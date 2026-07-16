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Nobody invented feminism for fun. It did not emerge from a vacuum, or a bad mood, or a coordinated campaign to ruin anyone's evening. It emerged because at some point, enough women had enough experiences with enough men who were so catastrophically, breathtakingly, almost impressively entitled that a whole movement became the only reasonable response.

These men are the living legacy of that tradition. They did not set out to be case studies. They simply woke up, moved through the world with the unearned confidence of someone who has never once been told to lower their voice, and the internet was watching. It always is now. Buckle up.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Found In The Wild

A screenshot of a social media post with red flags, highlighting entitled men and their opinions on women's bodies.

alicelric Report

18points
POST
master_minds9_1 avatar
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's sad that his post got 513 likes...it should be none.

5
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    #2

    How Is This A Controversial Take?

    A girl stands in a waiting room, illustrating a story about entitled men and setting boundaries for daughters.

    cookiecutiekat Report

    17points
    POST
    nicholasnolan avatar
    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The correct take. Doesn't help much, though. Gotta teach the boys not to do that. My dads(bio and step) both told me that when I was not much older than the girl in the photo. Thus, I never did that. Simple.

    8
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    #3

    The Caption Was “He Knows How To Keep A Lazy Girl Motivated”

    Entitled men ignoring boundaries: A woman vacuums days postpartum to avoid husband sending photos of messy house.

    No_Baseball5846 Report

    16points
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    Morgan Stanley's Rise of the SHEconomy report projects that by 2030, 45% of U.S. women between the ages of 25 and 44 will be single. Which sounds alarming until you read the accompanying research from the University of Toronto, which found that single women report significantly higher life satisfaction than single men.

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    Significantly. Higher. The women are leaving and they are, by every measurable metric, doing better. This is not a coincidence. This is data. The men in this list are the footnotes that explain it.
    #4

    Just Date Men Then? Quite Simple

    A tweet by Vittorio about boring women, featuring a man's face and text Control your lust & you'll understand how boring 90% of women are, depicting entitled men.

    IterIntellectus Report

    13points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How boring do you think lustful men are to women? Control your lust and women might actually give you the time of day.

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    #5

    Entitled Man On My 3-Hour Train Ride

    Two images of entitled men on a train; one shows a foot on a table, the other a cluttered table with a laptop, reflecting ignored boundaries.

    Just got off a 3-hour train ride.

    A guy spent most of it taking up the whole table with his stuff, rolling cigarettes on it, and generally acting as if nobody else existed.

    At one point, another passenger wanted to sit next to him. The guy didn’t even look up from his phone, just made a hand gesture basically telling him to go away, and shrugged.

    Later, when that passenger was getting off, he accidentally brushed against the guy’s shoe. The guy then put his feet on the table and started cleaning his shoes with disinfectant wipes.

    At that point, I couldn’t even be annoyed anymore; I just started laughing.

    The only thing on that table that is mine is the power bank…

    Multiple people tried talking to him, me included. He ignored everyone and just waved them off without even looking up from his phone. He did the same thing to the train staff. They gave up pretty quickly, probably because it just wasn’t worth the fight.

    Expensive_Purpose527 Report

    12points
    POST
    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He needs to be banned permanently from public transport.

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    #6

    So Proud Of Him Coming Out

    Screenshot of a tweet with text about entitled men: A woman's life finish at 28. A man's life start at 28. Few will understand.

    Eternelle_06 Report

    11points
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    A global Pew Research survey found that nearly half of young adults now view being single as more peaceful than being in a relationship, and one third are actively avoiding dating altogether to protect their mental health. So one in three is opting out entirely.

    Making a considered, informed decision that the current offering is simply not worth the cost of entry. This is what happens when a generation of people grows up, does the maths, and decides that the single life is not a consolation prize. It is, increasingly, the plan.
    #7

    Met My First Male Karen. Complained About Us Talking, But Was In Conference Meetings At 4:55 AM On The Train

    A bald man sitting on a train, working on his laptop. He is one of the entitled men with infuriating stories.

    Affectionate_Olive53 Report

    11points
    POST
    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're in a meeting on a train...public space...without headphones? Nope, you can't complain.

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    #8

    The Rest Of The TikTok Argued That Men Are Just Like This

    Screenshot of a TikTok video with text about love and loyalty. This illustrates infuriating stories of entitled men.

    panickedpris Report

    11points
    POST
    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then you're a pos...not that you can't love more than one person but they didn't ask who you love the most.

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    #9

    This Guy Just Told Me He’s Married Two Hours Into Our Date. Yes, I Walked Out And Took The Bottle With Me

    A bottle and glass of Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc wine, highlighting entitled men ignoring boundaries.

    Time-Concentrate845 Report

    11points
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    A University of Essex study tracking actual physiological responses found that 74% of straight-identified women are genuinely aroused by both genders, leading researchers to conclude that female attraction is deeply complex, nuanced, and multidimensional, while male attraction is, in their exact words, comparatively simple.

    The study effectively proved, with university funding and peer review, the joke that has been circulating for years: straight women must truly, deeply love men, because nothing else explains the continued willingness to deal with this. Science has spoken. The grant money was well spent.
    #10

    What Species Do Men Think Women Are

    A TikTok video showing a woman reacting to an entitled man's unrealistic standards for natural women.

    Like, honestly, what IS a natural woman to men, because everything the girl listed is literally ALL human beings in their natural state.

    And what's worse is that he likely has all those things she listed.

    Internal_Habit_3754 Report

    10points
    POST
    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll take never actually seen a woman in real life for 500 Alex.

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    #11

    Man, Children Waiting In Line For Cards At Target Acting Rude To Employees

    Men gathered near a stop sign, symbolizing stories of entitled men ignoring boundaries.

    I saw a group of guys being pretty disrespectful toward employees, trying to tell them how to do their job and demanding specific cards.

    I’m a collector too, but some of the behavior in the hobby lately has been pretty embarrassing. Dude was telling staff he’s got 30 guys waiting in the parking lot to fight over these cards.

    It’s sad and embarrassing to see the hobby turn into situations like that.

    Honestly pretty funny seeing it in person.

    ligmahughjass Report

    10points
    POST
    otelib avatar
    marcelo D.
    marcelo D.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    None of those Ah are collectors, they are resellers

    4
    4points
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    #12

    My Husband Never Wished Me A Happy Birthday

    An image of a meal in a box, representing a story of entitled men and their lack of boundaries.

    My husband and I have been married for almost 4 months; to say it’s been a rocky road is an understatement. We are currently not living in the same house because of some of his behaviour.

    Today is my birthday, and I got my usual texts from my friends on the other side of the country. No good morning text or anything from my husband, so I assumed he was still sleeping. An hour later, I go outside to run to the store, only to see my husband has been by and swapped out the cars. No text, no call. I just thought, okay, whatever. The plan was for us to spend time together after work, have a couple of beers, and enjoy the evening, so I thought maybe he was waiting until then.

    He calls a few hours later, no happy birthday, nothing. Just straight to complaining about how bad his morning was going. I was getting ready for work, straightening my hair, and he accused me of muting the phone and said that if I didn’t want to listen to him, I should just say that, and he hung up on me.

    Then the rude messages came in and continued to come in. He said many hurtful things, which have been an ongoing issue for the past couple of months, so I told him I wasn’t responding further. His rude messages continued.

    I decided that this is the best birthday gift he could have given me - clarity. If my own husband can treat me this badly on my birthday of all days, this isn’t the marriage, relationship or man for me. I have a consultation with a lawyer tomorrow to find out what my options are for divorce or annulment.

    Nervous_Smile1993 Report

    10points
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    Another study found that 54% of women on dating apps feel completely overwhelmed by the volume of messages they receive. In the same study, 61% of men report feeling insecure because they don't receive enough. These two statistics live in the same ecosystem and have never once met each other.

    The entitled twist arrives when the man who sends one message every three weeks operates under the sincere impression that his arrival in a woman's inbox is a meaningful event she should be grateful for. Statistically speaking, she has received 47 other messages since breakfast and has not had a peaceful Thursday since she downloaded the app.
    #13

    Male Karen Thinks He Owns The Road

    A screenshot of a social media post warning about entitled men who tailgate, threatening to block traffic and confront drivers.

    BloodChildKoga Report

    10points
    POST
    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You will also wait while I'm unpleasant in reply to your childish behavior.

    3
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    #14

    I Hate Men

    Entitled men's fast food mess: a discarded box of chicken nuggets, dessert, and a Monster energy drink on the floor.

    Just as the title says. I hate them. I go to work and get flirted with. I say I have a boyfriend; they don’t stop. They actually reach out to me via social media and flirt with me there as well. This guy transferred to another store but is now transferring back. I’m nervous about it even though I’ve told all of my managers and they are all very protective and supportive (thank the lord). We have a new hire who was a regular at first. He is now in the grocery (I am on the front end), but he keeps being super overly nice to me, following me around like a lost puppy, winking at me, and making comments about “making my hair blue bc he likes it”. I just hate men so bad.

    Dinner tonight is chicken nuggets with an oatmeal cream pie and a monster.

    Impressive_Dress_761 Report

    9points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We get it, you hate men. You want to believe that they're all lusting after you all the time, so you interpret every gesture or reaction in that vein. They really are not.

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    #15

    I Hate The "That Wasn't A Man, That Was A Boy" Defense. What A Roundabout Way To Say "Not All Men"

    Tweet showing a car covered in food, illustrating an infuriating story of entitled men ignoring boundaries.

    ComplainsAboutWife Report

    9points
    POST
    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We need to teach boys, when they are still boys, that "No" is a perfectly acceptable answer. Just because you're interested in her, doesn't mean she has to reciprocate that interest. It's OK.

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    There is a strong argument, and we are making it now, that dating an insufferable man should qualify as a tax write-off. Perhaps an entire charitable giving category. Because the volume of unpaid emotional labour, unsolicited therapy, and patient, careful, completely uncompensated personal development work that women provide to these men is staggering, and it is not recognised anywhere on a tax return.

    Surveys show that up to 55% of young women consider a partner's refusal to engage with therapy a hard dealbreaker, and between 20% and 34% actively seek out partners who are already in therapy. Not because they want someone broken. Because they want someone who has done the work, so they don't have to do it for them. The bar is therapy. The bar is still somehow controversial.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Don't Settle For Less Than Kings

    A man looking at a waterfall with text overlay Cheat on her. If she truly loves you she'll stay, highlighting entitled men.

    Then-Concentrate9034 Report

    9points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they wonder why there is a male loneliness epidemic. Why are men so against treating women with kindness and respect? If she doesnt reciprocate, move on.

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    #17

    Why Would It Matter?

    Entitled men quote: a text image stating, No child should receive a plate before the man of the house!!

    Underfire17 Report

    8points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This idiot thinks he's a lion.

    3
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    #18

    I Can’t Tell If This Is Confidence, Audacity, Or Entitlement That Motivates This Man

    Entitled men dating app message: a shocking message from Aaron asking Lauren to put her children up for adoption.

    Chaos_the_healer Report

    8points
    POST
    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess it's good that he said it upfront....he's still a pos though.

    2
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    The Dunning-Kruger effect is the psychological phenomenon in which people with limited competence dramatically overestimate their own abilities, operating with the serene, untroubled confidence of someone who has never once received useful feedback. It was identified by researchers and it has been studied extensively in academic literature.

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    And it has found its fullest, most natural expression in the dating app inbox, where men who are objectively, demonstrably unprepared for a functional relationship send opening messages with the energy of someone who believes they are doing the recipient a favour. Completely unequipped. Entirely confident. The Dunning-Kruger effect, in a profile picture, with a fish.

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    #19

    This Guy Has No Job, Doesn’t Help Around The House, Had Just Come Home From Drinking With Friends And Camping Out All Weekend

    A dark image with text: 'So glad I'm not important enough to have dinner waiting on me when I get home. Looks like I'm skipping dinner tonight,' illustrating entitled men stories.

    He is NOT entitled to a cooked meal. He doesn’t deserve to have ANYTHING handed to him. This has me at a whole other level of annoyed. Instant removal from my friends list.

    FGShemi Report

    8points
    POST
    acsdp86 avatar
    Amy Smith
    Amy Smith
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or you could always heat up your spaghetti hoops yourself you entitled idiot

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    Male Karen Tried To Punch Out My Disabled Mother’s Window For Not Turning Her Aircon Off In 30-Degree Weather, Screaming About Pollution. We’re All Shaken

    A man with sunglasses looking at his phone, standing next to a bicycle. Stories of entitled men ignoring boundaries.

    Andrea_porter Report

    8points
    POST
    nicholasnolan avatar
    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Psychotic break? Or just a tool?

    3
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    #21

    Male Karen Identifies Himself As A Car Waiting In A Parking Spot For His Girlfriend To Arrive

    An infuriating story of an entitled man who has parked his car blocking the sidewalk and is standing with his arms crossed, showing a disregard for boundaries.

    Andc2 Report

    8points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had someone try that on me a few months ago, in a ski lift car park not far away. I just made as if to drive into the space regardless of the fact that he was there, my battered old Land Rover perhaps helping the image, and told him no he could not do that, he had to move. He moved. There was a car park attendant not very far away, don't think he saw what was going on, would he have intervened? Probably not, I suspect he would just conveniently be looking the other way.

    2
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    Here is the statistic that should be printed on a billboard outside every couples therapist in the country. When a wife is the primary breadwinner, she still spends roughly 3.5 more hours per week on caregiving and household chores than he does. He, meanwhile, receives an extra 3.5 hours of leisure and sleep. Every week.

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    When men are out-earned by their partners, they experience a subconscious threat to their sense of traditional masculinity and respond by doing less around the house to compensate. The woman, in turn, picks up the slack to keep the peace. We are calling this the Fragile Male Ego Surcharge. It is the mathematical definition of entitlement. It has been peer reviewed. It is, unfortunately, very real.

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    #22

    Male Karen Wants To Stop Dogs From Barking

    A screenshot of a social media post about barking dogs and entitled men, proposing a permanent muzzle law for outdoor dogs.

    zukasauraus Report

    8points
    POST
    tbarth avatar
    T Barth
    T Barth
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Woof woof woof..bark..bark...growl!

    3
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    #23

    What Dating An Insecure Man Looks Like

    Text messages showing an entitled man's controlling behavior, an infuriating story of entitled men ignoring boundaries.

    tontomagonto Report

    8points
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    #24

    Never Had Help For Anything My Whole Life

    Entitled men ignoring boundaries: A man refuses to help install a paper towel holder, citing a lack of personal help.

    tarynnjanine Report

    8points
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    The men in this list did not appear from nowhere. They were produced by a culture that told them, in a thousand quiet ways, that their comfort was the default, their needs were the priority, and that the women around them existed largely to facilitate both. Some of them will read this and feel seen in the wrong direction. Some will not read it at all because they skipped to the photos.

    But somewhere in the middle of the data, there is a very clear message. The era of the free pass is, quietly and measurably, ending. The women have done the maths. They have compared notes. And they have decided, in growing numbers and with growing confidence, that they would simply rather not. The men in this list are the reason why. They did that entirely by themselves, and we should at least acknowledge the effort.

    What is the biggest moment of audacity you have ever experienced from a man? Share the trauma in the comments!

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    #25

    The Way The Guy Renting A Room From Me Leaves My House While I’m Away At Work

    A messy living room coffee table cluttered with food and drinks, displaying the behavior of entitled men.

    Just_someguy1997 Report

    8points
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    #26

    This 22-Year-Old Man

    A tweet about a disappointing Christmas haul, showing a LEGO set and a t-shirt, relating to entitled men.

    SpeedyDingaling Report

    7points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not going to speak to him receiving Legos as a gift, as Legos are timeless and are not necessarily a "children only" thing... but this guy's attitude is that of a spoiled angry child who thinks Mommy and Daddy should have gotten him more presents and a pony for Christmas. Does it kind of súck when you're a young adult and you suddenly realize Christmas really isn't that magical special day of frenzied gift-ripping-open that it was when you were 10? Sure it does. I felt a little sad about it too in my late teens/early 20s. But Christmas becomes about something else in adulthood - spending time with friends and family, having a special meal/foods you only have that day, or just having time to yourself. It's no longer really about the "me me me" selfishness of childhood. Children are selfish because they don't know better and haven't learned how to fit properly into polite society yet. A 22-year-old man throwing a fit because he only got 3 presents? That's being purposefully puerile.

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    #27

    Here Comes The Circus

    Entitled men dating app profile: Jeff's misogynistic dating profile detailing his preferences and views on women.

    SpecificScene747 Report

    7points
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    #28

    Entitled Guy Is Upset Bike Shop Performed Free Labor For Him Instead Of Charging Him Like Everyone Else, And Gives A 1-Star Google Review

    Entitled men bike shop experience: a customer review detailing frustrating service and entitlement from staff.

    mcbeezy94 Report

    7points
    POST
    hu-ghcasement avatar
    Fred
    Fred
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    CO2, not C02 or Co2 (subscript 2, but I can't type that either)

    0
    0points
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    #29

    Guy Hides His Roommate's Laptop Outside Because His Roommate Didn't Like Him Jumping Rope Inside The House, And The Laptop Gets Stolen

    A Reddit post about an entitled man demanding his laptop, showing infuriating stories of entitled men ignoring boundaries.

    bergersandfries Report

    7points
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't even with this doosh...

    0
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    #30

    Male Karen, Who Is Also An Inspiring Influencer, Is Upset That Security Is Just Doing Their Job And That Uncle Ben's Rice Is Now Ben's Original Rice

    A social media post with infuriating stories about entitled men ignoring boundaries, including a man refusing a mask at Hotel Chicago and another commenting on rice.

    Mfr1988 Report

    7points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Uncle Ben comment could only possibly be from someone who understood the inherent racism of the old brand imagery and wanted it to continue.

    4
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    #31

    Dude Can’t Wait His Turn At A Climbing Gym, So He Films The Woman Without Her Consent

    A screenshot of a social media post from a Seattle Rock climbers group about entitled men and a frustrating rock climbing encounter.

    SweetLeiLei Report

    7points
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're a jerk + deserve to be kicked out of the facility.

    0
    0points
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    #32

    Commenter Doesn’t Think That Women Are Entitled To Basic Consent

    Screenshots of infuriating stories about entitled men, their views on women's consent, and online arguments.

    Imagine calling someone a “low IQ waste of air” over a simple statement about consent. (This comment thread seems to be getting attention on other subs, so sorry if it’s already been posted here!)

    Lolo-Siwa Report

    7points
    POST
    nicholasnolan avatar
    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And here, in its habitat, we have the Common, or Garden, Incel.

    1
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    #33

    That’s

    A TikTok post featuring a woman reacting to an infuriating comment about entitled men and women's rights.

    AdProper2050 Report

    7points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow these incels need rounding up and shooting.

    2
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    #34

    I Had A Crush On This Guy Because He Was Sweet And Encouraging. But This Changed My Perspective Immediately

    A chat with infuriating stories of entitled men discussing women's clothing and their entitlement to opinions.

    Apparently, girls have no self-respect if they wear tights and dance on TikTok (points for being referred to as "female").

    Qaadz24 Report

    7points
    POST
    #35

    “I Am Nice In Person”

    Reddit post asking how to manipulate people to hate each other, an infuriating story of entitled men.

    NotTaken-username Report

    7points
    POST
    #36

    3 Years

    Entitled men ignoring boundaries: A man says his long-term girlfriend is not his type for a wife after 3 years.

    jmona789 Report

    7points
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    #37

    Excuse Me?

    A tweet by Scott Tyler explaining why men cheat when their baby is 8 weeks old, sharing an infuriating story of entitled men.

    reddit.com , archer_rs Report

    7points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because it's all about me!!!! Wah wah.

    1
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    #38

    Sounds Like All The Women Who Talk To This Guy Are Desperately Trying To End The Conversation Without Being Blatantly Rude

    A Reddit post titled Why are women such dry texters?, discussing infuriating stories of entitled men.

    cheese11balls Report

    7points
    POST
    nicholasnolan avatar
    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kinda zero context theatre, here. Could be a tool, could be having a bad run of attempted conversations.

    0
    0points
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    #39

    Men Truly Have No Clue How Cis Women Work

    A reddit post about a man frustrated his girlfriend doesn't want to give birth. A classic entitled men story.

    swaggysalamander Report

    7points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You could explain you're frustrated by the fact she has agency over her own body and that her body isn't a baby factory for you. Not being able to use her body as you see fit is upsetting to you because you're an entitled little p***k. I hope that helps.

    1
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    #40

    And These Men Wonder Why No Woman Wants To Talk To Them

    A tweet about a man wanting to control a woman's clothing. This highlights infuriating stories of entitled men.

    Justthriving56 Report

    7points
    POST
    nicholasnolan avatar
    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sir that is an expensive, tailored woman's suit. Sharp as hell, too, from my view.

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    #41

    Entitled Old Man Demanding A Seat In A Very Rude Manner

    Elderly man on a subway, sitting next to other passengers. Entitled men often ignore personal boundaries.

    Cold_Dimension_6920 Report

    7points
    POST
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Am I missing something in this pic? What are people upvoting?

    0
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    #42

    This Guy Could’ve At Least Put It Away Correctly, But He Didn’t

    A Costco shopping cart left between two cars in a parking lot, showing entitled men's disregard.

    GeometryDashBlast Report

    7points
    POST
    luvianane avatar
    L.V
    L.V
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Zip tie it to the handle

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    #43

    Man Complains When His Wife Refuses To Invest The Child's College Fund In Truth Social. This Is A New Level Of Dumb

    A screenshot of a Reddit post showcasing an entitled man ignoring financial boundaries with his wife.

    Ok-Walk7881 Report

    6points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it's family finance, how is it his call completely?

    1
    1point
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    #44

    Bros... Don't Be Like This

    An infuriating story of entitled men invading personal space on an airplane, showing legs of two passengers.

    Melphor Report

    6points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Break wind and then wink at him.

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    #45

    Male Karen Will Call The Police If You Decorate Your Yard With Skeletons

    A long social media post from a neighborhood watch group by an entitled man named Mike, complaining about ugly Halloween decorations and threatening to contact authorities.

    Bam_b00zled Report

    6points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've had one of those gigantic Home Depot dog skeletons in my front yard for over a year. His name is Big Jake. I dress him in different costumes and outfits depending on the holiday/season. Right now he's wearing a Hawaiian shirt, sunglasses, and a sun visor! XD (photo in below comment)

    1
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    #46

    Male Entitlement

    A detailed online dating bio of an entitled man seeking a woman with specific conservative values and physical attributes, detailing his many demands and boundaries.

    unknown_xs Report

    6points
    POST
    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    +Be bionic and shoot lasers from your eyes.

    3
    3points
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    #47

    Entitled Dude Gets Mad When He Can't Use Another Dudes AirPods

    A screenshot of a text message conversation about entitled men, where one person asks to borrow Air Pods and gets denied.

    Legend-A_P Report

    6points
    POST
    #48

    Let Me Just Stalk This Woman. Oh, She Doesn’t Want To Be With Me? She Must Be A Feminist

    A screenshot of a lengthy social media post about infuriating stories of entitled men, sharing frustrating dating and work experiences.

    IDislikeNoodles Report

    6points
    POST
    joandrews avatar
    highwaycrossingfrog
    highwaycrossingfrog
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This can't possibly be real

    1
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    #49

    "It's Because A Woman Keeps On Absorbing The Man's Genes"

    An infuriating Facebook post about married couples looking alike, with an entitled, pseudoscientific comment.

    shepherdish Report

    6points
    POST
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    #50

    Dude DMs Me, A Stranger, To Ask Questions About Moving To My City; No Problem, I Do It Pretty Often

    A series of infuriating messages from an entitled man showing a lack of boundaries and demands in conversation.

    Except he has done 0 research, and he's now entitled to an answer, like right now.

    I saw his dm while I was on my way for a weekend trip, so I gave him a first reply and then didn't really look at social media until the weekend was over...

    Maybe I should have just ignored him, but I felt like I was joking to give him a chance to apologise and move on.

    smolbibeans Report

    6points
    POST
    #51

    What Exactly Is Girly Food? Imagine Cooking A Whole Meal Just For Your Husband To Go “Nah, It’s Not Manly Enough”

    A tweet about a woman cooking two separate Easter meals because her husband found the first too girly, showcasing entitled men.

    theelusiveme Report

    6points
    POST
    #52

    I Work For A Moving Company. A Guy Parked 2 Feet Behind Our Moving Truck, Then Claimed We Scratched His Car And Called The Cops

    A blue Ford Mustang parked behind a moving truck, blocking the ramp. An entitled man ignores boundaries.

    oHurdl Report

    6points
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm surprised it's not Musk-mobile.

    0
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    #53

    This Guy Put Every Item In Its Own Plastic Bag

    A shopping cart overflowing with groceries, blocking a self-checkout aisle. An entitled man shows no boundary awareness.

    Texas12thMan Report

    6points
    POST
    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The $1 for a plastic bag change is specifically for these persons.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #54

    I Asked The Maintenance Guy To Fix The Door Handle. He Said He Fixed It. That’s A Drill Bit He Shoved In It; It Keeps Falling Out Along With The Handle

    A broken door handle in a hand and attached to a door, reflecting entitled men ignoring boundaries.

    fasterthnu Report

    6points
    POST
    #55

    Apparently, My Crescent Moon Hair Stick Looks Like Demon Horns, And The Hardware Store's Creepy Old Man Feels Entitled To Tell Me I've Been A Bad Girl Because Of It

    A person with horns on their head, a visual representation of entitled men and ignored boundaries.

    I am sick of being called a girl. I'm nearly 30. Call me a woman. Stop blurring the line between girls and women.

    awareofdog Report

    5points
    POST
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It does look like demon horns. No excuses for the creepy old man though.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #56

    This Guy Is So Entitled

    A Reddit thread discussing a game crashing, where an entitled man's comments showcase infuriating stories.

    I don’t understand some people. They went out of their way just to say that they are spoon-fed. He could be a kid or a person who doesn’t know much about laptops or doesn’t understand what's on Google. Some people are simple jerks.

    hahaxx1 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #57

    The Algorithm Really Knows How To Make Me Engage

    Reddit post asking about phrases men hate from women, an infuriating story of entitled men ignoring boundaries.

    alphasigmaligma Report

    5points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here's a few guesses, no!, fu%k off creep, I'd rather be at home with my cat, maybe you could do something about your body odor first.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #58

    This Conversation With My Guy Friend Last International Women’s Day

    Entitled men ignoring boundaries: A conversation about International Women's Day vs. International Men's Day.

    Main-Preference-4850 Report

    5points
    POST
    #59

    You Could Try I Don’t Know Being Her Friend? What Is Wrong With Men That Being Friends With A Girl Doesn’t Even Occur To Them, And They Need To Ask The Internet?

    Entitled men ignoring boundaries: A dilemma about not being physically attracted to a girl with girlfriend qualities.

    hijabae_ Report

    5points
    POST
    #60

    How Dare Lactose-Intolerant Women Go Grocery Shopping; They’re Drinking All The Oat Milk

    An article discussing gender disparity in shopping habits. This is one of many infuriating stories of entitled men.

    Men RUN society, so women shouldn’t be allowed to drink lattes or push carts! MEN DESERVE FREEDOM.

    WildFemmeFatale Report

    5points
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Total. Wa*k*r.

    0
    0points
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    #61

    This Guy Is Dumping Something Soapy Into The Waterway Across The River

    A man reversing a truck and trailer into a lake, creating a large splash, an example of entitled men ignoring boundaries.

    crumbbelly Report

    5points
    POST
    #62

    Having A New Washing Machine, But The Delivery Men Dropped It Out Of The Back Of The Lorry

    A damaged washing machine with a broken lid, likely due to an entitled man's disregard for boundaries.

    Unconscious-Wizard Report

    5points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's this doing here?

    3
    3points
    reply
    #63

    I Went To A Game, And The Guy Working The Concessions Gave Me "A Little Bit Of Salt"

    A large salted pretzel with a nacho cheese dip, representing stories of entitled men.

    Nerdy1025 Report

    5points
    POST
    #64

    Guy Parks Blocking The Whole Road Because I Wouldn't Move My Parked Car

    A black truck towing a bobcat, parked carelessly near a store, illustrating entitled men.

    QuitRaver Report

    5points
    POST
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    #65

    For Thousands Of Years, Women Had The Ultimate Vip Pass

    A text post discussing the historical perspective of women's roles, revealing entitled men's views on gender and boundaries.

    montendy Report

    4points
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we get over this b******t that men protect women. They dont. Your husband or boyfriend is much more likely to bash, r**e or k**l you than some random breaking into your home. In fact if you stay single, your chances of being bashed, r***d, k****d etc plummet. That's why women want their financial independence, because being financially dependent on a man is a recipe for a***e and is a trap.

    0
    0points
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    #66

    This Male Karen's Review Of A Waterfall Near Me

    A Google Maps review from an entitled man who has visited a waterfall for the third time and demands that the falls be made higher or more interesting, ignoring boundaries.

    wardenstark8 Report

    4points
    POST
    #67

    And They Say Chivalry Is Dead

    A social media post about a man repeatedly tucking hair, an infuriating story of entitled men ignoring boundaries.

    steklir Report

    4points
    POST
    #68

    This "Guy" Is Complaining About Receiving The Best Mac And Cheese Known To Man. So Entitled, What Else Does He Expect?

    Image showing a plate with a steak and a bowl of Kraft Mac and cheese, representing entitled men and disappointing restaurant experiences.

    Belligerent_Christ Report

    2points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Err something seems twisted here. I'd be pissed off too if my restaurant meal included something like that.

    1
    1point
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