ADVERTISEMENT

You've probably seen a hyperrealistic painting so detailed that you could barely tell it wasn’t a photo. But what if we told you that you could learn to create one yourself?

Mentor Design Institute has over 30 years of experience in the field, and their stunning work speaks for itself. We've selected some of their most fascinating paintings featuring unique combinations of everyday objects, all brought to life with incredible detail.

With over 200K followers, Mentor Design Institute continues to inspire—whether you're looking to learn the craft or simply admire their breathtaking creations.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

Take a look at the video to watch the artist in action:

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hyperrealistic painting of a squeezed toothpaste tube with visible white paste, showcasing everyday object transformation.

mentor_design_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Hyperrealistic painting of wireless earbuds, showcasing artist's skill in transforming everyday objects into stunning art.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Hyperrealistic painting of transparent glasses, showcasing artistic transformation of an everyday object.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Red sneaker hyperrealistic painting by an artist, with intricate details including laces and texture.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Hyperrealistic painting of a chrome alarm clock, showcasing an artist's transformation of everyday objects.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Hyperrealistic painting of a designer belt buckle with a black and gold design, showcasing realistic detail.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Hyperrealistic painting of a packaged sponge, showcasing vibrant colors and details.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Hyperrealistic painting of gummy bears and their packaging against a white background.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Hyperrealistic painting of a marker pen on a paper towel roll, showcasing intricate details and texture.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Hyperrealistic painting of an Aesop Tacit bottle against a white background with Korean text.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Hyperrealistic painting of a worn cardboard box, showcasing artistic transformation of everyday objects.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Hyperrealistic painting of a jar with a golden liquid pouring out, showcasing everyday objects in art.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Hyperrealistic painting of a coffee cup with straw, creating a stunning visual of everyday objects.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Hyperrealistic painting of two star-shaped hair clips with metallic textures.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Hyperrealistic painting of a plastic spray bottle, showcasing artistic transformation of everyday objects.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Hyperrealistic painting of a whiskey bottle pouring liquid with detailed label and cap.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Hyperrealistic painting of a shiny stapler with red accents, showcasing artist's skill in transforming everyday objects.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Hyperrealistic painting of a pink bath sponge with detailed textures against a white background.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Hyperrealistic painting of a green bottle with detailed reflections and a label, resembling a real object.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Hyperrealistic painting of a yellow paint jar splashing with a palette knife.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Hyperrealistic painting of a nail clipper with reflective metallic details.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Hyperrealistic painting of a pouring soda can with droplets, showcasing stunning detail and realism.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Hyperrealistic painting of a red lipstick on a white canvas, with artist's hand holding a pencil nearby.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Hyperrealistic painting of swimming goggles on a wooden plank with a colorful logo in the corner.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Hyperrealistic painting of a shiny metal cup with blue fabric and clips, showcasing transformation of everyday objects.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Hyperrealistic painting of pliers with red handles, showcasing the artist's talent in transforming everyday objects.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Hyperrealistic painting of a shiny bell surrounded by strawberries and bananas on a reflective surface.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Hyperrealistic painting of a vintage coffee grinder with metallic and wooden details.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Hyperrealistic painting of a red rose with water droplets, set against a white background with Korean text.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Hyperrealistic painting of a glass jar with a red ribbon and gold lid.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Hyperrealistic painting of fruit skewered on a stick, transforming everyday objects into art.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Hyperrealistic painting of a glass bottle with blue and red packaging, showcasing artistic transformation of everyday objects.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Hyperrealistic painting of a red paintbrush and a small glass jar with a cork stopper.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Hyperrealistic painting of a sliced tomato with splashes, showcasing vibrant colors and intricate details.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Hyperrealistic painting of a partially unwrapped chocolate bar, showcasing intricate details and textures.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Hyperrealistic painting of a snow globe with a snowman, featuring vivid colors and intricate details.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Hyperrealistic painting of a transparent tape dispenser with reflections and shadows, showcasing stunning detail.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Hyperrealistic painting of a pineapple with sharp blades and splashes, transforming everyday object into art.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Hyperrealistic painting of a power drill intertwined with vibrant yellow flowers and green leaves.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Hyperrealistic painting of a lipstick inside a glass, showcasing everyday object transformation.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Hyperrealistic painting of a crab intertwined with red hair curlers, showcasing an artistic transformation of everyday objects.

    mentor_design_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!