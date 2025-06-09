Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Teaches His Homophobic Brother-In-Law A Lesson With One Perfectly Timed Shower Trick
Man with shocked expression in shower demonstrating perfectly timed shower trick to teach homophobic lesson
Family, Relationships

Guy Teaches His Homophobic Brother-In-Law A Lesson With One Perfectly Timed Shower Trick

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Relationships with in-laws can be a mixed bag. Sometimes, they become your extended family and bring joy into your life. Other times, they’re the source of endless frustration, testing your patience in ways you never imagined. And while avoiding them completely is rarely an option, finding creative ways to deal with them can be surprisingly satisfying.

One man shared a story about his super macho brother-in-law, who flat-out refused to wash his dish after a meal, sneering, “I ain’t washin’ my own dish.” Instead of confronting him directly, the man came up with a clever, petty revenge plan. Keep reading to see how this brilliantly executed plan played out.

RELATED:

    Sometimes, family members can act a little too privileged for their own good

    Image credits: koldunova / Envato (not the actual photo)

    A guy shared how he taught his brother-in-law a lesson by making his shower time an unforgettable experience

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: vadymvdrobot / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: OldGuySeattle

    Toxic masculinity can have a negative impact on relationships, creating unhealthy dynamics 

    Image credits: kegfire / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sometimes you might encounter people who seem to carry themselves with a certain bravado that feels off. When it comes to men, this is often referred to as toxic masculinity. It’s when someone equates being a “real man” with traits like aggression, emotional suppression, or the need to dominate others. It’s not just exhausting for everyone around them, it’s exhausting for them, too.

    One of the biggest issues with toxic masculinity is how it impacts mental health. Men who believe they need to “tough it out” often avoid seeking help when they’re struggling. This can lead to higher rates of anxiety, depression, and even suicide among men. Nobody wins when emotions are bottled up like that.

    Relationships can also take a hit. Toxic masculinity pushes men to avoid vulnerability, which is the foundation of meaningful connections. When someone is too focused on being the “alpha,” it can create unhealthy dynamics that hurt both partners and families.

    On a larger scale, toxic masculinity keeps gender inequality alive and well. It reinforces power imbalances and creates environments where sexism can thrive. It’s like an invisible barrier that keeps progress from happening, both for men and everyone around them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s important to teach boys that showing their emotions is a sign of strength, not weakness

    Image credits: ASphotostudio / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The good news is that things are changing. Society is beginning to challenge outdated ideas about masculinity, encouraging healthier, more balanced perspectives that allow men to embrace vulnerability, empathy, and emotional expression.

    Education  is also key. Teaching boys from a young age that it’s okay to feel, cry, and talk about their emotions can stop toxic masculinity before it starts. Schools and communities have a huge role to play in making this happen.

    Media plays its part, too. The way men are portrayed in movies, TV shows, and ads influences what society expects from them. When we move away from glorifying aggression and dominance, we open up space for better role models.

    For men themselves, a little self-reflection can go a long way. Taking a moment to question, “Why do I think this way?” or “Why do I act like this?” can lead to big changes. Open conversations about masculinity with friends or loved ones can also help break down harmful stereotypes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the end of the day, it’s about creating a world where men feel free to be their full, authentic selves, without the pressure of living up to outdated, toxic ideals. And let’s be honest, that’s better for everyone.

    Like in this particular case, the author decided to teach his “macho” brother-in-law a lesson in humility, showing that arrogance and disrespect don’t go unnoticed. Have you ever dealt with someone like this? How did you handle the situation? Let us know your experience!

    Many people online felt the brother-in-law’s karma was well-deserved after his lazy behavior

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others chimed in with similar stories from their own family gatherings and household mishaps

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda