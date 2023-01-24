I really love impasto technique! Thanks to this technique, I can create amazing paintings. When dried, impasto creates an excellent texture, the paint seems to jump out of the canvas and become alive. Impasto technique allows you to easily and quickly achieve an amazing textured effect.

I love painting in different forms and try to draw every day! Love art!



#1

#1 Lavender Painting Impasto



#2

#2 Pink Roses Painting Impasto



#3

#3 Italian Landscape Painting Impasto



#4

#4 Crocuses Painting Impasto



#5

#5 Sunflower Bouquet Painting



#6

#6 Yellow Rose Painting Impasto



#7

#7 Lavender Field Painting Impasto



#8

#8 Crocus Field Painting Impasto



#9

#9 Sunset Landscape Painting Impasto



#10

#10 Pink Sunset Landscape Painting



#11

#11 Lupines Wildflowers Impasto Painting



#12

#12 Lemon Impasto Painting



#13

#13 Fly Agaric Impasto Painting



#14

#14 Pink Water Lilies Painting Impasto



#15

#15 Brown Bear Painting Impasto



#16

#16 Cute Cow Painting Impasto



#17

#17 Deer Painting Impasto



#18

#18 Polar Bear Painting Impasto



#19

#19 Sunset Lake Impasto Painting



#20

#20 Mushrooms Painting Impasto



#21

#21 Mushroom Toadstool Painting Impasto



#22

#22 Blooming Sakura Painting Impasto



#23

#23 Lilac Garden Impasto Painting



#24

#24 Water Lilies Pond Impasto Painting



#25

#25 Mountain Landscape Painting Impasto



#26

#26 Blue Butterfly Painting Impasto



#27

#27 Blue Irises Painting Impasto



#28

#28 Autumn Mountain Landscape Mini Painting Impasto



#29

#29 Roses Painting Impasto



#30

#30 Bright Sunset Impasto Painting



#31

#31 Sea Turtle Painting Impasto



#32

#32 Butterfly And Pink Asters Painting Impasto



#33

#33 Acadia National Park Painting Impasto



#34

#34 Autumn Landscape Painting Impasto



#35

#35 Autumn Forest Landscape Painting Impasto



#36

#36 Sunflowers Painting Impasto



#37

#37 Field Of Forget-Me-Nots Impasto Painting



#38

#38 Field Of Red Poppies Painting Impasto



#39

#39 Seagulls Painting Impasto



