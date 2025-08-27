There are so many curiosities out there, we just have to open our eyes!

So for this list, we've compiled a set of funny , bizarre, and even unsettling comparisons. From everyday objects to cool inventions and rare natural phenomena, each side-by-side photo offers a fresh way to look at the world around us.

We understand new things by putting them against what we already know—the differences and similarities that emerge help us grasp details in ways that abstract definitions often can't.

#1 Before And After Playdate

#2 Shirts Before And After Losing 400 Lbs

#3 This Trail Before And After Logging

#4 The Before And After Of My Jaw Surgery

#5 The Difference Three Months Of Hardcore Chemotherapy Makes

#6 Two Different Currents Meeting Off The Coast Of Vancouver, British Columbia

#7 A Soldier's Face After 4 Years Of War, 1941- 1945

#8 Before & After Cosplay Transformation

#9 Before And After Taking My Golden Retriever To The Beach

#10 Smoker vs. Non Smoker

#11 Oregon - The Gorge Before And After A Teenager Lit Fireworks

#12 Before And After The Race

#13 Writing With Non-Dominant Hand Over A Week

#14 My Dog Pees On This One Spot Everyday And Now The Grass Looks Different

#15 The Size Difference Between Me And My Opposing Goalie The Other Night. I'm 5'3 W/O Skates And He's 6'7 W/O Skates

#16 This Is How Jail Transforms People

#17 Hiroshima Before And After The A-Bomb. 78 Years Ago Today On August 6, 1945

#18 Sheepdog Before And After A Lil Haircut

#19 Our Chicken Eggs Before And After Free Ranging

#20 The Before And After In La Palma, Spain Where The "Cumbre Vieja" Volcano Erupted For 80+ Days In 2021

#21 A Gorilla Skeleton Compared To A Humans

#22 Before And After Floor Sanding

#23 Before Watering And About An Hour After Watering

#24 Crew Dragon Capsule Before And After Flight To Space Station

#25 Before And After Hurricane Laura In Lake Charles, Louisiana

#26 Before And After Dog Park

#27 Ct Scan Of An Apple Airpod (Left) vs. Two Replicas

#28 60 Year Old 2x4 vs. New

#29 2001 vs. 2020

#30 Michigan. The View At 9am vs. 11am

#31 The Blinds Show The Difference In Prescription Of My Eyes

#32 My Dad's Sunset Photos Demonstrate The Difference That Posture, Outfit, & Basic Readiness Makes

#33 Piece Of Paper Cut With Scissors vs. Torn Piece Of Paper Under A Microscope

#34 Before And After Hip Replacement Surgery

#35 Before And After Some Creative Graffiti

#36 My Skin Before, During, And After An Iron Infusion. (6 Hours Between The First And Last Photo)

#37 Before And After Silver Dollar I Carved By Hand

#38 The Difference Between Someone 5'2 And 6'2 Taking Our Picture

#39 The Difference In Upkeep On Both Sides Of These Semi-Detached Houses

#40 Found 8 Different Colors Of Sand Within 10 Feet Of Each Other At The Beach

#41 I Took My Temperature Before And After Eating A Bowl Of Ice Cream

#42 Socal Before And After A Wet Winter

#43 This Company Sent Me A Sample Of Their Silk To Burn So I Can Test Authenticity

#44 Pirates Of The Caribbean, Before And After Cgi

#45 The Size Of A Hummingbird Nest

#46 The Size Of Bears Against Average Human Height

#47 Concrete Before And After Stamping It For A Stone Tile Look

#48 My Old Trowel I Use For Stonework And A New One

#49 My Notes Before And After Being Prescribed Adderall

#50 Pineapple Grown In My Balcony vs. Pineapple From The Supermarket

#51 Economy Meal Comparison Traveling From Japan (Ana vs. United)

#52 Bald Eagle Size vs. Grey Wolf, Caught On Trail Cam

#53 LED Street Lamp vs. Traditional Street Lamp

#54 My Grandparents Had The Full Coke Bottle Collection From Different Years

#55 The Difference Between Ground Beef (On The Right) And The Liquid Attractant That Comes With The Hornet Trap (On The Left)

#56 The Volume Difference Between 15lbs Shredded And Unshredded Cheese

#57 The Difference In My Legs After Having My Achilles' Tendon Severed

#58 The Different Norwegian National Costumes At Different Ages

#59 When I Asked For Salt For My Steak, The Server Brought Out Four Different Kinds For Me To Chose From

#60 Before And After Going Through A Box Of Crest White Strips

#61 The Graphics Of Gta 5 vs. Gta 6

#62 Gloves Before And After Handling Ballots For Half A Day

#63 Grandma's Backyard In Puerto Rico Before And After Hurricanes Harvey And Irma

#64 These Are X-Rays Taken Before And After The Surgery It has been 4 years to the day since I had my scoliosis surgery. The surgery itself took 14 hours. Surgeons drilled metal straightening bars into my spine.



#65 Ancient vs. Modern

#66 The Color Difference In My Hands After Donating Blood

#67 This Half Tore Down Apartment Building Exposed The Different Color Apartments

#68 Different Hives In The Roof Of This Gazebo

#69 Before And After: Graffiti Commissioned By Local Government In Pachuca, Mexico

#70 Spacex Raptor Engines Before And After

