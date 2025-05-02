80 Of The Weirdest Or Most Unfortunate Quora Questions
Before the internet, many folks could go to sleep happily sure that their neighbors and other random people around the world were, by and large, quite rational and normal. The internet has revealed that, in reality, some folks are just very strange.
We’ve gathered some of the most bizarre, random and just weird examples of things people have asked netizens online. So get comfortable, prepare to raise your eyebrows in concern, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and stories in the comments below.
She Should Be Proud And Supportive
How and why does she have access to her adult son's bank account?!?!
Perfect Relationship Doesn't Exist
Act out a stepfather scenario popular on adult websifes.
It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise to more veteran internet users that people are, sometimes, pretty strange. Furthermore, these folks will often not even know that they are a bit weird and are perfectly happy to share their thoughts, ideas and questions, no matter how unhinged, online. But the truth is, it’s been like this since there even was an internet.
In the early days of the internet, when you logged on with that screeching dial-up, you didn’t just find useful information or friendly communities. You discovered how bizarre people could be when nobody was watching.
Dave Ramsey Has Entered The Chat
All Women Were Lesbian Before The Invention Of Baby Bottles And Formula!
Yikes
Chat rooms quickly became breeding grounds for trolls who hid behind anonymous handles to hurl insults or spread conspiracy theories, turning what should have been casual conversation into a minefield of hostility and paranoia. Conversely, the internet also gave people who never had to deal with pushback an opportunity to share their ideas to millions with the protection of anonymity.
Just Wow
As long as you stand up straight you are fine. It is when you shower whilst doing a handstand that puts the baby at risk of drowning.
Okay.. I Feel Bad For His Condition
Personal web pages, once intended as simple online diaries, morphed into cluttered nightmares of blinking GIFs, auto-playing MIDI jingles, and bold declarations that “YOU MUST SIGN MY GUESTBOOK!” It wasn’t artful quirkiness so much as an overwhelming assault on your senses, leaving you desperate for a clean, uncluttered screen. Try looking up a 90s or an early 2000s webpage if you are curious.
Yes, Why?
Say to him these magic words. "Hello Gay. I'm Dad!"
Does This Mean It’s Over?
Just Your Standard Postage Question
You’d click “Next” on a link and find yourself knee-deep in amateur rants about government mind control or manifestos demanding prayer for your Tamagotchi’s soul. As it turns out, the knowledge required to create and maintain an early internet page was not a barrier for some of the stranger folks out there.
Oh My God Karen, You Can't Just Ask People Why They're White
Well That's Interesting
Ring 0118 999 881 999 119 725 3 and ask for help.
How Dare He Love His Daughter?!?!?
Email chains were equally maddening. Amid genuine messages from friends and family, you’d receive endless forwards, often claiming the world would end if you didn’t send the message to ten people, or bizarre tales of mutant vegetables walking off supermarket shelves. Your inbox became a battleground between the practical need to stay in touch and the futile effort to sift through digital junk.
Oof Ow My Privacy
You are allowed to feel violated but not all of the time, only periodically.
Hypothetically
Boy. I Wonder Why He Stopped Cutting Their Hair
In this situation there is a definite nutcase.
And the trolls, oh, the trolls. They lurked in every corner, ready to derail threads with spam, slurs, or deeply unsettling “jokes.” Anonymous usernames gave them free rein to harass newcomers or hijack threads with nonsense, turning what might have been a helpful tip exchange into a depressing spectacle of pettiness.
Yes
Older brothers are infinitely wise and are renowned for telling the truth.
This Is Incredibly Disgusting, And Also Child Abuse
Looking back, those first online communities revealed something darker about human nature: given a screen and a password, people often choose chaos over civility, spectacle over substance. The early internet wasn’t a charming town square, it was more like a dark carnival, where the weirdest, loudest, and most aggressive voices always seemed to drown out the rest.
How To Make Your Child Grow Up
Psycho Parent
Oh
We can see the after echo's of that in these sorts of threads, just strange people sharing strange thoughts online. But, take heart, for every bizarre comment or request, there are hundreds of very normal ones from very normal people. It’s just that the strangest parts tend to stand out at the end of the day.
Yeah! You Should Totally Go On The Date And Get This 27 Year Old Man In Potential Danger With The Law!
Uhhh.. Don't?
What In The Everloving Fuck?
Must Be A Karen
They Even Took The Bed
Is It ?
A Karen Probably Wrote This
The Horror
Butt Out
Can You Even Go Back To Normal Life After What You've Done???
Is It Too Bad For A 4 Years Old?
Help Me
His Sins Shall Not Go Unpunished
Sue Him For Building His House Next To You Too, He Had No Right To Do So!!!!!!
Beards
I Just Really Hope This Man Is A Writer
Salt. Technically it is probably traceable, but the coroner would put the death down to bad diet.
When Your 3rd Wife Grew Up More Progressive Than You And You Have No One Irl To Ask The Hard Questions
Wtf
This Kids Life Sounds Horrible
Just Don’t
No, We Eat Them. A Touch Of Lamb Sauce, Delicious!
You Can Assume She Needs New Pants
C****h needs censoring? I refuse to censor my c****h.
What Do We Think Of This One?
The Fuck..! Why Is He Even Freezing It
Z Is For Z**philia And P Is For P*dophilia
Just The Arrogance
What Is It With Parents And Their 14 Yr Olds Stuffed Animals
Umm... What? She Wants To Call The Cops On The Person Minding His Own Business In His Own House
Delete Your Account
Just say you are a N**i. The no Jews part will be subtly implied.