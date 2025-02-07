ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Jan Is De Man, the artist transforming city walls with stunning 3D murals! Known for his hyperrealistic illusions, his work turns blank facades into eye-catching masterpieces that seem almost real. Whether it's giant bookshelves, playful trompe-l'œil designs, or surreal visuals, his art brings a unique blend of creativity and technical precision. His murals have gained worldwide recognition for their ability to surprise, delight, and seamlessly blend into their surroundings.

Keep scrolling to explore some of his best works and enjoy the magic of his artistry!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | janisdeman.com