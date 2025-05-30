ADVERTISEMENT

Some comics just get it—that perfect blend of random, awkward, and painfully relatable. That’s exactly what Rebecca Rose captures in her hilariously honest series.

From the panic of searching for your phone while you’re on it, to pretending you don’t exist when someone knocks—Rebecca turns life’s tiny absurdities into clean, expressive, and laugh-out-loud drawings.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | rebeccarosecomics.com | webtoons.com