You've probably seen a hyperrealistic painting so detailed that you could barely tell it wasn’t a photo. But what if we told you that you could learn to create one yourself?

Mentor Design Institute has over 30 years of experience in the field, and their stunning work speaks for itself. We've selected some of their most fascinating paintings featuring unique combinations of everyday objects, all brought to life with incredible detail.

With over 200K followers, Mentor Design Institute continues to inspire—whether you're looking to learn the craft or simply admire their breathtaking creations.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

Take a look at the video to watch the artist in action: