Bombshell Claim Reveals Epstein Guard’s Incriminating Words About His Passing

ADVERTISEMENT

A prison guard responsible for monitoring Jeffrey Epstein the night before his August 10, 2019, demise at the Metropolitan Correctional Center was allegedly overheard discussing a cover-up of the incident.

The same guard had searched Epstein’s name online minutes before he was found hanging in his jail cell and had also made multiple cash deposits into her account in the days leading up to it.

Highlights An inmate claims he overheard a prison guard allegedly discussing a cover-up after Jeffrey Epstein was found unresponsive at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2019.

Newly released Department of Justice documents reveal the guard had searched Epstein’s name online shortly before his passing.

Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, continues to question the official ruling of s**cide, citing forensic experts who suggested the injuries were more consistent with homicide.

The new information came to light after the U.S. Department of Justice recently released a five-page handwritten interview with an inmate.

RELATED:

An MCC inmate walked the FBI through events on the day Jeffrey Epstein’s body was discovered

Image credits: US Department of Justice

ADVERTISEMENT

The inmate woke up to a commotion in the Special Housing Unit of MCC, according to his FBI statement.

“Breathe! Breathe!” echoed down the halls of the New York City–based federal detention facility as officers tried to resuscitate the p**ophile at 6:30 a.m.

He then said he heard one officer remark, “Dudes, you ki**ed that dude.”

Image credits: US Department of Justice

A female voice went on to add, “If he’s d*ad, we’re going to cover it up, and he is going to have an alibi — my officers.”

The inmate identified the woman as Tova Noel, a prison guard who was fired alongside Michael Thomas for falsifying records stating that they had made their rounds of the cells that night, when in fact they had skipped them.

The inmates whispered that “Miss Noel ki**ed Jeffrey,” according to the latest Epstein Files disclosure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tova Noel’s Google search history and bank statements also raised questions about her involvement

Image credits: OwenGregorian/X

ADVERTISEMENT

The FBI discovered that a suspicious $5,000 cash bank deposit was made into Noel’s account on July 30, 2019, ten days before Epstein’s demise.

Eleven other similar deposits, dating back to December 2018, totaled $11,880. Her bank records revealed that she was making payments toward a brand-new Range Rover.

She was not asked about the financial activity during her interview by the Department of Justice.

Image credits: OwenGregorian/X

ADVERTISEMENT

Noel was found Googling Epstein 40 minutes before his demise.

Entries at 5:42 a.m. and 5:52 a.m. showed her searching “latest on Epstein in jail,” according to documents released by the DOJ.

The searches were not exclusively about the disgraced financier, though, as Noel had also Googled Kenyatta Taiste and Omar Amanat, two other inmates.

When investigated about allegedly being the last correctional officer to visit the SHU at 10:30 p.m. on August 9, 2019, carrying linen and inmate clothing, Noel stated under oath that she last saw Epstein somewhere around the same time but did not deliver any of the mentioned items to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

She informed investigators that those responsibilities had been fulfilled before she began her shift.

Regarding missing rounds, Noel said it was a common practice in the prison’s SHU. She has not been charged with any crime by the authorities.

The new information suggesting a possible cover-up surrounding Epstein’s demise comes amid homicide claims from his brother.

Mark Epstein cited forensic doctors as he made the claim

Image credits: Jim.henderson/Wikimedia

Mark spoke to Al Arabiya on Thursday, February 26, about his last conversation with Jeffrey, which happened “the night before he got arrested.”

“It was just a normal brother-to-brother, you know, ‘what’s new’ kind of telephone call,” he told the outlet.

Regarding his brother’s much-contested passing, Mark went on to say, “When I first heard that Jeffrey was found d*ad, I had no reason to doubt that. I fully accepted that he committed s**cide. I thought that he was potentially facing a long time in jail. I know he wouldn’t want to live that way.”

Image credits: House Oversight Committee

Mark further said that the fact that Jeffrey had no one to worry about besides him — not his parents, who were already gone, nor a romantic partner or children — only strengthened his belief that his brother had taken himself out.

But things changed when he went to New York to identify Jeffrey’s body.

Image credits: US Department of Justice

Mark said there were two pathologists at the scene: Dr. Kristen Roman, a city-assigned professional enlisted to conduct Jeffrey’s autopsy, and Dr. Michael Baden, whom he brought there as a precaution.

“They came out of the autopsy and they both concurred that this looked more like a homicide than a s**cide,” Mark said.

He further revealed that Jeffrey’s initial end-of-life certificate said “pending further study,” but a few days later, the chief medical examiner, Barbara Sampson, called it a s**cide.”

Image credits: South Florida Media

Pathologists reportedly told him that when an initial record says “pending further study,” it usually takes weeks or longer to reach a final determination, which was not the case with the investigation into Jeffrey’s cause of passing.

Mark also noted that Sampson “never saw Jeffrey’s body.”

Before his Al Arabiya interview, Mark told Piers Morgan that the Epstein Files were none of his concern as he was “not named in anything.”

He, however, said he was concerned about the fact that his brother, “whoever and whatever he was, was m**dered.”

“It would have been a lot easier for me if I thought Jeffrey committed s**cide,” he said.

“The guards and anyone involved will start being unalived very soon,” a netizen prophesied