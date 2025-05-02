We’ve gathered some of the most bizarre, random and just weird examples of things people have asked netizens online. So get comfortable, prepare to raise your eyebrows in concern, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and stories in the comments below.

Before the internet, many folks could go to sleep happily sure that their neighbors and other random people around the world were, by and large, quite rational and normal. The internet has revealed that, in reality, some folks are just very strange.

#1 Insane Share icon

RELATED:

#2 She Should Be Proud And Supportive Share icon

#3 Perfect Relationship Doesn't Exist Share icon

It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise to more veteran internet users that people are, sometimes, pretty strange. Furthermore, these folks will often not even know that they are a bit weird and are perfectly happy to share their thoughts, ideas and questions, no matter how unhinged, online. But the truth is, it’s been like this since there even was an internet. ADVERTISEMENT In the early days of the internet, when you logged on with that screeching dial-up, you didn’t just find useful information or friendly communities. You discovered how bizarre people could be when nobody was watching.

#4 Dave Ramsey Has Entered The Chat Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 All Women Were Lesbian Before The Invention Of Baby Bottles And Formula! Share icon

#6 Yikes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Chat rooms quickly became breeding grounds for trolls who hid behind anonymous handles to hurl insults or spread conspiracy theories, turning what should have been casual conversation into a minefield of hostility and paranoia. Conversely, the internet also gave people who never had to deal with pushback an opportunity to share their ideas to millions with the protection of anonymity.

#7 Just Wow Share icon

#8 Okay.. I Feel Bad For His Condition Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Nice Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Personal web pages, once intended as simple online diaries, morphed into cluttered nightmares of blinking GIFs, auto-playing MIDI jingles, and bold declarations that “YOU MUST SIGN MY GUESTBOOK!” It wasn’t artful quirkiness so much as an overwhelming assault on your senses, leaving you desperate for a clean, uncluttered screen. Try looking up a 90s or an early 2000s webpage if you are curious.

#11 Does This Mean It’s Over? Share icon

#12 Just Your Standard Postage Question Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

You’d click “Next” on a link and find yourself knee-deep in amateur rants about government mind control or manifestos demanding prayer for your Tamagotchi’s soul. As it turns out, the knowledge required to create and maintain an early internet page was not a barrier for some of the stranger folks out there.

#13 Oh My God Karen, You Can't Just Ask People Why They're White Share icon

#14 Well That's Interesting Share icon

#15 How Dare He Love His Daughter?!?!? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Email chains were equally maddening. Amid genuine messages from friends and family, you’d receive endless forwards, often claiming the world would end if you didn’t send the message to ten people, or bizarre tales of mutant vegetables walking off supermarket shelves. Your inbox became a battleground between the practical need to stay in touch and the futile effort to sift through digital junk.

#16 Oof Ow My Privacy Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Hypothetically Share icon

#18 Boy. I Wonder Why He Stopped Cutting Their Hair Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

And the trolls, oh, the trolls. They lurked in every corner, ready to derail threads with spam, slurs, or deeply unsettling “jokes.” Anonymous usernames gave them free rein to harass newcomers or hijack threads with nonsense, turning what might have been a helpful tip exchange into a depressing spectacle of pettiness.

#19 Few Games Have Satanic Orgins Share icon

#20 Yes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 This Is Incredibly Disgusting, And Also Child Abuse Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking back, those first online communities revealed something darker about human nature: given a screen and a password, people often choose chaos over civility, spectacle over substance. The early internet wasn’t a charming town square, it was more like a dark carnival, where the weirdest, loudest, and most aggressive voices always seemed to drown out the rest.

#22 How To Make Your Child Grow Up Share icon

#23 Psycho Parent Share icon

#24 Oh Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

We can see the after echo's of that in these sorts of threads, just strange people sharing strange thoughts online. But, take heart, for every bizarre comment or request, there are hundreds of very normal ones from very normal people. It’s just that the strangest parts tend to stand out at the end of the day.

#25 Yeah! You Should Totally Go On The Date And Get This 27 Year Old Man In Potential Danger With The Law! Share icon

#27 What In The Everloving Fuck? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Must Be A Karen Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 They Even Took The Bed Share icon

#30 Is It ? Share icon

#31 A Karen Probably Wrote This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Okay, Yes But Who's Bra? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 The Horror Share icon

#34 Butt Out Share icon

#35 Can You Even Go Back To Normal Life After What You've Done??? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Is It Too Bad For A 4 Years Old? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Help Me Share icon

#38 His Sins Shall Not Go Unpunished Share icon

#39 Sue Him For Building His House Next To You Too, He Had No Right To Do So!!!!!! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Beards Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 I Just Really Hope This Man Is A Writer Share icon

#42 Forbidden Keepsake Share icon

#43 When Your 3rd Wife Grew Up More Progressive Than You And You Have No One Irl To Ask The Hard Questions Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Wtf Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 This Kids Life Sounds Horrible Share icon

#46 Just Don’t Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 No, We Eat Them. A Touch Of Lamb Sauce, Delicious! Share icon

#48 You Can Assume She Needs New Pants Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 What Do We Think Of This One? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 The Fuck..! Why Is He Even Freezing It Share icon

#51 Z Is For Z**philia And P Is For P*dophilia Share icon

#52 Just The Arrogance Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 What Is It With Parents And Their 14 Yr Olds Stuffed Animals Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Umm... What? She Wants To Call The Cops On The Person Minding His Own Business In His Own House Share icon

#55 Delete Your Account Share icon

#56 Maybe School Wasn’t A Big Priority For Them? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 E L I M I N A T E T H E C H I L D Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 He Just A Little Old Fashioned Share icon

#59 Don't Forget The Padded Bra, Champ! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Really Dude Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Suing Bees Is Logical Share icon

#63 Why Would You Think This?!! Share icon

#64 Well Then Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Why Do People Like This Exist? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Knock Knock Share icon

#67 How Do I Force My Son To Risk His Life For Something He Doesn’t Want To Do? Share icon

#68 And The Mother Of The Year Award Goes To Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 Can’t Blame The Daughter Share icon

#71 We Get It. You Hate Millennials Share icon

#72 Yes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 I Am The Winner, I Have The Best One Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 As You Do Share icon

#75 Sweet Revenge Share icon

#76 How To Stop A Wedding Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 Oh No, Not His Real Age! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 Love The Racism Share icon

#79 That’s Not Nice Share icon

#80 As An Autistic Person, What The Fuck? Share icon