Exploring The Depths Of Texture: My Journey With Impasto Painting Techniques (39 Pics)
I really love impasto technique! Thanks to this technique, I can create amazing paintings. When dried, impasto creates an excellent texture, the paint seems to jump out of the canvas and become alive. Impasto technique allows you to easily and quickly achieve an amazing textured effect.
I love painting in different forms and try to draw every day! Love art!
More info: inspireuplift.com
This post may include affiliate links.