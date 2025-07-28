#1 One of my friends was d***ged by a "nice seeming" girl at a bar that tried to s*x traffic her. The girl got her an uber to an address she didn't know under the guise of "get my drunk friend home" but she woke up on the way and told the driver she didn't know where they were going. They called the cops, apparently that wasn't the first time that week they'd heard the same story and they recognized the address as one they were already tracking. If she hadn't woken up on the way she might have been trafficked by now. Apparently they use younger, safe seeming girls to do the collecting a lot of the time.







edit: to those of you who asked, this was in the US, in Washington state a few years ago. We don't know who tried to do it. The bar was informed. To the people telling me this didn't happen or is made up, I'm just relaying what she told me after it happened. I don't have any reason to believe she was lying about it nor do I have anything to gain and it'd be pretty f****d up to make up something like this.

#2 This happened to a girl I know. She came back home with her tinder date. They were both drunk and high, a little. She went in to change & when she came back to her bedroom, her date bent down to remove his shoes. As he got back up, he violently dragged her, against her will. She struggled and he covered her mouth. Took her all the way outside of her place, out of her apartment complex, with a strong hold.



Then finally he let her go and she asked him what the f**k was wrong with him, he told her that a man was hiding under her bed.



My friend was shocked at first ofc and her date apologised to her for being rough. They called the cops. The police went into her apartment, caught the man. Turns out, he was the security guard for her apartment complex. He was wearing the guard’s uniform. And that’s why the tinder guy got scared & made a huge scene trying to drag her out. He did not want to raise the guard’s suspicion that he had spotted him. So he tried to act as if he & the girl had gotten into an altercation of sorts.

#3 The Reyna Marroquin story - A young lady had an affair with her boss in the 1960s, got pregnant. After threatening to tell her boss' wife, she was k**led by her boss who then put her body in an industrial barrel. He hid the barrel in his house for years and none of the various owners opened it due to the weight. Finally one guy decided to dispose of it in the 90s and when he opened it he saw it contained something. An investigation traced the barrel and girl back to the man who then k**led himself before police could come arrest him after confirming he was the father of the unborn baby via DNA. The lady's mother was in her late 80s when she was told her missing daughter was finally found. She claims that she had been having dreams about her daughter being inside a metal container for years after she had gone missing.

#4 When I was about 8 years old our school was doing swimming lessons as part of the curriculum.. my Mum worked late, so we went to after school care and didn’t get home until after dark.

When we got home Mum asked me to take my wet togs (bathing suit) and towel out to the clothesline to dry so I could use them the next day.... I was so confident going outside to do this and had this real feeling of being a big kid.



I walked into our backyard- only for a man to be RUNNING at me. I screamed, jumped inside and instinctively locked the back door as I did so. As this was happening, my Mum told me she heard the guy jump the gate which was next to her bedroom just after she heard me scream and came running to find me.



I slept with the light on until I was 16 and I get my husband to go outside for me while it’s dark.

#5 When I worked in healthcare I had a patient who got a sinus infection. He stopped taking his antibiotics after a few days because he felt better. His sinus infection came back with a vengeance. When he got to the Emergency Department he was presenting with stroke symptoms. The infection had spread to his cranial cavity. There was so much pus that it was twisting his brain. No one thought he would survive the surgery. The family was advised to expect the worst. Amazingly he actually survived. He ended up needing 3 more surgeries to wash out and spent almost 2 months in the hospital. Take your full dose of antibiotics, people!

#6 I had the most likeable step father at the time. Would treat me really well. We would rent movies and plenty of nice activities for a ten years old boy.



Until he cheated on my pregnant mother and she broke up. He threatened her, but from what I recall she didn't took it too seriously. He Waited for us one night hiding in our apartment.

Luckily for me I had stayed at my grandmother place to sleep.

He tied her up, r***d and k**led her. The baby did not survive. During trial he said he would have k****d me too.

After years I got more details of f****d stuff he had done. Like being a*****e mentally and physically. But I couldn't see it as a kid.



Didn't have contact with him for 17years. From what I heard he got out of prison a couple of month ago. I have no idea if he still want me dead or not.



I want to move out to somewhere else. I've been living in the same neighborhood all my life. But can't afford it right now. So I'm trying to be extremely careful and hoping for the best.

#7 Lived w 3 other girls sophomore year of college. All 3 took off early for spring break, leaving me alone in the house. First night alone, I heard someone bang on my front door at 2am. Then I hear more knocks at the back door. A man yells “Boulder police, open the door!” When I didn’t, I heard body slams against both doors. Soon I hear “little girl, open the door, we know you’re alone.” At this point I’m so scared I keep accidentally dialing 611 instead of 911. When I eventually do get the police, cars roll up (thankfully) just minutes later. Officers have 4 boys from our school hockey team face down on the grass. I had to file restringing orders against them and the kicker - one lived across the street from me and we’d never spoken a single word before then.

#8 I had a associate that was a Fireman. He had to go find the head of his brother in law after a car accident. Then he had to console his sister when she heard. Tough bloke.



Can you imagine that being your day?

#9 I met a guy who had been travelling Australia with a couple friends, hitchhiking around as many of us had done. One of his friend told him they were near his distant uncles house, whom he’d never met before. He got a phone number from a family member and as they had hoped, the uncle offered them a place to stay. He picked them up in town and drove them out to his rural property way out in the bush. They said he seemed like a pretty normal guy, friendly and cheery. When it was time to set up a place to sleep the uncle took them to a closet that was totally full of sleeping bags and bed rolls. They didn’t think much of it at the time and all grabbed a kit and set up on the living room floor. They stayed a couple days and nothing out of the ordinary happened, and afterwards the uncle drove them to the bus station and they continued on their way. About a year later that man was arrested and charged with several counts of m****r. He was the man who was picking up young hitch hiking backpackers and slaughtering them. The guy who told me this story was 100% certain he had slept in the sleeping bag of one of his victims.

#10 I was in class in 10th grade and the teacher was asking everyone how their weekend was. The quietest girl in the class spoke and while breaking down in tears said she was on a trip in the mountains with her mom. They made a stop for some reason and she looked over the cliff and saw an overturned vehicle with a dead family scattered about.

#11 I'm a crime writer and once interviewed a woman who told me an unrelated horror story about something that happened to her as a girl.



When she was like ten, she had trouble sleeping and imagined the Boogeyman was living in her closet, staring at her during the night. Every night she would come down and tell her parents and every night her father would tell her the Boogeyman didn't exist and she should go back to bed.



Well, this happened for several nights and the father got tired of it. So that night he walked her back to her bedroom, turned on the light, and said, "I'll show you there's no Boogeyman" and went to open the closet door. But something on the other side held it shut. He sent his daughter out of the room and forced the door open to find that a man was inside. He'd been sneaking into their house every night to stand in the girl's closet and watch her (and maybe more).



He beat the ever-loving s**t out of the man and the man went to prison. When I interviewed this woman I looked him up online. He'd recently gotten out on parole and had skipped out on his weekly checks. There was a warrant out for his arrest and nobody knew where he was anymore.



Edit: People are asking for the source. I googled his name for the first time in years and, well, the good news is he’s in prison again.

#12 Not the scariest one I've heard but one of the scariest things to happen to me (also in my post history in r/letsnotmeet).



A few years ago I was living in a big city, didn't know anyone. A guy I was seeing came (from abroad) to visit me. At the end of his trip I accompanied him to his train home. After that I went back into the metro to go home. It was about 2 PM, very bright and sunny outside. I sat down on a bench near a man. We made eye contact and I said hello, he said hello back. I felt like something was off but tried to ignore it. The metro car came and we both got inside.



It was crowded. I took a seat, he took one of the only available ones which was right across from me. I started thinking I was overreacting since he started talking to a man near me, seemed like they knew each other. His friend got off after a few stops but he stayed. Once I saw my own stop approaching to change lines I got up. He got up too and was right behind me. I could see his reflection in the metro car window and he was very slowly looking my legs up and down. I started to feel very uneasy. The doors open, we get off. I start walking quickly to the end of the platform then realise he might be following me. There were several entrances/exits around so I suddenly changed direction to go to another exit. He changed course as well. Then I turned around again, he followed. I did this a few times and he changed his path to match mine each time. F**k.



Eventually I knew I had to leave somehow so he wouldn't catch up so I went to the exit I needed to take to change lines and go home. Unfortunately the passageway to the next line was flooded with people so I was slowed down. He caught up with me and started crowding me in, getting closer and closer to me. I was backed up against a wall at this point, him just smiling brightly at me.



"Hello, how are you?" He asked me, still inching towards me. I was terrified at this point. No one stopped to even glance at us so I knew unless I did something myself I wouldn't get away from him. I glanced to the right and saw a staircase downwards.



Without warning I SPRINTED away to the stairs. He was very caught off guard and it took him 2 or 3 seconds to start following me. I flew down the stairs and straight into a metro car. I turned around to see if he was close behind. He was sprinting down the stairs as well. Thankfully, the doors closed before he could get to the bottom and we pulled away.



Surprisingly I had gotten onto the right metro line and direction to go home, not that it mattered much to me at the time. That incident and several others of men following me home or in the street make me paranoid when I walk outside alone.

#13 One day as a kid I was exploring the forests near our house with my cousin. The forest was on a hill, but there were several craters there because of bombs that were dropped there during the world wars (Germany). One day we saw a backpack at the bottom of one. We tried to climb down, but it was kinda steep and slippery, so we didn’t want to risk falling. We planned on returning later with a rope, and went home. The next day news story was that there was a backpack found with the remains of a girl, in that forest. A guy walking his dog found it, after the dog wouldn’t stop barking and going crazy at the edge of the crater, while starring at the backpack. We stopped exploring the forests after.

#14 One of my dad's friend's wife was m******d by some crazy dude walking down the street. This guy had just been released from a mental hospital and literally just stabbed her as she walked home. When my dads friend came back he thought she had just taken the dogs out for a walk so he walked along the normal walk route and he saw loads of blue lights. He was stopped by a police officer and wasnt allowed any closer until he saw that it was his wife.

#15 Irl account.



I used to love swimming, I'd go snorkeling, scuba diving, even jumped off a few cliffs into the water.



When I was about 18 I read the necrnomicon (the collection of Lovecraft short stories, not the real thing) had a good scare, giggled at how silly I was to be unnerved and went about my life.



Next year went to Crete on holiday, first day I jumped right into the ocean with my dad and went out deep. Lo and behold, I feel something tickling my legs. I dive under to see since its too deep for seaweed to reach this high and I wanted to see fish.



Tentacles. Everywhere. I was so shocked I lost my air and panicked hard, I started breathing in water as glowing eyes, sharp beaks and suckered tentacles flashed about me.



Thankfully, Dad got me to the shore and didn't understand what was going on, he'd seen nothing but suddenly had a really grim look on his face.



Went to the doctors. Turns out I'm the victim of a family curse, Schizoaffective disorder. My dad was horrified cause since he hadn't got it like his brother and mother, he thought I'd be safe.



They caught it early but this revelation then led to a lot of aspects of my life being thrown in the air. Entire people in my life became false, ideas I'd had were delusional, outbursts revealed to be due to mood swings.



I'm doing much better now, I still don't go in the water.

#16 When I was a little girl - 9 years old or thereabouts - I was playing at the school down the street from my house. It was the middle of summer and myself and a girlfriend were hanging around watching the boys play street hockey.



One of the boys called my name and said a man in the parking lot was looking for me. The parking lot was mostly obscured by the building, but I could see an old 70s style van that hadn't been there earlier.



I was walking over to the van when the mother of one of the other kids showed up looking for her son and asked me what I was doing. When I told her someone in the van was looking for me, she took my hand and started to walk with me and the van pulled out and sped away.



Friend's mom walked me home and I wasn't allowed out of my yard without my parents for the rest of the summer. I was so upset and didn't understand why I was being punished.



It was only years later that I understood that I was likely being targeted by some opportunistic s*****g for who knows what.



Thanks Mrs. Gibson, wherever you are.



Edited to add: Thanks for all the awards, kind internet strangers! Just wanted to address a few FAQs:



My parents didn't say they were punishing me, they just kept me close to the house, so I assumed that I was being punished. I lived in a very small, safe "we don't lock our doors" town. Kids roamed the streets from sun up until sundown, typically, playing in the old quarries and on railway tracks and on gigantic limestone hills and all kinds of s**t we'd never let our kids do now.



A few people were worried about Mrs. Gisbon's son - he was fine. We all were. She had come in from the other entrance to the schoolyard behind us whereas the boys were closer to the parking lot. I barely got within shouting distance of the van before it sped off.



Most kids are unfortunately abducted by people they know, so I have no way of knowing if it was some creep who knew me from all the activities my parents had us in or just some opportunist guy who said to the boy, "you know that girl over there? can you call her over for me?"



We were all taught about stranger danger - shout out to Canadians who remember Stay Alert! Stay Safe! - and because Mrs. Gibson showed up, I'll never know if those lessons sunk in or not.

#17 My baby's crib caught fire in the middle of the night. Some people's literal worst nightmare.



Edit: My baby was in it and he was severely burnt and spent a month intubated and in a medically-induced coma. He is 5 now and is ok though!



The fire was a freak accident. His humidifier caught fire, smoldered for a little while and drained the oxygen in the room before the smoke alarm went off. When we opened the door to his room if flooded with oxygen creating a backdraft and launched a fireball at his crib.



This was his crib the next day



Edit 2: A lot of people are asking for which humidifier it was and which company etc. I am unable to elaborate any further than: I can say that a freak accident can occur with any electrical appliance you have from fridges to table lamps. This specific accident was a humidifier but the nature of the accident is not exclusive to humidifiers. Check your appliances and maintain them. Discard them if they develop any issues and follow any safety instructions that might have been included with them. Also, make sure your smoke alarms are in working order. It could save a life...

#18 Well there’s that story about a woman who was found pushing her baby had been dead on a swing for two days. The baby died from hypothermia and dehydration. She was found not criminally negligent due to schizophrenia.

#19 I don’t know if this will seem that scary to y’all, but one time when I was about 16 I was at a laundromat with a friend in her neighborhood. I wasn’t as familiar with the neighborhood, I was just there to hang out with her. We start walking inside and there’s this man standing outside his car, seemingly looking for something. He was a bit older. My friend walked right passed them without giving them a single glance, but he caught me looking and asked “Will you come help me find my phone. I dropped it down here somewhere and I can’t find it.” The hairs on the back of my neck stood up and I looked into the car and noticed a second man in the car staring dead at me. I’ll never forget the way he looked at me. I immediately snapped my head away and followed my friend inside. When we got inside, she told me that those men were known traffickers and that was one of their ploys. I was shaken up because if I had been a little younger and a little dumber, I don’t know if I would have seen the second man in the car. I think I might’ve helped the old man.

#20 When I was about 5, woke up to my house surrounded by loud voices and bright white lights. A group of robbers broke into our house after some kind of heist and were using us as hostages with rifles. The police had our house surrounded. My parents, grandparents, and I didn't really speak English back then, so my 12 year old sister had to translate the demands to the police and instructions to us. My grandma told me to go back to sleep, which I somehow easily did.



Edit: The end of the story->



After falling asleep and waking up the next day, everything was fine. The only thing everyone kept talking about were where the robbers were standing. They decided not to have too many entrances from the house so they barricaded themselves in our kitchen. Apparently the entire kitchen floor was covered in guns.



I kept asking what happened but my family was firmly in the mindset of "Don't tell the kids anything, ever". Since little kid me was kind of dumb and nothing really happened to me directly, I forgot about the situation for years. I asked again but they still don't want to talk about it. It's still kind of scary to think that, had they wanted to, I could have died in my sleep that night.

#21 Walking my dog and crossing the street with a green light and a guy blows throw the red light and almost hits me and the dog. I yell “A*****E” and he slams on his breaks and turns around and pulls into parking lot ahead of me.



I get closer and see the car has Illinois plates( I live in PA) he says “careful who call a*****e I’ve k****d people” I just keep walking and he drives away.



The next day I hear spree k****r Andrew Cunanan used a stolen credit card at a gas station in my town. 100% was him I called an a*****e.

#22 My mother never taught me to swim because when she was a teenager she saw a friend get sucked into a whirlpool at the bottom of a drainage lake that is the deepest body of water within a few hundred miles of us. They didn’t find his body for days.

#23 When I was young, I saw a documentary about a guy who got flesh eating bacteria in his nasal cavity. It ate his face and he's still alive. Eventually they removed the bacteria by removing the eaten parts of his face. He got a prosthetic face, which back in those days was basically a plastic Halloween mask that tried to look human. At the end of the documentary, he took the mask off. His face from his forehead down to his mouth was just a hole.



Edit: it was a fungus, not bacteria, apparently.

#24 It happened about 12 years ago.



I'm a 39 years old anesthetist from Egypt. 12 years ago I was working in a small hospital in the rural City of Rosetta (if you know Rosetta Stone, this is the city where they found it).



The hospital is formed of 5 floors. The dormitories are in the 5th floor. The ground floor had the emergency and causality department. Other floors have the wards, the labs and the operative theatre.



At that time the hospital was under some maintainence. In that particular day I was on duty. There was nothing in the operative theatre that afternoon so I was in my room in the 5th floor surfing the web on my netbook. I heard some knocks on the door. It was the janitor, he told me that some new (beds and wardrobes) would be delivered now. He asked me to stay out of my room till they finish the replacement.



I stayed in the TV room for a while when suddenly the PA system anounced my name to head immediately to ER. Before I move one security man came running and he told me that there was a big road traffic accident that involved a school bus and that every one available is needed down. I rushed to my room, found the new furniture in place so I closed it and ran down to the ER. When I entered the ER department I noticed the new color of the walls, before it was green now it's blue with silver decorations everywhere. While I was helping the children, I asked one nurse when they changed the colors of the ER, would all the hospital have the same pattern. She looked me confused and asked what new color, it was always like that. I got confused myself but I didn't pay attention to that.



There were many injured children. There's were many doctors, pediatricians, surgeons etc. A lot of them were new faces to me. I was working in this place for several years so I almost knew everyone. I was asking myself when all those new people came. I should be more social and so but I didn't expect anything bad. I was asking the people I know about the new doctors and always I was getting the same answers: you don't know him?! how?! He was here for several years. We meet over lunch or dinner etc. Again I was confused but I didn't pay attention. Thank God nothing was serious. No one was admitted to ICU or went through an emergency surgery.



A couple of hours later, everything is fine and things began to settle down. So I went outside the ER to have some fresh air. I won't forget what I saw. The hospital place is near the Nile (the Western branch, the Rosetta branch) so that's what I usually see when I leave the hospital. But what I saw was simply the Mediterranean.



Rosetta City is near the Mediterranean but not that close. I couldn't believe my eyes. I began to look to the surrounding buildings. Some I knew, some I didn't. Now I freaked out, I remembered that I didn't recognize the ER or the new doctors. I ran inside to my colleagues and I asked them about what is out side they told me It's the Mediterranean. I shouted: I know it's but how did it come to here? Every one was confused. I kept asking where am I? And my colleagues started to calm me down and try to understand why the panic. I tried to call my parents (I was single at that time) using my cellphone but they didn't answer. I wanted to call another older anesthetist, I consider him a father and my best friend. I couldn't find his name on my phone. I really freaked out. I asked my colleagues for his phone number, every one told me that they don't recognize the name. I was sure that I wasn't dreaming, I was treating children calculating d**g doses my mind was clear enough to know that I wasn't dreaming. I got a mental block, I didn't know what to do. Then I decided that I will leave the hospital at once, I need to see my family.



I ran to the 5th floor to my room to change my clothes and get my things before I leave the place. Once I opened the room, I noticed the usual furniture .. no new furniture no new bed or wardrobe. I stood there for a moment totally lost. Then I heard some one calling me. It was a security guard, he told me that there is a big accident down that involved a lot of children and they needed everyone down there. I kept staring at him without any response. He kept talking that PA is down because of a faulty maintainence and that's​ why they are calling the doctors individually. I told him that I will go down ... He asked me If they is any other doctors in the dormitory? I told him that I Don't know so he went to check. I had a look out side the window and here it was the Nile and the usual scene. But I was already lost. I went down to help, the same children, same injuries but I was completely lost, confused and and hands shaking my legs barely carried me. It was easy to manage the children since I knew them already. I knew what kind of injuries we will find.My colleagues (usual daily group - no more new doctors) asked if I was OK and that I was pale.



The next few days was like hell to me. I had nightmares. I wasn't able to think clearly during my day. Then I took one week off to calm down. I have never experienced anything similar. I wasn't on any medications at that time or under any kind of stress. Everything was clear it wasn't a dream at all. As I said my mind was clear to pay attention to the details of d**g doses, scoring of injuries. I'm sure. Till today I still remember the children and what I did to them. I only told this story to this older anesthetist and later to my wife because whenever I remember it, I remember that horrible feelings I had.

#25 My dad has been to Antartica a few times (he’s a scientist). When he first went was about 1989 or so and when I was older he told me about a guy who fell through ice into a crevasse and couldn’t get out. His group found him but he was too far down and too tightly wedged to rescue. So they stayed and spoke with him for hours before he eventually died. That’s always stuck with me.

#26 There have been several confirmed cases in a few different countries of people living in other people's houses unbeknownst to them.



I believe one case went on for a couple of years. The intruder would wait until the homeowner would go to work and then sneak out and steal small amounts of food as not to be noticed. Well, eventually the homeowner did noticed and couldn't figure out where his food was going, so he set up a hidden camera to record it.



I can only imagine how scary it would have been to come home from work one night and sit down to watch the video, skipping through hours of stillness, to suddenly come across a person crawling out of your attic. And then the slow realization that that person is still in your house at that moment.



And then the retroactive fear of thinking back to all the times you laid awake at night and heard a noise, which you just dismissed as coming from the pipes or the old wooden beams, but actually it was a f*****g person just above you.



It gives me the heebee jeebees every time I think about it.

#27 I was a director of my college’s student government. There was this dude who was always willing to take on projects so I gave him lots of stuff. I remember thinking be was very charismatic and well dressed, and when he told me he owned a startup clothing company, I bought some stuff from his website. It was typical for student government kids to end up at the same parties and I ran into him several times outside of committee.



I was studying abroad my senior year and I was here on reddit. Saw an article with the guy’s face on it. Turns out he r***d TWELVE girls at my university. It was apparently well known but because his father was a wealthy professor, it kept getting swept under the rug. Apparently he was using extracurriculars like the student government to keep coming back to campus after he had been removed from his classes.



EDIT:

F**k this blew up.



And as another note I was just a student director in the student-run undergrad government - some people seemed to think I was faculty and responded as such.

#28 Co-worker's dad was babysitting his baby boy for him. At one point, Granddad went into the nursery to check on the baby and found that he'd somehow reached for the window blinds strap and tangled himself up in it to the point where he was choking. Baby was already blue and all of the veins in his face had popped. Grandpa frantically dialed 911. EMS was there in 2-3 minutes and they brought the little fellow back to life and he's ok now.



**Edit**: wow you guys really blew this up overnight for me. For the parents here freaking out, really, check to see how close to the crib any hanging cords like this are. When they brought the little guy to the hospital, they separated and questioned the parents and grandpa over and over like they were suspected of doing this on purpose. Of course, it got sorted out as a true accident. The child is now in his 20s and all is well with him.

#29 My friends and I were drinking one night and going around asking "hey, whatever happened to _______?" In this case, a guy a few of us used to have an aide period with in high school. Nice kid.



Googled him (I've found a few sad results playing this game in the past) and there were a couple appellate court decisions visible in first few results. Turns out he went to Afghanistan, got extremely f****d up in combat (court notes said he saw things there that completely undid him, basically) and came home with PTSD and delusional schizophrenia.



Once home, he apparently has been on a mission to k**l his mother to save her from demons and send her to heaven. He's tried and failed numerous times, apparently.



It's not just that A>B plot though. It's all the surround. We looked up his social media accounts then and it's just threads and threads of manic rambling about demons.



It was sad to find this (and not the only time I've found a former classmate lost his/her mind, unfortunately.) But also terrifying to think you could be "normal", then through one set of circumstances or another, become completely insane within a few years.

#30 This week in Cologne. From the wall next to Autobahn, a concrete plate fell down into ongoing traffic and hit one car, k**ling the driver. After the inspection, they found another 6 plates that weren't properly constructed, just like the one that fell down.

#31 Most of what happened to those who died at Chernobyl qualify, but that's a familiar one.



A more obscure source of horror is that the d***s that stop you from moving during surgery and the ones that stop you from feeling pain are often separate chemicals. There have been cases where the sedatives wore off during surgery, but the chemicals paralyzing the body were still active, so they were fully conscious while being operated on, but unable to move or show that they were in pain.



Sweet dreams.

#32 The story of the Nutty Putty cave. It's a cave in Utah where a few guys went caving one Thanksgiving day, while the rest of the family was at home. One of the guys was a doctor, I think his wife was pregnant, or had just given birth. That guy got stuck upside-down in a really tight part of the cave, basically as tight of a spot you can imagine squeezing through. Rescuers tried to get him out, but couldn't. Eventually, the guy died from being upside down for too long. They didn't recover his body because the rescuers were risking their lives just trying to get him out. So, he's still in there. They just sealed off the cave.

#33 I am not sure I remember all the details correctly but anyway. A guy was cleaning a giant cooking tank at a tuna factory. It was so big that he had to climb all the way in. Someone else didn't check and protocol was broken along the way somewhere. Second guy locked the barrel and turn it on, cooking the guy inside alive.

#34 The Lake Bodom m*****s are very scary



Like, there are 4 teens who go on a camping trip in Finland. The next morning, 3 of the teens are found m******d, and one of them is almost dead and severely injured, but survived.



No one knows who the m******r is today.



Forty-Four years later, the fourth teen, Nils, who survived, was accused of m*****ing them and gets sent to prison. But then he was released a year later, because there was little DNA evidence to prove this. And no good evidence to prove that he m******d them at all.



However, there is circumstantial evidence such as he allegedly fought his one friend due to an argument and was drunk. Some say this could’ve ended in accidental and/or intentional m****r.

However, I personally highly doubt that Nils is guilty.



I couldn’t find much information on who Nils thought the m******r was. So my thoughts are 1.) it’s too traumatic for him to remember, or 2.) He didn’t recognize the person



Some other key suspects include the manager of the camp, who was known for being quite hostile, an ice cream vendor who admitted to the crime on his deathbed, and a man who lived only a short distance from the camp who claimed “to be in Germany” during that time. However, there is much doubt for his claim



There was a sketch released of the alleged m******r. Who seems to be an unsettling picture of an older man. And you can find a photo of the man, who looks like the guy in the sketch, attending a police speech

#35 My mom was stalked by a guy in her chemistry class. This was back in the late seventies, during her first semester at college. They were lab partners, and Mom thought he seemed cute and nice, and was too shy at the time to ask him out, but she said if he’d asked her out, she would’ve went. They were friendly with each other in class, but their paths didn’t cross outside of that since they were in different majors.



As the semester wore on, however, she noticed he was often waiting for her outside of her other classes, the library, the student union, out in front where her dad picked her up and dropped her off. This continued into the spring semester. Puzzled, but not yet alarmed, she asked him how he always seemed to know where she was. He proudly said, “Oh, I asked the registrar’s office for a copy of your schedule!”



My mom went to complain to the secretary who gave out her schedule, and the secretary blew it off because “you guys are dating”. Luckily, Mom had already arranged to transfer to a different school for sophomore year, and spent the remaining time left avoiding him. She never saw him after that. But it wasn’t over.



Flash forward to grad school. Mom was at work, and Grandma gets a knock on the door. Since the man at the door was in a naval uniform, and my grandmother was a Navy nurse, she let the man in, because he looked rather sad. He starts off by saying how sorry he is for my mother’s loss, which completely mystified Grandma.



“Well, ma’am, I just got back from overseas, and I found out my friend recently k**led himself. He spoke so highly of his fiancée, your daughter, and I wanted to meet her.”



My grandmother told him her daughter didn’t even have a boyfriend at the moment, let alone a fiancé. It doesn’t take too long to establish the man’s deceased friend in question was in fact Mom’s stalker. The Naval Lieutenant was pretty upset, and my grandmother even more so. She made him leave before Mom got home.



The weird thing about the stalker’s death is that it was ruled a s*****e, but he hanged himself from a very high up tree branch you’d need a ladder to get to, and his hands were tied behind his back. From what my mother later learned, he had a tendency to snoop and generally stick his nose in places they didn’t belong besides the obvious stalking thing, and this didn’t win him too many friends, so it’s anyone’s guess who he might have pissed off. My mom always concludes this story kind of nonchalantly, like, “Yeah, back in those days, they didn’t really know much about stalking. They’ve gotten a little better in terms of awareness now.” It gives me the creeps to think what could have happened if he escalated his attempts to follow her after she left that school.

#36 There was a man who got out of his car after it broke down on the highway and attempted to walk across the highway to the other side late at night. He was hit by a car and his body was driven over so many times that by the time the sun came up his body parts were scattered across 300m of highway

#37 My dad knew a war vet who served in the middle east, and one day he is at a bar and a drunk dude accused him of flirting with his wife and proceeded to start throwing punches. The vet returns the hits and then pulls a knife and slashes the man and gets behind him and nearly completely decapitates him right there in front lf everybody, he picks up his stuff and leaves go home and when the police arive some time later they find him with a bucket of KFC eating at his kitchen table, he got off with self defense.

#38 I'm not really great at writing sentences or paragraphs but I hope that everyone can read this just fine.



I was walking out of a Walmart one night and this guy caught my attention and asked me if I can get him a ride. I don't know this person and I don't give random strangers a ride. He told me he was a truck driver and he wanted to go back to the to the gas station across the highway literally just within walking distance so he can get to his big rig.



I made up some BS excuse so i wouldn't give him a ride. I suggested to him that there's uber he can contact for help.



He starts yelling at me saying that its just a ride and that he needs help. At that point, I just said "I gotta go" and I quickly turned around and headed to my car. I heard him say "Okay". I got into my car and sped off. Initially I felt extremely bad for not giving him a ride but the way he yelled at me made it seem justified that I said no. I don't give strangers rides unless its family or friends.



Cut to almost a year later. I'm at a restaurant eating lunch. I decided to open up Facebook on my phone. What I saw next just spooked me down to my core.



The article showed a picture of the same guy ,who asked me for a ride that night , in a mugshot. Turns out he was a running fugitive wanted on several m****r charges across the state I live in.



One of the scariest things he did to trick people was that he would ask for a ride and then when him and his victims were out of sight of everyone he would then k**ls them by shooting them and he strips them of their money and their clothing. He then would take their vehicle and travel to the next area to find his next victim...



I legit almost choked on my drink when I saw that.

#39 I was in the drunk tank with a guy who beat another man to death. The guy didn’t die immediately, was in intensive care for 3 days then died in the hospital. The man who k**led him told me specific details about it and on the third day (when the guy in IC died ) the CO’s came in the cell and put him in isolation across the hall. They left him in general pop until the guy actually died and once he was officially charged with capital m****r THEN they took him out of our cell. I was 17 at the time. Never forget being scared to fall asleep right next to this dude.

#40 I was robbed at gunpoint in front of my house. He had the gun pressed into the back of my head. He took my money and jewelry and took off. He was arrested an hour later.

#41 I was hitchhiking through South Australia heading west (I was about fourteen) and I got picked up by a carload of twenty something blokes in an old HQ. They were well f****d up. At one point one of these guys tells me that they're going to a party and do I want to come? Well, I was on walkabout and that's all about finding yourself and new experiences so I was like, hells yeah! But then the driver got all upset. "No!" He said. In his loud voice he said "No! F**k you c***s! Not again!" And he screeched the car to a stop in the middle of f**k off no-where and said "get out".

I'm like, "whaa?" And all these other guys are protesting and he looks me dead in the eye and says "get out now!" He seemed pretty serious so I did. Every other c**t was loosing their collective s**t and I was left standing on the side of the road two hundred klicks from f*****g anything. Now, I don't know what they were planning, but in retrospect I'm fairly sure it wasn't nothing good. Still, no worries.

#42 There is a freak story that never leaves me: A guy went missing in 2004. He had left home without shoes or jacket in October, and just before he disappeared he had called his friends and asked if they wanted to come and go to sauna with him, like a normal Finnish person might do on a friday night. His girlfriend came from work to an empty home with lights on and the front door open. Case went cold and the guy was not found.



Four years later kids were playing in the woods near the missing guys home and noticed "a scarecrow" high in a spruce tree. They told their parents who came to investigate and immediately called the police. It was not a scsrecrow, it was the body of the guy who went missing four years before. He was tied to the tree and the body had been there for the whole time the guy was missing. It was officially ruled as a s*****e.



Now, the weird thing is that according to people on some Finnish crime websites, the rope wasn't tied to his neck like it would be if he tried to hang himself and got stuck in a tree. He sat on a branch facing the trunk, and his body was tied from three or four places to the tree. That doesn't really scream s*****e to me.



The guy was a d**g user, and had been in prison for d***s too. Some people on those websites think that his sudden disappearance and strange death might be related to d**g debts. Did someone force him to climb the tree and tie himself up like that? Maybe he died of hypothermia up there since temperatures in Finland in October can drop below zero, and the debt collectors just left he body. Another strange thing is, that newspapers didn't tell where he was found and how he died, just that some kids found him near his home and there was no crime.



This story is so weird it has disturbed me ever since I heard it.

#43 Darkness in this one.



So years and years back on an autumn night I experienced my first and only bad trip from magic mushrooms.



I ended up locking myself in my bedroom in my flat and at one point heard the most horrible noises.



Scratching and a kind of eerily wet choke over and over and it just never seemed to end.



I was curled up in a ball scared out of my mind at whatever this thing was trying to break through my wall.



Well it eventually stopped but the night wasn’t over for me and stayed bad until I eventually drifted back to reality and passed out from the stress of what I had heard.



Now the real horror comes in.



Those noises were not part of my trip.



My upstairs neighbour, who’s staircase went along my bedroom wall/above a cupboard had died that night from an o******e - he had vomited into his lungs bad enough to be lethal but not bad enough to be fast and he had been clawing at my wall, presumably for attention.



I found out over the next few aye he wasn’t alone - his best friend had KO’d on the couch and the dead guy had gone to he bathroom to be sick, it went wrong and when staggering out he had fallen down the stairs leaving him badly injured and stuck at the bottom next to my wall.



I don’t see it as a case I could have helped in, had I been sober enough to do anything I would not have been home at all, but as terrifying as what I felt was, I feel what he went through was a terror most couldn’t imagine as I know I can’t.



Trapped, dying and with people around but that you can’t get the attention of is nightmare fuel at its worst.

#44 The Death of Molly Thompson.



Essentially, in my hometown during WW2, a girl went missing seemingly out of thin air, only for her to show up 10 days later drowned in the water tower. Everyone in the town had just been drinking her slowly dissolving body for up to 10 days.



Her death was ruled a s*****e but the thing is though, you need a secondary ladder to reach the bonded rungs that are on the side of the tower. If she k**led herself their would’ve been a ladder left at the base of the tower but there’s no evidence of that.



Rumour is that she was m******d by her Catholic priest for being in love with a Protestant but who knows now.



Still though, eerie way to die.

#45 I mean, my girlfriend nonchalantly mentioned that her coworker’s neighbor was making breakfast when she turned around and saw a guy with a machete trying to open her patio door. She called the cops who then caught the guy.



He was apparently recently released from jail for having m******d someone. So that was neat.

#46 I heard a guy shoot himself in a park bathroom at work. The bathroom was on the other side of my office wall. I was listening to music when I heard a loud thud. The toilets were really loud and had been acting up so I thought that was the cause of the noise. Went outside to investigate and was immediately greeted by the smell of gun powder. On the ground, a few feet from the bathroom door, there was what appeared to be a section of a grapefruit peel. I did not open the bathroom door to investigate further, but called the cops instead. Turns out the guy had shot himself in the head with a sawed off shotgun. The “grapefruit peel” was a section of his skull that had slid under the bathroom door. I feel really bad for the parks employees that had to clean that mess up. I’d never been around gun fire till then and haven’t since, but I can still vividly recall the smell of gunpowder mixed with cleaner.

#47 Was at a bonfire where people where telling ghost stories and a friend told us this story about his aunt in Mexico.



Back when she was a little kid (6 or 7 I think), they lived on a ranch near some mountains and one day she was out playing and ended up going missing. A lot of people from the area came to help look for her, call for her, but nothing. I think he said like a week went by and the family had begun to give up hope. Then suddenly she comes from out of the trees, dirty and with her mouth sewn shut. The family takes her to the hospital immediately.



The story the little girl tells is that she was wandering around the trees and some "duende" came out and asked her to play with them. So she goes with them in the woods and when she starts to get hungry, they tell her she needs to stay so she does. But then it starts to get dark so she eventually finds her way back home. She apparently thought she was just gone for a couple of hours and not a week.



But, apparently after that the girl was never the same and she grew up to be a very quiet and reserved woman. He says she still has the scars from where her mouth was sewn shut.



So while everyone at the time was telling stories about how duende are 100% real and some people had even seen them when visiting their families in Mexico, that's definitely scary on its own.



But for this story in particular what's scary is that this 7 year old girl was taken from her family ranch and held hostage in the woods for a week where she was so tortured that she ended up blocking out what happened to her and came up with a story in order to cope. And then people who took her sewed her mouth shut probably thinking she would die before she ever made it back to her family's home.

#48 In my city, there is a theme park called dreamworld.



There was this ride called Thunder River Rapids, and it was flume-like ride with round gondolas, and it would simulate a storm.



A few years ago, at the end of the ride, the gondolas were being transferred from the river to the conveyor belt to bring it up to the next passengers, when it flipped over. The passengers were crushed up by the machinery underneath and died, the only survivor being a little girl, who was picked up and thrown aside by her uncle, who seemed to know what her fate would have been in the split seconds, before he too was crushed.





Investigations prove that it was gross negligence that caused this gruesome event. They said there was 7 seconds time to press the emergency stop, someone said he pressed it but it didn't stop immediately. The ride had broken down a few times that day, and they still let it run. The case is still being investigated.





I watched an interview with the grandma who went on holidays with them, she lost all of her family except for her granddaughter, and it was the most heartbreaking thing I ever saw.





Edit: I may be vague with a lot of the details here.

#49 In my town in Massachusetts, it's uncommon for you to let your kids bike home after school or around the town. In 1978, a young girl named Mary-Lou Arruda was kidnapped while riding her bike home one day. The man drove her passed her own home while she was unable to free herself in the back of his car. She was later found tied to a tree, brutally m******d in the local state forest. The police had her k**ler but because of faulty police work involving a psychic at one point, the convictions were overturned. The case shocked the town so badly that until the k**ler's death in 2016, anyone who was around during that time could tell you exactly who did it, where exactly it happened, and everything. The police officers, many now in their 80s still know the exact model of tire, car, and everything about the k**ler. To this day, I wast allowed to walk home from school when I was young even though my house was about 5 minutes from the school and my relatives are adamant that you DO NOT let your kids go biking alone.







In my town, it's an annual tradition in Middle School to have your finger prints recorded, your bite mark taken, and your information (height, eye color, hair color, nationality, etc.) so it's on record in case of emergencies.

#50 The Cooper house murders. In the 80’s this kid went to his friends house to sleep over. In the middle of the night a man breaks into the home k**ls the mother and father, the daughter, and the friend. He stabbed them to death. The son was slashed on the throat but managed to escape and go to a neighbors house and survived. They caught the guy and every once in a while it comes up in local news. Cooper, the k**ler, keeps saying that he was framed for the m****r. The house is still standing and has since been gated off. People used to break into it but I think they’ve put up security cameras now. Passed by it once and it gave me the creeps.

#51 My old boss once nonchalantly divulged the following story at an end of year Christmas party. He had built a home in the Victorian countryside during the 80's. During the build, he would often drop in first thing before work to see the previous days efforts and greet the tradesmen. He was in the process of laying the garage foundation, when he was surprised to see the builders had already set up and were in the midst of pouring the foundation upon his arrival (he implied that this meant they had been working throughout the night and early morning to have it completed to this stage). A flustered builder rushed to meet him half way down the driveway and explain that his guys were needed elsewhere during the day (hence the ridiculously early start) and that his presence wasn't necessary - so he left for work. The following months after the garage had been completed, he would often notice that a layer of brown dust would seep through the concrete, which he would need to sweep away - it eventually stopped appearing.



Fast forward a year or so from his homes completion, he saw that the builder was being investigated for a semi-high profile disappearance of a TV model who he was in a relationship with (IIRC he said she appeared on the Australian 'Sale of the Century').



He explained that he never pursued it with the authorities as he didn't want his house ripped apart in search for a body buried in the foundation (he has since sold the place)... It naturally put bit of a downer on the rest of the party as everyone apart from him was horrified. He promptly attempted to joke the story away and change the topic once he got impression that those of us listening didn't find the story as scandalous as he did.



I've since tried to google the story regarding a missing TV model, however have come up with nothing. So it's hard to know how much truth there is to the story. Or even if it's possible for corpse residue to seep through dried concrete.



Not sure if this fully answers your question as I can't confirm truth, but it did/does creep me out.







Tl;dr My old boss thinks a dead model is buried in the foundation of his house, but did nothing about it.

#52 December 26th 2015, unusual tornado warnings for that time of the year but nonetheless taken serious. Family and I stayed indoors and done what we had to. Watching the news and hear a tornado touched down 10 miles away where a lot of our family live. Get a call from our cousin a few hours later crying. Her and her family arrived home, turned on the tv and news was saying the storm is about a minute away from their house, husband decides to get his family (2 toddlers and 2 dogs) into the closet. Tornado hits about 2 minutes later, they had to be rescued from the rubble but the only thing left standing of their house was that closet. Split decision that saved their lives.



I must add, not many people really go to the closet when the warnings are out but he said he had a feeling and couldn’t ignore it. It’s funny that life just continues but in that moment if they didn’t go into the closet they just simply wouldn’t be here anymore.



Edit: closet was the only room without exterior walls on the first floor. Closet located underneath the stairs.

#53 I was walking in the woods once when I saw a blue tent - or what had once been a tent. It was torn to shreds and the poles were snapped and it was all in a messy pile in the middle of a clearing.



From a distance, it had looked like this clearing was full of cream-coloured flowers, but as I got closer I realised they were pieces of paper. Pages from Stephen King’s *The Shining*, to be precise. They were charred around the outside as though someone had set light to them, and the fact that they were individual made it look like someone had really wanted to destroy the book.



I shrugged it off. It was a very neat setup for whatever project the film students from the nearby school would be making, I told myself. Very well done, guys, very creepy.



It made the news shortly afterwards that a man from the next town over who had been missing for a long time had finally turned up. Dead. In his blue tent in the woods.



I don’t know if he was still in there when I walked past. I don’t want to know.

#54 I was probably 11 or 12. There was a telephone pole in our backyard that stood in the middle of our back fence. An electrician was working on it and needed access to our backyard for a couple days.



One of the nights, my best friend was over for a sleepover, and we were in the fort we made in my room. I was facing toward her, away from my bedroom door, and she gets startled and let’s put kind of a halfhearted scream/yelp. She said she thought for a split second she saw a mans face peering between the sheets through the entrance to our fort. We both felt really creeped out the rest of the night but just fell asleep eventually.



The next day or so my family realized that two of our motor scooters we kept in the back were missing, and sometime later my dad recognized the “electrician” on Sacramento’s top 10 wanted.



I’m pretty sure that night was the night he stole the scooters and he must have come inside the house through the back door and left or something when he realized we were awake.

#55 This was probably a story on the news, but my dad's co-workers came across materials to make a bomb in someone's luggage at the airport he works at. It turns out there was a s******l IT student that wasn't planning on hurting anyone. He just wanted to assemble the bomb when he got to his destination and then try to k**l himself. I heard that he's doing better now, but it's still pretty scary.

#56 I lived with my deadbeat mom for a little bit in an apartment paid for by somebody else. We had no furniture, and slept on the floor for the most part. I once woke up to a group of strangers wandering around our apartment in the middle of the night. They broke in while we were sleeping, looked around, took nothing of the little we had, and left. I never told my mom.



Honestly, looking back on it, they were probably people that my mom was involved with at one point or another lmao.

#57 Well I'm into true crime so I've heard a lot of messed up s**t but the most recent story that sticks with me as particularly horrific was a crime where a sadistic mentally ill man k**led his girlfriend by spraying sealing foam into her mouth. There was so much of it that they found the foam all the way from her mouth and down into her stomach. She was alive when he did it and choked to death as the foam expanded inside her and blocked her airways completely.



Honestly one of the most f****d up crimes I've ever hear of.





Then there's of course also the story of Jun Lin who became Luka Magnotta's first human victim. Just... no





And Junko Futura. That one broke my heart. I cannot believe how anyone could do to a human being what they did to her.

