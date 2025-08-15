Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Ends Up In ICU After Influencer Neighbors Film Her And Her Kids
Woman crying and holding tissue on a couch, depicting distress related to influencer neighbors putting woman hospital.
Social Issues, Society

Woman Ends Up In ICU After Influencer Neighbors Film Her And Her Kids

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Your fellow residents can make or break a neighborhood. If you’re lucky, they’ll bring a lasagna over when you’re having a bad day or surprise you with cupcakes on your birthday. But if you don’t win the neighbor lottery, you might end up praying for the day when the family next door finally moves out.

One woman who knows all too well what it’s like to have neighbors from hell recently reached out to Reddit detailing the ways her neighbors have wreaked havoc on her apartment complex for over a year. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as an update the author later shared and some of the replies invested readers left her.

RELATED:

    Influencers tend to document everything that happens in their lives

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    But this woman’s neighbors crossed a line when they began posting content about her and her children

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Excellent_Yam_7563

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Concerned readers left supportive comments, and the mother shared some more details about her situation

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many readers also shared advice on how to keep the neighbors from uploading videos of the author and her children

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later, the mom shared an update on the status of the influencers’ living situation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Excellent_Yam_7563

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Three quarters of Americans have at least one neighbor that they can’t stand

    On television, it often seems like everyone is best friends with their neighbors. They’re allowed to waltz into another person’s home without even knocking, and they’re essentially treated like members of the family. But we all know that isn’t realistic. In fact, a 2022 survey from Lending Tree found that 75% of Americans dislike at least one of their neighbors.

    As far as why that is, the most common complaints are neighbors giving off “a weird vibe,” being too loud, being rude, having disruptive pets, being nosy, failing to maintain the exterior of their home, having unruly or noisy children, stealing parking spots, smoking, having conflicting political views and using their homes as short-term rental properties.    

    But most people don’t hate all of their neighbors. Lending Tree actually found that 74% of Americans say they are friends with at least one neighbor. 

    However, that doesn’t mean that there’s no competition within neighborhoods. 17% of Americans feel pressure to keep up financially with those living around them, and that number jumps up to 36% amongst people living in communities with homeowners associations.

    So what’s the best course of action when you have a neighbor from hell, like the couple described in this story? FindLaw notes that, as uncomfortable as it may be, many conflicts with neighbors can actually be resolved with a simple conversation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When cordial conversations aren’t enough, resolving conflicts with neighbors might require legal action

    But when that doesn’t work, it might be helpful to bring in a mediator to help solve the issue. They may be able to help the neighbors find a solution that suits all parties without the need for legal action. If the neighborhood has a homeowner’s association, they might be able to help get to the bottom of the issue too.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If speaking with the neighbor has gotten you nowhere, and you can’t peacefully resolve the conflict, your next step might be calling in law enforcement. Now, you don’t want to waste a police officer’s time by complaining about your neighbor’s dog doing his business in your front yard. But if they’re making excessive noise, threatening you or parking illegally, a cop might be able to help out.

    And if all else fails, it might be time to take legal action against your neighbors. If you’re going to go down this route, make sure that you’ve documented everything and have as much evidence as possible to present in court. 

    Once the situation escalates to this point, it’s also important to note that your relationship with your neighbor will be permanently tarnished. There’s no going back to inviting them over for coffee or enjoying a barbecue together after you’ve sued someone. But if they’re as entitled and cruel as the people described in this story, it might be a blessing to say “sayonara” to them.  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. What would you have done about these terrible neighbors if you were in the author’s shoes? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing neighbors from hell right here

    Readers continued to share advice and support for the mom, and she joined in on the conversation once again

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    3

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's free speech, and there's personal privacy, defamation and harassment. Free speech covers opinions and truth, not lies. Slander and libel are offences.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is downright harassment !! that’s illegal , those inhuman trolls wouldn’t get away it here in uk I can tell you , me thinks some good old fashioned street justice is called for in their case , thic tok at its most disgusting!! As for that free speech shite , this Ain’t that !! This is vile ! I’m with the ones as said turn the tables , and start recording them back ,what’s good for the goose n all that !! If there is any written stuff , you can add libel to it to ,slander harassment causing ill health ,slander causing harm to mental health ,n for good measure find a good hit man !!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    dvanbeurden avatar
    Dave Van Beurden
    Dave Van Beurden
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Am I te only one who finds this very hard to believe?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's free speech, and there's personal privacy, defamation and harassment. Free speech covers opinions and truth, not lies. Slander and libel are offences.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is downright harassment !! that’s illegal , those inhuman trolls wouldn’t get away it here in uk I can tell you , me thinks some good old fashioned street justice is called for in their case , thic tok at its most disgusting!! As for that free speech shite , this Ain’t that !! This is vile ! I’m with the ones as said turn the tables , and start recording them back ,what’s good for the goose n all that !! If there is any written stuff , you can add libel to it to ,slander harassment causing ill health ,slander causing harm to mental health ,n for good measure find a good hit man !!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    dvanbeurden avatar
    Dave Van Beurden
    Dave Van Beurden
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Am I te only one who finds this very hard to believe?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT