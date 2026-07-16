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Architecture can shape how we move, gather, and experience a city, yet its patterns often fade into the background of everyday life. Argentine-born, Barcelona-based photographer Matias Galeano, known professionally as Boluddha, brings those overlooked structures back into focus through carefully composed images filled with symmetry, repetition, bold color, and dramatic perspective. Yet his work is not simply about finding perfect geometry. It explores the contrast between carefully planned architecture and the unpredictable human activity that unfolds within it.

Having lived in several countries from an early age, Matias developed the perspective of someone who continually observed and decoded unfamiliar surroundings. That experience now informs the way he photographs cities, noticing the habits, traces, and visual patterns that local residents may no longer see. His interest in modernist and postmodern architecture is particularly visible in images of dense housing estates, colorful geometric buildings, and monumental structures that balance order with a sense of overwhelming scale. Whether photographing from street level, lying beneath a building to find an unusual angle, or leaning out of a helicopter for an aerial view, he searches for the moment when the apparent disorder of a scene suddenly resolves into a coherent composition.

Bored Panda reached out to Matias to learn more about the meaning behind his unusual moniker, the experiences that shaped his visual approach, and the patience required to capture architecture at precisely the right moment. Keep scrolling to explore his work, read the full conversation, and let us know which photograph made you stop and look twice.

More info: Instagram | boluddha.com