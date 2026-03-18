53 Stunning And Hilarious Coincidences That Are Stranger Than Fiction (New Pics)
Did it ever happen that you were thinking of someone and they called you on your phone right then? Or have you ever seen the sun lining up perfectly with a traffic light?
Sometimes, the universe aligns in the most unexpected ways, and we call it a coincidence.
These moments can be anything from small, unexplained events to perfectly-timed and perfectly-aligned photos — like a cat’s face matching a pattern on a curtain or shadows that look like animals.
We've rounded up a list of these incredible and bizarre coincidences that people have shared online, and some of them look almost too perfect to be real.
Bored Panda also spoke to Madrid-based photographer Denis Cherim to understand how these fleeting moments happen.
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I Don’t Know Him, But He Is My Brother
Rainbow Deflecting Lightning
This Must've Been Calculated
These surprising and bizarre incidents can seem like they’re hinting at hidden truths, but what they’re really showing is the human mind at work.
In the early 1900s, Austrian biologist Paul Kammerer proposed that coincidences arise from a basic physical force, called “seriality.”
He believed patterns in nature and everyday life happen more often than we’d expect by pure chance. And that events aren’t completely random — they can form subtle clusters or series.
Seen through this lens, many of these perfectly timed photos don’t feel as mysterious.
For example, a row of trees matching the colors of nearby buildings. It might look oddly precise, but it could simply be the result of seasonal change happening at the same time across that area.
“Coincidences don’t appear — you just finally learn how to see them,” photographer Denis Cherim, who has been exploring coincidences and visual perception, tells Bored Panda.
By Complete Coincidence, The Trees Along This Street Matched The Colors Of The Buildings
Impressive, would have been most impressive were there a blue tree also LOL
Lightning Striking Simultaneously On Chicago's Three Tallest Buildings
Husband And I Broke Same Leg, Same Bone, Within 30 Seconds Of Eachother Slipping On Ice
Also both need surgery.
Capturing these kinds of moments isn’t just about luck — it’s about noticing what others miss. As Cherim puts it, “Luck is everywhere. Skill is recognizing it before it disappears.”
Many photographers simply walk around and observe until something lines up. “Slow down. Coincidences only reveal themselves at the speed of attention,” he adds.
In fact, these moments are usually seen before they’re captured. It’s less about reviewing photos later and more about spotting the alignment in real time.
“The best coincidences are seen before the camera is even raised,” Cherim notes.
His 'The Coincidence Project' is built on this exact approach — constantly scanning everyday scenes for light, shadows, people and objects that briefly connect.
My Fiance And I Got Each Other The Same Card For Valentines Day
The Sign Says "Beware The Falling Rocks"
Bought A LEGO Technic At Costco And The Same Car Was In The Parking Lot
Psychologist Carl Jung explained coincidences as patterns that feel meaningful to us, even when there’s no clear connection between the events.
He came up with the term “synchronicity” to describe these moments.
For example, someone might dream about a beetle, then spot one in real life the very same day. Or someone might see an ad on the internet about the exact product they have been thinking of buying.
This Window That Makes My Back Yard Look Like It’s In 4 Different Seasons
The Way These Concrete Balls Lined Up To Look Like Wheels
There’s A Bathroom In My Parent’s House That Is Lit By A Single Window And This Is What Happens Every Day
Psychologists point out that our minds are built to spot such patterns.
Have you ever paid attention to a word you didn’t know before, and then started seeing it everywhere? That’s called the frequency or clustering illusion.
Your brain just notices it more often, even though the world hasn’t actually changed.
The same goes for coincidences. We tend to remember the hits — things that line up — and forget the misses (all the times nothing happens).
“The clustering illusion is the cognitive bias that tricks us into seeing meaningful groupings in random data. Our brains are wired for order, even when chaos is all that’s there,” writes RJ Starr, a psychology educator and author.
“You hear about three airplane crashes in one month and wonder if something deeper is going on. You win the lottery on a scratch-off ticket, then try again, thinking you're ‘on a streak.’ You check your horoscope after a rough day and feel like it somehow predicted it all,” he adds.
Waiting On Food At A Restaurant And Realized That I Had The Same Fashion Sense As The Table
Birds Forming A Bird (Starling Murmuration)
6 years to the day I was photographing this huge mass of birds. I took about 300 images and for a split second they formed this shape. I've seen the cloud forming the shape of the bird on reddit this week which is amazing so I thought I'd post this. What are the odds?
I’ve Visited The Dragonglass Cave In Real Life, Coincidently That Day A Dragonshaped Dragon Flew Right Over!! Amazing
Ah yes, a dragonshaped dragon. As opposed to an undragonshaped dragon... or a dragonshaped cloud. 🐉☁️
Sometimes events that seem random might actually share a hidden cause.
For example, a couple slipping on the very exact patch of ice just minutes apart and breaking the same side of the leg might look like a wild coincidence. But maybe the sidewalk was especially slick in that spot, or the same patch of black ice caught both of them.
Simple factors like timing or environment can explain a lot of coincidences, and what feels improbable often has a perfectly ordinary reason behind it.
The Sun Lined Up Nicely With The Traffic Light As I Pulled Up
Two Identical Lamborghinis Crash In Singapore
My Black Cat Looks Like My White Cat’s Shadow
Research in photography shows that images that follow Gestalt principles — like similarity, alignment, or symmetry — are processed faster and even feel more visually pleasing.
For example, things that look similar (same color or shape) feel connected, or things that line up feel intentional.
The camera basically just freezes that one second where everything clicks.
Somehow Ended Up Behind These 2 Cars At The Same Location A Couple Days Apart
This Too Shall Pass. Alternate Title: Destined For Infamy
A lot of these perfect alignment photos are basically real-world optical illusions as well.
Our brain can interpret the same image in multiple ways, and what we see usually depends on the angle, framing, context, as well as our perspectives.
For example, in the famous rabbit–duck illusion, the same image can look like two different animals depending on how you view it.
Or a tree might line up with the moon and suddenly look like it’s “holding” it — not because it is, but because of perspective.
This Pebble That Got Stuck In The Sole Of My Shoe
Found A Dog Toy That Is A Less-Spooky-Version Of My Husband’s Tattoo
These moments might feel unique, but coincidences are actually happening all the time if we are observant enough.
A recent psychology study using daily tracking found that 93% of participants experienced at least one meaningful coincidence during the study period.
Some of the similar types of coincidences that people reported experiencing again and again include: thinking of someone and they call, hearing something you were just thinking about, running into someone unexpectedly, and being in the right place at the right time.
My Citys Landfill Gives Me Windows Xp Vibes
Got A Tattoo Yesterday And My Son Pulled This Good Looking Lady Out Of The Lake Today!
My Dog Yawned At The Exact Moment I Took A Photo Of Him In Front Of The Graffiti That Looks Like Him
My Keychain Broke Off, 1 Week After Owning Another Brand
I got this Mercedes keychain about 15 years ago. 1 week ago I started driving a Volkswagen, and the keychain broke off today.
A Funny Coincidence
Little Did I Know, I’d Marry Her Some Day
My Best Friends Music Studio Burned To The Ground. This Album Cover Left A Chilling Message Behind
These 3 20 Dollar Bills I Withdrew Have Sequential Serial Numbers
Dragonfly Ate A Mosquito That Was About To Bite
When I Went To Switzerland And Happened To Look Exactly Like This Random Wood Statue
5+6=11
I don't have numbers like that but my van had 199,548 miles on it.