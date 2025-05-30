ADVERTISEMENT

Some comics just get it—that perfect blend of random, awkward, and painfully relatable. That’s exactly what Rebecca Rose captures in her hilariously honest series.

From the panic of searching for your phone while you’re on it, to pretending you don’t exist when someone knocks—Rebecca turns life’s tiny absurdities into clean, expressive, and laugh-out-loud drawings.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | rebeccarosecomics.com | webtoons.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cartoon cat humorously illustrates relaxation tips in a comic strip, showcasing everyday awkwardness with relatable comic gold.

Rebecca Rose Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Her humor lands with precision, her timing is effortlessly sharp, and her characters feel like they’ve been sketched straight from your thoughts. Therefore we invite you to scroll down for some of Rebecca Rose’s most uncannily relatable, newest laugh-snort-inducing comics.
RELATED:
    #2

    Cartoonist’s comic shows cats turning everyday awkwardness into relatable and hilarious moments in a desert sand worm search.

    Rebecca Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cartoonist's comic of cats in hospital beds humorously portraying everyday awkwardness with relatable dialogue and expressions.

    Rebecca Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Comic strip showing a man shredding papers while a cat plays with shredded bits, depicting everyday awkwardness humor.

    Rebecca Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Cartoon of a frog admiring another frog, illustrating everyday awkwardness in a hilariously relatable comic style.

    Rebecca Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Cartoonist’s comic shows everyday awkwardness in a relatable scene with a couple discussing new year resolutions humorously.

    Rebecca Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Cartoonist turns everyday awkwardness into hilarious comic featuring a dragon sneezing fire from a cat allergy.

    Rebecca Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Cartoonist illustrates everyday awkwardness in relatable comic scenes with characters chatting and relaxing at home.

    Rebecca Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cartoonist comic shows everyday awkwardness with a funny Thanksgiving scene about mistaken pregnancy.

    Rebecca Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Cartoon comic depicting everyday awkwardness on a dairy farm with cats and cows in a humorous relatable style.

    Rebecca Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Cartoonist illustrating everyday awkwardness in a relatable comic showing a couple’s gaming and emotional conflict.

    Rebecca Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Cartoon strip by Rebecca Rose showing cats turning everyday awkwardness into relatable comic moments.

    Rebecca Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Cartoonist creates hilarious relatable comic about everyday awkwardness featuring cats and tech support humor.

    Rebecca Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Cartoon cat characters in construction gear create relatable comic gold showing everyday awkward moments during a house build.

    Rebecca Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Cartoon cat chefs in a kitchen turning everyday awkwardness into hilariously relatable comic scenes.

    Rebecca Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Cartoon cat playing with toy, highlighting everyday awkwardness in a hilariously relatable comic by the cartoonist.

    Rebecca Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Cartoonist humorously depicts everyday awkwardness through a relatable comic about a man and his new bike.

    Rebecca Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Cartoonist’s comic shows cats humorously handling awkward everyday moments with relatable and funny situations.

    Rebecca Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Cartoon cats in cowboy hats humorously merge everyday awkwardness with comic gold in this relatable four-panel comic strip.

    Rebecca Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cartoonist’s comic featuring a cat’s everyday awkwardness and humorous adventures in relatable comic art style.

    Rebecca Rose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!