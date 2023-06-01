78 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)
When we scroll through Instagram, we aren’t usually considering what those photos looked like behind the camera. A nice picture of a woman and her dog enjoying the sunset? Lovely! A mouth-watering pic of someone’s dinner at a five-star restaurant? Yum! But sometimes, we’re lucky enough to encounter the elusive influencer out in the wild, and the things they’re willing to do for the perfect shot are a bit shocking (or embarrassing, you decide).
Below, you’ll find pics of some of the most shameless content creators, courtesy of Influencers in the Wild on Instagram. So enjoy observing these fascinating creatures and be sure to upvote the pics you think belong in National Geographic!
Just Another Tuesday In Australia
That's NOTHING. You should see what we do on Wednesdays.
The Girl Has Her Priorities Straight, I Know That Much
Police officer: Hands behind your back, please.
Woman: Can I post this first?
Weather? What’s Weather?
Nowadays, we’re all familiar with what it takes to get content for social media. 4.9 billion people on the planet use at least one form of social media, and 85% of people with cell phones use social networking sites. So there’s no reason to shame anyone who wants a cute pic in front of the Eiffel Tower or who wants a selfie of their family out at a celebratory birthday dinner. The difference, however, between the average Instagram user and those featured on Influencers in the Wild, is that most of us know the appropriate etiquette for taking pics in public.
It’s important not to impose on those around you or cause a traffic jam when trying to get content for social media. Apparently, many people still need to learn this though, as Influencers in the Wild has shared over 1,200 photos and amassed an impressive 4.9 million followers. So we’re not trying to shame anyone for caring about their Instagram aesthetic or wanting to capture lifelong memories on vacation. But just remember when you’re taking pics in public, you’re not the only one around!
No Ragrets
Get Off The Phone Donny
Be Careful Out There Y’all. Know Your Surroundings, Respect Your Surroundings
Now, not every single person featured on this list is actually an influencer. I’m sure plenty of them are just regular Instagram users like you and me who share content just for fun. But it’s likely that some of them do dream of making money off of social media, as 54% of 13 to 38-year-olds want to become influencers. And who can blame them? There’s serious money to be made on social media, as 1 News reports that “micro-influencers” who have between 10,000 to 50,000 followers can make up to $170,000 a year from social media.
30% of children in the UK listed being a YouTuber as their top career choice, which might sound funny to some of us in older generations, but those kids may be onto something. The largest creator on the platform, Mr. Beast, has over 104 million subscribers and earned approximately $90 million in 2021. Perhaps parents should actually be encouraging their kids to pursue careers online!
Was She Watching Old Seinfeld Episodes??
I remember that day very well, it was late 2015 and me and my grandma were walking in the canyon when suddenly she went down. The doctor said it was sudden head trauma but we couldn't find out what caused it to this day :(
How Was The Vacation? It Was Great, We Went To The Beach, Kailee Got Like 35 Pictures Of Her Butt, We Went To Dinner, Oh We Went Jetskiing
I Don’t Know What’s Happening Here, But I Love It
Because of how popular it has become to chase the dream of becoming an influencer, people are encouraged to do increasingly crazy things online that will gain them attention. And unfortunately, some people believe that all press is good press. Pranking innocent people in public, spending exorbitant amounts of money on huge meals that will inevitably create lots of waste and creating drama in their personal lives are just a few of the ways influencers can get attention on the internet. Of course, there are plenty of harmless and even wholesome ways content creators can gain followers too, but it’s a sad truth that unhinged photos and videos are more likely to spread like wildfire.
This Could Not Have Gone Any Better
Is she wearing a fake butt? There’s something really weird about the pants around the butt area…
Totally Normal Behavior From Vancouver In 24° Weather
What More Can I Say
It’s perfectly possible to take photos and videos in public while respecting your fellow human beings. You shouldn’t feel ashamed to get that bikini pic while on vacation, and you should never miss an opportunity to capture you and your partner enjoying a lovely picnic. But there are a few ground rules to keep in mind. According to Harry Guinness at How-To Geek, it’s important to make sure that you’re actually in a public place. Some places, such as malls and museums, have certain restrictions on photos and recording because they’re actually considered private locations. If someone asks you to stop taking pictures, be respectful and move on to another location.
How Do You Say “No” In Italian?
Cold Plunge Time
How Inconsiderate Do You Have To Be To Pull Over On The Brooklyn Bridge And Take A Picture, Causing A Traffic Jam?
I SWEAR OFFICER THEY JUST STARTED RUNNING TOWARDS MY CAR, I RAN THEM OVER IN SELF DEFENCE
It can also be obnoxious to bring excessive amounts of gear when you’re in a public space if you’re going to be in other people’s way or blocking pedestrian traffic. “Try and limit yourself to your camera, one lens, and a normal backpack-sized bag,” Guinness recommends. “If you need a tripod, flashes, or a telephoto lens to get the shot you want and you’ll be able to carry and use them without interfering too much with everyone else, then go ahead, but you shouldn’t be carrying them with you everywhere.”
At The End Of The Video, Goldsmith Was In Tears. “I’m Just Really Overwhelmed Right Now, I Don’t Know What’s Going On,” She Said
To be honoest if a hot girl came to me while shopping and offered to pay for my groceries... I would be damn suspitious too. Says something about our society though.
Feral Goblin Mode Behavior
Brunch Got Outta Hand
I don't know what I'm watching, but I know I would love to be there. XD
You also need to be mindful of not taking photos and videos of strangers when filming in public. Aside from being annoying, it can actually be illegal depending on where you are, so be sure that you’re not breaking any laws. “Even if street photography is legal, harassment almost certainly isn’t,” Guinness adds. “If you start following one person, continuing to photograph them after they ask you to stop, or getting up in their face, you’re going to start running afoul of other laws. The number one rule of taking photos of other people is don’t act like a creep or stalker.”
Okay This Is Actually Very Impressive
david attenborough: and now, we see an example of the adaptation mechanism known as 'natural selection'. widely credited to the man called Charles Darwin, it
I Can’t Say I Wouldn’t Do The Same Thing
Ma’am This Is A Wendy’s
The one with the fries looks rather like one of Carol Burnett's redneck personas.
And while you might feel pressured to use social media because, well, over half of the planet uses it, remember that it’s not actually a requirement. You can always free yourself from the world of influencers and viral TikTok teens. Some people might even find you more attractive for having little to no virtual footprint. Serena Smith wrote a piece for Dazed in 2022 titled ‘Why are people with no social media so [dang] hot?’, and she points out that “there’s something about being online that is just fundamentally embarrassing.” If one person in a relationship could find themself featured on this list, it’s quite likely that their partner is nowhere to be found on social media.
The Wind Was Very Strong (But It Was Not That Strong)
💃🏻got 🐎
Don’t Mind Us
Many people might also be attracted to the personal traits associated with not being present online. “Usage of social media apps like Instagram are correlated with narcissism and body image variables, and not always in a good way – more usage can be detrimental to self-perception, and those who are more narcissistic spend more time on social media apps,” Dr. Alex Jones, a senior lecturer in Psychology at Swansea University, told Dazed. “A lower use or lack of social media is probably associated with a certain kind of personality, and they are most probably less vain and less narcissistic.”
Honestly If I Pull Up To A Place Called Chubby Cheesesteak And This Isn't Happening, I’m Pulling Away
Imagine Traveling All The Way To Bali Just To Take A Picture Of Your Butt?
Welcome To Hollywood Kid
It’s Called Art. Look It Up
And The Crowd Goes Wild
Put Her In The Penalty Box
Self Discovery Is So Important
What Have We Become
Ocean
Just Bird Watching
Ugh. My dad fell off of a ladder and sustained a traumatic brain injury that left him near-vegetative. He was in a coma for 6 months, and when he (barely) came out of it, he could not talk, move, walk, or eat. He spent the next 21 years bedridden, wearing a diaper, with a feeding tube implanted in his stomach. We took care of him at home. He died two years ago. DO NOT fúck around with stupid fúcking idiot stunts like this, for your family's sake.
I Don’t Think This Went As Planned
And His Name Is John Cenaaaa
He Mountain Ranger Had To Go Over And Ask Her To Stop Because There Were Kids Around Because Its A Public Mountain
Where Is Simon Cowell
She Threw Her Hand Like She Really Did Something There
This Is Like If @whatisnewyork And @influencersinthewild Had A Baby
I Had No Idea Big Bird Was A Jets Fan
Twerkin Like A Skin Walker
I Can’t Figure Out If These Guys Are Gay And Proud Or Just Very European
At The End Of The Day It’s Not Funny Is It, It’s Quite Serious
What In The Chicken Dance Is Happening
It’s Like Navy Seal Training, But For Influencers
You Can Have Another Baby. You Might Not Get Another Opportunity For A Picture Like This
People are defending this dude in the IG comments, all "he's 2 meters away, it's okay!" ...yeah, a baby in a stroller can get snatched in less than five seconds. Or someone could come along and just shove the stroller over or push it into the street. No way would I risk my CHILD just so I could get photos in a crosswalk. I don't even have a human child... I wouldn't even leave my cat in a stroller unattended like that. Insane that people are defending this guy.
A Lot Of You Guys Have Been Asking For Book Recommendations 🤓
"Oh hey, my bae took it when I was just chilling on the beach with my favourite book. I didn't even notice. Haha"