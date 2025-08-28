Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Influencer Sparks Outrage After Filming Indigenous Tribe For Viral TikTok Stunt
Indigenous tribe member in traditional attire reacting to influencer filming viral TikTok stunt in forest setting.
Entitled People, Society

Influencer Sparks Outrage After Filming Indigenous Tribe For Viral TikTok Stunt

An Irish influencer is facing intense criticism after posting a TikTok video in Papua featuring what he labeled a “cannibal tribe.” 

The viral clip showed the creator and a group of tourists approaching locals by boat and offering them salt as a gift, with unexpected results.

The encounter quickly drew condemnation online among netizens due to its portrayal of Papua’s indigenous communities.

  • Irish influencer sparked outrage after posting a video with a Papuan tribe.
  • Viewers accused him of disrespect and spreading harmful stereotypes.
  • Critics demanded that the influencer he stop using indigenous communities for social media clout.
    The influencer’s controversial encounter started on a tense note

    Young man adjusting sunglasses while sitting near water, sparking influencer outrage for filming indigenous tribe viral stunt.

    Image credits: Instagram / daratah

    The controversial clip was shared bytravel influencer Dara Tah, who has built a following of more than 1.5 million across YouTube and TikTok. 

    In the video, which has since gathered 17.8 million views on TikTok, Tah and a group of tourists approached a remote riverside community in New Guinea with the help of a local guide called Demi.

    Tah’s caption on the video read “We found a CANNIBAL tribe.”

    Man filming indigenous tribe member in forest, sparking outrage over viral TikTok stunt and cultural sensitivity concerns.

    Image credits: TikTok / daratah

    As the boat approached the bank, Tah and the other tourists could be seen exchanging words as one tribesman seemingly aimed a bow and arrow toward them, according to theDaily Mail

    “Seriously, this is terrifying,” Tah said on camera, raising his hand as an apparent sign of peace.

    “Seriously, they are huge bows,” he added.

    Influencer filming indigenous tribe member in traditional attire in a forest setting for viral TikTok stunt.

    Image credits: TikTok / daratah

    Hoping to ease tensions, Tah waved packets of salt and poured some into his palm. The tribesmen looked uncertain, but curious about the tourists’ visit.

    According to the influencer, he was advised by Demi that salt was an offering to the locals.

    The tourist group quickly left the tribesmen as tensions rose

    @daratah Deep in the jungle of Papua… Just tried to make contact with a cannibal tribe LOL Will try again tomorrow. Wish us luck 😅 #cannibal#tribe#adventure#deadly#survival♬ original sound – Dara Tah

    Unfortunately, when one tribesman tasted the salt, he immediately spat it out. Tah quickly responded with evidentapprehension

    “Oh god. It doesn’t look like he likes that. He doesn’t like it. Alright guys, let’s move back,” Nah said.

    “We have to move. We’re not welcome. It’s really dangerous,” one tourist could be heard saying as the boat pulled away.

    Map showing Papua New Guinea and surrounding islands relevant to indigenous tribe and influencer TikTok stunt outrage.

    Image credits: Encyclopædia Britannica, Inc.

    As the tourists’ boat left the area, Tah noted that the encounter was frightening. “I’m not going to lie. That was absolutely terrifying,” he said. 

    Demi seemed shocked by what happened. “I’m sorry I took you here,” he said. 

    Tah wrote in the viral video’s caption that he intends to try contacting the tribe again. “Will try again tomorrow. Wish us luck,” he wrote.  

    Aerial view of lush green islands surrounded by calm water, related to influencer sparks outrage filming Indigenous tribe.

    Image credits: WorldAtlas

    Social media users condemned the influencer’s video as disrespectful

    Online reaction was swift, with many accusing theinfluencer of treating indigenous people as props for content.

    “Leave them alone and they are not cannibals!” one comment read. Another user added, “They are just people living a peaceful life.”

    Man in a yellow jacket holding a black and yellow snake, highlighting influencer sparks outrage filming indigenous tribe controversy.

    Image credits: Instagram / daratah

    Critics also took issue with Tah’s use of the label “cannibal tribe.” 

    Netizens pointed out that Papua is home to more than 250 culturally distinct groups, all of which have their own distinct culture and language.

    The region has a complex history. Decades of speculation about cannibalism among tribes such as the Asmat, who reside in the province of South Papua, were amplified by the disappearance of Michael Rockefeller in 1961, which fueled enduring myths.

    Map highlighting the location of an indigenous tribe in Southeast Asia involved in an influencer TikTok stunt controversy.

    Image credits: Wikimedia – India’s Andaman Islands

    Modern Papuans, however, have emphasized that indigenous people live in peaceful communities with unique traditions, languages, and ways of life.

    With this in mind, videos such as Tah’s, which immediately described thecommunity as “cannibals,” are doing more harm than good.

    Others even accused the influencer of faking the encounter, as even isolated communities in Papua have reportedly embraced modern conventions to some degree.

    Indigenous tribe standing on a beach holding bows and arrows, highlighting controversy over influencer's viral TikTok filming stunt.

    “This is obviously staged, and remote Papua New Guineans who live in isolated rural communities don’t dress like this anymore. However, some still wear tangets over their normal clothing, typically a shirt and trousers or skirts & blouses for the ladies. 

    “Please refrain from exaggerating the lifestyle of our remote people. You can film better community-based content and not misleading ones such as this,” one commenter wrote.

    Tah is known for his controversial stunts and extreme content

    Silhouetted Indigenous tribe member walking with a spear on rocky terrain linked to influencer TikTok stunt controversy.

    Image credits: Indian Coastguard / Survival International

    Tah is no stranger to extreme content. His channel features clips of him working in sulfur mines at Indonesia’s Kawah Ijen volcano. He also spent days on islands infamous for snakes or human remains, and ventured into decommissioned missile complexes.

    In 2023, he explored Scotland’s “Anthrax Island,” a site contaminated with lethal bacteria. He later filmed on “D**dman’s Island” in England, where skeletal remains still lie exposed.

    He has also taken part in Redbull’s “Ibiza Royale,” the world’s “wildest obstacle race.”

    Netizens weighed in on the influencer’s controversial encounter on social media

    Comment on social media reacting to influencer sparks outrage after filming indigenous tribe for viral TikTok stunt with over 1800 likes.

    Comment on social media showing reaction to influencer filming indigenous tribe for viral TikTok stunt.

    Comment criticizing influencer for filming indigenous tribe for viral TikTok stunt, sparking outrage and backlash online.

    Comment expressing outrage over influencer filming indigenous tribe for a viral TikTok stunt with disrespectful behavior.

    Comment on social media expressing disappointment over influencer filming indigenous tribe for viral TikTok stunt.

    Comment on TikTok expressing criticism about bringing fruits, relating to influencer sparks outrage filming indigenous tribe viral stunt.

    Social media comment criticizing guide's advice, linked to influencer filming indigenous tribe for viral TikTok stunt.

    Comment from user Jessabelle Hermosa expressing support for an indigenous tribe after influencer TikTok stunt backlash.

    Comment expressing defense of indigenous tribe amid influencer viral TikTok stunt outrage, emphasizing respect and cultural sensitivity.

    Comment on social media post expressing amazement about a dog chilling with an indigenous tribe, related to influencer TikTok stunt controversy.

    Comment on social media post reading why are you making drama this is fake, related to influencer sparks outrage indigenous tribe viral TikTok stunt.

    Comment on social media post showing a user expressing doubt about someone’s reaction, related to influencer sparks outrage involving indigenous tribe.

    Comment on a post about an influencer filming an indigenous tribe for a viral TikTok stunt, calling it a staged tourist trap.

    Comment on TikTok by user devon f discussing aesthetic and fashion, related to influencer sparks outrage Indigenous tribe viral stunt.

    Comment on viral TikTok post showing influencer sparking outrage after filming indigenous tribe stunt.

    Comment on social media asking if the location is North Sentinel Island amid influencer outrage over filming indigenous tribe.

    Comment on social media about influencer filming indigenous tribe for viral TikTok stunt causing outrage.

