This Cartoonist Turns Everyday Awkwardness Into Hilariously Relatable Comic Gold (20 Pics)
Some comics just get it—that perfect blend of random, awkward, and painfully relatable. That’s exactly what Rebecca Rose captures in her hilariously honest series.
From the panic of searching for your phone while you’re on it, to pretending you don’t exist when someone knocks—Rebecca turns life’s tiny absurdities into clean, expressive, and laugh-out-loud drawings.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | rebeccarosecomics.com | webtoons.com
Her humor lands with precision, her timing is effortlessly sharp, and her characters feel like they’ve been sketched straight from your thoughts. Therefore we invite you to scroll down for some of Rebecca Rose’s most uncannily relatable, newest laugh-snort-inducing comics.