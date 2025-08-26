ADVERTISEMENT

Does anyone need to add some color to their lives? When we think about places that truly embody color, the first that comes to mind is India. Sammya Brata Mullick, a street and documentary photographer based in Kolkata, captures this vivid country like no one else.

Through his lens, Mullick captures culture, emotion, and pure humanity, allowing us to step a little closer to Asian traditions and captivating everyday moments. His scenes are dynamic and deeply realistic, making us feel as if we’re witnessing the events right alongside him.

If you’re curious to get a glimpse into this fascinating country and the people who bring it to life, stay with us and scroll through the wonderful photographs by Sammya Brata Mullick.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Fiery display of traditional Indian ritual captured in vivid photos of India bursting with color and life by Sammya Brata Mullick.

    #2

    Two boys participating in a vibrant festival in India, breaking a decorated pot spilling orange liquid in rain.

    #3

    Close-up of a vibrant performer in traditional Indian attire with elaborate jewelry and face paint near a bright flame.

    #4

    Man with red powder on face holding stick in mouth during vibrant cultural festival in India, bursting with color and life.

    #5

    Couple immersed in vibrant smoke and light on an Indian street, showcasing vivid colors and life in India photography.

    #6

    Colorful statue of a Hindu deity decorated with vibrant garlands and intricate face paint in India photography.

    #7

    Man in elaborate costume and face paint holding a prop at a vibrant cultural festival in India bursting with color and life.

    #8

    Vivid photo of an Indian performer in colorful traditional makeup and costume with a fiery flame in the foreground.

    #9

    Two men surrounded by vibrant pink powder during a colorful celebration in India bursting with life and color.

    #10

    Man covered in bright pink powder and yellow flower petals during a vibrant Holi festival celebration in India bursting with color and life.

    #11

    Vivid photo of a colorful Ganesh statue illuminated at night with a crowd celebrating in India during rain.

    #12

    Woman in traditional attire participating in a vibrant Indian fire ritual, surrounded by people during a cultural ceremony.

    #13

    Young person with vibrant face paint and colorful beads, celebrating a lively festival in India bursting with color and life

    #14

    Men covered in red powder and adorned with floral garlands and a skull during a vivid cultural festival in India bursting with color and life.

    #15

    Man in traditional colorful attire holding a vibrant Indian mask with a blue face and red tongue indoors with light beams.

    #16

    Men covered in bright red powder and adorned with white flower garlands celebrate during a vibrant festival in India bursting with color and life

    #17

    Man covered in red powder with floral garlands and traditional attire, captured in vivid India photo bursting with color and life.

    #18

    Colorful traditional dance performance in India bursting with vivid colors and lively cultural celebrations outdoors.

    #19

    Human pyramid forming during a vibrant India festival with colorful Ganesh idol in the background, bursting with color and life.

    #20

    Colorful traditional Indian dancer in vibrant costume and mask performing ritual with incense in lush green setting

    #21

    Traditional Indian fire dance with performers in vibrant red costumes surrounded by flames, showcasing vivid colors and life.

    #22

    Silhouetted person in traditional attire walking through vibrant sunlit haze, showcasing vivid colors and life in India.

    #23

    Woman in a vibrant red sari standing in water during a colorful Indian festival filled with lights and mist.

    #24

    A vibrant scene in India showing a man adorned with skull necklaces amidst colorful powder and festive crowd.

    #25

    Illuminated historic building at night with city lights and vibrant sunset colors in India cityscape.

    #26

    Vivid colorful masks worn by performers during a traditional cultural festival in India bursting with life and energy.

    #27

    Person walking with umbrella on a wet street at night in India, vivid colors and life with glowing yellow lights and market stalls.

    #28

    Victoria Memorial in India under dramatic stormy sky with vivid reflections on water showcasing color and life.

    #29

    Rickshaw puller standing in front of an old weathered building, showcasing vivid colors and life in India street scenes.

    #30

    Woman in traditional dress playing with dog outside a colorfully lit building in vivid photos of India bursting with life.

    #31

    Joyful woman surrounded by colorful scarves during a vibrant cultural celebration in India bursting with color and life

    #32

    Young Indian man swirling fabric in a sunlit, smoky environment, showcasing vivid colors and life in India photography.

    #33

    Colorful fire-breathing performer in vibrant cultural festival, showcasing vivid photos of India bursting with color and life.

    #34

    Vivid photo of Lord Ganesha idol during vibrant Indian festival celebration bursting with color and life.

    #35

    Vivid nighttime photo of illuminated Indian festival statues glowing in bright pink and yellow lights in a vibrant cityscape.

    #36

    Yellow taxi under vibrant colorful lights installation in India, showcasing vivid photos that burst with color and life.

    #37

    Vivid photo of a colorful Indian goddess statue adorned with intricate jewelry and surrounded by warm, glowing flames.

    #38

    People covered in vibrant colors celebrate Holi festival in a lively street scene bursting with color and life in India.

    #39

    A vibrant fire breather performing during a colorful Indian festival, showcasing vivid photos of India filled with life.

    #40

    Aerial night view of a vibrant city in India with illuminated historic architecture and busy streets full of life.

    #41

    Vivid colorful houses stacked on a hillside in India, showcasing vibrant and lively urban life in a dense neighborhood.

    #42

    Two children walking near a fiery hearth with vivid sunlight and smoke illuminating the vibrant scene in India.

    #43

    Crowd in vibrant clothing carrying a large colorful statue during a lively street festival in India bursting with color and life.

    #44

    Close-up of a colorful and vivid statue of Lord Ganesha adorned with gold jewelry in India bursting with color and life.

    #45

    Man performing firewalking ritual surrounded by crowd at a vibrant cultural festival in India bursting with color and life

    #46

    A vibrant Indian cultural celebration at night with illuminated symbols and people in traditional attire.

    #47

    Man covered in white powder raising arms near burning logs during vibrant festival in India bursting with color and life

    #48

    Close-up of vibrant Indian face paint with intricate patterns bursting with color and life, capturing vivid cultural expression.

    #49

    Man drying colorful fabric in rain-soaked vibrant street, showcasing vivid photos of India bursting with color and life.

    #50

    Boat carrying colorful religious statues on river with people, vibrant scene reflecting vivid photos of India bursting with color and life

    #51

    Artist carefully painting vibrant clay idol of Hindu goddess in a colorful India scene filled with life and tradition.

    #52

    Elderly woman wearing a patterned saree holding lit candles during a colorful Indian festival at night bursting with vibrant life.

    #53

    Colorful vibrant scene from an Indian festival with people adorned in traditional costumes and painted skull decorations.

    #54

    People celebrating with colorful powder and fire during a vibrant event in India bursting with color and life

    #55

    Silhouetted figure walking on a path through a forest with vivid orange light glowing, vivid photos of India bursting with color.

    #56

    Couple embracing among glowing candles at night, capturing vivid photos of India bursting with color and life.

    #57

    Statue of Hindu goddess Kali with vibrant blue skin and garlands, captured in vivid photos of India full of color and life.

    #58

    Colorful vivid photo of India showing a man praying reflected in a car mirror with a decorated Ganesha idol in the background

    #59

    Intricate white rangoli design in front of a traditional Indian temple entrance bursting with color and life.

    #60

    Vibrant photo of colorful Indian festival lights and a woman in a white saree admiring a traditional deity statue indoors.

    #61

    Crowd gathered holding lit lamps during a vibrant and colorful Indian festival, showcasing vivid photos of India life.

    #62

    Young boy playing with a tire in front of colorful traditional Indian sculptures bursting with color and life.

