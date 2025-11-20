ADVERTISEMENT

Contrary to people, who we can't look inside to figure out "what they're made of," we can break or simply open a number of things around us to learn more about them. And when we do, the results can be surprisingly strange and cool.

From simple everyday household items to highly engineered mechanical marvels, we put together a list of pictures exposing the hidden layers that usually stay out of sight. So if you too are tired of hearing "appearance matters," join us and let's turn inward.

Rather Than Build A New Cruise Ship, Silversea Has Decided To Cut Their Current Ship In Half With “Military Precision” And Add Another 50 Feet Of Space Right In The Middle Of The Vessel

Inside view of a cruise ship split open, showing the internal structure and compartments of the vessel.

    #2

    The Inside Of A Sony Camera Lens

    Cross-section of a camera lens showing internal glass elements and mechanisms, revealing the insides of objects in new pics.

    #3

    The Top Layer Of This Quarter Is Coming Off

    Close-up of a split coin revealing the unusual inside structure of a common object you might not have known.

    #4

    What The Inside Of A Concrete Mixer Drum Looks Like

    Spiral concrete structure viewed from inside, showing detailed worn surfaces and natural light at the top opening.

    #5

    Inside Skylab In January Of 1974

    Inside view of a complex space module showing astronauts and intricate equipment from new object interior pics.

    #6

    Husqvarana Training Chainsaw

    Internal view of an orange mechanical object showing detailed components and intricate engineering inside the object.

    #7

    Looking Up Through The Inside Of An Old Iron Works Chimney

    View looking up inside a cylindrical brick structure showing the intricate inside details of an object.

    #8

    Snapped This Picture Inside Of A Hot Air Balloon While It Was Inflating

    Inside view of a colorful hot air balloon showing the vibrant interior and structure of the object’s insides.

    #9

    Went To The Optometrist And They Used A Fancy New Camera To Take Pictures Of The Insides Of My Eyes. Knew It Would Be Cool, Didn't Think It Would Be This Cool

    Close-up images showing the insides of an object with green and orange hues revealing intricate internal structures.

    #10

    I Opened Up My Daily Inhaler To See What Was Inside

    Close-up of the insides of a round mechanical object showing coiled spring and gear components on a speckled surface.

    #11

    The Inside Of A 1950s-1960s "Liquid Core" Golf Ball

    Close-up of a hand holding two cross sections revealing the intricate insides of unfamiliar objects.

    #12

    What The Inside Of A Bowling Ball Looks Like

    Cross-section of objects showing the insides of these items with detailed texture and hollow spaces inside.

    A particular type of bowling ball. Many have an additional core component inside that is constructed to assist the ball to curve.

    #13

    The Inside Of A Coca-Cola Freestyle Showing The Flavor Cartridges

    Inside view of a soda machine showing internal syrup cartridges and electronic components, revealing how the object looks inside.

    #14

    This Is What The Inside Of A Pine Cone Looks Like

    Hand holding a pine cone cut open to reveal the intricate insides of this natural object for inside views.

    Cool. My sister has tripophobia and gagged when she saw this

    #15

    Inside Of An Air Mattress

    Close-up view inside an object showing intricate thin vertical threads and structural details you might not have known.

    #16

    Inside Of A Mechanical Calculator

    Intricate internal mechanism of a vintage object showing detailed metal gears and levers inside the device.

    #17

    All Of This Was Inside A Baseball

    Baseball shown with its inside materials including yarn, leather, and cork laid out on a white sheet on grass in clear detail.

    #18

    Insides Of A Debit Card Showing The Circuitry That Makes Contactless Work

    Close-up of the internal circuit and metallic components inside an RFID card revealing intricate electronic connections.

    #19

    1965 MG MBG GT

    Cross-section of a vintage car showing the detailed insides and mechanical components of the engine and interior structure.

    #20

    The Inside Of My Toaster

    Close-up view of the glowing inside of an object showing intricate heating elements and internal structure details.

    I don't think this counts. Anyone with a toaster can look down the slots.

    #21

    Spring Ring Jewelry Clasp

    Close-up view of the inside mechanism of a gold-colored spring clasp from an unknown object.

    #22

    Tank Cut In Half

    Cutaway view of a military vehicle interior showing detailed mechanics and mannequins operating controls inside.

    I thought there was way more room inside.

    #23

    Took A Picture Inside Of A Kaleidoscope

    Colorful kaleidoscope view showing intricate patterns and reflections revealing the insides of objects in new pics.

    #24

    Someone Smashed A Tee Marker At This Golf Course Im Playing At And This Was Inside

    Close-up of a blue sphere split open to reveal the detailed insides with five red stars inside the translucent core.

    That is one dragonball, six more to find.

    #25

    A Tree I Cut Down Today Had These Designs Inside Of It

    Cross-section view of logs showing unique internal patterns you might not have known inside these objects look like.

    #26

    Inside Of A Printing Press Ink Unit

    Intricate inside view of mechanical gears and components revealing how the insides of objects look in detail.

    #27

    A Brand New Hd750, Ge CT Scanner ~ Coverless

    Complex machinery showing the intricate insides of an advanced medical imaging device in a detailed new pic.

    #28

    Cross Sections Of Various Undersea Cables

    Cross-section views of cables revealing intricate internal structures and components of various objects inside.

    #29

    I Exposed The Inside Of Over Proofed Pizza Dough At Work

    Close-up of the intricate insides texture showing organic web-like structures and network of fine strands.

    #30

    Most Classes Suck, But Here, I Blew 6 Bubbles Inside Each Other For Biology

    Close-up of soap bubbles showing colorful iridescent layers and delicate inside structures in a detailed view.

    #31

    Inside Of Firelog. Kind Of Beautiful

    Close-up of glowing embers inside a burning log revealing the intricate insides of an object.

    #32

    This Is What The Inside Of A Bungee Cord Looks Like

    Close-up of the inside of a bundle of many white electrical wires showing their detailed structure.

    #33

    The Inside Of A Stacked Cup Tower

    Inside view of stacked white plastic cups forming a rounded tunnel showing the insides of objects perspective.

    #34

    Found This On My Walk. Some Sort Of Nut Split In Half Featuring A Perfect Heart Shape Inside

    Close-up images showing the inside of an object with a heart-shaped pattern, revealing unexpected internal details.

    #35

    The Inside Of A Purple Carrot Is An Absolute Work Of Art. Thanks Mother Nature

    Close-up of the inside of a colorful purple and yellow carrot held between fingers showing the object's unique internal structure.

    #36

    Inside Of A Sign Pole

    Close-up view of the insides of a perforated metal object showing rust and circular holes aligned in rows.

    #37

    Rock Inside A Rock

    Close-up of a c*****d rock revealing the unique insides of an object among other natural stones outdoors.

    #38

    I Looked Inside A Tree Bark That Was Hollow And Found These Weird Looking Pointy Things

    Close-up view of the inside of a hollowed, weathered wooden object showing natural textures and pointed formations.

    Since I wanted to know what they were too, the original post comments say branch intersections to the now rotted core.

    #39

    Inside A 20+ Year Old Rubber Band Ball

    Cross-section of a rolled-up ballpoint pen ink refill showing colorful shredded paper inside with a cutting tool nearby.

    Surprised it didn't just crumble!

    #40

    The Inside Of A Space Suit

    Inside view of a space suit showing complex internal structure and tubing you might not have known how it looks inside.

    #41

    Steel Core Inside Of A "Rubber" Bullet Used By Police

    Close-up of a c*****d black olive revealing its inside next to a whole olive and a knife on a wooden surface.

    That is not steel, aluminium.

    #42

    This Is What The Inside Of A Rubik's Cube Looks Like After A Kid Destroys It

    Hand holding a small mechanical object showing the insides of a colorful multi-headed connector, revealing inner parts.

    #43

    Inside Of A Hose Looks Like A Water Balloon

    Transparent water-filled section on an old pipe revealing the insides of the object against a brick wall background

    #44

    Inside The Operator Cab Of A 240ft Tower Crane

    Construction worker operating machinery inside a crane cabin, showing the intricate controls and urban view below.

    #45

    This Message Stamped On The Squeaker Inside The Stuffed Animal My Dog Just Destroyed

    Blue plastic dog toy squeaker held in hand, revealing the inside of the object with embossed text visible.

    #46

    Inside The Wheel Well Of A Boeing 737-800

    Intricate inside view of mechanical object showing extensive pipes, wires, and components in a complex industrial setup.

    #47

    The Inside Of This Sewing Machine

    Sewing machine with internal components exposed showing intricate mechanical parts inside the object.

    #48

    Cross Section Of A Whale Rib

    Close-up of the inside structure of an object showing porous and spongy texture you might not have known.

    #49

    Airplane Wheel

    Cutaway view of an aircraft wheel showing the detailed insides of the object and its mechanical components.

    #50

    Porsche Panamera 4 Cut In Half

    Cutaway view of a Porsche car revealing detailed internal components and structure of the vehicle.

    #51

    The Evolution Of Electric Light Bulbs: An X-Ray View

    X-ray image revealing the insides of three different types of light bulbs, showcasing internal components and structures.

    #52

    Inside Of A Bocce Ball

    Cross-section of a bowling ball showing the intricate insides of the object with embedded smaller balls inside.

    Well, that is one way to recycle defects.

    #53

    The Inside Of A Japanese Subway Ticket Machine

    Complex inner mechanical components of a modern ticket gate system exposed for maintenance in a train station setting.

    #54

    This Is The Confeti Inside Of A Party Popper

    Close-up of the colorful cross section showing the insides of an electrical cable on a fingertip detail.

    #55

    I Cremate Your Loved Ones With Extreme Care, Dignity, And The Utmost Respect

    Inside view of a narrow, empty tunnel showing the hidden insides of an unusual object or structure.

    For you that might wonder, this is what the inside of a cremation chamber looks like.

    #56

    This Bic Lighter Has A Smaller Bic Lighter Inside Of It

    Disassembled Bic multipurpose lighter showing the insides of this common household object on a wooden table.

    #57

    This Is What The Ball Inside Of A Paint Can Looks Like

    Close-up of the crushed spray can revealing its damaged interior and a small green marble on a textured surface.

    #58

    Inside Of An ATM

    Open view of the inside components of an old ATM showcasing wiring, mechanical parts, and electronic modules.

    #59

    You Can See The Inside Of An Etch A Sketch When You Color It Completely

    Close-up of the inside mechanism of a purple Etch A Sketch showing detailed internal lines and knobs.

    #60

    This Is What The Inside Of A Fire Hydrant Looks Like

    Cutaway view of a red fire hydrant showing the insides and mechanical components in detail.

    #61

    Headphone Plug And Jack Cross Section

    Close-up of the insides of an electronic component showing detailed circuits and metal contacts, revealing unseen object parts.

    #62

    Well They Aren’t Wrong. What’s Inside The Platypus Dog Toy

    Plush toy showing the insides labeled duck and beaver, illustrating how the insides of objects look in new pics.

    #63

    What The Inside Of A Gas Pump Looks Like

    Inside view of a complex gas pump system showing internal wiring, pipes, and mechanical components at a gas station.

    #64

    Airbus A300 Cross Section

    Cross-section of an airplane revealing the insides, including passenger seats and engine components in a museum setting.

    #65

    Amazon Echo

    Cut-open electronic device showing detailed internal components and circuits revealing the insides of objects.

    #66

    The Internal Mechanism Of A Patek Philippe Watch. Considered By Most To Be The Finest Watchmaker In The World

    Close-up of intricate watch mechanisms showing the detailed insides of objects with gears and screws exposed.

    #67

    Behold, The Inside Of A Redbox

    Man in red jacket repairing the insides of a Redbox DVD rental machine showing internal mechanical components.

    #68

    This Chair At My Local Furniture Store

    Cutaway view of a sofa revealing the internal springs, foam padding, and wooden frame construction inside the object.

    #69

    The Inside Of A Brand New Tissue Box

    Close-up view of the insides of a tissue box showing the folded tissues inside in detail.

    #70

    The Inside Of A Bowling Ball

    Green and white bowling ball core with VIVID branding, showing the insides of an object from new pics collection

    #71

    I Learned The Hard Way

    Inside view of a jawbreaker showing colorful layered patterns from the collection of object insides you might not have known.

    #72

    This Is The Inside Of A Can Of Shaving Cream

    Inside view of shaving gel container next to empty foil pouch revealing the insides of everyday objects.

    #73

    The Scheme Is Revealed

    Hand holding a cut-open Cup O’ Noodles showing the inside, revealing the uncooked noodle block inside the container.

    Yup, the space at the bottom helps the noodles to hydrate and expand..

    #74

    The Inside Of A Coke Freestyle Machine

    Inside view of a vending machine showing detailed inner components and colorful product selection buttons.

    #75

    Inside Pregnancy Test

    Inside view of a digital pregnancy test showing its internal circuit and test strip components up close.

    #76

    Cut A Package Of Bacon In Half

    Hand holding a sliced bacon package showing the unexpected insides of the object for inside objects new pics SEO.

    #77

    The Inside Of A Pomegranate

    Close-up of vibrant red pomegranate seeds showing the unique insides of this common fruit object.

    Delicious is what all that is.

    #78

    Inside Of A Pool Table

    Inside view of an object showing structural components and black angled supports in a wooden frame assembly.

    #79

    This Cactus

    Cross-section of a cactus stem revealing the detailed inner structure you might not have known from these objects.

    #80

    The Inside Of A Football

    Cut open ethical Fairtrade football showing detailed inner structure and materials on a wooden table with keyboard nearby.

