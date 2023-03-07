112 Thrift Store Prices That Made People’s Blood Boil
No one is immune to inflation, and thrift stores are no exception. Yet nowadays it seems that they’re either being hit harder than the rest of us, or something is just off with their prices. Asking for four bucks for an empty maple syrup bottle, or half a thousand dollars for a counterfeit pair of sneakers, seems excessive at best. And these examples are just the tip of the iceberg.
Lots of people have noticed the sudden rise in thrift store prices, and they made sure to let the world know by sharing pictures of such costly items. We have combed through the online world to bring you some of the most mind-boggling examples of pricing gone wrong. Try to keep calm as you browse the list, but if you can’t, bear in mind that you’re not alone—this woman was flabbergasted at thrift stores’ prices as well.
Value Village Has Officially Lost Their Minds
A Single Pair Of Second-Hand Underwear
And I Thought City Prices Were Bad. Hometown Thrift Store Must Be Smoking Something
Literally A Rock
HARRY THE HAGGLER: Stones, sir? MANDY: Naah. They've got a lot there, lying around on the ground. HARRY THE HAGGLER: Oh, not like these, sir. Look at this. Feel the quality of that. That's craftsmanship, sir. MANDY: Hmmm. Aah, all right. We'll have, uh, two with points and... a big flat one.
1998 Technology At 1998 Prices
Value Village Has Lost Their Damn Minds
At A Value Village In Canada, And Clearly Fakes Too
Guess My Local Goodwill Jumped On The Price-Gouging Bandwagon. For $250 It Can Stay There And Collect Dust
All of the "thrifters" on Instagram caused this. So, now, the very people thrift stores were marketed towards can no longer afford to shop there.
Value Village Is Drunk. These Are Cheaper At Antique Stores
Remember when thrift stores made things affordable? And can anyone suggest thrift stores in Edmonton that aren’t delusional?
Damn, they're probably cheaper brand new...
Maybe This Is A Good Price, But Nobody Is Going To A Thrift Store To Spend $350 On A China Set. Waterfronts Pricing Has Changed So Dramatically, Makes Me So Sad
I Think That All Pricing People At Thrift Stores Are Legit Idiots. Value Village "Boutique", Vancouver
Empty Maple Syrup Bottle At Value Village
This Store Charges 50.00€ For This Pair Of Shoes, Even Though It Still Has A $5.00 Goodwill Sticker On It
Oh, The Possibilities
Hold on there, that’s a valuable piece. Telescope, rocket body, castle tower, trumpet, baseball bat and many, many more applications all rolled into one, that’s a bargain!
This Donated Bike At A Thrift For Almost $900
Goodwill Needs To Fire The Person That's Pricing Some Of This Stuff. $35 Each For Tarnished Silver-Plated Trays, $20 For A Scale That Doesn't Even Work, $17 For A Teapot
These Used Flip Flops At Goodwill vs. The Same Pair Of Brand-New
I Don’t Even Want To Thrift Anymore To Be Honest. As Soon As I Saw This I Left The Store And Felt Awful. The Hobby Is Gone
I Couldn’t Find A Single Shirt Under 3.99 Today
Gooseberry Cinderella Bowls. I Know They're Worth A Lot, But You Could Find Them For Less I Think
$44 For A Horrible Quality, Fake, Peeling “Hermes Birkin”
I’m Speechless
Thought Long And Hard About This One
Donated To The Thrift Shop, $300. Am I Missing Something Here? I Know Inflation Is Through The Roof But Come On
Well This Has 2020 Written All Over It
$125 Goodwill Find: Lousy Plaster Skull In Solid Glass
Thrift Store Doesn’t Even Try To Hide Their Price Gouging
What Happened To Thrift Stores? Price For A Toddler Jacket Is Insane
A Bag Of Trash For Only $3.49
What... why... what purpose... they know trash cans exist right?
These Goodwill Prices Are Just Getting Comical
Patagonia Is A Quality Brand, But Pricing Like This Is Ridiculous
I Hate My Local Savers Sometimes. Who's Going To Pay $13 For A Used Shein Hoodie That's Practically Falling Apart By The Time They Get It?
I'm pretty sure that's the full price for most of the company.
When You Work At Goodwill, But Comedy Is Your Passion
I would buy it,and then just start leaving them in random places around the store
Goodwill Was Selling A Rock
Is It Special Because The Lid Is Green? I Don’t Get It
Arc Thrift Up Charging From The Regular Sale Price
These Bowls Were Sitting At My Local Thrift For 2 Months
And what insta girly bought them? Because 99% of people who thrift would scoff and walk away
Used Pier 1 Buddha Candle At My Local Thrift Shop
Talize (A Canadian Brand Thrift Store) Has Lost Their Mind. These Are Surely Fake And They're Charging This Type Of Price
$500 for a used pair of shoes at a thrift store. What the actual heck.
$99.99 For This Beauty. Can't Believe Thrift Stores Are Becoming "Antique Store" Prices
I Don't Know What Surprised Me More - Covid Pants Or The Price 19.99
I Was So Pumped To Find This At The Thrift Store. But Then I Saw The Price. I’ve Been Hunting For One For Years
Does Anybody Else Find Goodwill's Prices Insane Lately? Wanted To Buy This Bike For My Girl If It Was $20 But I Found Out It’s $200
Goodwill Thought It Was Priced Too Low $199, So They Added A Second $499 Tag
That's right, $699 for a donated bike. It wasn't priced high enough at first, so they added another price tag to make it $699 total (I asked, but it doesn't include something else). I saw this bike donated a few weeks ago, and was keeping an eye out for it. It finally hit the floor.
Crazy Value Village Prices. I Passed
Value Village, Who’s Gonna Buy These?
Speaking Of Outrageous Thrift Store Prices. Oh, It's Cash Only Thrift Too
I am surprised they don't have that under lock and key if it's that valuable
We Can't Believe The Insane Prices We Saw This Weekend. I Know Thrift Stores Have Been Raising Prices For A While, But This Happened In Our Area Seemingly Overnight
Originally Tagged At $3.99 Selling For $19.99 At Value Village
Aren't those literally the cheap necklaces you find in every dollar store ever?
This Is At The Local Salvation Army Thrift Store: The Bag Is Clearly A Fake. It’s Sad To See The Greed And They Use Some Random Ebay Posting To Justify The Price
Why Are Charity Shops So Overpriced In London?
I Thrift To Find Good Deals, Not Things I Can Find On eBay For The Same Price
Overpriced Thrift Store Selling Grocery Store Maple Syrup Bottle For $5
The "Thrift Store" Price Of This Non-Vintage Denim Jacket That Still Had The Original Tags On It
I Was At A Thrift Store Buying A Jacket Marked At $25. The Cashier Wrote A 3 Over The 2 While I Was Checking Out Thinking I Wouldn't Notice
The cashier is part of the problem too. That's evil.
$149 Nintendo Gamecube & 2 Controllers. Clerk Doesn’t Know If It Works… Salvation Army Granada Hills, CA
These Thrift Stores Getting Expensive
Goodwill Kinda Sucks For This
Goodwill In Roseville, MN
$15 For Diseased Headphones At Goodwill
Dirty Bag With A Used Pencil, Anyone?
$3 For A Stranger’s Baby Hair
Cleanse the case, the person who priced it, and thr person who donated is with a large amount of fire.