Nowadays, we’re all familiar with what it takes to get content for social media. 4.9 billion people on the planet use at least one form of social media, and 85% of people with cell phones use social networking sites. So there’s no reason to shame anyone who wants a cute pic in front of the Eiffel Tower or who wants a selfie of their family out at a celebratory birthday dinner. The difference, however, between the average Instagram user and those featured on Influencers in the Wild, is that most of us know the appropriate etiquette for taking pics in public.

It’s important not to impose on those around you or cause a traffic jam when trying to get content for social media. Apparently, many people still need to learn this though, as Influencers in the Wild has shared over 1,200 photos and amassed an impressive 4.9 million followers. So we’re not trying to shame anyone for caring about their Instagram aesthetic or wanting to capture lifelong memories on vacation. But just remember when you’re taking pics in public, you’re not the only one around!