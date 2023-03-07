Lots of people have noticed the sudden rise in thrift store prices, and they made sure to let the world know by sharing pictures of such costly items. We have combed through the online world to bring you some of the most mind-boggling examples of pricing gone wrong. Try to keep calm as you browse the list, but if you can’t, bear in mind that you’re not alone— this woman was flabbergasted at thrift stores’ prices as well.

No one is immune to inflation, and thrift stores are no exception. Yet nowadays it seems that they’re either being hit harder than the rest of us, or something is just off with their prices. Asking for four bucks for an empty maple syrup bottle, or half a thousand dollars for a counterfeit pair of sneakers, seems excessive at best. And these examples are just the tip of the iceberg.

#1 Value Village Has Officially Lost Their Minds

#2 A Single Pair Of Second-Hand Underwear

#3 And I Thought City Prices Were Bad. Hometown Thrift Store Must Be Smoking Something

#4 Charity Shops Have Changed

#5 Literally A Rock

#6 1998 Technology At 1998 Prices

#7 Rock Bottom Prices

#8 Value Village Has Lost Their Damn Minds

#9 At A Value Village In Canada, And Clearly Fakes Too

#10 Guess My Local Goodwill Jumped On The Price-Gouging Bandwagon. For $250 It Can Stay There And Collect Dust

#11 Value Village Is Drunk. These Are Cheaper At Antique Stores Remember when thrift stores made things affordable? And can anyone suggest thrift stores in Edmonton that aren’t delusional?



#12 Maybe This Is A Good Price, But Nobody Is Going To A Thrift Store To Spend $350 On A China Set. Waterfronts Pricing Has Changed So Dramatically, Makes Me So Sad

#13 I Think That All Pricing People At Thrift Stores Are Legit Idiots. Value Village "Boutique", Vancouver

#14 Empty Maple Syrup Bottle At Value Village

#15 This Store Charges 50.00€ For This Pair Of Shoes, Even Though It Still Has A $5.00 Goodwill Sticker On It

#16 Oh, The Possibilities

#17 This Donated Bike At A Thrift For Almost $900

#18 Goodwill Needs To Fire The Person That's Pricing Some Of This Stuff. $35 Each For Tarnished Silver-Plated Trays, $20 For A Scale That Doesn't Even Work, $17 For A Teapot

#19 These Used Flip Flops At Goodwill vs. The Same Pair Of Brand-New

#20 I Don’t Even Want To Thrift Anymore To Be Honest. As Soon As I Saw This I Left The Store And Felt Awful. The Hobby Is Gone

#21 I Couldn’t Find A Single Shirt Under 3.99 Today

#22 Gooseberry Cinderella Bowls. I Know They're Worth A Lot, But You Could Find Them For Less I Think

#23 $44 For A Horrible Quality, Fake, Peeling “Hermes Birkin”

#24 I’m Speechless

#25 Thought Long And Hard About This One

#26 Donated To The Thrift Shop, $300. Am I Missing Something Here? I Know Inflation Is Through The Roof But Come On

#27 Well This Has 2020 Written All Over It

#28 $125 Goodwill Find: Lousy Plaster Skull In Solid Glass

#29 Thrift Store Doesn’t Even Try To Hide Their Price Gouging

#30 What Happened To Thrift Stores? Price For A Toddler Jacket Is Insane

#31 A Bag Of Trash For Only $3.49

#32 These Goodwill Prices Are Just Getting Comical

#33 Patagonia Is A Quality Brand, But Pricing Like This Is Ridiculous

#34 I Hate My Local Savers Sometimes. Who's Going To Pay $13 For A Used Shein Hoodie That's Practically Falling Apart By The Time They Get It? I'm pretty sure that's the full price for most of the company.



#35 When You Work At Goodwill, But Comedy Is Your Passion

#36 Goodwill Was Selling A Rock

#37 Is It Special Because The Lid Is Green? I Don’t Get It

#38 Arc Thrift Up Charging From The Regular Sale Price

#39 These Bowls Were Sitting At My Local Thrift For 2 Months

#40 Used Pier 1 Buddha Candle At My Local Thrift Shop

#41 Talize (A Canadian Brand Thrift Store) Has Lost Their Mind. These Are Surely Fake And They're Charging This Type Of Price

#42 $99.99 For This Beauty. Can't Believe Thrift Stores Are Becoming "Antique Store" Prices

#43 I Don't Know What Surprised Me More - Covid Pants Or The Price 19.99

#44 I Was So Pumped To Find This At The Thrift Store. But Then I Saw The Price. I’ve Been Hunting For One For Years

#45 Does Anybody Else Find Goodwill's Prices Insane Lately? Wanted To Buy This Bike For My Girl If It Was $20 But I Found Out It’s $200

#46 Goodwill Thought It Was Priced Too Low $199, So They Added A Second $499 Tag That's right, $699 for a donated bike. It wasn't priced high enough at first, so they added another price tag to make it $699 total (I asked, but it doesn't include something else). I saw this bike donated a few weeks ago, and was keeping an eye out for it. It finally hit the floor.



#47 Crazy Value Village Prices. I Passed

#48 Value Village, Who’s Gonna Buy These?

#49 Speaking Of Outrageous Thrift Store Prices. Oh, It's Cash Only Thrift Too

#50 We Can't Believe The Insane Prices We Saw This Weekend. I Know Thrift Stores Have Been Raising Prices For A While, But This Happened In Our Area Seemingly Overnight

#51 Originally Tagged At $3.99 Selling For $19.99 At Value Village

#52 This Is At The Local Salvation Army Thrift Store: The Bag Is Clearly A Fake. It’s Sad To See The Greed And They Use Some Random Ebay Posting To Justify The Price

#53 Why Are Charity Shops So Overpriced In London?

#54 I Thrift To Find Good Deals, Not Things I Can Find On eBay For The Same Price

#55 Overpriced Thrift Store Selling Grocery Store Maple Syrup Bottle For $5

#56 The "Thrift Store" Price Of This Non-Vintage Denim Jacket That Still Had The Original Tags On It

#57 I Was At A Thrift Store Buying A Jacket Marked At $25. The Cashier Wrote A 3 Over The 2 While I Was Checking Out Thinking I Wouldn't Notice

#58 $149 Nintendo Gamecube & 2 Controllers. Clerk Doesn’t Know If It Works… Salvation Army Granada Hills, CA

#59 These Thrift Stores Getting Expensive

#60 Goodwill Kinda Sucks For This

#61 Goodwill In Roseville, MN

#62 $15 For Diseased Headphones At Goodwill

#63 Dirty Bag With A Used Pencil, Anyone?

#64 $3 For A Stranger’s Baby Hair

#65 If He Wasn't $19.99, I Would Have Taken This Nightmare Fuel Home With Me

#66 Something Something Let It Go

#67 I Saw This Cute Faux Fur Jacket And Then Noticed The Price… What’s Up With These High Prices?!