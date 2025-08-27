ADVERTISEMENT

We understand new things by putting them against what we already know—the differences and similarities that emerge help us grasp details in ways that abstract definitions often can't.

So for this list, we've compiled a set of funny, bizarre, and even unsettling comparisons. From everyday objects to cool inventions and rare natural phenomena, each side-by-side photo offers a fresh way to look at the world around us.

There are so many curiosities out there, we just have to open our eyes!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Before And After Playdate

Comparison of a fluffy white dog sitting clean outdoors and the same dog covered in mud indoors on a tiled floor.

cyna_moon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Shirts Before And After Losing 400 Lbs

    Gray t-shirt laid out on a camo jacket on a bed, demonstrating size comparisons for visual interest.

    braaaa1ns Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    This Trail Before And After Logging

    Side-by-side comparison of a lush green forest and a cleared deforested area with a wooden path in both scenes.

    louiscyr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    The Before And After Of My Jaw Surgery

    Side-by-side profile comparisons of a young woman showing changes in facial structure over time.

    emzieees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    The Difference Three Months Of Hardcore Chemotherapy Makes

    Side-by-side comparison of a young man before and after losing hair, showcasing dramatic personal transformation.

    DoYouDestinyBrah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Two Different Currents Meeting Off The Coast Of Vancouver, British Columbia

    Ocean horizon view with contrasting water colors, showing natural comparison of sea waters under a clear blue sky.

    hossious Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    A Soldier's Face After 4 Years Of War, 1941- 1945

    Side-by-side black and white photos of two men showcasing unique facial features in unusual comparisons.

    hermit__77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Before & After Cosplay Transformation

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman in casual wear versus an elaborate red costume, demonstrating creative transformations.

    alysontabbitha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Before And After Taking My Golden Retriever To The Beach

    Side-by-side comparison of a dry Golden Retriever looking out car window and a wet Golden Retriever inside a car.

    Head_Cobbler767 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Smoker vs. Non Smoker

    Close-up of a brick wall with two windows, showcasing detailed brickwork in a residential building comparison.

    svekt3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Oregon - The Gorge Before And After A Teenager Lit Fireworks

    Comparison of a calm river landscape with green hills and the same area engulfed in a wildfire at night, showcasing striking contrasts.

    wolfgeist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are looking south over the Columbia River gorge. The reason there are trees obscuring the view at the bottom is due to strict regulations on keeping the area green and pristine. Lots of contention, but they seek to protect its legacy from houses taking over.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Before And After The Race

    Side-by-side comparison of a female cyclist before and after a muddy race, highlighting gritty endurance and clean performance.

    RespectMyAuthoriteh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Writing With Non-Dominant Hand Over A Week

    Handwritten comparison of penmanship improvement over seven days in a spiral notebook showing consistent sentence practice.

    JimmyCrampsey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    My Dog Pees On This One Spot Everyday And Now The Grass Looks Different

    Overgrown grass patch compared to trimmed lawn in a backyard, illustrating unexpected comparisons in nature.

    Praximania Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    The Size Difference Between Me And My Opposing Goalie The Other Night. I’m 5’3 W/O Skates And He’s 6’7 W/O Skates

    Two ice hockey goalies showing size comparison on the rink, highlighting unique and interesting comparisons.

    bluesxorpion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    This Is How Jail Transforms People

    Four side-by-side mugshots showing facial changes over time in a series of comparison images.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mj_adamson avatar
    Marie Adamson
    Marie Adamson
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The guy in the first photo has a different face shape, ears, and nose to the others.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Hiroshima Before And After The A-Bomb. 78 Years Ago Today On August 6, 1945

    Side-by-side aerial comparison showing distinct urban river patterns with target circle overlays for precise measurement.

    supersonicgreninja Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Sheepdog Before And After A Lil Haircut

    Side-by-side comparison of a fluffy dog and the same dog shaved, showing striking differences in appearance.

    take_off_the_foo-foo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Our Chicken Eggs Before And After Free Ranging

    Two fried eggs side by side in a pan showcasing a unique comparison of yolk colors and textures.

    borninawigwam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    The Before And After In La Palma, Spain Where The "Cumbre Vieja" Volcano Erupted For 80+ Days In 2021

    Hand holding phone showing different landscape, a creative visual for comparisons with natural and digital scenery.

    caladze Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    A Gorilla Skeleton Compared To A Humans

    Human and ape skeleton side by side for a comparison showing anatomical differences in bone structure.

    Palana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Before And After Floor Sanding

    Close-up comparisons of two wooden surfaces showing texture and grain differences in natural light.

    junkybutt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Before Watering And About An Hour After Watering

    Comparison of wilting versus healthy purple leafy plant in terracotta pots for visual interest and plant care tips.

    namedafternoone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Crew Dragon Capsule Before And After Flight To Space Station

    Comparison of a new SpaceX Dragon capsule and an older burned space capsule side by side outdoors under the sky.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Before And After Hurricane Laura In Lake Charles, Louisiana

    Side-by-side comparison of two tall office buildings with glass exteriors in an urban setting.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Before And After Dog Park

    Comparison of two small dogs showing differences indoors and outdoors in a 71 comparisons new pics collection.

    Rufusthemaltipoo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Ct Scan Of An Apple Airpod (Left) vs. Two Replicas

    X-ray style close-up comparison of three wireless earbuds showing internal components and design details.

    drewkep7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    60 Year Old 2x4 vs. New

    Two wooden blocks placed side by side showing distinct wood grain patterns for visual comparisons.

    TreyB55 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    2001 vs. 2020

    Billboard comparisons showing evolution from iPod with 1,000 songs to iPhone and Apple Watch with 60 million songs.

    FVZZBO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Michigan. The View At 9am vs. 11am

    Side-by-side lake dock comparisons showing foggy versus clear weather with boats and kayaks on calm water.

    BigBlackMan_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    The Blinds Show The Difference In Prescription Of My Eyes

    Hand holding eyeglasses in front of window blinds, illustrating visual comparisons with light and shadow patterns.

    legodarthvader Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    My Dad’s Sunset Photos Demonstrate The Difference That Posture, Outfit, & Basic Readiness Makes

    Two women sitting on a balcony in blue rocking chairs, overlooking a beach at sunset in casual clothing comparison.

    MissJinxed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Piece Of Paper Cut With Scissors vs. Torn Piece Of Paper Under A Microscope

    Close-up comparison of clean and frayed fabric fibers under magnification showing detailed textile differences.

    ilko_7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Before And After Hip Replacement Surgery

    X-ray comparison showing a natural hip joint versus a hip replacement implant in medical imaging.

    cj411 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Before And After Some Creative Graffiti

    Man sitting on top of a realistic bus mural comparison showing an abandoned room with a plain concrete structure inside.

    odeith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    My Skin Before, During, And After An Iron Infusion. (6 Hours Between The First And Last Photo)

    Four close-up images showing detailed comparisons of hands with natural nails in different lighting and angles.

    mangobedient Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Before And After Silver Dollar I Carved By Hand

    Comparison of two silver coins side by side, one showing a traditional design and the other a skeleton design variation.

    building_a_wall Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    The Difference Between Someone 5'2 And 6'2 Taking Our Picture

    Couple posing with a tiered cake and coffee mug on kitchen counter, showing casual celebration in home setting.

    megcooks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    The Difference In Upkeep On Both Sides Of These Semi-Detached Houses

    Old white house with orange roof and overgrown bushes on a cloudy day, illustrating comparisons in everyday scenes.

    BoldlyGettingThere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jknuss avatar
    JkNuss
    JkNuss
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And this is why I will always live in a HOA community

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    Found 8 Different Colors Of Sand Within 10 Feet Of Each Other At The Beach

    Various sand samples in different colors displayed on a round tray showing unique comparisons on sandy textures.

    ythegoodhandlestaken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    I Took My Temperature Before And After Eating A Bowl Of Ice Cream

    Side-by-side comparison of two digital thermometers showing different temperature readings in Fahrenheit.

    smugmisswoodhouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Socal Before And After A Wet Winter

    Side-by-side comparison of two coastal hiking trails with ocean views and different vegetation in the outdoors.

    Remnarc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    This Company Sent Me A Sample Of Their Silk To Burn So I Can Test Authenticity

    Comparison chart showing genuine silk versus artificial silk burning tests with real and fake results for fabric analysis.

    llamastronaut Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As I learned from my mom when I learned to sew: synthetics melt, natural fabrics burn and produce ash.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Pirates Of The Caribbean, Before And After Cgi

    Comparison of actors in motion capture suits and the final CGI characters from a pirate-themed movie scene on a ship.

    Mteushr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    The Size Of A Hummingbird Nest

    Tiny bird nest with two white eggs on green pine branch, held near by human fingers for size comparison.

    gregornot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    The Size Of Bears Against Average Human Height

    Woman standing next to painted size comparison of a grizzly bear, black bear, and tall polar bear on a height chart wall.

    Glass-Fan111 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Concrete Before And After Stamping It For A Stone Tile Look

    Comparison of textured stamped concrete and fresh smooth concrete slab outdoors under sunlight

    Mesoposty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    My Old Trowel I Use For Stonework And A New One

    Two different sized gardening trowels side by side on gravel, showing comparisons nobody asked for.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    My Notes Before And After Being Prescribed Adderall

    Six notebook pages filled with handwritten mathematical notes and doodles featured in comparisons nobody asked for new pics.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Pineapple Grown In My Balcony vs. Pineapple From The Supermarket

    Two pineapples of different sizes on a kitchen table showing clear comparisons in fruit size and shape.

    customsolitaires Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Economy Meal Comparison Traveling From Japan (Ana vs. United)

    Comparison of two airline meals featuring a beef dish with sides and a breakfast tray with sausage and bread.

    sudsomatic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Bald Eagle Size vs. Grey Wolf, Caught On Trail Cam

    Wolf and bald eagle in snowy forest, captured in a series of wildlife comparisons showing their interactions.

    Enzo_Gorlahh_mi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    LED Street Lamp vs. Traditional Street Lamp

    Night view of a city with illuminated streets and buildings, illustrating striking urban comparisons in lighting and design.

    savemejebus0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    My Grandparents Had The Full Coke Bottle Collection From Different Years

    Various vintage Coca-Cola bottle designs displayed in clear packaging, showcasing different styles and logos for comparison.

    Tranracial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    The Difference Between Ground Beef (On The Right) And The Liquid Attractant That Comes With The Hornet Trap (On The Left)

    Two green and yellow insect traps side by side, showing a comparison of trapped insects and empty trap outdoors.

    lesnod Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    The Volume Difference Between 15lbs Shredded And Unshredded Cheese

    Comparison of blocks of butter and shredded cheese in clear containers on a gray cart with a pen underneath.

    MaximumLongName Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    The Difference In My Legs After Having My Achilles’ Tendon Severed

    Close-up comparison of two lower legs showing differences in muscle size and shape indoors on green carpet.

    Cosmiiiic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    The Different Norwegian National Costumes At Different Ages

    Three generations wearing traditional dresses standing outdoors in nature, a comparison of cultural heritage and family bonds.

    Finemor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    When I Asked For Salt For My Steak, The Server Brought Out Four Different Kinds For Me To Chose From

    Four small cast iron pans with different types of salt displayed for a unique comparisons collection.

    hueytlatoani Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Before And After Going Through A Box Of Crest White Strips

    Close-up comparison of teeth before and after whitening treatment showing noticeable improvement and shine.

    Ghostspider1989 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    The Graphics Of Gta 5 vs. Gta 6

    Comparison of pool scenes showing characters in Grand Theft Auto V video game in two different graphic styles.

    gyrolad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Gloves Before And After Handling Ballots For Half A Day

    Comparison of a clean white glove and a worn, dirty glove side by side on a wooden surface from new pics.

    Kikilicious-Kitty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Grandma's Backyard In Puerto Rico Before And After Hurricanes Harvey And Irma

    Side-by-side comparison of a lush green tree versus the same tree after losing all its leaves, showcasing natural changes.

    viktoriaschultz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    These Are X-Rays Taken Before And After The Surgery

    X-ray image comparison showing spinal curvature before and after surgical correction with metal implants, medical comparison.

    It has been 4 years to the day since I had my scoliosis surgery. The surgery itself took 14 hours. Surgeons drilled metal straightening bars into my spine.

    River_Atkinson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Ancient vs. Modern

    Old stone castle ruins near a modern house surrounded by lush green hills in a scenic comparison setting.

    Low-Woodpecker8642 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    The Color Difference In My Hands After Donating Blood

    Comparison of two hands side by side showing differences in skin tone and hair density on sidewalk background.

    Odd_Age1378 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    This Half Tore Down Apartment Building Exposed The Different Color Apartments

    Colorful building wall with various paint comparisons shown in a city street scene for comparison visuals.

    2-cents Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Different Hives In The Roof Of This Gazebo

    Different types of wasp nests built inside the wooden beams of a gazebo ceiling for unique comparisons.

    timeforshade_ok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Before And After: Graffiti Commissioned By Local Government In Pachuca, Mexico

    Side-by-side comparison of a white hillside neighborhood and the same area with vibrant colorful mural art painted on buildings

    afterdroid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Spacex Raptor Engines Before And After

    Comparison of two space rocket engines, Raptor 1 and Raptor 3, showcasing differences in design and structure.

    Tecr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Before And After Visual Fx In Movies

    Man holding a blue pillow shaped like a tiger's head compared to a real tiger resting beside him in a comparison image.

    MoniqueWilson326 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!