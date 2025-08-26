ADVERTISEMENT

Does anyone need to add some color to their lives? When we think about places that truly embody color, the first that comes to mind is India. Sammya Brata Mullick, a street and documentary photographer based in Kolkata, captures this vivid country like no one else.

Through his lens, Mullick captures culture, emotion, and pure humanity, allowing us to step a little closer to Asian traditions and captivating everyday moments. His scenes are dynamic and deeply realistic, making us feel as if we’re witnessing the events right alongside him.

If you’re curious to get a glimpse into this fascinating country and the people who bring it to life, stay with us and scroll through the wonderful photographs by Sammya Brata Mullick.

More info: Instagram | Facebook