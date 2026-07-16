This story is part of Bored Panda Premium.

ADVERTISEMENT

You may not see anything wrong with your face while brushing your teeth or applying your makeup. But ask a twenty-year-old on TikTok, and they’ll immediately be able to spot your flaws.

Your eyebrows are too low. Your nose is too crooked. And one of your eyelids is droopier than the other, so you’d better get that fixed. “Facial harmonization” is all the rage amongst young people who want to look their best.

But critics worry that this seemingly harmless trend may be a repackaged version of the same problematic pseudoscience that has previously been used to justify slavery, colonialism, and eugenics.