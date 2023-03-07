No one is immune to inflation, and thrift stores are no exception. Yet nowadays it seems that they’re either being hit harder than the rest of us, or something is just off with their prices. Asking for four bucks for an empty maple syrup bottle, or half a thousand dollars for a counterfeit pair of sneakers, seems excessive at best. And these examples are just the tip of the iceberg.

Lots of people have noticed the sudden rise in thrift store prices, and they made sure to let the world know by sharing pictures of such costly items. We have combed through the online world to bring you some of the most mind-boggling examples of pricing gone wrong. Try to keep calm as you browse the list, but if you can’t, bear in mind that you’re not alone—this woman was flabbergasted at thrift stores’ prices as well.

#1

Value Village Has Officially Lost Their Minds

Value Village Has Officially Lost Their Minds

thatapplefarmer Report

Xander Man
Xander Man
Drinking glass diy set... ??

#2

A Single Pair Of Second-Hand Underwear

A Single Pair Of Second-Hand Underwear

laurasfieldnotes Report

Marno C.
Marno C.
To be fair, there are people who will pay $10 for used underwear. But, Value Village isn't their venue.

#3

And I Thought City Prices Were Bad. Hometown Thrift Store Must Be Smoking Something

And I Thought City Prices Were Bad. Hometown Thrift Store Must Be Smoking Something

trashy_ashy Report

Passerby
Passerby
Maybe the bloodstain raised the value.

#4

Charity Shops Have Changed

Charity Shops Have Changed

stefancooper Report

#5

Literally A Rock

Literally A Rock

RFSRstaff Report

Zsolt Hegedűs
Zsolt Hegedűs
Community Member
HARRY THE HAGGLER: Stones, sir? MANDY: Naah. They've got a lot there, lying around on the ground. HARRY THE HAGGLER: Oh, not like these, sir. Look at this. Feel the quality of that. That's craftsmanship, sir. MANDY: Hmmm. Aah, all right. We'll have, uh, two with points and... a big flat one.

#6

1998 Technology At 1998 Prices

1998 Technology At 1998 Prices

SonofFedor Report

#7

Rock Bottom Prices

Rock Bottom Prices

nichecrowded Report

#8

Value Village Has Lost Their Damn Minds

Value Village Has Lost Their Damn Minds

stfx2012 Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would it still be useable?

#9

At A Value Village In Canada, And Clearly Fakes Too

At A Value Village In Canada, And Clearly Fakes Too

spenc2011 Report

#10

Guess My Local Goodwill Jumped On The Price-Gouging Bandwagon. For $250 It Can Stay There And Collect Dust

Guess My Local Goodwill Jumped On The Price-Gouging Bandwagon. For $250 It Can Stay There And Collect Dust

NympheDuPave Report

Rob Chapman
Rob Chapman
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All of the "thrifters" on Instagram caused this. So, now, the very people thrift stores were marketed towards can no longer afford to shop there.

#11

Value Village Is Drunk. These Are Cheaper At Antique Stores

Value Village Is Drunk. These Are Cheaper At Antique Stores

Remember when thrift stores made things affordable? And can anyone suggest thrift stores in Edmonton that aren’t delusional?

goingforspeed Report

Chucky Cheezburger
Chucky Cheezburger
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn, they're probably cheaper brand new...

#12

Maybe This Is A Good Price, But Nobody Is Going To A Thrift Store To Spend $350 On A China Set. Waterfronts Pricing Has Changed So Dramatically, Makes Me So Sad

Maybe This Is A Good Price, But Nobody Is Going To A Thrift Store To Spend $350 On A China Set. Waterfronts Pricing Has Changed So Dramatically, Makes Me So Sad

CrowYooo Report

#13

I Think That All Pricing People At Thrift Stores Are Legit Idiots. Value Village "Boutique", Vancouver

I Think That All Pricing People At Thrift Stores Are Legit Idiots. Value Village "Boutique", Vancouver

SwimfanZA Report

#14

Empty Maple Syrup Bottle At Value Village

Empty Maple Syrup Bottle At Value Village

venomousvibrator Report

#15

This Store Charges 50.00€ For This Pair Of Shoes, Even Though It Still Has A $5.00 Goodwill Sticker On It

This Store Charges 50.00€ For This Pair Of Shoes, Even Though It Still Has A $5.00 Goodwill Sticker On It

eoryenn Report

#16

Oh, The Possibilities

Oh, The Possibilities

prop-65-warning Report

Gavin Johnson
Gavin Johnson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hold on there, that’s a valuable piece. Telescope, rocket body, castle tower, trumpet, baseball bat and many, many more applications all rolled into one, that’s a bargain!

#17

This Donated Bike At A Thrift For Almost $900

This Donated Bike At A Thrift For Almost $900

reddit.com Report

#18

Goodwill Needs To Fire The Person That's Pricing Some Of This Stuff. $35 Each For Tarnished Silver-Plated Trays, $20 For A Scale That Doesn't Even Work, $17 For A Teapot

Goodwill Needs To Fire The Person That's Pricing Some Of This Stuff. $35 Each For Tarnished Silver-Plated Trays, $20 For A Scale That Doesn't Even Work, $17 For A Teapot

UrbanRelicHunter Report

C L
C L
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

An original Corningware teapot in mint condition can go for much more than that to a collector - it's all in what the person values.

#19

These Used Flip Flops At Goodwill vs. The Same Pair Of Brand-New

These Used Flip Flops At Goodwill vs. The Same Pair Of Brand-New

seriouslea Report

#20

I Don’t Even Want To Thrift Anymore To Be Honest. As Soon As I Saw This I Left The Store And Felt Awful. The Hobby Is Gone

I Don’t Even Want To Thrift Anymore To Be Honest. As Soon As I Saw This I Left The Store And Felt Awful. The Hobby Is Gone

Moving_in_stereo78 Report

#21

I Couldn’t Find A Single Shirt Under 3.99 Today

I Couldn’t Find A Single Shirt Under 3.99 Today

atlasxaxis Report

Marno C.
Marno C.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's just taking the p**s, now.

#22

Gooseberry Cinderella Bowls. I Know They're Worth A Lot, But You Could Find Them For Less I Think

Gooseberry Cinderella Bowls. I Know They're Worth A Lot, But You Could Find Them For Less I Think

betterupsetter Report

#23

$44 For A Horrible Quality, Fake, Peeling “Hermes Birkin”

$44 For A Horrible Quality, Fake, Peeling “Hermes Birkin”

heyhelloyuyu Report

#24

I’m Speechless

I’m Speechless

Report

#25

Thought Long And Hard About This One

Thought Long And Hard About This One

boxoffingernails Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i’m going to be very rich if you can sell just rocks for such a price.. then again i’m not quite sure who would buy them

#26

Donated To The Thrift Shop, $300. Am I Missing Something Here? I Know Inflation Is Through The Roof But Come On

Donated To The Thrift Shop, $300. Am I Missing Something Here? I Know Inflation Is Through The Roof But Come On

SplinterkittySays Report

#27

Well This Has 2020 Written All Over It

Well This Has 2020 Written All Over It

iamjoeywan Report

Marno C.
Marno C.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, wait. Never mind my earlier comment. Now I can buy the tube AND the paper towels! My lucky day!

#28

$125 Goodwill Find: Lousy Plaster Skull In Solid Glass

$125 Goodwill Find: Lousy Plaster Skull In Solid Glass

cranbeery Report

Marno C.
Marno C.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For that price, the skull better be real and haunted.

#29

Thrift Store Doesn’t Even Try To Hide Their Price Gouging

Thrift Store Doesn’t Even Try To Hide Their Price Gouging

jassandra Report

#30

What Happened To Thrift Stores? Price For A Toddler Jacket Is Insane

What Happened To Thrift Stores? Price For A Toddler Jacket Is Insane

Alexaisrich Report

Bart
Bart
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A leather toddler jacket???

#31

A Bag Of Trash For Only $3.49

A Bag Of Trash For Only $3.49

Bobthecatking Report

Skylar (they/them)
Skylar (they/them)
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What... why... what purpose... they know trash cans exist right?

#32

These Goodwill Prices Are Just Getting Comical

These Goodwill Prices Are Just Getting Comical

goldenbellaboo Report

#33

Patagonia Is A Quality Brand, But Pricing Like This Is Ridiculous

Patagonia Is A Quality Brand, But Pricing Like This Is Ridiculous

DankestOfNuggets Report

#34

I Hate My Local Savers Sometimes. Who's Going To Pay $13 For A Used Shein Hoodie That's Practically Falling Apart By The Time They Get It?

I Hate My Local Savers Sometimes. Who's Going To Pay $13 For A Used Shein Hoodie That's Practically Falling Apart By The Time They Get It?

I'm pretty sure that's the full price for most of the company.

Kipiekie Report

Skylar (they/them)
Skylar (they/them)
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah that's basically full price if not more.

#35

When You Work At Goodwill, But Comedy Is Your Passion

When You Work At Goodwill, But Comedy Is Your Passion

wetroom Report

Skylar (they/them)
Skylar (they/them)
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would buy it,and then just start leaving them in random places around the store

#36

Goodwill Was Selling A Rock

Goodwill Was Selling A Rock

wildwoodnature Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Outrageous! The one shown earlier was only 99 cents

#37

Is It Special Because The Lid Is Green? I Don’t Get It

Is It Special Because The Lid Is Green? I Don’t Get It

Beaner1012 Report

Kali Chaos
Kali Chaos
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is low sodium soy sauce.

#38

Arc Thrift Up Charging From The Regular Sale Price

Arc Thrift Up Charging From The Regular Sale Price

Kmtreal Report

#39

These Bowls Were Sitting At My Local Thrift For 2 Months

These Bowls Were Sitting At My Local Thrift For 2 Months

nedearbsnap Report

Skylar (they/them)
Skylar (they/them)
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And what insta girly bought them? Because 99% of people who thrift would scoff and walk away

#40

Used Pier 1 Buddha Candle At My Local Thrift Shop

Used Pier 1 Buddha Candle At My Local Thrift Shop

maxzmillion Report

#41

Talize (A Canadian Brand Thrift Store) Has Lost Their Mind. These Are Surely Fake And They're Charging This Type Of Price

Talize (A Canadian Brand Thrift Store) Has Lost Their Mind. These Are Surely Fake And They're Charging This Type Of Price

boooopy Report

Rob Chapman
Rob Chapman
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

$500 for a used pair of shoes at a thrift store. What the actual heck.

#42

$99.99 For This Beauty. Can't Believe Thrift Stores Are Becoming "Antique Store" Prices

$99.99 For This Beauty. Can't Believe Thrift Stores Are Becoming "Antique Store" Prices

PullingUpStrings Report

#43

I Don't Know What Surprised Me More - Covid Pants Or The Price 19.99

I Don't Know What Surprised Me More - Covid Pants Or The Price 19.99

reddit.com Report

Marno C.
Marno C.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The price should be $20.20 (but still no-one will buy them).

#44

I Was So Pumped To Find This At The Thrift Store. But Then I Saw The Price. I’ve Been Hunting For One For Years

I Was So Pumped To Find This At The Thrift Store. But Then I Saw The Price. I’ve Been Hunting For One For Years

skeezebucket Report

#45

Does Anybody Else Find Goodwill's Prices Insane Lately? Wanted To Buy This Bike For My Girl If It Was $20 But I Found Out It’s $200

Does Anybody Else Find Goodwill's Prices Insane Lately? Wanted To Buy This Bike For My Girl If It Was $20 But I Found Out It’s $200

broadwayfilms Report

#46

Goodwill Thought It Was Priced Too Low $199, So They Added A Second $499 Tag

Goodwill Thought It Was Priced Too Low $199, So They Added A Second $499 Tag

That's right, $699 for a donated bike. It wasn't priced high enough at first, so they added another price tag to make it $699 total (I asked, but it doesn't include something else).  I saw this bike donated a few weeks ago, and was keeping an eye out for it. It finally hit the floor.

Madcat207 Report

#47

Crazy Value Village Prices. I Passed

Crazy Value Village Prices. I Passed

DrGonzo84 Report

#48

Value Village, Who’s Gonna Buy These?

Value Village, Who’s Gonna Buy These?

purdss Report

#49

Speaking Of Outrageous Thrift Store Prices. Oh, It's Cash Only Thrift Too

Speaking Of Outrageous Thrift Store Prices. Oh, It's Cash Only Thrift Too

jumpman1229 Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am surprised they don't have that under lock and key if it's that valuable

#50

We Can't Believe The Insane Prices We Saw This Weekend. I Know Thrift Stores Have Been Raising Prices For A While, But This Happened In Our Area Seemingly Overnight

We Can't Believe The Insane Prices We Saw This Weekend. I Know Thrift Stores Have Been Raising Prices For A While, But This Happened In Our Area Seemingly Overnight

thriftthrifties Report

#51

Originally Tagged At $3.99 Selling For $19.99 At Value Village

Originally Tagged At $3.99 Selling For $19.99 At Value Village

generousdoc Report

Skylar (they/them)
Skylar (they/them)
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aren't those literally the cheap necklaces you find in every dollar store ever?

#52

This Is At The Local Salvation Army Thrift Store: The Bag Is Clearly A Fake. It’s Sad To See The Greed And They Use Some Random Ebay Posting To Justify The Price

This Is At The Local Salvation Army Thrift Store: The Bag Is Clearly A Fake. It’s Sad To See The Greed And They Use Some Random Ebay Posting To Justify The Price

Vanishingsands Report

#53

Why Are Charity Shops So Overpriced In London?

Why Are Charity Shops So Overpriced In London?

Siori777 Report

#54

I Thrift To Find Good Deals, Not Things I Can Find On eBay For The Same Price

I Thrift To Find Good Deals, Not Things I Can Find On eBay For The Same Price

twobearshumping Report

#55

Overpriced Thrift Store Selling Grocery Store Maple Syrup Bottle For $5

Overpriced Thrift Store Selling Grocery Store Maple Syrup Bottle For $5

strumthebuilding Report

#56

The "Thrift Store" Price Of This Non-Vintage Denim Jacket That Still Had The Original Tags On It

The "Thrift Store" Price Of This Non-Vintage Denim Jacket That Still Had The Original Tags On It

Grateful_J561 Report

#57

I Was At A Thrift Store Buying A Jacket Marked At $25. The Cashier Wrote A 3 Over The 2 While I Was Checking Out Thinking I Wouldn't Notice

I Was At A Thrift Store Buying A Jacket Marked At $25. The Cashier Wrote A 3 Over The 2 While I Was Checking Out Thinking I Wouldn't Notice

Than-Os_ Report

Skylar (they/them)
Skylar (they/them)
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The cashier is part of the problem too. That's evil.

#58

$149 Nintendo Gamecube & 2 Controllers. Clerk Doesn’t Know If It Works… Salvation Army Granada Hills, CA

$149 Nintendo Gamecube & 2 Controllers. Clerk Doesn’t Know If It Works… Salvation Army Granada Hills, CA

reddit.com Report

#59

These Thrift Stores Getting Expensive

These Thrift Stores Getting Expensive

Danmed21 Report

#60

Goodwill Kinda Sucks For This

Goodwill Kinda Sucks For This

56names Report

#61

Goodwill In Roseville, MN

Goodwill In Roseville, MN

rosevilleguy Report

#62

$15 For Diseased Headphones At Goodwill

$15 For Diseased Headphones At Goodwill

InchesOfHappiness Report

#63

Dirty Bag With A Used Pencil, Anyone?

Dirty Bag With A Used Pencil, Anyone?

mandernaga Report

#64

$3 For A Stranger’s Baby Hair

$3 For A Stranger’s Baby Hair

07g6gt Report

Skylar (they/them)
Skylar (they/them)
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cleanse the case, the person who priced it, and thr person who donated is with a large amount of fire.

#65

If He Wasn't $19.99, I Would Have Taken This Nightmare Fuel Home With Me

If He Wasn't $19.99, I Would Have Taken This Nightmare Fuel Home With Me

xhumanityisthedevilx Report

#66

Something Something Let It Go

Something Something Let It Go

sayhitoyourmom Report

#67

I Saw This Cute Faux Fur Jacket And Then Noticed The Price… What’s Up With These High Prices?!

I Saw This Cute Faux Fur Jacket And Then Noticed The Price… What’s Up With These High Prices?!

stepespa Report

#68

I Try To Live More Sustainable By Buying Clothing Secondhand But It’s Getting Harder And Harder To Do So

I Try To Live More Sustainable By Buying Clothing Secondhand But It’s Getting Harder And Harder To Do So