever dreamed of a cinema in your bedroom? Us too. Well, one cinema in Switzerland got as close to your dream as possible by opening a ‘VIP bedroom’ screen with double beds instead of traditional (read: boring) seats. The ‘VIP bedroom’ can be found in Switzerland inside Cinema Pathé in the northwesterly municipality of Spreitenbach near the Swiss-German border.

I would be asleep in no time!!

Gabriela and Victor Hugo Peralta, a couple from Argentina, have broken the record for the most body alterations. The duo has gotten 98 tattoos and other body alterations so far because they are passionate about them. As per Guinness World Records, They first set the world record in 2014 with 84 modifications.

Would rather poke my own eyes out.

