From simple everyday household items to highly engineered mechanical marvels, we put together a list of pictures exposing the hidden layers that usually stay out of sight. So if you too are tired of hearing "appearance matters," join us and let's turn inward.

Contrary to people, who we can't look inside to figure out "what they're made of," we can break or simply open a number of things around us to learn more about them. And when we do, the results can be surprisingly strange and cool.

#1 Rather Than Build A New Cruise Ship, Silversea Has Decided To Cut Their Current Ship In Half With “Military Precision” And Add Another 50 Feet Of Space Right In The Middle Of The Vessel

#2 The Inside Of A Sony Camera Lens

#3 The Top Layer Of This Quarter Is Coming Off

#4 What The Inside Of A Concrete Mixer Drum Looks Like

#5 Inside Skylab In January Of 1974

#6 Husqvarana Training Chainsaw

#7 Looking Up Through The Inside Of An Old Iron Works Chimney

#8 Snapped This Picture Inside Of A Hot Air Balloon While It Was Inflating

#9 Went To The Optometrist And They Used A Fancy New Camera To Take Pictures Of The Insides Of My Eyes. Knew It Would Be Cool, Didn't Think It Would Be This Cool

#10 I Opened Up My Daily Inhaler To See What Was Inside

#11 The Inside Of A 1950s-1960s "Liquid Core" Golf Ball

#12 What The Inside Of A Bowling Ball Looks Like

#13 The Inside Of A Coca-Cola Freestyle Showing The Flavor Cartridges

#14 This Is What The Inside Of A Pine Cone Looks Like

#15 Inside Of An Air Mattress

#16 Inside Of A Mechanical Calculator

#17 All Of This Was Inside A Baseball

#18 Insides Of A Debit Card Showing The Circuitry That Makes Contactless Work

#19 1965 MG MBG GT

#20 The Inside Of My Toaster

#21 Spring Ring Jewelry Clasp

#22 Tank Cut In Half

#23 Took A Picture Inside Of A Kaleidoscope

#24 Someone Smashed A Tee Marker At This Golf Course Im Playing At And This Was Inside

#25 A Tree I Cut Down Today Had These Designs Inside Of It

#26 Inside Of A Printing Press Ink Unit

#27 A Brand New Hd750, Ge CT Scanner ~ Coverless

#28 Cross Sections Of Various Undersea Cables

#29 I Exposed The Inside Of Over Proofed Pizza Dough At Work

#30 Most Classes Suck, But Here, I Blew 6 Bubbles Inside Each Other For Biology

#31 Inside Of Firelog. Kind Of Beautiful

#32 This Is What The Inside Of A Bungee Cord Looks Like

#33 The Inside Of A Stacked Cup Tower

#34 Found This On My Walk. Some Sort Of Nut Split In Half Featuring A Perfect Heart Shape Inside

#35 The Inside Of A Purple Carrot Is An Absolute Work Of Art. Thanks Mother Nature

#36 Inside Of A Sign Pole

#37 Rock Inside A Rock

#38 I Looked Inside A Tree Bark That Was Hollow And Found These Weird Looking Pointy Things

#39 Inside A 20+ Year Old Rubber Band Ball

#40 The Inside Of A Space Suit

#41 Steel Core Inside Of A "Rubber" Bullet Used By Police

#42 This Is What The Inside Of A Rubik's Cube Looks Like After A Kid Destroys It

#43 Inside Of A Hose Looks Like A Water Balloon

#44 Inside The Operator Cab Of A 240ft Tower Crane

#45 This Message Stamped On The Squeaker Inside The Stuffed Animal My Dog Just Destroyed

#46 Inside The Wheel Well Of A Boeing 737-800

#47 The Inside Of This Sewing Machine

#48 Cross Section Of A Whale Rib

#49 Airplane Wheel

#50 Porsche Panamera 4 Cut In Half

#51 The Evolution Of Electric Light Bulbs: An X-Ray View

#52 Inside Of A Bocce Ball

#53 The Inside Of A Japanese Subway Ticket Machine

#54 This Is The Confeti Inside Of A Party Popper

#55 I Cremate Your Loved Ones With Extreme Care, Dignity, And The Utmost Respect For you that might wonder, this is what the inside of a cremation chamber looks like.



#56 This Bic Lighter Has A Smaller Bic Lighter Inside Of It

#57 This Is What The Ball Inside Of A Paint Can Looks Like

#58 Inside Of An ATM

#59 You Can See The Inside Of An Etch A Sketch When You Color It Completely

#60 This Is What The Inside Of A Fire Hydrant Looks Like

#61 Headphone Plug And Jack Cross Section

#62 Well They Aren’t Wrong. What’s Inside The Platypus Dog Toy

#63 What The Inside Of A Gas Pump Looks Like

#64 Airbus A300 Cross Section

#65 Amazon Echo

#66 The Internal Mechanism Of A Patek Philippe Watch. Considered By Most To Be The Finest Watchmaker In The World

#67 Behold, The Inside Of A Redbox

#68 This Chair At My Local Furniture Store

#69 The Inside Of A Brand New Tissue Box

#70 The Inside Of A Bowling Ball

#71 I Learned The Hard Way

#72 This Is The Inside Of A Can Of Shaving Cream

#73 The Scheme Is Revealed

#74 The Inside Of A Coke Freestyle Machine

#75 Inside Pregnancy Test

#76 Cut A Package Of Bacon In Half

#77 The Inside Of A Pomegranate

#78 Inside Of A Pool Table

#79 This Cactus