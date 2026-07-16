These men are the living legacy of that tradition . They did not set out to be case studies. They simply woke up, moved through the world with the unearned confidence of someone who has never once been told to lower their voice, and the internet was watching. It always is now. Buckle up.

Nobody invented feminism for fun. It did not emerge from a vacuum, or a bad mood, or a coordinated campaign to ruin anyone's evening. It emerged because at some point, enough women had enough experiences with enough men who were so catastrophically, breathtakingly, almost impressively entitled that a whole movement became the only reasonable response.

#1 Found In The Wild

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#2 How Is This A Controversial Take?

#3 The Caption Was “He Knows How To Keep A Lazy Girl Motivated”

Morgan Stanley's Rise of the SHEconomy report projects that by 2030, 45% of U.S. women between the ages of 25 and 44 will be single. Which sounds alarming until you read the accompanying research from the University of Toronto, which found that single women report significantly higher life satisfaction than single men. ADVERTISEMENT Significantly. Higher. The women are leaving and they are, by every measurable metric, doing better. This is not a coincidence. This is data. The men in this list are the footnotes that explain it.

#4 Just Date Men Then? Quite Simple

#5 Entitled Man On My 3-Hour Train Ride Just got off a 3-hour train ride.



A guy spent most of it taking up the whole table with his stuff, rolling cigarettes on it, and generally acting as if nobody else existed.



At one point, another passenger wanted to sit next to him. The guy didn’t even look up from his phone, just made a hand gesture basically telling him to go away, and shrugged.



Later, when that passenger was getting off, he accidentally brushed against the guy’s shoe. The guy then put his feet on the table and started cleaning his shoes with disinfectant wipes.



At that point, I couldn’t even be annoyed anymore; I just started laughing.



The only thing on that table that is mine is the power bank…



Multiple people tried talking to him, me included. He ignored everyone and just waved them off without even looking up from his phone. He did the same thing to the train staff. They gave up pretty quickly, probably because it just wasn’t worth the fight.



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#6 So Proud Of Him Coming Out

A global Pew Research survey found that nearly half of young adults now view being single as more peaceful than being in a relationship, and one third are actively avoiding dating altogether to protect their mental health. So one in three is opting out entirely. Making a considered, informed decision that the current offering is simply not worth the cost of entry. This is what happens when a generation of people grows up, does the maths, and decides that the single life is not a consolation prize. It is, increasingly, the plan.

#7 Met My First Male Karen. Complained About Us Talking, But Was In Conference Meetings At 4:55 AM On The Train

#8 The Rest Of The TikTok Argued That Men Are Just Like This

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#9 This Guy Just Told Me He’s Married Two Hours Into Our Date. Yes, I Walked Out And Took The Bottle With Me

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A University of Essex study tracking actual physiological responses found that 74% of straight-identified women are genuinely aroused by both genders, leading researchers to conclude that female attraction is deeply complex, nuanced, and multidimensional, while male attraction is, in their exact words, comparatively simple. The study effectively proved, with university funding and peer review, the joke that has been circulating for years: straight women must truly, deeply love men, because nothing else explains the continued willingness to deal with this. Science has spoken. The grant money was well spent.

#10 What Species Do Men Think Women Are Like, honestly, what IS a natural woman to men, because everything the girl listed is literally ALL human beings in their natural state.



And what's worse is that he likely has all those things she listed.



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#11 Man, Children Waiting In Line For Cards At Target Acting Rude To Employees I saw a group of guys being pretty disrespectful toward employees, trying to tell them how to do their job and demanding specific cards.



I’m a collector too, but some of the behavior in the hobby lately has been pretty embarrassing. Dude was telling staff he’s got 30 guys waiting in the parking lot to fight over these cards.



It’s sad and embarrassing to see the hobby turn into situations like that.



Honestly pretty funny seeing it in person.



#12 My Husband Never Wished Me A Happy Birthday My husband and I have been married for almost 4 months; to say it’s been a rocky road is an understatement. We are currently not living in the same house because of some of his behaviour.



Today is my birthday, and I got my usual texts from my friends on the other side of the country. No good morning text or anything from my husband, so I assumed he was still sleeping. An hour later, I go outside to run to the store, only to see my husband has been by and swapped out the cars. No text, no call. I just thought, okay, whatever. The plan was for us to spend time together after work, have a couple of beers, and enjoy the evening, so I thought maybe he was waiting until then.



He calls a few hours later, no happy birthday, nothing. Just straight to complaining about how bad his morning was going. I was getting ready for work, straightening my hair, and he accused me of muting the phone and said that if I didn’t want to listen to him, I should just say that, and he hung up on me.



Then the rude messages came in and continued to come in. He said many hurtful things, which have been an ongoing issue for the past couple of months, so I told him I wasn’t responding further. His rude messages continued.



I decided that this is the best birthday gift he could have given me - clarity. If my own husband can treat me this badly on my birthday of all days, this isn’t the marriage, relationship or man for me. I have a consultation with a lawyer tomorrow to find out what my options are for divorce or annulment.



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Another study found that 54% of women on dating apps feel completely overwhelmed by the volume of messages they receive. In the same study, 61% of men report feeling insecure because they don't receive enough. These two statistics live in the same ecosystem and have never once met each other. The entitled twist arrives when the man who sends one message every three weeks operates under the sincere impression that his arrival in a woman's inbox is a meaningful event she should be grateful for. Statistically speaking, she has received 47 other messages since breakfast and has not had a peaceful Thursday since she downloaded the app.

#13 Male Karen Thinks He Owns The Road

#14 I Hate Men Just as the title says. I hate them. I go to work and get flirted with. I say I have a boyfriend; they don’t stop. They actually reach out to me via social media and flirt with me there as well. This guy transferred to another store but is now transferring back. I’m nervous about it even though I’ve told all of my managers and they are all very protective and supportive (thank the lord). We have a new hire who was a regular at first. He is now in the grocery (I am on the front end), but he keeps being super overly nice to me, following me around like a lost puppy, winking at me, and making comments about “making my hair blue bc he likes it”. I just hate men so bad.



Dinner tonight is chicken nuggets with an oatmeal cream pie and a monster.



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#15 I Hate The "That Wasn't A Man, That Was A Boy" Defense. What A Roundabout Way To Say "Not All Men"

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There is a strong argument, and we are making it now, that dating an insufferable man should qualify as a tax write-off. Perhaps an entire charitable giving category. Because the volume of unpaid emotional labour, unsolicited therapy, and patient, careful, completely uncompensated personal development work that women provide to these men is staggering, and it is not recognised anywhere on a tax return. Surveys show that up to 55% of young women consider a partner's refusal to engage with therapy a hard dealbreaker, and between 20% and 34% actively seek out partners who are already in therapy. Not because they want someone broken. Because they want someone who has done the work, so they don't have to do it for them. The bar is therapy. The bar is still somehow controversial.

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#16 Don't Settle For Less Than Kings

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#17 Why Would It Matter?

#18 I Can’t Tell If This Is Confidence, Audacity, Or Entitlement That Motivates This Man

The Dunning-Kruger effect is the psychological phenomenon in which people with limited competence dramatically overestimate their own abilities, operating with the serene, untroubled confidence of someone who has never once received useful feedback. It was identified by researchers and it has been studied extensively in academic literature. ADVERTISEMENT And it has found its fullest, most natural expression in the dating app inbox, where men who are objectively, demonstrably unprepared for a functional relationship send opening messages with the energy of someone who believes they are doing the recipient a favour. Completely unequipped. Entirely confident. The Dunning-Kruger effect, in a profile picture, with a fish. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 This Guy Has No Job, Doesn’t Help Around The House, Had Just Come Home From Drinking With Friends And Camping Out All Weekend He is NOT entitled to a cooked meal. He doesn’t deserve to have ANYTHING handed to him. This has me at a whole other level of annoyed. Instant removal from my friends list.



#20 Male Karen Tried To Punch Out My Disabled Mother’s Window For Not Turning Her Aircon Off In 30-Degree Weather, Screaming About Pollution. We’re All Shaken

#21 Male Karen Identifies Himself As A Car Waiting In A Parking Spot For His Girlfriend To Arrive

Here is the statistic that should be printed on a billboard outside every couples therapist in the country. When a wife is the primary breadwinner, she still spends roughly 3.5 more hours per week on caregiving and household chores than he does. He, meanwhile, receives an extra 3.5 hours of leisure and sleep. Every week. ADVERTISEMENT When men are out-earned by their partners, they experience a subconscious threat to their sense of traditional masculinity and respond by doing less around the house to compensate. The woman, in turn, picks up the slack to keep the peace. We are calling this the Fragile Male Ego Surcharge. It is the mathematical definition of entitlement. It has been peer reviewed. It is, unfortunately, very real. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Male Karen Wants To Stop Dogs From Barking

#23 What Dating An Insecure Man Looks Like

#24 Never Had Help For Anything My Whole Life

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The men in this list did not appear from nowhere. They were produced by a culture that told them, in a thousand quiet ways, that their comfort was the default, their needs were the priority, and that the women around them existed largely to facilitate both. Some of them will read this and feel seen in the wrong direction. Some will not read it at all because they skipped to the photos. But somewhere in the middle of the data, there is a very clear message. The era of the free pass is, quietly and measurably, ending. The women have done the maths. They have compared notes. And they have decided, in growing numbers and with growing confidence, that they would simply rather not. The men in this list are the reason why. They did that entirely by themselves, and we should at least acknowledge the effort. What is the biggest moment of audacity you have ever experienced from a man? Share the trauma in the comments! ADVERTISEMENT

#25 The Way The Guy Renting A Room From Me Leaves My House While I’m Away At Work

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#26 This 22-Year-Old Man

#27 Here Comes The Circus

#28 Entitled Guy Is Upset Bike Shop Performed Free Labor For Him Instead Of Charging Him Like Everyone Else, And Gives A 1-Star Google Review

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#29 Guy Hides His Roommate's Laptop Outside Because His Roommate Didn't Like Him Jumping Rope Inside The House, And The Laptop Gets Stolen

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#30 Male Karen, Who Is Also An Inspiring Influencer, Is Upset That Security Is Just Doing Their Job And That Uncle Ben's Rice Is Now Ben's Original Rice

#31 Dude Can’t Wait His Turn At A Climbing Gym, So He Films The Woman Without Her Consent

#32 Commenter Doesn’t Think That Women Are Entitled To Basic Consent Imagine calling someone a “low IQ waste of air” over a simple statement about consent. (This comment thread seems to be getting attention on other subs, so sorry if it’s already been posted here!)



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#34 I Had A Crush On This Guy Because He Was Sweet And Encouraging. But This Changed My Perspective Immediately Apparently, girls have no self-respect if they wear tights and dance on TikTok (points for being referred to as "female").



#35 “I Am Nice In Person”

#36 3 Years

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#37 Excuse Me?

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#38 Sounds Like All The Women Who Talk To This Guy Are Desperately Trying To End The Conversation Without Being Blatantly Rude

#39 Men Truly Have No Clue How Cis Women Work

#40 And These Men Wonder Why No Woman Wants To Talk To Them

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#41 Entitled Old Man Demanding A Seat In A Very Rude Manner

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#42 This Guy Could’ve At Least Put It Away Correctly, But He Didn’t

#43 Man Complains When His Wife Refuses To Invest The Child's College Fund In Truth Social. This Is A New Level Of Dumb

#44 Bros... Don't Be Like This

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#45 Male Karen Will Call The Police If You Decorate Your Yard With Skeletons

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#46 Male Entitlement

#47 Entitled Dude Gets Mad When He Can't Use Another Dudes AirPods

#48 Let Me Just Stalk This Woman. Oh, She Doesn’t Want To Be With Me? She Must Be A Feminist

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#49 "It's Because A Woman Keeps On Absorbing The Man's Genes"

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#50 Dude DMs Me, A Stranger, To Ask Questions About Moving To My City; No Problem, I Do It Pretty Often Except he has done 0 research, and he's now entitled to an answer, like right now.



I saw his dm while I was on my way for a weekend trip, so I gave him a first reply and then didn't really look at social media until the weekend was over...



Maybe I should have just ignored him, but I felt like I was joking to give him a chance to apologise and move on.



#51 What Exactly Is Girly Food? Imagine Cooking A Whole Meal Just For Your Husband To Go “Nah, It’s Not Manly Enough”

#52 I Work For A Moving Company. A Guy Parked 2 Feet Behind Our Moving Truck, Then Claimed We Scratched His Car And Called The Cops

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#53 This Guy Put Every Item In Its Own Plastic Bag

#54 I Asked The Maintenance Guy To Fix The Door Handle. He Said He Fixed It. That’s A Drill Bit He Shoved In It; It Keeps Falling Out Along With The Handle

#55 Apparently, My Crescent Moon Hair Stick Looks Like Demon Horns, And The Hardware Store's Creepy Old Man Feels Entitled To Tell Me I've Been A Bad Girl Because Of It I am sick of being called a girl. I'm nearly 30. Call me a woman. Stop blurring the line between girls and women.



#56 This Guy Is So Entitled I don’t understand some people. They went out of their way just to say that they are spoon-fed. He could be a kid or a person who doesn’t know much about laptops or doesn’t understand what's on Google. Some people are simple jerks.



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#57 The Algorithm Really Knows How To Make Me Engage

#58 This Conversation With My Guy Friend Last International Women’s Day

#59 You Could Try I Don’t Know Being Her Friend? What Is Wrong With Men That Being Friends With A Girl Doesn’t Even Occur To Them, And They Need To Ask The Internet?

#60 How Dare Lactose-Intolerant Women Go Grocery Shopping; They’re Drinking All The Oat Milk Men RUN society, so women shouldn’t be allowed to drink lattes or push carts! MEN DESERVE FREEDOM.



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#61 This Guy Is Dumping Something Soapy Into The Waterway Across The River

#62 Having A New Washing Machine, But The Delivery Men Dropped It Out Of The Back Of The Lorry

#63 I Went To A Game, And The Guy Working The Concessions Gave Me "A Little Bit Of Salt"

#64 Guy Parks Blocking The Whole Road Because I Wouldn't Move My Parked Car

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#65 For Thousands Of Years, Women Had The Ultimate Vip Pass

#66 This Male Karen's Review Of A Waterfall Near Me

#67 And They Say Chivalry Is Dead

#68 This "Guy" Is Complaining About Receiving The Best Mac And Cheese Known To Man. So Entitled, What Else Does He Expect?

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