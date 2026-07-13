Influencer Exposes The Five “Biggest Mistakes” American Tourists Make With Their Outfits In Europe

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Packing for a European summer vacation may seem straightforward, but one fashion influencer believes many American tourists unknowingly make the same wardrobe mistakes.

French content creator Alice Pittet recently went viral after revealing the five clothing items she says immediately identify visitors as Americans while sightseeing through cities like Paris, Rome, and Milan.

Highlights A French fashion influencer revealed the five outfit choices that instantly make American tourists stand out across Europe.

Her advice sparked a viral online debate, with some applauding the style tips while others insisted comfort should always come first.

The viral video also reignited the debate over whether tourists should blend in with local fashion or dress however they please.

Her advice has since sparked an online debate, with some praising her practical fashion tips while others insist comfort should always come before blending in.

One person reacted, “Wearing that in the States looks tacky, just as tacky as in Europe.”

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French influencer Alice Pittet says dressing “too casually” is the biggest mistake American tourists make in Europe

Image credits: Victor Rosario/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

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Alice Pittet, better known online as aliceinparis.official, is a French fashion creator who shares advice on Parisian style, capsule wardrobes, and luxury fashion.

Having spent nearly a decade living in the United States before returning to France, Alice often compares the differences between American and European fashion, helping travelers understand local style norms.

In May this year, the influencer posted a short video highlighting what she believes are the five biggest wardrobe mistakes American tourists make when visiting Europe during the summer.

According to Alice, the issue isn’t that Americans dress badly; it’s that they often rely on clothing designed for comfort rather than the more polished aesthetic commonly seen throughout major European cities.

Image credits: Claudio Poggio/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

She explained that European summer fashion is built around looking “effortless” while still appearing intentional and put together.

“Five things American tourists should not wear in Europe this summer if they want to blend in,” she began in the now-viral clip.

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“First, flip-flops. They instantly give this beach energy, which is out of place in a city like Paris.”

Instead, she encouraged travelers to wear minimalist leather sandals or lightweight sneakers better suited to city streets.

Her second recommendation targeted oversized logo T-shirts, which she explained, “instantly screams tourist.”

Instead, Alice suggested opting for “a clean, well-fitted T-shirt.”

Image credits: aliceinparisofficial

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She also advised against wearing very short or distressed denim shorts while sightseeing, as ripped micro shorts feel “way too casual.”

Instead, she recommended tailored Bermuda shorts, longer tailored shorts, or lightweight trousers.

Another clothing choice she discouraged was treating sports br*s or crop tops as standalone tops.

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“I am sorry, but we are not in Miami or in LA; we are in Paris,” she joked.

Instead, she suggested wearing elegant camisoles, simple tank tops, or breathable linen tops.

The final item on her list surprised many viewers.

Alice’s fashion advice divided social media, with some praising her tips while others defended personal style

@aliceinparisofficial 5 things American tourists should NOT wear in Europe this summer 🇪🇺✨ European summer style is all about looking effortless — but still polished. The biggest mistake? Dressing too casually in cities like Paris, Rome, Milan, Nice or Barcelona. Here’s what to avoid if you don’t want to scream tourist: ❌ Flip-flops in the city ❌ Oversized logo T-shirts ❌ Very short distressed denim shorts ❌ Sports bras worn as tops ❌ Jeans in 30°C heat Comment SHOP to receive the perfect Europe Summer Packing list Instead, choose linen, cotton, tailored shorts, breezy dresses, leather sandals, espadrilles, simple tops, and pieces that feel relaxed but intentional. The goal is not to look overdressed — it’s to look chic, comfortable, and appropriate for the place. Save this before your Europe summer trip ✈️🤍 ♬ son original – aliceinparisofficial

Rather than recommending denim as a travel staple, Alice argued that wearing heavy jeans in temperatures exceeding 30°C (86°F) looks unnecessarily uncomfortable.

She instead encouraged tourists to choose linen trousers, lightweight cotton pants, or breezy skirts and dresses.

Summing up her advice, the fashion influencer said, “In Paris, even dressing for summer is always intentional, never careless.”

The video quickly spread across Instagram and TikTok, where thousands of viewers weighed in with their own opinions on European travel fashion.

Many praised Alice’s suggestions, saying they offered practical guidance.

Image credits: aliceinparisofficial

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“Love your video!!!! Yessss people needed to hear this it’s Paris not America,” one supporter commented.

Another wrote, “Great tips. Also can someone explain what people are carrying in these giant backpacks? I’ll never understand it and it makes them a pickpocket target.”

Another comment read, “This is good advice for anyone planning on spending time outside in the summer and possibly walking a fair bit, and not just for ‘Americans’ in Paris.”

“Those things should not be worn anywhere but on a beach walk.”

Not everyone, however, agreed with Alice’s approach.

Image credits: aliceinparisofficial

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Several viewers argued that travelers spending entire days walking through unfamiliar cities should prioritize practicality over local fashion expectations.

One person commented, “As long as you are a kind and respectful tourist, wear what makes you happy and comfortable!”

Another questioned, “Why does it matter what people are wearing? People are walking 20,000+ steps. Let people be comfortable.”

“Can someone explain why I need to dress like everyone else?” a third viewer asked.

European fashion has long favored understated elegance over athletic-inspired clothing

Image credits: Mika Baumeister/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

“Why do I need to wear white linen shorts instead of denim shorts? Tourists don’t have the luxury of washing and drying clothes daily. They need to reuse clothes and be comfortable.”

Historically, many European cities tend to favor timeless, understated clothing over heavily branded or athletic-inspired outfits.

Rather than bold logos or obvious sportswear, locals are more likely to wear neutral colors, breathable natural fabrics, and simple silhouettes that can transition seamlessly from sightseeing to restaurants or cafés.

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Linen and cotton remain particularly popular during the warmer months because they provide comfort without sacrificing a polished appearance.

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

And instead of beach flip-flops or bulky running shoes, leather sandals, ballet flats, loafers, or clean white leather sneakers are often preferred for walking through historic city centers.

Ultimately, Alice stressed that her suggestions were intended for travelers hoping to blend into local fashion rather than stand out as tourists.

As the online debate continues, many viewers seem to agree on at least one point: enjoying the trip itself is far more important than worrying about every outfit.

One netizen bluntly wrote, “Paris has bigger problems to worry about right now than what American tourists might be wearing”

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