71 Comparisons Nobody Asked For But You Might Be Interested To See (New Pics)
We understand new things by putting them against what we already know—the differences and similarities that emerge help us grasp details in ways that abstract definitions often can't.
So for this list, we've compiled a set of funny, bizarre, and even unsettling comparisons. From everyday objects to cool inventions and rare natural phenomena, each side-by-side photo offers a fresh way to look at the world around us.
There are so many curiosities out there, we just have to open our eyes!
Before And After Playdate
Shirts Before And After Losing 400 Lbs
The Before And After Of My Jaw Surgery
The Difference Three Months Of Hardcore Chemotherapy Makes
Two Different Currents Meeting Off The Coast Of Vancouver, British Columbia
A Soldier's Face After 4 Years Of War, 1941- 1945
Before & After Cosplay Transformation
Before And After Taking My Golden Retriever To The Beach
Smoker vs. Non Smoker
Oregon - The Gorge Before And After A Teenager Lit Fireworks
Before And After The Race
Writing With Non-Dominant Hand Over A Week
My Dog Pees On This One Spot Everyday And Now The Grass Looks Different
The Size Difference Between Me And My Opposing Goalie The Other Night. I’m 5’3 W/O Skates And He’s 6’7 W/O Skates
This Is How Jail Transforms People
The guy in the first photo has a different face shape, ears, and nose to the others.
Hiroshima Before And After The A-Bomb. 78 Years Ago Today On August 6, 1945
Sheepdog Before And After A Lil Haircut
Our Chicken Eggs Before And After Free Ranging
The Before And After In La Palma, Spain Where The "Cumbre Vieja" Volcano Erupted For 80+ Days In 2021
A Gorilla Skeleton Compared To A Humans
Before And After Floor Sanding
Before Watering And About An Hour After Watering
Crew Dragon Capsule Before And After Flight To Space Station
Before And After Hurricane Laura In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Before And After Dog Park
Ct Scan Of An Apple Airpod (Left) vs. Two Replicas
60 Year Old 2x4 vs. New
2001 vs. 2020
Michigan. The View At 9am vs. 11am
The Blinds Show The Difference In Prescription Of My Eyes
My Dad’s Sunset Photos Demonstrate The Difference That Posture, Outfit, & Basic Readiness Makes
Piece Of Paper Cut With Scissors vs. Torn Piece Of Paper Under A Microscope
Before And After Hip Replacement Surgery
Before And After Some Creative Graffiti
My Skin Before, During, And After An Iron Infusion. (6 Hours Between The First And Last Photo)
Before And After Silver Dollar I Carved By Hand
The Difference Between Someone 5'2 And 6'2 Taking Our Picture
The Difference In Upkeep On Both Sides Of These Semi-Detached Houses
Found 8 Different Colors Of Sand Within 10 Feet Of Each Other At The Beach
I Took My Temperature Before And After Eating A Bowl Of Ice Cream
Socal Before And After A Wet Winter
This Company Sent Me A Sample Of Their Silk To Burn So I Can Test Authenticity
Pirates Of The Caribbean, Before And After Cgi
The Size Of A Hummingbird Nest
The Size Of Bears Against Average Human Height
Concrete Before And After Stamping It For A Stone Tile Look
My Old Trowel I Use For Stonework And A New One
My Notes Before And After Being Prescribed Adderall
Pineapple Grown In My Balcony vs. Pineapple From The Supermarket
Economy Meal Comparison Traveling From Japan (Ana vs. United)
Bald Eagle Size vs. Grey Wolf, Caught On Trail Cam
LED Street Lamp vs. Traditional Street Lamp
My Grandparents Had The Full Coke Bottle Collection From Different Years
The Difference Between Ground Beef (On The Right) And The Liquid Attractant That Comes With The Hornet Trap (On The Left)
The Volume Difference Between 15lbs Shredded And Unshredded Cheese
The Difference In My Legs After Having My Achilles’ Tendon Severed
The Different Norwegian National Costumes At Different Ages
When I Asked For Salt For My Steak, The Server Brought Out Four Different Kinds For Me To Chose From
Before And After Going Through A Box Of Crest White Strips
The Graphics Of Gta 5 vs. Gta 6
Gloves Before And After Handling Ballots For Half A Day
Grandma's Backyard In Puerto Rico Before And After Hurricanes Harvey And Irma
These Are X-Rays Taken Before And After The Surgery
It has been 4 years to the day since I had my scoliosis surgery. The surgery itself took 14 hours. Surgeons drilled metal straightening bars into my spine.