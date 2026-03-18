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Did it ever happen that you were thinking of someone and they called you on your phone right then? Or have you ever seen the sun lining up perfectly with a traffic light?

Sometimes, the universe aligns in the most unexpected ways, and we call it a coincidence.

These moments can be anything from small, unexplained events to perfectly-timed and perfectly-aligned photos — like a cat’s face matching a pattern on a curtain or shadows that look like animals.

We've rounded up a list of these incredible and bizarre coincidences that people have shared online, and some of them look almost too perfect to be real.

Bored Panda also spoke to Madrid-based photographer Denis Cherim to understand how these fleeting moments happen.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Don’t Know Him, But He Is My Brother

Two men at an airport wearing matching robot-themed shirts, showcasing a stunning and hilarious coincidence.

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    #2

    Rainbow Deflecting Lightning

    Rainbow and lightning striking simultaneously over green trees, showcasing stunning and hilarious coincidences in nature.

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    #3

    This Must've Been Calculated

    Cat whose head is hidden by a curtain with a cat pattern, showcasing a stunning and hilarious coincidence.

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    These surprising and bizarre incidents can seem like they’re hinting at hidden truths, but what they’re really showing is the human mind at work.

    In the early 1900s, Austrian biologist Paul Kammerer proposed that coincidences arise from a basic physical force, called “seriality.”

    He believed patterns in nature and everyday life happen more often than we’d expect by pure chance. And that events aren’t completely random — they can form subtle clusters or series.

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    Seen through this lens, many of these perfectly timed photos don’t feel as mysterious.

    For example, a row of trees matching the colors of nearby buildings. It might look oddly precise, but it could simply be the result of seasonal change happening at the same time across that area.

    “Coincidences don’t appear — you just finally learn how to see them,” photographer Denis Cherim, who has been exploring coincidences and visual perception, tells Bored Panda.
    #4

    By Complete Coincidence, The Trees Along This Street Matched The Colors Of The Buildings

    Street view of colorful apartment buildings with parked cars and pedestrians, showcasing stunning and hilarious coincidences.

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    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Impressive, would have been most impressive were there a blue tree also LOL

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    #5

    Lightning Striking Simultaneously On Chicago's Three Tallest Buildings

    Multiple lightning strikes over a city skyline creating stunning and strange coincidences captured in one dramatic photo.

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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, now we know where the next Ghostbuster film should be.

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    #6

    Husband And I Broke Same Leg, Same Bone, Within 30 Seconds Of Eachother Slipping On Ice

    Two legs with matching bandages resting on a table beside a black cat, showcasing stunning and hilarious coincidences.

    Also both need surgery.

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    Capturing these kinds of moments isn’t just about luck — it’s about noticing what others miss. As Cherim puts it, “Luck is everywhere. Skill is recognizing it before it disappears.”

    Many photographers simply walk around and observe until something lines up. “Slow down. Coincidences only reveal themselves at the speed of attention,” he adds.

    In fact, these moments are usually seen before they’re captured. It’s less about reviewing photos later and more about spotting the alignment in real time.

    “The best coincidences are seen before the camera is even raised,” Cherim notes.

    His 'The Coincidence Project' is built on this exact approach — constantly scanning everyday scenes for light, shadows, people and objects that briefly connect.
    #7

    My Fiance And I Got Each Other The Same Card For Valentines Day

    Two identical red Pikachu cards with the text I choose you, held side by side showing a funny coincidence.

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    #8

    The Sign Says "Beware The Falling Rocks"

    Motorcycle view on winding road with rock and caution sign placement showing stunning and hilarious coincidences.

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    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The sign wasn't paying attention to itself or the rocks.

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    #9

    Bought A LEGO Technic At Costco And The Same Car Was In The Parking Lot

    Blue LEGO Technic Corvette model box held in front of a matching blue car parked in a lot, highlighting stunning coincidences.

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    Psychologist Carl Jung explained coincidences as patterns that feel meaningful to us, even when there’s no clear connection between the events.

    He came up with the term “synchronicity” to describe these moments.

    For example, someone might dream about a beetle, then spot one in real life the very same day. Or someone might see an ad on the internet about the exact product they have been thinking of buying.
    #10

    This Window That Makes My Back Yard Look Like It’s In 4 Different Seasons

    Silhouette of a person indoors with a bright window backdrop showing colorful autumn trees, a stunning coincidence scene.

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    #11

    The Way These Concrete Balls Lined Up To Look Like Wheels

    Silver SUV seemingly rolling on large stone spheres in an urban setting, showcasing stunning and hilarious coincidences.

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    #12

    There’s A Bathroom In My Parent’s House That Is Lit By A Single Window And This Is What Happens Every Day

    White toilet with sunlight creating a perfect circle inside the bowl, showcasing a stunning and hilarious coincidence.

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    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Close the lid and you won't be blinded by the light

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    Psychologists point out that our minds are built to spot such patterns.

    Have you ever paid attention to a word you didn’t know before, and then started seeing it everywhere? That’s called the frequency or clustering illusion.

    Your brain just notices it more often, even though the world hasn’t actually changed.

    The same goes for coincidences. We tend to remember the hits — things that line up — and forget the misses (all the times nothing happens).

    “The clustering illusion is the cognitive bias that tricks us into seeing meaningful groupings in random data. Our brains are wired for order, even when chaos is all that’s there,” writes RJ Starr, a psychology educator and author.

    “You hear about three airplane crashes in one month and wonder if something deeper is going on. You win the lottery on a scratch-off ticket, then try again, thinking you're ‘on a streak.’ You check your horoscope after a rough day and feel like it somehow predicted it all,” he adds.

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    #13

    Waiting On Food At A Restaurant And Realized That I Had The Same Fashion Sense As The Table

    Man wearing plaid shirt sitting at a table with matching plaid tablecloth showing a stunning coincidence pattern.

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    #14

    Birds Forming A Bird (Starling Murmuration)

    A stunning coincidence showing thousands of birds forming the shape of a flying dragon in the sky at sunset.

    6 years to the day I was photographing this huge mass of birds. I took about 300 images and for a split second they formed this shape. I've seen the cloud forming the shape of the bird on reddit this week which is amazing so I thought I'd post this. What are the odds?

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    #15

    I’ve Visited The Dragonglass Cave In Real Life, Coincidently That Day A Dragonshaped Dragon Flew Right Over!! Amazing

    Bright blue sky with unique cloud formation over green hills and rocky cliffs, showcasing stunning and hilarious coincidences.

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    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah yes, a dragonshaped dragon. As opposed to an undragonshaped dragon... or a dragonshaped cloud. 🐉☁️

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    Sometimes events that seem random might actually share a hidden cause.

    For example, a couple slipping on the very exact patch of ice just minutes apart and breaking the same side of the leg might look like a wild coincidence. But maybe the sidewalk was especially slick in that spot, or the same patch of black ice caught both of them.

    Simple factors like timing or environment can explain a lot of coincidences, and what feels improbable often has a perfectly ordinary reason behind it.
    #16

    The Sun Lined Up Nicely With The Traffic Light As I Pulled Up

    Red traffic light perfectly aligned with red sun, showcasing a stunning and hilarious coincidence in an urban setting.

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    #17

    Two Identical Lamborghinis Crash In Singapore

    Two yellow sports cars with open doors parked closely, showcasing a stunning and hilarious coincidence on the road.

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    #18

    My Black Cat Looks Like My White Cat’s Shadow

    Two cats, one white and one black, sitting side by side on a couch showcasing stunning coincidences.

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    Research in photography shows that images that follow Gestalt principles — like similarity, alignment, or symmetry — are processed faster and even feel more visually pleasing.

    For example, things that look similar (same color or shape) feel connected, or things that line up feel intentional.

    The camera basically just freezes that one second where everything clicks.
    #19

    Somehow Ended Up Behind These 2 Cars At The Same Location A Couple Days Apart

    Two cars with Maine license plates displaying humorous matching text, illustrating stunning and hilarious coincidences.

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    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Go back in late December to see HOHOHO

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    #20

    This Too Shall Pass. Alternate Title: Destined For Infamy

    Gravestones in a cemetery showing the stunning and hilarious coincidences of names and arrangements in sunlight.

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    A lot of these perfect alignment photos are basically real-world optical illusions as well.

    Our brain can interpret the same image in multiple ways, and what we see usually depends on the angle, framing, context, as well as our perspectives.

    For example, in the famous rabbit–duck illusion, the same image can look like two different animals depending on how you view it.

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    Or a tree might line up with the moon and suddenly look like it’s “holding” it — not because it is, but because of perspective.
    #21

    This Pebble That Got Stuck In The Sole Of My Shoe

    Shoe sole with a single rock stuck perfectly in a small hexagonal hole, showcasing a stunning coincidence.

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    #22

    Found A Dog Toy That Is A Less-Spooky-Version Of My Husband’s Tattoo

    Plush ice cream cone toy with smiling faces held in front of a leg tattoo of a colorful ice cream cone, showing a funny coincidence.

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    These moments might feel unique, but coincidences are actually happening all the time if we are observant enough.

    A recent psychology study using daily tracking found that 93% of participants experienced at least one meaningful coincidence during the study period.

    Some of the similar types of coincidences that people reported experiencing again and again include: thinking of someone and they call, hearing something you were just thinking about, running into someone unexpectedly, and being in the right place at the right time.

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    #23

    My Citys Landfill Gives Me Windows Xp Vibes

    Unexpected coincidence of a red traffic light and a no smoking sign at a roadside with green hill and blue sky background.

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    #24

    Got A Tattoo Yesterday And My Son Pulled This Good Looking Lady Out Of The Lake Today!

    Turtle tattoo on thigh matching live turtle held in hand, showcasing stunning and hilarious coincidences.

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    #25

    My Dog Yawned At The Exact Moment I Took A Photo Of Him In Front Of The Graffiti That Looks Like Him

    Black dog yawning in front of colorful graffiti dog mural, showcasing stunning and hilarious coincidences outdoors.

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    #26

    My Keychain Broke Off, 1 Week After Owning Another Brand

    Car key fob with a custom keychain logo coincidentally resembling a different car brand logo on a wooden surface.

    I got this Mercedes keychain about 15 years ago. 1 week ago I started driving a Volkswagen, and the keychain broke off today.

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    #27

    A Funny Coincidence

    Two men wearing similar outfits on a subway, creating a stunning and hilarious coincidence captured in one frame.

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    #28

    Little Did I Know, I’d Marry Her Some Day

    Two children sitting on toilets in separate bathrooms, both reading books, showcasing stunning and hilarious coincidences.

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    #29

    My Best Friends Music Studio Burned To The Ground. This Album Cover Left A Chilling Message Behind

    Burned and peeling surface with partial text, showcasing a stunning and hilarious coincidence stranger than fiction.

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    #30

    These 3 20 Dollar Bills I Withdrew Have Sequential Serial Numbers

    Three twenty-dollar bills with sequential serial numbers held in a hand, showcasing stunning coincidences.

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    tommco avatar
    Tim Callahan
    Tim Callahan
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So what? They came from the mint that way.

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    #31

    Dragonfly Ate A Mosquito That Was About To Bite

    Close-up of a dragonfly resting on a person's hand showcasing a stunning and hilarious coincidence in nature.

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    #32

    When I Went To Switzerland And Happened To Look Exactly Like This Random Wood Statue

    Woman wearing sunglasses and hoodie stands with arms crossed mimicking a statue by a lake, showcasing stunning and hilarious coincidences.

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    #33

    5+6=11

    Car dashboard showing a coincidence of 111111 miles and time 11:11, a stunning and hilarious coincidence moment.

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    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't have numbers like that but my van had 199,548 miles on it.

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    #34

    Character In The Show I Was Watching Had The Same Mug I Was Drinking Out Of

    Hand holding striped mug in front of tablet screen showing a matching mug, a stunning and hilarious coincidence.

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    #35

    My Parents Went To An Art Shop On Their Vacation And Saw A Drawing That Looks Like Me From Face And Body Type By Coincidence

    Side-by-side comparison of a shirtless man on water and a man with headphones showcasing stunning coincidences.

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    #36

    After This Lucky Shot, We Tried To Recreate It, Didn’t Work

    Two billiard balls stuck together at the edge of a worn pool table pocket showing stunning and hilarious coincidences.

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    #37

    My Egg Perfectly Inverted Itself

    Two fried eggs in a pan showing a stunning and hilarious coincidence with unusual yolk shapes side by side.

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    #38

    My Neighbor’s Tree Fits Perfectly In My Window

    Pine tree perfectly framed by a gothic window, capturing a stunning and hilarious coincidence in nature.

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    #39

    They Fit Together Perfectly

    Zebra calf nursing under the mother with matching striped patterns in a natural wildlife setting.

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    #40

    A Line Of Campus Bots Following Me At My College

    Multiple golf carts with headlights on driving in a line on a curved road at night, a strange coincidence sighting.

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    #41

    Caught Both My Pets Stretching At The Same Time

    A small black puppy sleeping on a person’s lap in front of a laptop editing video, with a cat in the background.

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    #42

    So Tried To Make An Account And Basically Spammed Letters And This Happened

    Username input box with a random string, error message saying username is taken, illustrating strange coincidences.

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    #43

    My Friend And I Were Walking Back From A Bar And Found Our Doppelgängers On An Ad

    Two women stand beside a life-size photo of a woman holding a framed portrait, showcasing a stunning coincidence moment.

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    #44

    My Costco Run Today Totaled $420.69

    Receipt showing a total of 420.69, a strange and hilarious coincidence of numbers in everyday life.

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    #45

    Found My Look-A-Like, Just Around 100 Years Apart

    Woman in orange jacket standing next to a painted portrait of a woman with similar facial features, a stunning coincidence.

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    #46

    Two One Eyed Toads Showed Up At The Same Time

    Two toads with similar yellow and brown patterns sitting closely on a weathered wooden surface in a coincidence photo.

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    #47

    My Sneaker Matches My Gyms Floor

    Close-up of sneaker and sock blending perfectly with speckled carpet, illustrating stunning and hilarious coincidences.

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    #48

    Crow Hopped As I Took His Photo

    Black bird seemingly hovering in air beside wooden posts, showcasing a stunning and hilarious coincidence in an outdoor setting.

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    #49

    My Mom Gifted Me This Key Chain And Within A Day I Am Seeing The Same Keychain In Netflix

    Hand holding a horse keychain perfectly aligned with a similar horse figure on a screen showing stunning coincidences.

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    #50

    A Perfect Pair

    Street sign for Electric Avenue with a yellow no outlet sign, an example of stunning and hilarious coincidences.

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    #51

    I Saw A Cloud That Said ET Today. It’s Also The 40th Anniversary Of The Movie ET. That Is All

    Fluffy clouds forming unusual shapes over green trees on a clear day, showcasing stunning and hilarious coincidences in nature.

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    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ahhh the tiny Claudia right of the middle

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    #52

    Perfectly Split Dart Tail

    Two darts stuck together on a dartboard, illustrating a stunning and hilarious coincidence in close-up.

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    #53

    These Two On My Feed

    Reddit posts showing a coincidence between a husband's reading milestone and an image of the moon, highlighting stunning coincidences.

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