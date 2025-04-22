101 Hilarious Moments Caught On Camera, As Shared By “Important Animal Images” (New Pics)
Animals make life better. Prove me wrong.
With them, there’s never a dull moment. And even if we don’t have critters of our own, we can enjoy their goofy behavior on the internet, which is filled to the brim with pictures and videos of it.
As you have probably already guessed, today’s list is all about goofy behavior and “Important Animal Images” – a collection of pictures, shared by a Facebook page titled exactly that. So, without further ado, we invite you to enjoy a boost of serotonin as you scroll through images that are both heartwarming and entertaining, and see for yourself how easily animals’ silly behavior can make your day better.
Nothing like finding that long lost cousin on ancestry.com
In its six years of existence, the ‘Important Animal Images’ Facebook page has amassed more than 1.2 million followers; and unsurprisingly so – pictures of animals being their goofy selves is something many people can get a kick out of.
Talking to Bored Panda about how it all started, the founder of the page shared that they’ve always loved animals as well as the internet’s ability to turn a simple moment into something universally funny or heartwarming.
“I started the page to create a little corner of the internet where people could take a break from the chaos and just enjoy something light, wholesome, and occasionally ridiculous. It started as a fun experiment — and I never expected it to grow like it has,” they said.
During an interview with Bored Panda a couple of years ago, the founder of the Facebook page shared that they never expected to reach one million followers, let alone gain hundreds of thousands beyond that.
“I never thought that this page would reach one million followers. Honestly, I created this page to spread positivity, not to gain followers. It feels like people love this page, and it's heartening to see that,” they shared back then, adding that living up to netizens’ expectations is quite a responsibility.
We always have to check the sheets before we get into bed because one of the cats might be nestled up somewhere toward the bottom under the covers.
“Sometimes, I also read the comments,” the mastermind behind the page said back then. “Someone wrote that they eagerly waited for this page's posts all day. Someone else mentioned that it's a stress buster for them. Seeing such reactions is reassuring and makes me feel like I'm making good use of my time.”
During the more recent interview, they added that seeing the joy the page brings to people is what they enjoy the most about managing it. “Seeing the comments, messages, and shares from people who say a post made their day — that's the best part. Also, curating the perfect mix of funny, cute, and ‘important’ images is surprisingly fun.”
The person responsible for the ‘Important Animal Images’ page shared that the response they receive from the online community has been an overwhelmingly positive one. “I think people are hungry for simple, feel-good content and animals are a universal language,” they said. “It’s amazing how this little niche page has turned into a community where people feel connected through laughs and shared appreciation for animals.”
“I think pages like this offer a mental reset,” the founder continued, sharing why they believe people are drawn to this type of content. “Whether someone’s had a rough day or just needs a quick smile, these posts can be a small but meaningful boost to their mood. It’s like digital comfort food — safe, familiar, and always satisfying.”
During the earlier interview, the person behind the Facebook page emphasized that the human-animal bonding is special. “Animals love you unconditionally,” they said, adding that they consider it the purest form of love.
“They, too, have emotions similar to humans, and only someone who loves animals can truly feel this emotion.”
Talking to Bored Panda more recently, the founder expanded on that idea, suggesting that animals are honest and pure. “Animal content doesn’t have an agenda — it’s just animals being themselves, and that’s refreshing in a world where so much online content feels curated or performative. Plus, animals are endlessly funny without even trying.”
Sure, his mates stop to take pictures of the poor man before they rescue him!
we are gathered here today to remember that kind human who gave me a banana...
If this is real, that's cool. But if someone put marker on the cat to make it look like a panda that is not cool.