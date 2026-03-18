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Did it ever happen that you were thinking of someone and they called you on your phone right then? Or have you ever seen the sun lining up perfectly with a traffic light?

Sometimes, the universe aligns in the most unexpected ways, and we call it a coincidence.

These moments can be anything from small, unexplained events to perfectly-timed and perfectly-aligned photos — like a cat’s face matching a pattern on a curtain or shadows that look like animals.

We've rounded up a list of these incredible and bizarre coincidences that people have shared online, and some of them look almost too perfect to be real.

Bored Panda also spoke to Madrid-based photographer Denis Cherim to understand how these fleeting moments happen.