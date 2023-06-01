When we scroll through Instagram, we aren’t usually considering what those photos looked like behind the camera. A nice picture of a woman and her dog enjoying the sunset? Lovely! A mouth-watering pic of someone’s dinner at a five-star restaurant? Yum! But sometimes, we’re lucky enough to encounter the elusive influencer out in the wild, and the things they’re willing to do for the perfect shot are a bit shocking (or embarrassing, you decide).

Below, you’ll find pics of some of the most shameless content creators, courtesy of Influencers in the Wild on Instagram. So enjoy observing these fascinating creatures and be sure to upvote the pics you think belong in National Geographic!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Just Another Tuesday In Australia

Just Another Tuesday In Australia

influencersinthewild Report

16points
POST
cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's NOTHING. You should see what we do on Wednesdays.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

The Girl Has Her Priorities Straight, I Know That Much

The Girl Has Her Priorities Straight, I Know That Much

Police officer: Hands behind your back, please.
Woman: Can I post this first?

influencersinthewild Report

15points
POST
Matthew Lindeman
Matthew Lindeman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love how the officer is smiling in the background 🤣

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#3

Weather? What’s Weather?

Weather? What’s Weather?

influencersinthewild Report

14points
POST
Alex Luiz
Alex Luiz
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh go on, this one is funny.thisust be a parody account.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Nowadays, we’re all familiar with what it takes to get content for social media. 4.9 billion people on the planet use at least one form of social media, and 85% of people with cell phones use social networking sites. So there’s no reason to shame anyone who wants a cute pic in front of the Eiffel Tower or who wants a selfie of their family out at a celebratory birthday dinner. The difference, however, between the average Instagram user and those featured on Influencers in the Wild, is that most of us know the appropriate etiquette for taking pics in public.

It’s important not to impose on those around you or cause a traffic jam when trying to get content for social media. Apparently, many people still need to learn this though, as Influencers in the Wild has shared over 1,200 photos and amassed an impressive 4.9 million followers. So we’re not trying to shame anyone for caring about their Instagram aesthetic or wanting to capture lifelong memories on vacation. But just remember when you’re taking pics in public, you’re not the only one around!   
#4

No Ragrets

No Ragrets

influencersinthewild Report

12points
POST
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh look, he spelled I-D-I-O-T wrong....

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Get Off The Phone Donny

Get Off The Phone Donny

influencersinthewild Report

11points
POST
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Priorities- snap the pic, then ask/check to see if she's ok

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Be Careful Out There Y’all. Know Your Surroundings, Respect Your Surroundings

Be Careful Out There Y’all. Know Your Surroundings, Respect Your Surroundings

influencersinthewild Report

11points
POST
PeeledPotato
PeeledPotato
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what option would you choose, jail or sacrifice

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Now, not every single person featured on this list is actually an influencer. I’m sure plenty of them are just regular Instagram users like you and me who share content just for fun. But it’s likely that some of them do dream of making money off of social media, as 54% of 13 to 38-year-olds want to become influencers. And who can blame them? There’s serious money to be made on social media, as 1 News reports that “micro-influencers” who have between 10,000 to 50,000 followers can make up to $170,000 a year from social media.

30% of children in the UK listed being a YouTuber as their top career choice, which might sound funny to some of us in older generations, but those kids may be onto something. The largest creator on the platform, Mr. Beast, has over 104 million subscribers and earned approximately $90 million in 2021. Perhaps parents should actually be encouraging their kids to pursue careers online! 
#7

Was She Watching Old Seinfeld Episodes??

Was She Watching Old Seinfeld Episodes??

influencersinthewild Report

11points
POST
cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember that day very well, it was late 2015 and me and my grandma were walking in the canyon when suddenly she went down. The doctor said it was sudden head trauma but we couldn't find out what caused it to this day :(

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

How Was The Vacation? It Was Great, We Went To The Beach, Kailee Got Like 35 Pictures Of Her Butt, We Went To Dinner, Oh We Went Jetskiing

How Was The Vacation? It Was Great, We Went To The Beach, Kailee Got Like 35 Pictures Of Her Butt, We Went To Dinner, Oh We Went Jetskiing

influencersinthewild Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#9

I Don’t Know What’s Happening Here, But I Love It

I Don’t Know What’s Happening Here, But I Love It

influencersinthewild Report

10points
POST
Toxic
Toxic
Community Member
15 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd rather have the pic of the dog

0
0points
reply
View more comments

Because of how popular it has become to chase the dream of becoming an influencer, people are encouraged to do increasingly crazy things online that will gain them attention. And unfortunately, some people believe that all press is good press. Pranking innocent people in public, spending exorbitant amounts of money on huge meals that will inevitably create lots of waste and creating drama in their personal lives are just a few of the ways influencers can get attention on the internet. Of course, there are plenty of harmless and even wholesome ways content creators can gain followers too, but it’s a sad truth that unhinged photos and videos are more likely to spread like wildfire. 
#10

This Could Not Have Gone Any Better

This Could Not Have Gone Any Better

influencersinthewild Report

10points
POST
Moosy Girl
Moosy Girl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is she wearing a fake butt? There’s something really weird about the pants around the butt area…

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#11

Totally Normal Behavior From Vancouver In 24° Weather

Totally Normal Behavior From Vancouver In 24° Weather

influencersinthewild Report

9points
POST
LK
LK
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Which Vancouver? If it's Canada, then 24C is a lovely warm day. If it's American, then 24F is a bit chilly.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

What More Can I Say

What More Can I Say

influencersinthewild Report

9points
POST
View more comments

It’s perfectly possible to take photos and videos in public while respecting your fellow human beings. You shouldn’t feel ashamed to get that bikini pic while on vacation, and you should never miss an opportunity to capture you and your partner enjoying a lovely picnic. But there are a few ground rules to keep in mind. According to Harry Guinness at How-To Geek, it’s important to make sure that you’re actually in a public place. Some places, such as malls and museums, have certain restrictions on photos and recording because they’re actually considered private locations. If someone asks you to stop taking pictures, be respectful and move on to another location.  
#13

How Do You Say “No” In Italian?

How Do You Say “No” In Italian?

influencersinthewild Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Cold Plunge Time

Cold Plunge Time

influencersinthewild Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

How Inconsiderate Do You Have To Be To Pull Over On The Brooklyn Bridge And Take A Picture, Causing A Traffic Jam?

How Inconsiderate Do You Have To Be To Pull Over On The Brooklyn Bridge And Take A Picture, Causing A Traffic Jam?

influencersinthewild Report

7points
POST
cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I SWEAR OFFICER THEY JUST STARTED RUNNING TOWARDS MY CAR, I RAN THEM OVER IN SELF DEFENCE

1
1point
reply
View more comments

It can also be obnoxious to bring excessive amounts of gear when you’re in a public space if you’re going to be in other people’s way or blocking pedestrian traffic. “Try and limit yourself to your camera, one lens, and a normal backpack-sized bag,” Guinness recommends. “If you need a tripod, flashes, or a telephoto lens to get the shot you want and you’ll be able to carry and use them without interfering too much with everyone else, then go ahead, but you shouldn’t be carrying them with you everywhere.”
#16

At The End Of The Video, Goldsmith Was In Tears. “I’m Just Really Overwhelmed Right Now, I Don’t Know What’s Going On,” She Said

At The End Of The Video, Goldsmith Was In Tears. “I’m Just Really Overwhelmed Right Now, I Don’t Know What’s Going On,” She Said

influencersinthewild Report

7points
POST
Red Wyvern Emperor
Red Wyvern Emperor
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be honoest if a hot girl came to me while shopping and offered to pay for my groceries... I would be damn suspitious too. Says something about our society though.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Feral Goblin Mode Behavior

Feral Goblin Mode Behavior

influencersinthewild Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#18

Brunch Got Outta Hand

Brunch Got Outta Hand

influencersinthewild Report

6points
POST
Red Wyvern Emperor
Red Wyvern Emperor
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know what I'm watching, but I know I would love to be there. XD

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

You also need to be mindful of not taking photos and videos of strangers when filming in public. Aside from being annoying, it can actually be illegal depending on where you are, so be sure that you’re not breaking any laws. “Even if street photography is legal, harassment almost certainly isn’t,” Guinness adds. “If you start following one person, continuing to photograph them after they ask you to stop, or getting up in their face, you’re going to start running afoul of other laws. The number one rule of taking photos of other people is don’t act like a creep or stalker.”
#19

Okay This Is Actually Very Impressive

Okay This Is Actually Very Impressive

influencersinthewild Report

6points
POST
cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

david attenborough: and now, we see an example of the adaptation mechanism known as 'natural selection'. widely credited to the man called Charles Darwin, it

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

I Can’t Say I Wouldn’t Do The Same Thing

I Can’t Say I Wouldn’t Do The Same Thing

influencersinthewild Report

6points
POST
Red Wyvern Emperor
Red Wyvern Emperor
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta admit though... that's a damn good scenery.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Ma’am This Is A Wendy’s

Ma’am This Is A Wendy’s

influencersinthewild Report

6points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The one with the fries looks rather like one of Carol Burnett's redneck personas.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

And while you might feel pressured to use social media because, well, over half of the planet uses it, remember that it’s not actually a requirement. You can always free yourself from the world of influencers and viral TikTok teens. Some people might even find you more attractive for having little to no virtual footprint. Serena Smith wrote a piece for Dazed in 2022 titled ‘Why are people with no social media so [dang] hot?’, and she points out that “there’s something about being online that is just fundamentally embarrassing.” If one person in a relationship could find themself featured on this list, it’s quite likely that their partner is nowhere to be found on social media.
#22

The Wind Was Very Strong (But It Was Not That Strong)

The Wind Was Very Strong (But It Was Not That Strong)

influencersinthewild Report

6points
POST
cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the stupidity is strong with this photo

2
2points
reply
#23

💃🏻got 🐎

💃🏻got 🐎

influencersinthewild Report

5points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Don’t Mind Us

Don’t Mind Us

influencersinthewild Report

5points
POST

Many people might also be attracted to the personal traits associated with not being present online. “Usage of social media apps like Instagram are correlated with narcissism and body image variables, and not always in a good way – more usage can be detrimental to self-perception, and those who are more narcissistic spend more time on social media apps,” Dr. Alex Jones, a senior lecturer in Psychology at Swansea University, told Dazed. “A lower use or lack of social media is probably associated with a certain kind of personality, and they are most probably less vain and less narcissistic.”
#25

Honestly If I Pull Up To A Place Called Chubby Cheesesteak And This Isn't Happening, I’m Pulling Away

Honestly If I Pull Up To A Place Called Chubby Cheesesteak And This Isn't Happening, I’m Pulling Away

influencersinthewild Report

5points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Imagine Traveling All The Way To Bali Just To Take A Picture Of Your Butt?

Imagine Traveling All The Way To Bali Just To Take A Picture Of Your Butt?

influencersinthewild Report

4points
POST
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We're visiting the mountainous regions of Bali- disregard the lush greenery, gorgeous waterfalls - and focus your attention on on my bum

0
0points
reply
#27

Welcome To Hollywood Kid

Welcome To Hollywood Kid

influencersinthewild Report

4points
POST

How are you feeling about your favorite influencers after viewing this list, pandas? Of course, they’re not all inconsiderate in public, and there’s nothing wrong with getting great pics for Insta! But perhaps some of them need a reality check when it comes to what is appropriate behavior “in the wild.” We’d love to hear your thoughts on these pics in the comments below, and then if you’re interested in checking out Bored Panda’s last article featuring Influencers in the Wild on Instagram, you can find more shameless pics right here
#28

It’s Called Art. Look It Up

It’s Called Art. Look It Up

influencersinthewild Report

4points
POST
Toxic
Toxic
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It doesn't even look like the picture would turn out good

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

And The Crowd Goes Wild

And The Crowd Goes Wild

influencersinthewild Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#30

Put Her In The Penalty Box

Put Her In The Penalty Box

influencersinthewild Report

4points
POST
Red Wyvern Emperor
Red Wyvern Emperor
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Props for holding in that position though. XD

0
0points
reply
#31

Self Discovery Is So Important

Self Discovery Is So Important

influencersinthewild Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#32

What Have We Become

What Have We Become

influencersinthewild Report

4points
POST
cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

https://www.edweek.org/leadership/devious-lick-tiktok-trend-creates-chaos-in-schools-nationwide/2021/09#:~:text=School%20bathrooms%20have%20been%20found,of%20damage%20done%20to%20schools.

1
1point
reply
#33

Ocean

Ocean

influencersinthewild Report

4points
POST
Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"No influencing!" so spoke Poseidon.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#34

Just Bird Watching

Just Bird Watching

influencersinthewild Report

4points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ugh. My dad fell off of a ladder and sustained a traumatic brain injury that left him near-vegetative. He was in a coma for 6 months, and when he (barely) came out of it, he could not talk, move, walk, or eat. He spent the next 21 years bedridden, wearing a diaper, with a feeding tube implanted in his stomach. We took care of him at home. He died two years ago. DO NOT fúck around with stupid fúcking idiot stunts like this, for your family's sake.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#35

I Don’t Think This Went As Planned

I Don’t Think This Went As Planned

influencersinthewild Report

4points
POST
#36

And His Name Is John Cenaaaa

And His Name Is John Cenaaaa

influencersinthewild Report

3points
POST
#37

He Mountain Ranger Had To Go Over And Ask Her To Stop Because There Were Kids Around Because Its A Public Mountain

He Mountain Ranger Had To Go Over And Ask Her To Stop Because There Were Kids Around Because Its A Public Mountain

influencersinthewild Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#38

Where Is Simon Cowell

influencersinthewild Report

3points
POST
#39

She Threw Her Hand Like She Really Did Something There

influencersinthewild Report

3points
POST
#40

This Is Like If @whatisnewyork And @influencersinthewild Had A Baby

This Is Like If @whatisnewyork And @influencersinthewild Had A Baby

influencersinthewild Report

3points
POST
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is it that so many people thinks the world wants to see their a*s?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

I Had No Idea Big Bird Was A Jets Fan

I Had No Idea Big Bird Was A Jets Fan

influencersinthewild Report

3points
POST
Toxic
Toxic
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not the worst on the lidt

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#42

Twerkin Like A Skin Walker

Twerkin Like A Skin Walker

influencersinthewild Report

3points
POST
#43

I Can’t Figure Out If These Guys Are Gay And Proud Or Just Very European

I Can’t Figure Out If These Guys Are Gay And Proud Or Just Very European

influencersinthewild Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#44

At The End Of The Day It’s Not Funny Is It, It’s Quite Serious

At The End Of The Day It’s Not Funny Is It, It’s Quite Serious

influencersinthewild Report

3points
POST
ynyrhydref56
ynyrhydref56
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did she knock it out of her hands? I would be spewing!

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

What In The Chicken Dance Is Happening

What In The Chicken Dance Is Happening

influencersinthewild Report

3points
POST
#46

It’s Like Navy Seal Training, But For Influencers

It’s Like Navy Seal Training, But For Influencers

influencersinthewild Report

3points
POST
#47

You Can Have Another Baby. You Might Not Get Another Opportunity For A Picture Like This

You Can Have Another Baby. You Might Not Get Another Opportunity For A Picture Like This

influencersinthewild Report

3points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People are defending this dude in the IG comments, all "he's 2 meters away, it's okay!" ...yeah, a baby in a stroller can get snatched in less than five seconds. Or someone could come along and just shove the stroller over or push it into the street. No way would I risk my CHILD just so I could get photos in a crosswalk. I don't even have a human child... I wouldn't even leave my cat in a stroller unattended like that. Insane that people are defending this guy.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#48

She’s Just Exercising

She’s Just Exercising

influencersinthewild Report

3points
POST
Toxic
Toxic
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The things people do for likes

0
0points
reply
#49

A Lot Of You Guys Have Been Asking For Book Recommendations 🤓

A Lot Of You Guys Have Been Asking For Book Recommendations 🤓

influencersinthewild Report

3points
POST
Themoonprincess
Themoonprincess
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Oh hey, my bae took it when I was just chilling on the beach with my favourite book. I didn't even notice. Haha"

2
2points
reply
#50

Gasoline Fiiightttt

Gasoline Fiiightttt

influencersinthewild Report

2points
POST
ynyrhydref56
ynyrhydref56
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Zoolander was meant to be satire! Farce, even! *Facepalm*

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

I’m Proud To Announce The Power Couple Of The Year Award Goes To…

I’m Proud To Announce The Power Couple Of The Year Award Goes To…

influencersinthewild Report

2points
POST
#52

These Boys Are Going Through It Right Now

These Boys Are Going Through It Right Now

influencersinthewild Report

2points
POST
#53

It’s Giving Millennial

It’s Giving Millennial

influencersinthewild Report

2points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't this just cosplay and not "influencing"?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#54

Yeahhhhh This Is My Stop

Yeahhhhh This Is My Stop

influencersinthewild Report

2points
POST
View more comments
#55

I Don’t Know Whose Video This Is But Too Many People Sent It For Me Not To Post It

I Don’t Know Whose Video This Is But Too Many People Sent It For Me Not To Post It

influencersinthewild Report

2points
POST
View more comments
#56

There’s Stupid. And Then There’s Stupid

There’s Stupid. And Then There’s Stupid

influencersinthewild Report

2points
POST
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stupid is as stupid does...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#57

Just Please Turn The Volume Up

influencersinthewild Report

2points
POST
#58

That Bird Almost Knocked Her Over

That Bird Almost Knocked Her Over

influencersinthewild Report

2points
POST
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017