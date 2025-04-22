ADVERTISEMENT

Animals make life better. Prove me wrong.

With them, there’s never a dull moment. And even if we don’t have critters of our own, we can enjoy their goofy behavior on the internet, which is filled to the brim with pictures and videos of it.

As you have probably already guessed, today’s list is all about goofy behavior and “Important Animal Images” – a collection of pictures, shared by a Facebook page titled exactly that. So, without further ado, we invite you to enjoy a boost of serotonin as you scroll through images that are both heartwarming and entertaining, and see for yourself how easily animals’ silly behavior can make your day better.

#1

Smiling dog in front of a dinosaur statue, creating a hilarious and important animal image moment.

    #2

    Cat sitting on carpeted stairs with sunlight creating rainbow patterns, capturing a funny moment with an animal.

    #3

    A small hippo hilariously standing on a slope in a zoo enclosure, showcasing an amusing moment in animal imagery.

    In its six years of existence, the ‘Important Animal Images’ Facebook page has amassed more than 1.2 million followers; and unsurprisingly so – pictures of animals being their goofy selves is something many people can get a kick out of.

    Talking to Bored Panda about how it all started, the founder of the page shared that they’ve always loved animals as well as the internet’s ability to turn a simple moment into something universally funny or heartwarming.

    “I started the page to create a little corner of the internet where people could take a break from the chaos and just enjoy something light, wholesome, and occasionally ridiculous. It started as a fun experiment — and I never expected it to grow like it has,” they said.
    #4

    A dog snuggles with a group of goats, creating a hilarious and heartwarming animal moment on camera.

    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think mom knows the one with teeth is among the crew.

    #5

    Cat covered in green grass peeking through a window, creating a hilarious animal moment caught on camera.

    During an interview with Bored Panda a couple of years ago, the founder of the Facebook page shared that they never expected to reach one million followers, let alone gain hundreds of thousands beyond that.

    “I never thought that this page would reach one million followers. Honestly, I created this page to spread positivity, not to gain followers. It feels like people love this page, and it's heartening to see that,” they shared back then, adding that living up to netizens’ expectations is quite a responsibility.
    #6

    Dog snugly wrapped in a white blanket in bed, capturing a hilarious moment from "Important Animal Images".

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We always have to check the sheets before we get into bed because one of the cats might be nestled up somewhere toward the bottom under the covers.

    #7

    Cat and snail drinking milk together from a container, capturing a funny animal moment.

    #8

    Dog with long curly ears sitting in a car seat, looking outside through the window, capturing a hilarious animal moment.

    “Sometimes, I also read the comments,” the mastermind behind the page said back then. “Someone wrote that they eagerly waited for this page's posts all day. Someone else mentioned that it's a stress buster for them. Seeing such reactions is reassuring and makes me feel like I'm making good use of my time.”

    During the more recent interview, they added that seeing the joy the page brings to people is what they enjoy the most about managing it. “Seeing the comments, messages, and shares from people who say a post made their day — that's the best part. Also, curating the perfect mix of funny, cute, and ‘important’ images is surprisingly fun.”
    #9

    Cat and kitten covered in debris, peeking out from rubble, showcasing an important animal image moment.

    anevaybeijerling avatar
    Gudetama
    Gudetama
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No matter what species, a mama always puts their baby first

    #10

    Dachshund leashed with linked sausages, highlighting a hilarious animal moment on a sunny sidewalk.

    #11

    A boy grins with a chick perched on his shoulder, showcasing a hilarious animal moment.

    The person responsible for the ‘Important Animal Images’ page shared that the response they receive from the online community has been an overwhelmingly positive one. “I think people are hungry for simple, feel-good content and animals are a universal language,” they said. “It’s amazing how this little niche page has turned into a community where people feel connected through laughs and shared appreciation for animals.”

    #12

    Yellow snake on a hand, brows furrowed, creating a hilarious animal moment.

    #13

    Smiling emoji on a snake's body, resting on a person's hand, showcasing important animal images.

    #14

    Two dogs asleep in a car's backseat, capturing a hilarious moment on camera during a road trip.

    “I think pages like this offer a mental reset,” the founder continued, sharing why they believe people are drawn to this type of content. “Whether someone’s had a rough day or just needs a quick smile, these posts can be a small but meaningful boost to their mood. It’s like digital comfort food — safe, familiar, and always satisfying.”
    #15

    Cat holding bubble tea, relaxed pose, adorable animal moment captured.

    #16

    Dog licking ice cream cone next to a person, capturing a hilarious animal moment outdoors.

    #17

    A cat sitting inside a motorcycle helmet on a table, showcasing an amusing animal moment.

    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmmm. I've always kinda wondered why my helmet always smells like cats a*s. Mystery solved.

    During the earlier interview, the person behind the Facebook page emphasized that the human-animal bonding is special. “Animals love you unconditionally,” they said, adding that they consider it the purest form of love.

    “They, too, have emotions similar to humans, and only someone who loves animals can truly feel this emotion.”

    Talking to Bored Panda more recently, the founder expanded on that idea, suggesting that animals are honest and pure. “Animal content doesn’t have an agenda — it’s just animals being themselves, and that’s refreshing in a world where so much online content feels curated or performative. Plus, animals are endlessly funny without even trying.”
    #18

    Cat hilariously covered in pink petals, sleeping on a sidewalk, capturing a funny animal moment.

    #19

    A humorous animal image featuring a hamster sitting upright, wearing tiny green sandals next to a decorative cup.

    anevaybeijerling avatar
    Gudetama
    Gudetama
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So cute! This is now forever living rent free in my mind

    #20

    A person entertaining a giant sea lion embracing them, holding a bucket in an amusing animal moment.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sure, his mates stop to take pictures of the poor man before they rescue him!

    #21

    Pigeons perched on illuminated outdoor lights, creating a hilarious moment captured on camera.

    #22

    Dog and cat lounging together on a stone pavement, capturing a humorous animal moment.

    #23

    A long snake stretches through a roadside gutter, showcasing a hilarious animal moment.

    #24

    Child pointing at a leopard behind glass, humorously mirroring the animal's spots.

    #25

    Close-up of a curious kitten standing on hind legs, looking down, showcasing an important animal image.

    #26

    Two cats enjoying a treat, with one licking its lips, creating a hilarious animal moment.

    #27

    Dog takes a selfie with cyclists on a road, highlighting a funny animal moment.

    #28

    Cat wearing sunglasses during a laser treatment, held by a veterinary professional.

    #29

    Dog and two cats sitting together on a sunny roadside, showcasing a hilarious moment of animal companionship.

    #30

    Curly-haired orange cat sitting indoors, showcasing a unique and amusing animal moment.

    #31

    Monkeys on a roof, one playfully sitting on a satellite dish, with a palm tree in the background. Hilarious animal moment.

    coltwinkler avatar
    Colt Winkler
    Colt Winkler
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    we are gathered here today to remember that kind human who gave me a banana...

    #32

    Orange tabby cat perched on a door, creating a hilarious moment captured on camera.

    #33

    Adorable rabbit in a burrow cuddles a large carrot, showcasing a hilarious animal moment captured on camera.

    #34

    Two white cats on a wooden floor, with one cat in the foreground having a black mark on its head, caught in a funny moment.

    #35

    Man hilariously escapes crocodile on flooded street, caught on camera during a stormy day adventure.

    #36

    Alligators stacked humorously on a concrete slab near a water pool, showcasing hilarious animal moments.

    #37

    Fluffy kitten hilariously sitting on a digital scale, displaying 19.3 oz.

    #38

    Dog resting in a crate with puppies sleeping around it on the floor, capturing a funny animal moment.

    #39

    Cute cat hilariously perched on head, licking hair with eyes wide open.

    #40

    A hamster in a gym, wearing a cap and lifting weights, capturing a hilarious moment of important animal images.

    anevaybeijerling avatar
    Gudetama
    Gudetama
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ready to work those glutes, quads, hamstrings, and that core

    #41

    Orange cat with wide eyes in focus, person sitting in the corner, creating a hilarious animal image moment.

    #42

    Dog with tears watching owner on phone, funny animal moment captured on camera.

    #43

    Dog wearing a denim jacket on the street, looking comical and adorable.

    #44

    Elderly woman relaxing with a small, fluffy hamster on a pink blanket, capturing a hilarious moment.

    #45

    Dog dressed as a decorated Christmas tree inside an elevator, showcasing a hilarious moment in animal images.

    #46

    Boys in uniforms hold hands with a small dog standing on hind legs, creating a hilarious camera moment.

    #47

    Two dogs making hilarious faces, one with a wide grin, the other looking surprised, showcasing funny animal moments.

    #48

    Otter hugging a cat in a funny moment, showcasing important animal images.

    #49

    Cardboard box with funny painted bee featuring a cat's face, capturing hilarious animal moments.

    #50

    Baby hippo hilariously covered in vegetables after playful spill by the pond.

    #51

    Hilarious moment of a dog sleeping with a cat snuggled on its neck, captured on camera by "Important Animal Images".

    #52

    Dogs lounging with puppies nursing; an assortment of breeds creating a heartwarming animal moment.

    #53

    Cats interacting in front of a mirror, one cat's reflection visible, creating a hilarious animal moment captured on camera.

    #54

    Person on a stepladder with a small dog playfully holding onto their pants, creating a hilarious animal moment.

    #55

    Diver in snorkeling gear with a seal peering over the water, capturing a hilarious moment with an animal.

    #56

    Two hamsters held up, one playfully kicking the other, showcasing a hilarious animal moment on camera.

    #57

    Person puckering lips near a surprised black cat, capturing a hilarious moment on camera.

    #58

    Person doing yoga pose against wall as two playful kittens interact on the mat; a moment of funny animal antics.

    #59

    Cats curiously watching a newborn sleep, creating a hilarious animal moment.

    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Genuinely would love to know the exact thoughts of the cats. Cats understand baby is human child. What the hell do they think they're supposed to do with it

    #60

    Dog tilting its head humorously, lying on a patterned rug, capturing a hilarious moment.

    #61

    Man with two dogs on him, one sitting on his head, capturing a hilarious animal moment indoors with framed photos nearby.

    #62

    Fluffy dog looking up at food on table, capturing a hilarious animal moment.

    #63

    White cat lying on a pillow with a funny expression, capturing a hilarious moment on camera.

    #64

    Close-up of a cat with wide eyes on a carpet. Humorous animal image capturing a funny moment.

    anevaybeijerling avatar
    Gudetama
    Gudetama
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You keep saying I got no b-i-t-c-h-e-s, but where are yours?! I don't see 'em!

    #65

    Dog sitting beside beer cans at a crowded event, capturing a hilarious moment on camera.

    #66

    Two playful goats, one nibbling the other's head, showcasing a hilarious animal moment.

    #67

    Two cats sitting on cafe chairs, one white and fluffy, the other with unique markings, creating a hilarious animal moment.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this is real, that's cool. But if someone put marker on the cat to make it look like a panda that is not cool.

    #68

    A person lying down with black kittens nestled in their hair on a blue sheet, creating a funny animal moment.

    #69

    A dog peeks out of a backpack on a bus, surrounded by passengers, capturing a hilarious animal moment on camera.

    #70

    An anteater amusingly nuzzling a capybara, capturing a hilarious animal moment.

    #71

    Two dogs snuggling close, sharing a loving moment on camera, showcasing important animal interactions.

    #72

    A cow with one horn curved downwards, standing in a sunny enclosure.

    #73

    Tabby cat amusingly peeking through a mesh screen with curiosity.

    #74

    Two dogs wearing construction outfits and helmets stand on architectural plans.

    #75

    Rat peeking at a spoonful of dessert, curious and caught in a funny moment.

    #76

    A small puppy held up with its paws outstretched, creating a funny and adorable moment.

    #77

    A cow in a pen curiously sniffs a small puppy being held up by a person, showcasing a funny animal moment.

    #78

    Man sitting on grass with a white cat, showcasing hilarious animal moments.

    #79

    Cat hilariously stretched out on the floor next to a pet bed, creating an amusing optical illusion.

    #80

    Cat perched on a door with a glowing lampshade on its head, captured in a hilarious camera moment.

    #81

    Smiling dog photobombing a person fixing a ceiling fan, capturing a hilarious animal image moment.

