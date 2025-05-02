ADVERTISEMENT

Before the internet, many folks could go to sleep happily sure that their neighbors and other random people around the world were, by and large, quite rational and normal. The internet has revealed that, in reality, some folks are just very strange.

We’ve gathered some of the most bizarre, random and just weird examples of things people have asked netizens online. So get comfortable, prepare to raise your eyebrows in concern, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and stories in the comments below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Insane

Text image showing a weird or unfortunate Quora question about computer ownership confusion between parent and child.

tamar69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    She Should Be Proud And Supportive

    Weird and unfortunate Quora question about a parent taking money to stop adult son from moving out and custody issues.

    Scxllyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    robynholly avatar
    Robyn Harris
    Robyn Harris
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How and why does she have access to her adult son's bank account?!?!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Perfect Relationship Doesn't Exist

    Alt text: A weird or unfortunate Quora question about dating a woman aged 57 and dealing with her disrespectful adult son living together.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise to more veteran internet users that people are, sometimes, pretty strange. Furthermore, these folks will often not even know that they are a bit weird and are perfectly happy to share their thoughts, ideas and questions, no matter how unhinged, online. But the truth is, it’s been like this since there even was an internet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the early days of the internet, when you logged on with that screeching dial-up, you didn’t just find useful information or friendly communities. You discovered how bizarre people could be when nobody was watching.

    #4

    Dave Ramsey Has Entered The Chat

    Question about giving a 13-year-old a $1,000 weekly allowance among weird or unfortunate Quora questions.

    BroiledBoatmanship Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    All Women Were Lesbian Before The Invention Of Baby Bottles And Formula!

    Screenshot of a weird Quora question about breastfeeding and concerns about sexual orientation from the most unfortunate Quora questions.

    MajorBobcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Yikes

    Unusual Quora question about a 36-year-old man believing he has 20 anime girlfriends needing real relationship advice.

    Elmrfud Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chat rooms quickly became breeding grounds for trolls who hid behind anonymous handles to hurl insults or spread conspiracy theories, turning what should have been casual conversation into a minefield of hostility and paranoia. Conversely, the internet also gave people who never had to deal with pushback an opportunity to share their ideas to millions with the protection of anonymity.

    #7

    Just Wow

    Pregnant woman asking how to shower safely without harming unborn baby in one of the weirdest or most unfortunate Quora questions.

    tegrat731 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As long as you stand up straight you are fine. It is when you shower whilst doing a handstand that puts the baby at risk of drowning.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Okay.. I Feel Bad For His Condition

    Quora question about overprotective parents wanting to join honeymoon trip causing a dilemma.

    GeekSter_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Nice

    Weird or unfortunate Quora question about a doctor asking for a urine sample and food contamination fears.

    MisterMango3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Personal web pages, once intended as simple online diaries, morphed into cluttered nightmares of blinking GIFs, auto-playing MIDI jingles, and bold declarations that “YOU MUST SIGN MY GUESTBOOK!” It wasn’t artful quirkiness so much as an overwhelming assault on your senses, leaving you desperate for a clean, uncluttered screen. Try looking up a 90s or an early 2000s webpage if you are curious.

    #10

    Yes, Why?

    A strange Quora question about a parent confused over their son's sexual orientation despite church visits.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Does This Mean It’s Over?

    Quora screenshot showing a weird or unfortunate question about a relationship ending after rejecting a girlfriend’s child.

    mcxhale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Just Your Standard Postage Question

    Quora question about legality of using a GPS tracker in a package to find a celebrity’s address, weird or unfortunate.

    Vulpovile Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    You’d click “Next” on a link and find yourself knee-deep in amateur rants about government mind control or manifestos demanding prayer for your Tamagotchi’s soul. As it turns out, the knowledge required to create and maintain an early internet page was not a barrier for some of the stranger folks out there.

    #13

    Oh My God Karen, You Can't Just Ask People Why They're White

    Quora question about Elon Musk’s ethnicity, illustrating some of the weirdest or unfortunate Quora questions.

    yesmilady Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because when non-white people move to a white country, their skin changes colour to help them adapt better to their environment. (this is obviously a joke)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #14

    Well That's Interesting

    Quora question about a mysterious small man living in an attic, one of the weirdest or most unfortunate Quora questions.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    How Dare He Love His Daughter?!?!?

    Alt text: A strange and unfortunate Quora question about a husband putting his 3-year-old daughter to sleep by touching her.

    TDMdan6 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Email chains were equally maddening. Amid genuine messages from friends and family, you’d receive endless forwards, often claiming the world would end if you didn’t send the message to ten people, or bizarre tales of mutant vegetables walking off supermarket shelves. Your inbox became a battleground between the practical need to stay in touch and the futile effort to sift through digital junk.
    #16

    Oof Ow My Privacy

    Alt text: Example of an unfortunate Quora question about a mother tracking her daughter's period by checking used pads.

    armykid910 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are allowed to feel violated but not all of the time, only periodically.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Hypothetically

    Quora question about punishing a thief using explosives in a package, reflecting weird or unfortunate queries.

    IKnowEveryDigitOfPi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Boy. I Wonder Why He Stopped Cutting Their Hair

    Screenshot of a weird or unfortunate Quora question about a barber lying about stopping his hair-cutting business.

    Joshhart916 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    And the trolls, oh, the trolls. They lurked in every corner, ready to derail threads with spam, slurs, or deeply unsettling “jokes.” Anonymous usernames gave them free rein to harass newcomers or hijack threads with nonsense, turning what might have been a helpful tip exchange into a depressing spectacle of pettiness.
    #19

    Few Games Have Satanic Orgins

    Screenshot of an unusual Quora question asking if Minecraft is a game with satanic origins, showing weird Quora questions.

    charles-de_gaulle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Yes

    Unusual Quora question about a brother farting in face, reflecting weird or unfortunate Quora questions in human behavior.

    artiques Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    This Is Incredibly Disgusting, And Also Child Abuse

    Text of a weird or unfortunate Quora question about forcing a son to smoke until sick, highlighting unusual or troubling inquiries.

    alyssa5100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Looking back, those first online communities revealed something darker about human nature: given a screen and a password, people often choose chaos over civility, spectacle over substance. The early internet wasn’t a charming town square, it was more like a dark carnival, where the weirdest, loudest, and most aggressive voices always seemed to drown out the rest.
    #22

    How To Make Your Child Grow Up

    A bizarre and unfortunate Quora question about a parent regretting telling a 9-year-old daughter to grow up after a test.

    iluvchikins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... I'm at loss. You can think these things (you shouldn't but I can understand) but you can't say them out loud, and even less to her.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    Psycho Parent

    Quora question about parenting and relationship issues involving mixed race and family acceptance concerns.

    PissOnMyFacePLZ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Oh

    Screenshot of a weird and unfortunate Quora question about inbreeding and family relationships, with views and upvotes.

    carrotseed11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We can see the after echo's of that in these sorts of threads, just strange people sharing strange thoughts online. But, take heart, for every bizarre comment or request, there are hundreds of very normal ones from very normal people. It’s just that the strangest parts tend to stand out at the end of the day.

    #25

    Yeah! You Should Totally Go On The Date And Get This 27 Year Old Man In Potential Danger With The Law!

    Text post showing a weird or unfortunate Quora question about a 14-year-old planning a Tinder date with a 27-year-old.

    that-girlbin-ur-clas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Uhhh.. Don't?

    Screenshot of a weird Quora question asking how to punish a teenage son for using the bathroom without permission.

    gamingunfinished Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    What In The Everloving Fuck?

    Quora question about Trump and Washington DC population, part of weird or unfortunate Quora questions collection.

    Elixer28 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Must Be A Karen

    Question from Quora about convincing a son that coronavirus is a hoax, showing one of the weirdest or most unfortunate questions.

    ISuckBlackHoles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    They Even Took The Bed

    Screenshot of a weird or unfortunate Quora question about a parent confiscating multiple devices from their child for skipping school.

    jpatel366 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Is It ?

    Alt text: Example of a weird or unfortunate Quora question about German people laughing, illustrating strange Quora questions.

    staralfur01 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    A Karen Probably Wrote This

    Text from a quirky Quora question about telling a popular YouTube creator their career choice is not viable without causing hurt.

    HU11ER Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Okay, Yes But Who's Bra?

    Quora question about forcing a 17-year-old son to wear a bra as punishment, reflecting weird or unfortunate queries.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    The Horror

    Screenshot of a weird Quora question about a 14-year-old daughter talking about dinosaurs and ancient civilizations.

    rishicandoit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Butt Out

    Parenting question on Quora about a daughter refusing to share therapy details, showing unusual or unfortunate Quora questions.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Can You Even Go Back To Normal Life After What You've Done???

    Quora question about watching anime with girlfriend judged as inappropriate in weird or unfortunate Quora questions.

    edog37 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Is It Too Bad For A 4 Years Old?

    A screenshot of a weird or unfortunate Quora question asking if one should tell a 4-year-old her art is terrible.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Help Me

    Unusual and unfortunate Quora question asking if catching Coronavirus before conceiving affects a baby's appearance.

    dreamy_child Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    His Sins Shall Not Go Unpunished

    Quora question about a parent asking if they should smash their son's computer, showcasing weird or unfortunate queries.

    SwagDragon76 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Sue Him For Building His House Next To You Too, He Had No Right To Do So!!!!!!

    Weird or unfortunate Quora question about suing a neighbor after injury from trespassing near a pool.

    IrwinatorSmartAleck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Beards

    A strange and unfortunate Quora question about a 16-year-old son with a full beard who refuses to shave.

    MorpyBum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    I Just Really Hope This Man Is A Writer

    Quora question about an undetectable, slowly working poison that can be slipped into food or drink.

    DesPaSooTi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Salt. Technically it is probably traceable, but the coroner would put the death down to bad diet.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #42

    Forbidden Keepsake

    Screenshot of a weird Quora question asking if dogs' testicles can be kept after neutering on the Q&A platform.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    When Your 3rd Wife Grew Up More Progressive Than You And You Have No One Irl To Ask The Hard Questions

    Screenshot of a weird and unfortunate Quora question asking about the Mormon position on reverse cowgirl.

    foxiemcgee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Wtf

    Unusual and unfortunate Quora question about a teacher falsely telling a parent a student is pregnant.

    ducky124442 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    This Kids Life Sounds Horrible

    Parent’s detailed Quora question seeking advice on controlling son's behavior in a conservative family setting, from weird or unfortunate questions.

    joja8587 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Just Don’t

    Text post showing a strange Quora question asking how to get a teenage girlfriend from a 46-year-old man.

    mira-g- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    No, We Eat Them. A Touch Of Lamb Sauce, Delicious!

    Screenshot of a strange Quora question asking if atheists have children, illustrating weird Quora questions.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    You Can Assume She Needs New Pants

    Alt text: Unusual and unfortunate Quora question about a mysterious ripped hole in work pants, highlighting weird Quora questions.

    ArmanWantsToKillTime Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    What Do We Think Of This One?

    Screenshot of a weird and unfortunate Quora question about changing a son's name without consent.

    ISuckBlackHoles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    The Fuck..! Why Is He Even Freezing It

    Quora screenshot showing a weird and unfortunate question about a roommate freezing sperm in ice trays in the refrigerator.

    GeekSter_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Z Is For Z**philia And P Is For P*dophilia

    Quora question asking if the LGBTQ acronym will someday include the letters Z and P, part of weird Quora questions.

    anxiety_ftw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Just The Arrogance

    Screenshot of a weird Quora question about Wales and Liverpool with a map showing their locations in the UK.

    Jman269 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    What Is It With Parents And Their 14 Yr Olds Stuffed Animals

    Quora question about a 14-year-old sleeping with stuffed animals shared in a thread of weird or unfortunate Quora questions.

    CoolMondays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Umm... What? She Wants To Call The Cops On The Person Minding His Own Business In His Own House

    A strange Quora question about a teenager watching her neighbor undress and if calling police is justified.

    Phoenix_Gaming1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Delete Your Account

    Unusual and unfortunate Quora question about expressing dating preferences without being direct.

    bitchy_barbie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Maybe School Wasn’t A Big Priority For Them?

    Unusual Quora question about how "C" grade students from high school lead happy and successful lives.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    E L I M I N A T E T H E C H I L D

    Screenshot of a weird and unfortunate Quora question about a 15-year-old pregnant girl asking about bellyflopping on concrete.

    IrwinatorSmartAleck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    He Just A Little Old Fashioned

    Unusual Quora questions about family boundaries and room privacy issues shared in a text post.

    jackeell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Don't Forget The Padded Bra, Champ!

    Quora question about friend lying to parents and pretending to be girlfriend, one of the weirdest or most unfortunate Quora questions.

    meyshi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    "Water Privileges"

    Unusual Quora question about parenting involving banning water privileges due to child misbehavior and seeking advice.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Really Dude

    Quora question screenshot showing an unusual work-related dilemma about employee commitment and CEO responsibilities.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Suing Bees Is Logical

    Unfortunate Quora question about suing neighbor over bees stealing pollen and profiting from honey made from flowers.

    Bendanarama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Why Would You Think This?!!

    ALT text: A weird or unfortunate Quora question about a mom getting rid of cats fearing they would harm a newborn infant.

    Totallynothedarklord Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Well Then

    Screenshot of a weird or unfortunate Quora question about a husband threatening to leave over voting.

    _W0W_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Why Do People Like This Exist?

    A controversial and unfortunate Quora question about interracial dating and family acceptance in parenting discussions.

    PissOnMyFacePLZ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Knock Knock

    ALT text: A strange and unfortunate Quora question about a 16-year-old uncomfortable with their mom invading privacy while showering.

    CeltyPlays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    How Do I Force My Son To Risk His Life For Something He Doesn’t Want To Do?

    Unfortunate Quora question about making a son join the military to avoid being the only family member who hasn't served.

    trin134340 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    And The Mother Of The Year Award Goes To

    Question about controlling adult daughters who lived with their dad for years, reflecting weird or unfortunate Quora questions.

    Tns029 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Wait, What?

    Unusual and unfortunate Quora question about responding to a stepdaughter’s request related to her 18th birthday gift.

    CeltyPlays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Can’t Blame The Daughter

    Quora question about handling a 12-year-old daughter who broke a video game controller in anger, weird questions.

    __Shuffler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    We Get It. You Hate Millennials

    Screenshot of a strange Quora question asking about the purpose of a computer compared to a library for information.

    Scxllyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Yes

    Unusual and unfortunate Quora question about concerns over a husband's actions toward his teenage daughter on the platform.

    Comrade7878 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    I Am The Winner, I Have The Best One

    Screenshot of a strange Quora question featuring Superman, illustrating some of the weirdest or most unfortunate Quora questions.

    Jeeorge Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    As You Do

    Quora question about accidentally ruining a dress, illustrating some of the weirdest or most unfortunate Quora questions.

    Gregor_the_great Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Sweet Revenge

    Anonymous Quora question about revenge involving condoms, infidelity, and personal consequences from weird or unfortunate questions.

    AndreiDeiu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well that's really, really not nice. The wife was an awful person, but intentionally making her pregnant is really over the top. Genuinely a nightmare to live and with very real and serious consequences.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #76

    How To Stop A Wedding

    Quora question about using a smoke bomb to stop a wedding with a community answer saying no.

    collecteclectic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Oh No, Not His Real Age!

    Screenshot of a strange or unfortunate Quora question about grounding a son for using YouTube against parental rules.

    gryan77802 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Love The Racism

    Quora question about cultural appropriation involving hair and cellphone, reflecting weird or unfortunate queries.

    Z_nan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    That’s Not Nice

    Quora question about calling kids failures with answer warning about self esteem and anxiety risks.

    its_reddit_user Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    As An Autistic Person, What The Fuck?

    Unfortunate Quora question about punishing an autistic son by dressing him as Mickey Mouse for misbehavior.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!